Best car insurance in Australia

Insurance
Australia car insurance varies by state, vehicle, suburb, and drivers. Compare beyond price: cover, excess, car value, extras, and claims handling. Expats should check licence history and drivers. This guide explains CTP and comprehensive cover.
This practical shortlist explains how CTP differs from optional cover, what to compare across leading insurers, and what expats or new arrivals should double-check before they buy. You can start with Expatica’s wider insurance in Australia guide if you want broader background first.
This article is for general information only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Cover, pricing, eligibility, exclusions, and availability vary by driver, vehicle, and state. Always read the PDS and TMD before buying.
A Wise account can help expats and new arrivals move money into AUD and pay everyday car costs such as insurance premiums, registration and CTP-related fees, fuel, maintenance, or an unexpected excess after an accident. It’s a useful money-management back-up while you’re settling in.
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Methodology, last checked 8 September 2026: this shortlist is based on public product pages, insurer PDS and TMD checks, official guidance from Moneysmart, and editorial relevance for different driver types. It is not a universal ranking, and some brands may share underwriters or policy infrastructure, so compare policy wording and price rather than logo alone.
Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive is included here as a value-led comprehensive option for drivers who still want a fairly broad feature set. The key question is whether a lower upfront premium still leaves you comfortable with the service model, add-on structure, and claim limits.
This policy may suit cost-conscious drivers, daily commuters, and people who are comfortable managing their insurance online. It can also suit new arrivals who want a simple shortlist, as long as they confirm the insurer accepts their licence history and driver profile.
If you mainly want comprehensive car insurance in Australia without paying for a premium brand name, this kind of policy can make sense. The trade-off is that price often comes from trimming standard inclusions and moving them into optional extras.
One thing worth knowing is that a value-led quote can look strong until you start adding back the features you actually want. That is why the headline premium is only the start of the comparison.
Budget Direct includes standard cover for theft, weather events, towing, and hire car after theft or a not-at-fault accident, but options such as roadside assistance, reduced window glass excess, choice of repairer, and at-fault hire car sit separately.
Use the PDS and TMD to confirm both the cover and the exclusions before you buy.
Youi Comprehensive is included as a service-led comprehensive option for readers who care about claims support and tailored cover. It is worth comparing if smoother help after an accident matters to you, but the quote process and feature conditions need checking.
This policy may suit drivers who want more support after an accident, households that like having roadside assistance included, and readers who prefer guided help over a stripped-back digital journey. It can also appeal to expats or new residents who want clearer human support during setup or claims.
That matters in practice because newcomers are often still learning local rules around rego, CTP, listed drivers, and excesses. A more guided insurer can reduce confusion, even if the quote process involves more detailed questions.
A common question is whether “included” means unlimited. With Youi, roadside assistance comes standard on comprehensive policies, but the product terms still set limits, waiting periods, and conditions.
Youi also includes cover for theft, weather, towing, hire car after theft, and hire car after a not-at-fault accident, while extras such as reduced windscreen excess or at-fault hire car depend on your chosen options.
The PDS and TMD are the right place to confirm feature conditions instead of relying on the quote headline alone.
AAMI Comprehensive is a mainstream option for readers who want a familiar national brand, common discounts, and a simple policy structure. The decision here is less about maximum extras and more about whether convenience and pricing outweigh limits on control.
This policy may suit urban drivers, families, and readers who feel more comfortable starting with a well-known insurer. It can also suit new arrivals who want a name they are likely to see in Australian comparison content while they learn the market.
That familiarity can be useful, but it can also create a false sense that two policies work the same way. Mainstream insurers often look similar on the surface while handling repairs, optional extras, and renewal pricing quite differently.
AAMI’s comprehensive cover includes accidental damage, weather events, hire car for eligible not-at-fault incidents, modifications and accessories, and damage to other people’s property. Roadside assistance and windscreen and window glass cover are optional, while broader hire-car cover for other insured incidents can also be added as an option.
If you are comparing Australian car insurance excess settings, pay close attention to how optional extras change the real price. A first-year online discount can help, but it does not tell you what the policy will cost at renewal.
If you are still choosing where to live, Expatica’s best places to live in Australia can help you think about suburb choices that may later affect premiums.
Allianz Comprehensive is an established option for readers who prioritise repairer choice, a strong claims framework, and a clearly tiered product range. It can make sense for drivers who want more control, but it should be compared carefully against leaner value policies.
This policy may suit drivers with newer cars, financed vehicles, or cars that would be expensive to replace quickly. It may also suit readers who want more say over repair pathways after an accident.
That is important because repairer choice changes the claims experience, not just the feature list. If your car is newer or still under finance, the quality and convenience of repairs may matter almost as much as the premium.
