Getting a loan for a car in Australia: expat guide

Money Management
This guide explains how car loans work in Australia for expats and new arrivals, including loan types, what lenders assess (income, visa/residency status, credit history, and the vehicle), how to compare true costs, what to prepare, and what to do if you can’t qualify yet.
Getting a car loan in Australia can be straightforward once you know what lenders actually assess, but for expats and new arrivals the decision often involves more than chasing the lowest advertised rate: your income and expenses, visa or residency status, Australian credit file, and even the age and type of vehicle can shape both eligibility and the real cost. This guide is designed to help you choose the right finance route, compare offers on a like-for-like basis (including fees and key conditions), and prepare the documents and budget you’ll need before you apply or commit to a purchase.
This guide is educational only and does not provide personal financial advice. It explains the main types of car finance, what lenders may check, how to compare costs, what to prepare before applying, and how the application process usually works.
If your car deposit or settlement funds are coming from overseas, a Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies into AUD and see the fees before you transfer. It can be useful for timing a deposit, paying dealer fees, or keeping your car budget separate while you compare loan offers.
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In Australia, car finance often sits within the broader personal loan market. The true cost therefore depends on the loan structure, fees, term, interest rate, and whether the car itself is used as security.
A secured car loan usually means the lender takes a security interest in the vehicle. If you stop making repayments, the lender may have the right to repossess the car. Because the vehicle provides security for the debt, secured borrowing can have a lower interest rate than an unsecured loan.
An unsecured car loan does not use the vehicle as security. It may suit some buyers or vehicles that do not meet secured-loan requirements, but unsecured borrowing often comes with a higher interest rate.
Dealer-arranged finance means the dealership or a finance provider connected with it helps arrange your loan. It can make the buying process more convenient, but you should still compare the interest rate, comparison rate, fees, add-ons, loan term, and total amount repayable.
A fixed interest rate keeps the rate and repayments stable for the agreed period. A variable rate can move up or down, changing the amount you repay.
Some car finance also includes a balloon payment, which is a lump sum due at the end of the term. A balloon can reduce regular repayments, but it can increase the overall cost and leaves a substantial amount to pay at the end.
A comparison rate combines the advertised interest rate with certain fees in a standardised example. It can make comparison easier, but the standard example may not reflect every fee or your exact loan amount and term. Moneysmart explains how comparison rates and car-loan costs work.
|Term
|Plain-English meaning
|Why it matters
|Headline interest rate
|The interest rate charged on the amount borrowed
|Useful, but incomplete on its own
|Comparison rate
|A standard example incorporating the interest rate and certain fees
|Helps with like-for-like comparisons
|Balloon payment
|A lump sum payable at the end of the term
|Can reduce regular repayments while increasing the amount left to pay later
|Early repayment costs
|Fees or other conditions that may apply if you clear the loan early
|Important if you expect to repay the debt ahead of schedule
Loan features, fees, rates, and repayment conditions vary by lender and product. Check the lender’s current product documentation and comparison-rate warning before relying on an example.
If you also need the wider ownership picture, read Expatica’s guide to buying a car in Australia.
Some lenders may consider temporary residents, new permanent residents, and eligible visa holders, but there is no universal rule. Approval depends on the lender’s credit criteria and may take account of your income, residency or visa status, employment, expenses, credit history, and the vehicle you want to finance.
Being legally able to buy a car does not mean a lender must finance it. Vehicle ownership and eligibility for credit are separate questions.
Depending on the lender and product, information requested during an application may include:
Arriving without an established Australian credit file can make finance more complicated even if you previously had a strong borrowing history overseas. A lender may still assess factors such as your income, expenses, employment, residency or visa profile, and deposit, but its lending criteria will determine what options are available.
For example, imagine Priya arrives on a temporary skilled visa with a full-time job and wants to buy a used car during her first month. A lender may consider not only her salary but also factors such as her Australian employment history, visa status, expenses, deposit, and the vehicle being financed.
Before making several full applications, learn how local credit reporting works with Expatica’s guide to credit scores in Australia.
The key question is not only how much you can borrow, but whether you are ready to apply with enough information to compare offers and support the details in your application.
Lenders commonly request a combination of identity, financial, and vehicle information. Exact requirements vary, but preparing the basics in advance can make the process smoother.
A larger deposit reduces the amount you need to borrow. It does not guarantee approval, but borrowing less also reduces the amount of debt you take on. If you are still organising your local finances, Expatica explains how to open a bank account in Australia.
Monthly repayments are only part of your car budget. You also need to consider the costs of buying, registering, insuring, and running the vehicle.
If you are still arranging everyday financial services after moving, Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia covers the broader local banking system.
