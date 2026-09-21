Getting a business loan in Australia: what to know

Understand business lending in Australia, from the types of finance available to the checks lenders make before approving an application. For expat founders and small business owners, preparing the right documents and understanding how lenders assess repayment capacity can make it easier to identify which options are worth exploring. This guide explains the main types of business loans, what lenders usually look for, which documents you may need, how to compare rates and fees, and what to consider if you are a new arrival or have limited Australian credit history. This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial, legal, tax, or credit advice.

Key takeaways What lenders check first: Repayment capacity, business purpose, trading history, security, and documentation can all affect which lender or product fits your business.

Repayment capacity, business purpose, trading history, security, and documentation can all affect which lender or product fits your business. Expats and new arrivals: Some can qualify, but limited Australian history may mean providing more evidence about the business, its owners, and its cash flow.

Some can qualify, but limited Australian history may mean providing more evidence about the business, its owners, and its cash flow. Choosing the product: Term loans generally suit planned spending, while overdrafts and lines of credit are designed for shorter or uneven cash-flow needs.

Term loans generally suit planned spending, while overdrafts and lines of credit are designed for shorter or uneven cash-flow needs. Preparing documents: BAS, tax returns, bank statements, ID, ABN or ACN details, and forecasts for newer businesses are among the records lenders may request.

BAS, tax returns, bank statements, ID, ABN or ACN details, and forecasts for newer businesses are among the records lenders may request. Comparing costs: The headline interest rate is only part of the borrowing cost. Fees, security requirements, guarantees, and early repayment costs can also matter. Wise Business for managing cross-border cash flow after funding Once your finance is approved, cross-border cash flow can still affect repayments, supplier costs, and forecasting. Wise Business can help eligible businesses hold and convert supported currencies, receive international customer payments, and pay overseas suppliers with clearer fee visibility. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What lenders look at before approving a business loan When applying for a business loan in Australia, the main question is not only whether your idea sounds good. Lenders usually want to know whether the business can service the debt, which means meeting repayments from its available cash flow. Two businesses asking for the same amount can therefore receive very different outcomes. In practice, lenders look at risk from several angles at once, including how long you have traded, what the funds are for, and whether the evidence supports the information in your application. The five checks most lenders make Serviceability: Can your business realistically meet repayments after wages, rent, tax, and existing debts are paid?

Can your business realistically meet repayments after wages, rent, tax, and existing debts are paid? Business history: A longer trading record can give a lender more information to assess than a very new business with limited accounts.

A longer trading record can give a lender more information to assess than a very new business with limited accounts. Purpose of funds: Equipment, stock, expansion, or a seasonal cash-flow gap can be easier to assess when the use of the funds is clearly documented.

Equipment, stock, expansion, or a seasonal cash-flow gap can be easier to assess when the use of the funds is clearly documented. Security or guarantees: Some products require collateral, while others may involve a director guarantee.

Some products require collateral, while others may involve a director guarantee. Documentation and compliance: Lenders may request BAS, bank statements, tax records, identity documents, and other evidence before assessing the application. Before applying, check the lender’s current requirements or speak with its business lending team. CommBank, NAB, Westpac, and ANZ are examples of major Australian banks offering business finance, but requirements differ by lender and product.

Which business loan type fits your business? Not all business finance in Australia solves the same problem. A product that looks inexpensive can become a poor fit if its structure does not match the reason you are borrowing. If you are still setting up locally, it helps to understand the wider business basics first, including structure and registration. Expatica’s guide to starting a business in Australia is a useful first stop if you are not yet fully established. When a term loan, line of credit or overdraft makes sense A term loan usually works best when you know the amount you need and what you will spend it on. A line of credit or overdraft is more flexible, but that flexibility can become costly if a short-term facility is used for long-term spending. Product Best for Repayments Main risk Term loan Equipment, fit-out, expansion, or other planned investment Agreed repayment schedule over a defined term Less flexible if your cash flow changes Business line of credit Ongoing working capital and short cash-flow gaps Interest generally relates to the amount drawn Easy to use for long-term spending by mistake Overdraft Short cash-flow shortfalls through a business account Interest applies to the overdrawn balance under the product terms Can become costly if used as permanent finance This is a general comparison. Product structures, eligibility, rates, fees, and repayment terms vary between lenders. When asset finance or invoice finance is a better fit Asset finance can be a better fit when borrowing is tied to a specific purchase, such as a vehicle, machinery, or specialist equipment. In Australia, this can include arrangements such as equipment finance or a chattel mortgage, depending on the lender and transaction. Invoice finance addresses a different problem. It can provide working capital when a business has already issued invoices to customers but is still waiting to be paid. For example, a manufacturing business might need a machine to fulfil larger orders, while a services firm with slow-paying clients may be more concerned about the gap between issuing invoices and receiving payment. Consider asset finance when the purchase is specific and intended for longer-term use.

Consider invoice finance when delayed receivables are creating the cash-flow problem.

Compare setup fees, ongoing fees, and security terms.

Check whether pricing is fixed or variable.