Allianz Comprehensive includes choice of repairer, agreed value, new-for-old replacement within the stated conditions, not-at-fault rental car, and clear benefit limits for transport, emergency repairs, accommodation, and personal belongings. Allianz also sells Comprehensive Essentials, which is a different product with a lower-frills setup.
This is different from Australia’s CTP insurance rules. Comprehensive is optional cover for vehicle and property damage, while Allianz CTP is a separate product only available in certain states.
If you are buying or registering a vehicle soon, Expatica’s buying a car in Australia guide is a useful next step.
NRMA Comprehensive is a strong comparison point for readers who like motoring-club style branding and after-accident support. It is a good example of why brand recognition helps, but state nuance still matters.
This policy may suit drivers in NSW or the ACT, readers who value after-accident support, and people who like starting with a well-known local name. It can also appeal to expats who use familiar brands as a shortcut when they first compare car insurance options in Australia.
That shortcut can help, but it can also mislead. A recognised badge does not mean the product is the default choice in every state, or that every version of the cover works the same way.
NRMA Comprehensive includes towing, emergency repairs, theft and weather cover, hire car after theft or a not-at-fault accident, new car replacement, and personal item cover. Options such as any repairer, no excess for glass damage, and hire car after any covered incident depend on the level of cover and extras you select.
If postcode and parking address are still changing because you are house-hunting, Expatica’s renting in Australia guide can help you think about suburb-level trade-offs.
Bingle Comprehensive is a low-frills digital comparison point for readers who prioritise price and are comfortable with a stripped-back online experience. The main question is whether lower cost is worth giving up some standard extras and hand-holding.
This option may suit budget-focused readers, experienced drivers, and people who are happy to manage everything online. It may also suit drivers who mainly want essential comprehensive protection and do not need a high-touch claims journey.
It is less suitable if you want a lot of phone support, broad standard inclusions, or more flexibility around how a claim is handled. Cheap can work well, but only if the policy still covers what matters to you.
Bingle’s comprehensive cover is built around market value, online self-service, and optional extras such as windscreen and glass cover, hire car, and new-for-old replacement for eligible newer cars. That can keep the starting price down, but it also means you need to read the detail more carefully.
One thing worth knowing is that a digital-only model can feel very efficient when nothing goes wrong. The real test comes at claim time, when you may prefer more personal support than the policy is designed to provide.
Car insurance in Australia is easiest to compare when you separate compulsory CTP from optional cover, then compare comprehensive policies on the same assumptions. Look beyond the headline premium to excesses, vehicle valuation, repair options, hire-car benefits, glass cover, driver restrictions, and state-specific rules. For expats and new arrivals, licence history, address, and listed-driver details can also affect eligibility and price. Shortlist several policies, read the current PDS and TMD, and check your state’s CTP setup before buying or switching.
FAQ
Yes and no. CTP is compulsory for a registered vehicle, but optional cover such as third party property, third party fire and theft, and comprehensive is not legally required. CTP covers injuries to people rather than damage to cars or property. In NSW you can compare Green Slips through the official Green Slip Price Check, while in Victoria the compulsory TAC charge is bundled into rego.
CTP covers liability for injuries to people after an accident you cause. Comprehensive car insurance can also cover damage to your own car, damage to other vehicles or property, theft, fire, and some weather events, depending on the policy. A NSW Green Slip can make the vehicle eligible for registration, but it does not insure your own car for crash damage.
Agreed value may suit you if you want more certainty about a write-off payout and are willing to pay more for that certainty. Market value may suit you if you want a lower premium and accept that the payout could be lower than expected. Check renewal papers carefully because agreed value and market value settings can change over time. Moneysmart’s no-claim bonus guide is also a useful reference when reviewing renewal pricing.
Many expats and temporary residents can get car insurance in Australia, but insurers may assess your licence history, visa or residency details, overnight parking address, claims record, and who is listed to drive the car. Compare insurer eligibility rather than assuming every provider treats foreign licences the same way. If you are still sorting out the wider move, read Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist. It can help you line up the address, documents, and admin steps that often affect a quote.
There is no single cheapest car insurance option for everyone. Price changes by state, postcode, car model, excess, listed drivers, age, claims history, annual kilometres, and where the car is parked overnight. Compare 3 to 5 quotes using the same cover level, excess, listed drivers, and usage so you are judging like for like.
Often, yes. Many insurers let you cancel before renewal, but check refund rules, cancellation fees, and the exact end date of the old policy so there is no gap in cover. Compare the new quote against the old policy on like-for-like cover, check your state’s CTP setup, and read the new PDS and TMD before you switch.
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