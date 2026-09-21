Getting a business loan in Australia: what to know

Money Management
This guide explains business lending in Australia for expat founders and small business owners by outlining common loan types, what lenders assess, the documents required, how to compare rates and fees, and what to expect if you’re a new arrival with limited Australian credit history.
Understand business lending in Australia, from the types of finance available to the checks lenders make before approving an application. For expat founders and small business owners, preparing the right documents and understanding how lenders assess repayment capacity can make it easier to identify which options are worth exploring. This guide explains the main types of business loans, what lenders usually look for, which documents you may need, how to compare rates and fees, and what to consider if you are a new arrival or have limited Australian credit history.
This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial, legal, tax, or credit advice.
Once your finance is approved, cross-border cash flow can still affect repayments, supplier costs, and forecasting. Wise Business can help eligible businesses hold and convert supported currencies, receive international customer payments, and pay overseas suppliers with clearer fee visibility.
No commitment required
When applying for a business loan in Australia, the main question is not only whether your idea sounds good. Lenders usually want to know whether the business can service the debt, which means meeting repayments from its available cash flow.
Two businesses asking for the same amount can therefore receive very different outcomes. In practice, lenders look at risk from several angles at once, including how long you have traded, what the funds are for, and whether the evidence supports the information in your application.
Before applying, check the lender’s current requirements or speak with its business lending team. CommBank, NAB, Westpac, and ANZ are examples of major Australian banks offering business finance, but requirements differ by lender and product.
Not all business finance in Australia solves the same problem. A product that looks inexpensive can become a poor fit if its structure does not match the reason you are borrowing.
If you are still setting up locally, it helps to understand the wider business basics first, including structure and registration. Expatica’s guide to starting a business in Australia is a useful first stop if you are not yet fully established.
A term loan usually works best when you know the amount you need and what you will spend it on. A line of credit or overdraft is more flexible, but that flexibility can become costly if a short-term facility is used for long-term spending.
|Product
|Best for
|Repayments
|Main risk
|Term loan
|Equipment, fit-out, expansion, or other planned investment
|Agreed repayment schedule over a defined term
|Less flexible if your cash flow changes
|Business line of credit
|Ongoing working capital and short cash-flow gaps
|Interest generally relates to the amount drawn
|Easy to use for long-term spending by mistake
|Overdraft
|Short cash-flow shortfalls through a business account
|Interest applies to the overdrawn balance under the product terms
|Can become costly if used as permanent finance
This is a general comparison. Product structures, eligibility, rates, fees, and repayment terms vary between lenders.
Asset finance can be a better fit when borrowing is tied to a specific purchase, such as a vehicle, machinery, or specialist equipment. In Australia, this can include arrangements such as equipment finance or a chattel mortgage, depending on the lender and transaction.
Invoice finance addresses a different problem. It can provide working capital when a business has already issued invoices to customers but is still waiting to be paid.
For example, a manufacturing business might need a machine to fulfil larger orders, while a services firm with slow-paying clients may be more concerned about the gap between issuing invoices and receiving payment.
Some expats and new arrivals can get a business loan in Australia, but approval depends on the lender and the applicant’s circumstances. Factors can include the business structure, Australian trading history, visa or residency position, source of revenue, ownership structure, and the lender’s internal risk rules.
A limited Australian credit history does not automatically mean there are no options. A lender may instead ask for more evidence, offer a different amount, or assess whether a secured rather than unsecured product fits the application.
Before applying, ask three practical questions:
If you have limited Australian credit history, a lender may place more weight on business performance and document quality. Evidence can include recent bank statements, BAS, signed contracts, tax returns, forecasts, and, where relevant, director guarantees.
Local credit history is only one part of the overall assessment. Serviceability and supporting evidence can remain important, particularly when the business is already trading and its cash flow is clear.
If you are not sure how to get a business loan in Australia, prepare your information before comparing applications. Australian government guidance also recommends understanding your finances and choosing an appropriate finance product before applying.
Define the amount and purpose. Be specific about how much you need, what it will fund, and when you need the money.
Review repayment capacity. Check whether the business can support the proposed repayment after its current obligations.
Update your business plan, particularly if the business is new or has a short trading history.
Gather the financial, business, and identity documents the lender is likely to request.
Check lender fit before applying by comparing the product purpose, limits, eligibility, and security requirements with your needs.
If you are also reviewing your local banking setup, Expatica’s guide to the best business bank accounts in Australia can help you separate everyday banking needs from borrowing decisions.
