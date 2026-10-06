How to get a personal loan as a visa holder in Australia

Money Management
Some visa holders can get a personal loan in Australia, but eligibility varies by lender and depends on your visa type, income and expenses, time remaining on your visa, and Australian credit history. This guide explains what lenders check so you can assess your options before applying.
Getting approved is not just about having a visa and a payslip. Australian lenders often look at how stable your income is, how much time you have left on your visa, your existing debts and living costs, and the strength of your local credit file. Understanding these criteria upfront can help you shortlist suitable lenders and avoid multiple full applications.
If you are in Australia on a skilled, graduate, partner, or similar visa, you may have steady PAYG income and still be unsure about borrowing. The main questions are whether the lender accepts your visa and whether the term and repayments fit your circumstances.
Rules, rates, fees, and product availability can change, so this guide gives general information only. This guide is not personal financial, credit, legal, or migration advice.
If you’re a visa holder building an Australian credit file, lenders may look closely at local bank statements, savings buffers, and regular income. Where available, Wise can help you move savings from overseas, convert to AUD, and manage day‑to‑day spending while you settle in.
Yes, some visa holders can get a personal loan in Australia, but a visa does not create an automatic right to borrow. A lender can still decide that the loan does not fit its policy or your budget.
Lenders usually check affordability, documents, and whether the term makes sense for the time you have left in Australia. Major local banks such as CommBank, NAB, Westpac, and ANZ may publish different temporary resident or eligibility rules.
A valid visa and a willing lender are not the same thing. Your visa lets you stay or work in Australia, but the lender decides whether it wants to lend.
In practice, lenders may look at job stability, PAYG income, address history, bank statements, other debts, and whether the term can finish before your visa expires.
Visa type is one sign of stability, but it is not a promise of approval. The table below shows general lending considerations only, and individual lender policies can differ.
|Visa type
|Typical lending view
|Why
|What to verify
|Skills in Demand (482)
|Often stronger
|Sponsored role and income may be easier to assess
|Visa term and work conditions
|Temporary Graduate (485)
|Mixed to stronger
|Work rights but potentially shorter local history
|Employment stability and visa end date
|Partner (820/801)
|Often stronger
|Potentially longer ties to Australia
|Visa stage and work rights
|Student (500)
|Often harder
|Income and work conditions may limit affordability
|Work conditions and income pattern
|Working Holiday (417/462)
|Usually harder
|Shorter stays and changing employment can add uncertainty
|Job stability and current conditions
|Bridging visas
|Case by case or harder
|End dates or conditions may be less straightforward
|Bridging conditions and linked visa stage
The same subclass can therefore look acceptable under one lender’s policy and unsuitable under another.
Lenders may be more willing to consider employer-sponsored, partner, and some graduate visas because they can point to clearer work rights or longer ties to Australia.
Even here, the visa label is only a starting point. A 482 holder with stable full-time work and 24 months left may present a different lending profile from someone with casual income and only a few months remaining. If your visa was recently renewed, keep the grant notice and a current VEVO record ready.
Student, working holiday, and many bridging cases can be harder to finance because lenders may have less certainty around income, conditions, or timing.
Common friction points include:
Check your current conditions through Home Affairs or VEVO, then check the lender’s own criteria. That additional check can slow the process even before a credit decision is made.
Once you apply, the lender wants to know whether the repayments are manageable over the full term. That means affordability, document checks, and a look at how your visa timeline fits the borrowing period.
Salary alone rarely settles the question. Lenders often look at what is left after rent, bills, debts, and regular spending.
Major local banks and non-bank lenders may weigh these points differently, which is why policy pages and eligibility checks matter.
Lenders usually read income, work stability, and remaining visa time together. If the visa requires a shorter loan term, the same amount borrowed can mean much higher monthly or fortnightly repayments.
A borrower with 24 months left on a 482 visa may fit a two-year loan more neatly than someone with only a few months left. The second borrower may need a shorter term, higher repayments, or may receive no offer.
Your overseas credit history often does not transfer neatly into Australia, so lenders usually focus on the records they can see here. If you are still building an Australian credit score, local savings habits and on-time bills can matter more than your old overseas score.
A guarantor may help in some cases, but it adds real risk and paperwork for both sides.
If you are unsure whether to compare secured or unsecured loans, start with risk. A secured loan uses an asset as security and may cost less, while an unsecured loan does not put that asset up as security but may cost more.