If managing money in several currencies is relevant to your move, you can also compare options in Expatica’s guide to multi-currency accounts in Australia.
A low advertised rate can be persuasive, but comparing only the easiest number to spot can hide important differences in fees, loan terms, and repayment conditions.
Try to compare the same loan amount and term across providers. You can use Moneysmart’s personal loan calculator to explore how the term, rate, and extra repayments can affect estimated repayments and interest.
|Compare this
|Why it matters
|Questions to ask
|Comparison rate
|Provides a broader standard example of borrowing costs
|Am I comparing the same loan amount and term?
|Establishment and ongoing fees
|Fees can offset the benefit of a lower advertised rate
|What will I pay upfront and during the loan?
|Loan term
|A longer term can reduce regular repayments while increasing the time you pay interest
|What is the total amount repayable over the term?
|Extra repayments
|Repayment flexibility can affect how quickly you can clear the debt
|Are extra repayments allowed and are there restrictions?
|Quote or application
|Different enquiry types can have different consequences for your credit file
|Is this an estimate, a pre-approval process, or a full credit application?
Calculator results and comparison rates are examples rather than personalised predictions. Check the lender’s current fees, conditions, and total amount repayable before signing a contract.
Submitting multiple full applications in a short period can affect your credit profile, so understand what type of enquiry a lender will perform before proceeding.
Before paying a deposit or completing an application, check whether you are receiving an indicative quote, pre-approval, or final approval and read the lender’s current fee and insurance requirements.
The process becomes easier to follow when you separate the stages. Missing paperwork, unclear vehicle details, or confusing pre-approval with final approval can otherwise slow the transaction.
A typical application journey follows this general order, although individual lenders may structure their process differently.
Set a realistic vehicle budget, including ownership costs beyond the loan repayment.
Request a quote or pre-approval and confirm what type of credit enquiry is involved.
Choose the vehicle and confirm that it meets the lender’s eligibility requirements.
Provide the requested identity, income, expense, and vehicle documents.
Arrange any insurance required by the lender before settlement.
Read the loan contract carefully and sign only after checking the rate, fees, term, total amount repayable, and repayment conditions.
Complete settlement and confirm how the lender will release funds to the dealer or private seller.
Pre-approval can give you an indication of your borrowing limit, but it is not the same as unconditional final approval. The lender may still need to assess the chosen vehicle and confirm that your circumstances and documents meet its requirements.
Dealer purchases may be more streamlined because dealerships regularly deal with finance and settlement paperwork. Private sales can require more coordination between the buyer, seller, lender, and insurer.
Before committing to a private purchase:
Consumer protections can differ according to how and where you buy the vehicle. For example, NSW Government guidance distinguishes protections applying to dealership purchases from those applying to private sales.
If part of your car-buying budget is coming from overseas, it can help to see how those funds will be converted before settlement. The Wise app lets you view balances in different currencies and convert money into AUD, which can make it easier to keep track of the amount available for local car-buying costs.
Not qualifying for car finance today does not necessarily mean your options will always be the same. Your financial situation, employment history, deposit, credit file, and the vehicle you want to buy can change over time.
If you are struggling with an existing car loan, contact the lender as early as possible to discuss the issue. If a complaint about a credit or finance provider cannot be resolved directly, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority explains the credit and loan complaints it can consider.
Getting a car loan in Australia as a new arrival is mainly about preparation: understanding the loan structure, checking lender eligibility before applying, comparing total costs rather than headline rates, and having your documents ready. A lack of Australian credit history does not create one universal outcome because lender policies differ. Keep the cost of owning the vehicle in your calculations as well as the loan repayment, and verify fees, insurance requirements, vehicle rules, and credit-check procedures before committing. If you cannot qualify yet, reducing the amount borrowed or strengthening your local financial profile may give you more options later.
FAQ
Some lenders may consider eligible temporary residents, but approval depends on the lender’s criteria, your visa or residency status, income, expenses, credit profile, and the vehicle. Check the lender’s eligibility rules before making a full application.
There is no single credit score that guarantees car-loan approval. Lenders can use different criteria and may assess income, debts, expenses, credit history, and vehicle risk alongside your score.
Not necessarily. Dealer finance can be convenient, but compare the comparison rate, fees, loan term, add-ons, balloon payments, and total amount repayable before deciding.
Some secured-car lenders require comprehensive insurance before settlement. Requirements vary, so check the loan conditions early enough to avoid delaying settlement.
A comparison rate combines the interest rate with certain fees using a standard example to make loan comparisons easier. Your actual costs can differ, so compare the same loan amount and term and read the lender’s comparison-rate warning.
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