Getting a loan for a car in Australia: expat guide

Getting a car loan in Australia can be straightforward once you know what lenders actually assess, but for expats and new arrivals the decision often involves more than chasing the lowest advertised rate: your income and expenses, visa or residency status, Australian credit file, and even the age and type of vehicle can shape both eligibility and the real cost. This guide is designed to help you choose the right finance route, compare offers on a like-for-like basis (including fees and key conditions), and prepare the documents and budget you’ll need before you apply or commit to a purchase. This guide is educational only and does not provide personal financial advice. It explains the main types of car finance, what lenders may check, how to compare costs, what to prepare before applying, and how the application process usually works.

Key takeaways Secured vs unsecured loans: A secured car loan uses the vehicle as security and may come with a lower rate, while an unsecured loan does not use the car as security and can cost more.

A secured car loan uses the vehicle as security and may come with a lower rate, while an unsecured loan does not use the car as security and can cost more. Comparison rate: The headline interest rate is not the full story because fees can increase the real borrowing cost. Compare loans using the same amount and term.

The headline interest rate is not the full story because fees can increase the real borrowing cost. Compare loans using the same amount and term. Expat eligibility: Approval may depend on factors such as income, visa or residency status, Australian address, work history, credit checks, and the vehicle itself.

Approval may depend on factors such as income, visa or residency status, Australian address, work history, credit checks, and the vehicle itself. No local credit history: A limited Australian credit file may leave lenders with less local credit information to assess, so check lender eligibility before making multiple full applications.

A limited Australian credit file may leave lenders with less local credit information to assess, so check lender eligibility before making multiple full applications. Total car cost: Loan repayments are only one part of ownership. Budget for registration, insurance, fuel, servicing, inspections, and other buying costs.

Loan repayments are only one part of ownership. Budget for registration, insurance, fuel, servicing, inspections, and other buying costs. Money from overseas: If part of your deposit or setup budget is coming from another country, consider the timing and cost of converting it into AUD before settlement. Wise for car deposits and settlement funds in AUD If your car deposit or settlement funds are coming from overseas, a Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies into AUD and see the fees before you transfer. It can be useful for timing a deposit, paying dealer fees, or keeping your car budget separate while you compare loan offers. Open a Wise account No commitment required

How car loans work in Australia In Australia, car finance often sits within the broader personal loan market. The true cost therefore depends on the loan structure, fees, term, interest rate, and whether the car itself is used as security. Secured, unsecured, and dealer-arranged finance A secured car loan usually means the lender takes a security interest in the vehicle. If you stop making repayments, the lender may have the right to repossess the car. Because the vehicle provides security for the debt, secured borrowing can have a lower interest rate than an unsecured loan. An unsecured car loan does not use the vehicle as security. It may suit some buyers or vehicles that do not meet secured-loan requirements, but unsecured borrowing often comes with a higher interest rate. Dealer-arranged finance means the dealership or a finance provider connected with it helps arrange your loan. It can make the buying process more convenient, but you should still compare the interest rate, comparison rate, fees, add-ons, loan term, and total amount repayable. Secured loans use the vehicle as security.

Unsecured loans do not use the car as security and may have higher rates.

Dealer finance can simplify the transaction, but convenience does not necessarily mean a lower overall cost.

A lower monthly repayment does not automatically mean a cheaper loan overall. Fixed, variable, and comparison rates A fixed interest rate keeps the rate and repayments stable for the agreed period. A variable rate can move up or down, changing the amount you repay. Some car finance also includes a balloon payment, which is a lump sum due at the end of the term. A balloon can reduce regular repayments, but it can increase the overall cost and leaves a substantial amount to pay at the end. A comparison rate combines the advertised interest rate with certain fees in a standardised example. It can make comparison easier, but the standard example may not reflect every fee or your exact loan amount and term. Moneysmart explains how comparison rates and car-loan costs work. Term Plain-English meaning Why it matters Headline interest rate The interest rate charged on the amount borrowed Useful, but incomplete on its own Comparison rate A standard example incorporating the interest rate and certain fees Helps with like-for-like comparisons Balloon payment A lump sum payable at the end of the term Can reduce regular repayments while increasing the amount left to pay later Early repayment costs Fees or other conditions that may apply if you clear the loan early Important if you expect to repay the debt ahead of schedule Loan features, fees, rates, and repayment conditions vary by lender and product. Check the lender’s current product documentation and comparison-rate warning before relying on an example. If you also need the wider ownership picture, read Expatica’s guide to buying a car in Australia. Transportation Buying a car in Australia Read more

Can expats get a car loan in Australia? Some lenders may consider temporary residents, new permanent residents, and eligible visa holders, but there is no universal rule. Approval depends on the lender’s credit criteria and may take account of your income, residency or visa status, employment, expenses, credit history, and the vehicle you want to finance. Visa, age, and residency checks lenders may use Being legally able to buy a car does not mean a lender must finance it. Vehicle ownership and eligibility for credit are separate questions. Depending on the lender and product, information requested during an application may include: Your age and identity.

Your Australian residential address.

Your regular income and employment status.

Your existing debts and regular expenses.

Your citizenship, permanent residency, or visa status.

The time remaining on your visa where the lender considers this relevant.

