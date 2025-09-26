How to use the Wise card in Australia

At a glance: Benefits of using the Wise card in Australia Key points: Multi-currency support Hold and spend in 40+ currencies. Whenever you pay in a currency you don’t yet hold, Wise uses low conversion fees and the mid-market rate. Transparent conversion fees No foreign transaction markups and you’ll see the conversion fee clearly when convering currencies you don’t hold. Card fees Ordering your physical card costs 10 AUD. There are no monthly maintenance fees, but replacing your card costs 6 AUD. ATM withdrawals Get two free withdrawals each month (up to 350 AUD) with a small fee per withdrawal after that. Virtual/digital card & mobile payments Create and use a digital card immediately to add to your Apple Pay or Google Pay wallet – perfect for online shopping and contactless in-store payments. Safety and control Freeze and unfreeze your card instantly, get instant transaction notifications and create a digital card to reduce the risk of loss and theft.

Can I get a Wise card in Australia? Australian residents can order the Wise card online and use it for spending in AUD or in 40+ other currencies when travelling or shopping abroad. The card connects to your Wise account, so you can hold balances, spend directly from them, or let Wise convert automatically at the mid-market exchange rate with low fees. Get a Wise card Like in other regions, the Wise card comes with spending and ATM withdrawal limits which refresh daily and monthly. You can check your personal limits in the Wise app and even set lower custom limits for extra security. Wise also offers a business card in Australia, linked to the Wise Business account, which can be useful for freelancers, entrepreneurs, or business owners who need to pay suppliers and manage international expenses.

Using the Wise card for everyday transactions in Australia Once your card is active, you can use it just like any other debit card for day-to-day purchases. It works in-store, online and with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet. You can also create a virtual card for safer online shopping, while the Wise app shows you spending categories and instant notifications, so you always know where your money is going. Not just for travel: use Wise for everyday payments, like settling the bill Everyday uses for your Wise card in Australia: Shopping and dining : Pay for groceries, meals out, or everyday purchases in AUD with no extra foreign transaction fees.

: Pay for groceries, meals out, or everyday purchases in AUD with no extra foreign transaction fees. Transportation : Use your card for contactless travel payments or to top up your public transport transit accounts.

: Use your card for contactless travel payments or to top up your public transport transit accounts. Online purchases : Shop with international retailers and let Wise convert automatically at the mid-market exchange rate.

: Shop with international retailers and let Wise convert automatically at the mid-market exchange rate. Mobile and virtual payments : Add your Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Wallets, or create a virtual card for extra security when shopping online.

: Add your Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Wallets, or create a virtual card for extra security when shopping online. Budget tracking : Get instant spend notifications and view spending categories such as groceries or transport.

: Get instant spend notifications and view spending categories such as groceries or transport. Security features: Freeze or unfreeze your card instantly in the Wise app if it’s lost or stolen. Get a Wise card

Managing your card with the Wise app The Wise app makes it simple to manage your card and account wherever you are in Australia. You can add money to your account, convert currencies and set spending limits in just a few taps. Every transaction is tracked in real time, so you’ll always know how much you’ve spent and in which category. Need to adjust how you use your card? You can freeze and unfreeze it instantly, set alerts, or order a virtual card for secure online shopping. If you travel abroad, the app also lets you switch between currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with fees you can see upfront before you confirm the exchange. Manage different currencies in the Wise app

How do I put money on my Wise card? You can top up your Wise account and use the balance with your card directly from the app. Supported payment methods include bank transfer, debit card and credit card for instant transfers in AUD. You’ll always see the fees upfront before you confirm the payment, so there are no surprises. At the moment, you can’t add funds using cash at ATMs, and all top-ups need to be made electronically.

Wise card fees in Australia The Wise card has straightforward pricing, with no subscription or annual fees. You simply pay a one-time fee to order the card, and then only small charges if you go over the free limits for ATM withdrawals or need a replacement card. If Wise converts money for you, the mid-market rate is used with a low, transparent fee. 💡 Wise card pricing Card order fee 10 AUD or 16 AUD for optional Express Delivery Monthly or annual fee None Fees for spending No Wise fee if you hold enough balance in the transaction currency. If conversion is needed, fees start from 0.63% Fees for topping up Depends on your chosen method. For example, topping up external e-wallets carries a 2% fee. See more on Wise pricing ATM cash withdrawal fees 2 withdrawals or up to 350 AUD are free. After that, there is a 1.5 AUD fee per withdrawal + 1.75% of the amount over 350 AUD Getting a digital card Free Replacing your card 6 AUD Replacing expired card Free Information checked on 14th September 2025

Is the Wise card safe to use? Built with multiple security features, the Wise card protects your money in Australia and when you travel. Every account uses two-factor authentication, biometric login and advanced encryption to keep your details safe. You’ll also receive instant spending notifications, so you always know when your card has been used. If you ever misplace your card, you can freeze or unfreeze it straight away in the Wise app or cancel it and order a replacement in emergencies. For extra protection online, you can also generate a virtual card to keep your main card details private. To stay secure while using your Wise card in Australia and abroad: Enable instant notifications to keep track of every transaction.

Freeze your card in the app immediately if it’s lost or stolen.

Avoid sharing your PIN or login details with anyone.

Use ATMs in safe, well-lit locations when withdrawing cash.