In Australia, an ABN is an Australian Business Number, while an ACN is an Australian Company Number for a registered company. A BAS, or business activity statement, is a report used by many businesses for obligations such as GST and PAYG reporting.
Documents a business lender may request include:
The Australian Taxation Office provides official guidance on business activity statements and related reporting.
A cash-flow forecast should make it possible to follow the expected sales, regular business costs, existing debt, tax obligations, and the proposed new repayment.
For example, if you want AUD 80,000 for equipment, show how the equipment is expected to support revenue or reduce costs, then show where the proposed repayments would sit in the monthly figures. If the assumptions are difficult to present clearly, an accountant can help organise them.
When comparing business finance options in Australia, focus on the total borrowing cost rather than only the advertised interest rate. A fixed rate may provide more repayment certainty, while a variable rate can change over time. Fixed products may also include early repayment or break costs.
Speed should not be the only deciding factor either. Banks and specialist non-bank lenders can use different assessment processes, pricing, security requirements, and limits. The right fit depends on the product, the evidence you can provide, and the business need.
|What to compare
|Why it matters
|Questions to ask
|Typical trade-off
|Rate type
|Affects repayment certainty
|Is the rate fixed or variable?
|A fixed product may cost more to exit early
|Fees
|Affect the total cost
|Are there establishment, monthly, or drawdown fees?
|A low headline rate does not necessarily mean a low total cost
|Security
|Affects risk and eligibility
|Is property, equipment, or a director guarantee required?
|Providing security can change access to finance but may increase the assets exposed to the debt
|Lender type
|Can affect the process and product flexibility
|Is it a bank or specialist non-bank lender?
|Different lenders may trade speed or flexibility against pricing, limits, or security requirements
Rates, fees, limits, security requirements, and lending criteria vary between providers and can change. Confirm the current product terms directly with the lender before applying.
Before sending identity documents, tax records, or bank statements, verify the business you are dealing with. ASIC provides public guidance and registers that can help you check a business name, ABN or ACN, company status, and other details.
Warning signs can include unsolicited claims that you are already approved, pressure to act immediately, or details that do not match public business records. If something appears suspicious, stop before sharing information or money and use official Australian scam-reporting guidance.
A declined application does not necessarily mean the business will never qualify for finance. The requested amount, lender fit, product structure, serviceability, or quality of the supporting evidence may all affect the outcome.
If your business is new, the practical question is whether you can support a short trading history with stronger evidence. Depending on the lender and application, this might include clearer forecasts, relevant founder experience, signed contracts, or a different finance structure.
If an application is declined, consider these next steps:
If funding is approved, the next challenge may be operational rather than credit-related. For internationally active businesses, that can include receiving customer payments from abroad, managing more than one currency, and paying overseas suppliers.
A Wise account can be part of that post-approval money-management workflow. Wise is not a bank, lender, or business-loan provider, does not provide business credit, and does not affect whether a lender approves an application.
Depending on current availability and product terms, eligible Australian users can use Wise for supported currencies and certain international receiving and payment needs. If cross-border cash flow is important to your business, compare that setup with Expatica’s guides to receiving money from abroad in Australia, multi-currency accounts in Australia, and banking in Australia.
Getting a business loan in Australia starts with matching the finance product to a clear business need and showing that the business can support the repayments. Prepare your financial records, forecasts, identity and business documents before approaching lenders, especially if your Australian trading or credit history is limited. Compare the total borrowing cost rather than the headline rate alone, and verify any lender before sharing sensitive information. If your business operates internationally, keep cross-border cash management separate from the lending decision itself.
FAQ
Some expats can, but lender rules vary. Assessment can depend on the business structure, local evidence, repayment capacity, residency position, ownership structure, and the lender’s criteria.
Lenders may request business financial records such as BAS, bank statements, and tax returns; identity and income evidence for directors or owners; and additional material such as forecasts, quotes, leases, contracts, or security documents.
It can be. Because unsecured finance does not rely on the same collateral as a secured loan, lenders may use different eligibility rules, rates, or limits. Compare the current terms of the specific products you are considering.
Some newer businesses can access finance, but a short trading history may mean the lender asks for stronger supporting evidence, such as forecasts, founder experience, signed contracts, or security where relevant.
There is no single approval timeline. The process depends on the lender, product, amount, security, and complexity of the application, so check the lender’s current process before relying on a timing estimate.
Did you find this guide helpful?