How to Invest in the Australian Stock Market

Key takeaways The ASX is Australia’s main sharemarket. You can invest in ASX-listed shares and ETFs through an eligible broker, so start by comparing product types you actually understand.

You can invest in ASX-listed shares and ETFs through an eligible broker, so start by comparing product types you actually understand. Expats need more than an investing app. Residency, ID checks, tax status, and local funding rules can affect whether you’re eligible, so prepare your documents and verify the broker’s requirements first.

Residency, ID checks, tax status, and local funding rules can affect whether you’re eligible, so prepare your documents and verify the broker’s requirements first. There are different broker routes. Some platforms focus on CHESS-sponsored ASX investing while others use custody models and offer global access, so compare account structure, fees, available markets, and funding methods.

Some platforms focus on CHESS-sponsored ASX investing while others use custody models and offer global access, so compare account structure, fees, available markets, and funding methods. Total cost is more than brokerage. FX costs, ETF fees, and account fees can matter as much as the trade commission, so review the full pricing page before you fund your account. Fund your Australian broker in AUD (and keep FX costs clear) If you’re moving money from overseas to invest in Australia, currency conversion and transfers can add meaningful costs. A Wise account can help eligible customers convert to AUD and send money to an Australian bank account (or another broker-supported funding route) with fees shown upfront. Open a Wise account

What expats need before they start Before you buy shares in Australia, get your financial setup right. For most new arrivals, that means understanding your tax residency, having usable ID and proof of address, and setting up local banking with help from guides such as Banking in Australia: Complete guide for expats. Banking Banking in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more Investing friction often appears before your first trade. If your name, address, tax details, and bank account records do not match, verification can stall and funding may be delayed. Checklist before you invest: Confirm your likely Australian tax residency status and whether you still have reporting duties elsewhere.

Decide how much you can leave invested for several years, rather than a few weeks.

Prepare your passport, proof of address, tax details, and bank information.

Set up an AUD funding route, often through a local account with Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, or another provider accepted by your broker. Who can open a brokerage account in Australia? Broker eligibility varies. Some platforms accept Australian residents only, while others apply additional checks based on where you live, your visa status, and your tax residency. Check the broker’s eligibility page before you apply. Temporary visas, cross-border tax issues, or plans to leave Australia soon can make your position more complex and may require personal advice. What documents and details will you usually need? You will usually need: A passport or other photo ID.

Proof of address.

Tax details, including your TFN if you have one.

Linked bank account information.

Sometimes, visa or residency evidence. Matching names and addresses across documents matters more than many beginners expect. A small mismatch can slow identity checks and delay funding.

Choose your route: shares, ETFs, or managed investing When people search for how to invest in the Australian stock market, they often mean one of three routes. You can buy individual shares, invest in Australian ETFs, or use a professionally managed option that builds diversification for you. ETFs can spread an investment across several companies in one trade. This can reduce concentration risk compared with buying a single company, although it does not make ETFs appropriate for every investor. Route Control Diversification Typical beginner use Individual shares High Low, unless you buy several Readers who want to research companies themselves Australian ETFs Medium Usually broader from the start Readers who want simpler diversification Managed investing Lower Often broad Readers who prefer a provider or adviser to handle more of the allocation work This table is a high-level comparison, not a recommendation. Product structures, costs, and risks vary between providers.

Compare brokers and open your account The key question is not which broker is best for everyone. It is which account structure, market access, and funding method match your circumstances as an expat. Compare local ASX access, whether the account is CHESS-sponsored or custodial, whether you need international markets, and how you will move money into AUD. If you still need to set up the cash side, How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 can help. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more Broker/platform ASX access International market access CHESS or custody model Funding or fee notes CMC Invest Yes Yes, 15 international markets CHESS-sponsored ASX shares A$0 brokerage on the first ASX buy under A$1,000 per security per day; standard brokerage then applies, checked 6 July 2026 Interactive Brokers Australia Yes Broad multi-market access Custodial account structure Account, custody, and commission terms depend on the market and trade type; check the current pricing and funding pages, checked 6 July 2026 Provider access, fees, and account terms can change. Confirm current eligibility, pricing, market coverage, and funding rules on the provider’s official pages before opening or funding an account. How to compare fees, access, and account structure Use this checklist when you compare Australian ASX brokers: Trade commission on ASX shares and ETFs.

FX costs if you are funding from overseas.