Check whether early repayment could trigger additional costs. Banking Banking in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more

Can expats and new arrivals get a business loan in Australia? Some expats and new arrivals can get a business loan in Australia, but approval depends on the lender and the applicant’s circumstances. Factors can include the business structure, Australian trading history, visa or residency position, source of revenue, ownership structure, and the lender’s internal risk rules. A limited Australian credit history does not automatically mean there are no options. A lender may instead ask for more evidence, offer a different amount, or assess whether a secured rather than unsecured product fits the application. Before applying, ask three practical questions: Does the lender accept your business structure, such as a sole trader, company, partnership, or trust?

Will offshore income, foreign directors, or overseas shareholders trigger additional checks?

What evidence can you provide if your Australian credit file or trading history is limited? What changes if you have limited local credit history? If you have limited Australian credit history, a lender may place more weight on business performance and document quality. Evidence can include recent bank statements, BAS, signed contracts, tax returns, forecasts, and, where relevant, director guarantees. Local credit history is only one part of the overall assessment. Serviceability and supporting evidence can remain important, particularly when the business is already trading and its cash flow is clear. Prepare clear bank statements and up-to-date management accounts.

Keep signed customer contracts or supplier agreements available if revenue is still developing.

Be ready to explain beneficial ownership if overseas owners are involved.

Ask in advance whether the lender accepts translated or non-standard documents.

How to prepare your application and documents If you are not sure how to get a business loan in Australia, prepare your information before comparing applications. Australian government guidance also recommends understanding your finances and choosing an appropriate finance product before applying. 1 Define the amount and purpose. Be specific about how much you need, what it will fund, and when you need the money. 2 Review repayment capacity. Check whether the business can support the proposed repayment after its current obligations. 3 Update your business plan, particularly if the business is new or has a short trading history. 4 Gather the financial, business, and identity documents the lender is likely to request. 5 Check lender fit before applying by comparing the product purpose, limits, eligibility, and security requirements with your needs. If you are also reviewing your local banking setup, Expatica’s guide to the best business bank accounts in Australia can help you separate everyday banking needs from borrowing decisions. The documents most Australian lenders ask for In Australia, an ABN is an Australian Business Number, while an ACN is an Australian Company Number for a registered company. A BAS, or business activity statement, is a report used by many businesses for obligations such as GST and PAYG reporting. Documents a business lender may request include: Business details: ABN or ACN information, BAS, business bank statements, financial statements, tax returns, leases, supplier quotes, or invoices connected with the loan purpose.

ABN or ACN information, BAS, business bank statements, financial statements, tax returns, leases, supplier quotes, or invoices connected with the loan purpose. Director or owner details: Proof of identity, notices of assessment, personal income evidence, and a statement of assets and liabilities if requested.

Proof of identity, notices of assessment, personal income evidence, and a statement of assets and liabilities if requested. Additional evidence for newer or secured applications: Cash-flow forecasts, a business plan, signed contracts, and security or guarantee documents where relevant. The Australian Taxation Office provides official guidance on business activity statements and related reporting. How to build a cash flow forecast lenders can follow A cash-flow forecast should make it possible to follow the expected sales, regular business costs, existing debt, tax obligations, and the proposed new repayment. For example, if you want AUD 80,000 for equipment, show how the equipment is expected to support revenue or reduce costs, then show where the proposed repayments would sit in the monthly figures. If the assumptions are difficult to present clearly, an accountant can help organise them. Keep assumptions simple and explain them in plain language.

Separate one-off costs from ongoing costs.

Stress-test the forecast by considering what happens if sales are lower than expected. Banking Best business bank account Australia Read more

How to compare lenders, rates and fees When comparing business finance options in Australia, focus on the total borrowing cost rather than only the advertised interest rate. A fixed rate may provide more repayment certainty, while a variable rate can change over time. Fixed products may also include early repayment or break costs. Speed should not be the only deciding factor either. Banks and specialist non-bank lenders can use different assessment processes, pricing, security requirements, and limits. The right fit depends on the product, the evidence you can provide, and the business need. What to compare Why it matters Questions to ask Typical trade-off Rate type Affects repayment certainty Is the rate fixed or variable? A fixed product may cost more to exit early Fees Affect the total cost Are there establishment, monthly, or drawdown fees? A low headline rate does not necessarily mean a low total cost Security Affects risk and eligibility Is property, equipment, or a director guarantee required? Providing security can change access to finance but may increase the assets exposed to the debt Lender type Can affect the process and product flexibility Is it a bank or specialist non-bank lender? Different lenders may trade speed or flexibility against pricing, limits, or security requirements Rates, fees, limits, security requirements, and lending criteria vary between providers and can change. Confirm the current product terms directly with the lender before applying.

How to verify a lender and avoid scams Before sending identity documents, tax records, or bank statements, verify the business you are dealing with. ASIC provides public guidance and registers that can help you check a business name, ABN or ACN, company status, and other details. Warning signs can include unsolicited claims that you are already approved, pressure to act immediately, or details that do not match public business records. If something appears suspicious, stop before sharing information or money and use official Australian scam-reporting guidance. Search the business name, ABN, or ACN before progressing.

Check the ASIC companies register if the lender claims to be a company.

Do not rely only on logos, social profiles, or a polished website.

Avoid sending director ID, tax records, or bank statements until you have checked who you are dealing with.

If a broker is involved, ask how the broker is paid and which lender or lenders it may introduce.