Details of the vehicle being financed. What if you have no Australian credit history yet? Arriving without an established Australian credit file can make finance more complicated even if you previously had a strong borrowing history overseas. A lender may still assess factors such as your income, expenses, employment, residency or visa profile, and deposit, but its lending criteria will determine what options are available. For example, imagine Priya arrives on a temporary skilled visa with a full-time job and wants to buy a used car during her first month. A lender may consider not only her salary but also factors such as her Australian employment history, visa status, expenses, deposit, and the vehicle being financed. Before making several full applications, learn how local credit reporting works with Expatica’s guide to credit scores in Australia. Money Management Credit scores in Australia Read more

What you need before you apply The key question is not only how much you can borrow, but whether you are ready to apply with enough information to compare offers and support the details in your application. Documents, deposit, and proof of income Lenders commonly request a combination of identity, financial, and vehicle information. Exact requirements vary, but preparing the basics in advance can make the process smoother. Passport or other accepted photo identification.

Visa or residency information where relevant.

Proof of Australian address where required.

Recent payslips or other evidence of income.

Bank statements where requested.

Details of existing debts and regular expenses.

Vehicle details, a dealer quote, or a contract of sale where required. A larger deposit reduces the amount you need to borrow. It does not guarantee approval, but borrowing less also reduces the amount of debt you take on. If you are still organising your local finances, Expatica explains how to open a bank account in Australia. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia Read more Total cost beyond the loan repayment Monthly repayments are only part of your car budget. You also need to consider the costs of buying, registering, insuring, and running the vehicle. Stamp duty or equivalent state or territory charges where applicable.

Vehicle registration, commonly called rego.

Insurance, including any cover required under the loan agreement.

A vehicle inspection when appropriate.

A PPSR search when buying an eligible used vehicle.

Fuel, tolls, servicing, tyres, and repairs. If you are still arranging everyday financial services after moving, Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia covers the broader local banking system. If managing money in several currencies is relevant to your move, you can also compare options in Expatica’s guide to multi-currency accounts in Australia.

How to compare car finance offers safely A low advertised rate can be persuasive, but comparing only the easiest number to spot can hide important differences in fees, loan terms, and repayment conditions. Compare fees, loan terms, and repayment flexibility Try to compare the same loan amount and term across providers. You can use Moneysmart’s personal loan calculator to explore how the term, rate, and extra repayments can affect estimated repayments and interest. Compare this Why it matters Questions to ask Comparison rate Provides a broader standard example of borrowing costs Am I comparing the same loan amount and term? Establishment and ongoing fees Fees can offset the benefit of a lower advertised rate What will I pay upfront and during the loan? Loan term A longer term can reduce regular repayments while increasing the time you pay interest What is the total amount repayable over the term? Extra repayments Repayment flexibility can affect how quickly you can clear the debt Are extra repayments allowed and are there restrictions? Quote or application Different enquiry types can have different consequences for your credit file Is this an estimate, a pre-approval process, or a full credit application? Calculator results and comparison rates are examples rather than personalised predictions. Check the lender’s current fees, conditions, and total amount repayable before signing a contract. Avoid common mistakes before you apply Submitting multiple full applications in a short period can affect your credit profile, so understand what type of enquiry a lender will perform before proceeding. Do not focus only on monthly repayments.

Check the total amount repayable as well as the advertised rate.

Understand any balloon payment before accepting the loan.

Do not assume dealer-arranged finance is automatically cheaper.

Check the PPSR when appropriate for a used or private-sale vehicle.

Confirm insurance requirements before settlement. Before paying a deposit or completing an application, check whether you are receiving an indicative quote, pre-approval, or final approval and read the lender’s current fee and insurance requirements.

How the car loan application process usually works The process becomes easier to follow when you separate the stages. Missing paperwork, unclear vehicle details, or confusing pre-approval with final approval can otherwise slow the transaction. From pre-approval to settlement A typical application journey follows this general order, although individual lenders may structure their process differently. 1 Set a realistic vehicle budget, including ownership costs beyond the loan repayment. 2 Request a quote or pre-approval and confirm what type of credit enquiry is involved. 3 Choose the vehicle and confirm that it meets the lender’s eligibility requirements. 4 Provide the requested identity, income, expense, and vehicle documents. 5 Arrange any insurance required by the lender before settlement. 6 Read the loan contract carefully and sign only after checking the rate, fees, term, total amount repayable, and repayment conditions. 7 Complete settlement and confirm how the lender will release funds to the dealer or private seller. Pre-approval can give you an indication of your borrowing limit, but it is not the same as unconditional final approval. The lender may still need to assess the chosen vehicle and confirm that your circumstances and documents meet its requirements. Buying from a dealer vs a private seller Dealer purchases may be more streamlined because dealerships regularly deal with finance and settlement paperwork. Private sales can require more coordination between the buyer, seller, lender, and insurer. Before committing to a private purchase: Confirm how and when settlement funds will be paid.

Check that your lender accepts private-sale vehicles.

Run an appropriate PPSR vehicle search.

Consider an independent vehicle inspection.

Check the consumer protections and buying rules that apply in your state or territory. Consumer protections can differ according to how and where you buy the vehicle. For example, NSW Government guidance distinguishes protections applying to dealership purchases from those applying to private sales. If part of your car-buying budget is coming from overseas, it can help to see how those funds will be converted before settlement. The Wise app lets you view balances in different currencies and convert money into AUD, which can make it easier to keep track of the amount available for local car-buying costs. Illustrative example of a GBP-to-AUD transfer review screen. Actual exchange rates, fees, and delivery estimates can vary.