Review your spending history in the app regularly and set spending limits if needed. Learn more about Wise safety and security.

How to get a Wise card in Australia Ordering a Wise card in Australia is simple, and can be done entirely online. The card costs 10 AUD to order, with standard delivery taking 7–14 working days. If you’d like it sooner, you can choose express delivery from 16 AUD, which usually arrives in 1–2 working days. While you wait, you can also create a digital card instantly in the Wise app to start shopping online or add to your mobile wallet. Wise only issues one physical card per customer, but you can create up to three digital cards at the same time in the app for an extra layer of security for online shopping or subscriptions. Steps to order your Wise card: Open a Wise account: You’ll need an active account before you can order the card. Verify your identity: Provide your passport, driver’s licence, or other accepted ID. In some cases, you may also be asked for proof of address. Order your card in the app or online: Go to the “Cards” tab and follow the steps to pay the order fee. Wait for delivery: Standard delivery usually takes 7–14 working days, while express shipping typically arrives within 1–2 days. Once your card arrives, you can activate it easily. In Australia, activation happens when you make your first Chip and PIN payment. After that, the card is ready to use for purchases in-store, online, or abroad. Full details on ordering are available on Wise’s How do I order a Wise card? Page.

Moving to Australia If you already have a Wise card before relocating to Australia, you can usually keep using it until it expires – although you may not be able to order a replacement card if your new address is in a country where Wise cards aren’t available. You can find the full list of eligible countries on the Wise Help Centre. Card availability is based on licences for each country and region, and these can change when you move, meaning some relocations will require a new card. For example, if you’re moving to or from the US, Turkey, Malaysia, or the Philippines, you’ll need to order a fresh Wise card once you’re settled. In places like Israel and Hong Kong, Wise cards can’t currently be issued, and existing cards are blocked due to local regulations. If you’re relocating from one of these countries, you’ll be able to apply for a new card once your Australian address is updated in your Wise account. If you’re coming to Australia, you don’t need to worry. Wise cards are also available here, so once you update your address you’ll be eligible to order one. The card costs 10 AUD, with standard delivery usually taking 7–14 working days. If you prefer, you can choose express shipping from 16 AUD, which normally arrives in 1–2 working days. While you wait for your physical card, you can create a digital card straight away in the app and start spending in AUD or any of your other balances.If your current country isn’t eligible yet, you can join the Wise card waitlist and be notified when cards become available.

Where can I use my Wise card? The Wise card is built for life at home and abroad. You can use it to pay in shops, restaurants and online in more than 150 countries, or withdraw local cash at ATMs when you need it. For expats in Australia, this means you can use the same card for groceries in Sydney, a weekend trip to New Zealand, or a family visit back home without worrying about hidden international fees. Because the card connects to your Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies at once and spend directly from those balances. If you don’t already have the right currency, Wise’s smart conversion steps in automatically, so you’re always getting the mid-market exchange rate with a small, transparent fee. More information on supported countries and currencies is available in the Wise Help Centre. Using the Wise card for international travel When you’re travelling from Australia, the Wise card works like a local debit card in each destination. You can spend directly in the currency you hold, or Wise will convert from another balance using smart conversion technology. For example, if you’re paying 50 GBP at a cafe in London and you already have pounds in your Wise account, the money will come straight from that balance with no extra conversion fee. If you don’t have GBP, Wise may switch the amount from your AUD or NZD balance – whichever gives you the lowest cost or the best available rate. The whole process is automatic, so you don’t need to choose balances before you travel. Ways to use the Wise card while travelling abroad: Pay abroad like a local: Use your card in shops, hotels, restaurants and public transport across 150+ countries.

Use your card in shops, hotels, restaurants and public transport across 150+ countries. Withdraw local cash: Take money out from ATMs worldwide, within your free monthly allowance.

Take money out from ATMs worldwide, within your free monthly allowance. Smart conversion: If you don’t hold the local currency, Wise automatically converts from the balance that gives you the best deal.

If you don’t hold the local currency, Wise automatically converts from the balance that gives you the best deal. Virtual cards: Create a digital card for safer online bookings, travel reservations, or subscription services abroad.

Create a digital card for safer online bookings, travel reservations, or subscription services abroad. Mobile wallets: Add your Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Wallet and pay contactless with your phone or smartwatch.

Add your Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Wallet and pay contactless with your phone or smartwatch. Track your spending: See transactions sorted by category, like travel, dining, or transport, so you can stick to your budget.

See transactions sorted by category, like travel, dining, or transport, so you can stick to your budget. Stay secure: Freeze or unfreeze your card instantly in the app if it’s ever lost or stolen while you’re travelling.

What are my Wise card spending limits? Every Wise card has spending and withdrawal limits to help keep your money safe and manageable. In Australia, these limits apply across all the cards linked to your account, and cover both ATM withdrawals and purchases made in-store or online. You’ll have a daily limit, which refreshes every midnight, and a monthly limit, which resets at the start of each month. These limits set the maximum amount you can spend or withdraw within those periods. If you’d like more control, you can also set your own lower daily or monthly caps for individual cards in the Wise app if you want to stick to a budget or limit online shopping. If you ever need more flexibility, you can increase your account limits within the app or online, up to the maximum allowed in Australia. And if you move abroad and update your registered address, your limits will automatically update to reflect the rules in your new country of residence.