International market access, if you want more than ASX investments.

A CHESS-sponsored or custodial account structure.

Any inactivity, platform, custody, or account fees. CHESS is ASX’s settlement system. If your account is CHESS-sponsored, your holdings are recorded under your own Holder Identification Number (HIN). In a custodial model, the provider or nominee holds the securities on your behalf. Some expats find CHESS ownership records easier to understand, while others prefer custody when they want broader global access through one platform. Where Interactive Brokers may fit Interactive Brokers provides ASX access alongside overseas markets and multi-currency funding through a unified account. Whether its platform, pricing model, and custody structure are appropriate depends on the investor’s circumstances and preferences. That does not automatically make it the right choice for a beginner. The platform, pricing model, and account structure may suit some readers better than others, so check its official account, product, and commission pages before opening an account.

Fund your account and place your first trade 1 Open your broker account: complete the required identity and eligibility checks. 2 Link an approved funding method: this is often an Australian bank account. 3 Transfer money in AUD: wait until the cash is available to trade. 4 Find the investment: search for the ticker of the share or ETF you want to buy. 5 Choose an order type: a market order buys at the next available price, while a limit order sets the maximum price you are willing to pay. 6 Review and submit: check the estimated cost, brokerage, and order details before confirming. In practice, T+2 settlement means the cash and securities are formally settled two business days after the trade date. You place the order immediately, but the final exchange of cash and ownership completes later. For example, an expat paid in USD may convert part of their salary into AUD, send it to an approved funding account, buy an ETF that tracks the ASX 200, and keep the confirmation for tax records from day one. Start with money you can afford to leave invested over the long term, rather than funds you may need next month. Illustrative example from the CMC Invest app showing an order review and order confirmation. Interface details, brokerage, and available order types may change. Using a Wise account to move money into AUD A Wise account can help eligible customers hold or convert money into AUD and send funds to an Australian bank or another supported funding route. It is not a platform for buying ASX shares. Before sending money: 1 Verify that the broker accepts your planned funding route. 2 Confirm the transfer details carefully. 3 Review the total conversion cost before you send money.

Costs, taxes, and risks to understand early Brokerage fees in Australia are only one part of the picture. Expats also need to watch FX conversion costs, ETF management fees, and platform charges, because a low headline commission does not always mean a low total cost. Tax is where generic guidance runs out fastest. Dividends, franking credits, and capital gains tax on shares can be treated differently depending on whether you are an Australian tax resident, a temporary resident, or also taxable elsewhere. The Tax Practitioners Board notes that advice about liabilities or entitlements under tax law can become a tax agent service when a client is expected to rely on it, which is why cross-border investors may need personal help. Cost or risk area What to verify early Why it matters Brokerage Buy and sell fee Direct trading cost FX Conversion spread or fee Often a major additional cost for expats ETF fee Annual management cost Reduces returns over time Tax and records Dividend statements and buy-and-sell confirmations May be needed for ATO reporting and future CGT calculations Costs and tax consequences depend on the provider, investment, residency status, and personal circumstances. Check current official guidance and provider terms. Practical risks to keep in mind: Market volatility can move prices sharply after you buy.

Concentration risk is higher if you buy only one company.

Scam risk includes phishing, fake broker sites, and stolen-share fraud.

Selling below your purchase price can turn a market decline into a realised loss. Fees to check before you invest Check these fees before you fund a brokerage account in AUD: Trade commission.

FX conversion cost.

ETF management fee, if relevant.

Ongoing account, custody, platform, or inactivity fees. The cheapest brokerage line on a homepage is not always the cheapest overall outcome. For expats, the FX charge can matter more than the trade fee on a smaller first investment. Tax basics for expats: dividends, franking credits, and capital gains Dividends: cash payments some companies make to shareholders. Not every company pays them.

cash payments some companies make to shareholders. Not every company pays them. Franking credits: tax credits linked to company tax already paid in Australia. Their treatment can differ according to your residency status.

tax credits linked to company tax already paid in Australia. Their treatment can differ according to your residency status. Capital gains tax: tax may apply when you sell for more than your cost base, but the result depends on your Australian tax residency and circumstances.

tax may apply when you sell for more than your cost base, but the result depends on your Australian tax residency and circumstances. In practice: keep every dividend statement and trade confirmation, check current ATO guidance, and, if you have cross-border income or may leave Australia later, read The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats and consider a licensed tax adviser. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more