Compare total cost, not just the headline rate. In Australia, that usually means checking the interest rate, comparison rate, establishment fee, monthly fee, and early repayment rules.
|Interest rate
|Comparison rate
|Upfront fees
|Ongoing fees
|Repayment flexibility
|Cost on the amount borrowed
|Standard example incorporating interest and most fees
|Establishment or application costs
|Monthly fees and missed-payment costs
|Extra repayments and early payout rules
|Fixed or variable
|A guide only for the stated amount and term
|Can raise the day-one cost
|Small fees can lift total cost
|Useful if you plan to clear the loan early
Comparison rates also vary by amount, term, fees, and charges, so do not compare examples built on different assumptions.
A lower advertised interest rate is not always the cheaper loan. Moneysmart explains that the comparison rate combines the interest rate and most fees into one percentage.
It is only a guide for a stated amount and term. Change the loan size, fees, or term, and the real cost can change too.
Not every quote works the same way. One lender may offer an eligibility check or soft quote, while another may move straight to a full application.
Ask what kind of enquiry is being made before you proceed. Several hard enquiries in a short period can leave a mark on a new credit file.
Use this order before you submit anything:
Check visa acceptance, term fit, and your budget first.
Compare a short list of loans based on cost, fees, and enquiry type.
Prepare your documents before starting an application.
Submit only after you know whether the next credit check is soft or hard.
Read the contract, including the total repayable cost, before signing.
Common documents include:
It also helps to sort out opening a bank account in Australia and the basics of banking in Australia early, because local bank statements are easier to show than overseas ones. If some of your buffer is still abroad, Expatica’s guide to receiving money from abroad in Australia explains transfer options, and a Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies into AUD. It does not improve approval odds.
Recent payslips and a clear Australian address can also make it easier for the lender to verify the application.
Set the amount you need.
Confirm the lender accepts your visa now.
Ask whether the next check is soft or hard.
Submit your documents and answer follow-up questions promptly.
Check the rate, comparison rate, fees, term, and total repayable amount.
Accept only if the loan still fits your budget.
Before you accept, check whether repayments will be monthly or fortnightly and make sure the direct debit date works with your pay cycle.
Not qualifying today does not always mean the answer is permanent. Common barriers include short visa time, thin local records, missing documents, or asking to borrow too much.
The safer approach is to address the weak point before applying again. Repeating full applications without changing anything can add more enquiries to your credit file.
Borrowing for day-to-day living costs can turn a short-term gap into a longer debt problem.
If the expense is not urgent, start with a budget review. If the purchase is a vehicle, Expatica’s car loan guide may fit better than a general personal loan. If the bigger problem is ongoing cash flow, broader financial planning in Australia may help more than new debt.
If repayments are becoming difficult, contact your lender as early as you can to ask about financial hardship assistance. You can still ask for help if you have already missed a repayment or received a default notice. If family support or savings are coming from overseas while you build local history, a Wise account is one way to manage supported currencies and convert to AUD. It is not a loan product and it does not affect approval.
Getting a personal loan as a visa holder in Australia depends on more than your salary. Your visa conditions and remaining stay, local credit history, expenses, employment stability, and the lender’s own policy can all affect the application. Before applying, check eligibility and the type of credit enquiry, prepare your documents, and compare the total cost rather than relying on the advertised interest rate alone. If your application is unlikely to fit yet, improving the underlying issue before trying again may be more useful than submitting several applications close together.
FAQ
Some lenders may consider 482 visa holders if their income is stable and enough visa time remains for the loan term. Do not assume a future visa extension will be taken into account.
Student visa holders may have fewer options because work conditions, income, and visa length can affect affordability. Check both your current visa conditions and the lender’s rules before making a full application.
Several full applications in a short period can affect your Australian credit file. Some eligibility checks may work differently, so confirm the enquiry type before proceeding.
Not necessarily. The rate offered can depend on the lender’s overall assessment, including income, credit profile, loan type, term, fees, and other risk factors.
Lenders commonly ask for identification, visa evidence, Australian address details, income proof, and recent bank statements. Some may also request VEVO evidence or additional employment checks.
The debt does not disappear if you leave Australia. Contact the lender early if your plans change, continue meeting the agreement, and ask about hardship or complaint options if you are having difficulty.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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