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Best Car Insurance in Australia

Australia car insurance varies by state, vehicle, suburb, and drivers. Compare beyond price: cover, excess, car value, extras, and claims handling. Expats should check licence history and drivers. This guide explains CTP and comprehensive cover.

Jonathan Rigottier
Written by
Last updated

This practical shortlist explains how CTP differs from optional cover, what to compare across leading insurers, and what expats or new arrivals should double-check before they buy. You can start with Expatica’s wider insurance in Australia guide if you want broader background first.

This article is for general information only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Cover, pricing, eligibility, exclusions, and availability vary by driver, vehicle, and state. Always read the PDS and TMD before buying.

Key takeaways

  • Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive: A value-led comprehensive option with strong core cover, useful add-ons, and a low kilometre option. Many useful extras cost more, and CTP rules still depend on your state.
  • Youi Comprehensive: A service-led option with roadside assistance included, broad included cover, and several claims contact routes. The quote process can involve detailed questions, and policy limits and conditions still apply.
  • AAMI Comprehensive: A mainstream option with straightforward cover and common add-ons. Check which discounts and extras apply at renewal, and remember that compulsory cover works differently by state.
  • Allianz Comprehensive: An option for drivers who value repairer choice, agreed value, and clearly separated cover tiers. Roadside assistance is separate, and Comprehensive Essentials is a different product.
  • NRMA Comprehensive: A familiar option with included after-accident benefits and optional repairer choice. State context matters, so compare local equivalents and policy availability where you live.
  • Bingle Comprehensive: A low-frills digital option built around online self-service and market value cover. Features such as hire car, glass cover, and eligible New for Old cover are available as optional extras, while CTP arrangements still depend on your state.

Wise for paying car costs in Australia

A Wise account can help expats and new arrivals move money into AUD and pay everyday car costs such as insurance premiums, registration and CTP-related fees, fuel, maintenance, or an unexpected excess after an accident. It’s a useful money-management back-up while you’re settling in.

No commitment required

Methodology, last checked 8 September 2026: this shortlist is based on public product pages, insurer PDS and TMD checks, official guidance from Moneysmart, and editorial relevance for different driver types. It is not a universal ranking, and some brands may share underwriters or policy infrastructure, so compare policy wording and price rather than logo alone.

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Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive

Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive is included here as a value-led comprehensive option for drivers who still want a fairly broad feature set. The key question is whether a lower upfront premium still leaves you comfortable with the service model, add-on structure, and claim limits.

Who it may suit

This policy may suit cost-conscious drivers, daily commuters, and people who are comfortable managing their insurance online. It can also suit new arrivals who want a simple shortlist, as long as they confirm the insurer accepts their licence history and driver profile.

If you mainly want comprehensive car insurance in Australia without paying for a premium brand name, this kind of policy can make sense. The trade-off is that price often comes from trimming standard inclusions and moving them into optional extras.

What to check before buying

One thing worth knowing is that a value-led quote can look strong until you start adding back the features you actually want. That is why the headline premium is only the start of the comparison.

Budget Direct includes standard cover for theft, weather events, towing, and hire car after theft or a not-at-fault accident, but options such as roadside assistance, reduced window glass excess, choice of repairer, and at-fault hire car sit separately.

  • Check how your car would be valued if written off, and whether the payout basis suits your budget.
  • Check whether choice of repairer is included in your quote or added later for extra cost.
  • Check personal effects, child seat, hire car, and window glass limits rather than assuming they are generous.
  • Check how changing your excess, low kilometre setting, or age restrictions changes the premium.

Use the PDS and TMD to confirm both the cover and the exclusions before you buy.

Car insurance Austria

Youi Comprehensive

Youi Comprehensive is included as a service-led comprehensive option for readers who care about claims support and tailored cover. It is worth comparing if smoother help after an accident matters to you, but the quote process and feature conditions need checking.

Who it may suit

This policy may suit drivers who want more support after an accident, households that like having roadside assistance included, and readers who prefer guided help over a stripped-back digital journey. It can also appeal to expats or new residents who want clearer human support during setup or claims.

That matters in practice because newcomers are often still learning local rules around rego, CTP, listed drivers, and excesses. A more guided insurer can reduce confusion, even if the quote process involves more detailed questions.

What to check before buying

A common question is whether “included” means unlimited. With Youi, roadside assistance comes standard on comprehensive policies, but the product terms still set limits, waiting periods, and conditions.

Youi also includes cover for theft, weather, towing, hire car after theft, and hire car after a not-at-fault accident, while extras such as reduced windscreen excess or at-fault hire car depend on your chosen options.

  • Check whether your licence type, visa status, and listed driver details affect eligibility or price.
  • Check the roadside assistance waiting period, call-out conditions, and any extra fees that may still apply.
  • Check how unlisted drivers and chosen excess levels change the final premium.
  • Check claims contact routes, online claims access, and whether your preferred repair pathway is available.

The PDS and TMD are the right place to confirm feature conditions instead of relying on the quote headline alone.

AAMI Comprehensive

AAMI Comprehensive is a mainstream option for readers who want a familiar national brand, common discounts, and a simple policy structure. The decision here is less about maximum extras and more about whether convenience and pricing outweigh limits on control.

Who it may suit

This policy may suit urban drivers, families, and readers who feel more comfortable starting with a well-known insurer. It can also suit new arrivals who want a name they are likely to see in Australian comparison content while they learn the market.

That familiarity can be useful, but it can also create a false sense that two policies work the same way. Mainstream insurers often look similar on the surface while handling repairs, optional extras, and renewal pricing quite differently.

What to check before buying

AAMI’s comprehensive cover includes accidental damage, weather events, hire car for eligible not-at-fault incidents, modifications and accessories, and damage to other people’s property. Roadside assistance and windscreen and window glass cover are optional, while broader hire-car cover for other insured incidents can also be added as an option.

If you are comparing Australian car insurance excess settings, pay close attention to how optional extras change the real price. A first-year online discount can help, but it does not tell you what the policy will cost at renewal.

  • Check whether your quote uses market value or an amount covered that could change over time.
  • Check how windscreen cover, hire car after an incident, and roadside assistance affect total cost.
  • Check how the repair process works and whether you are comfortable with the insurer’s claims pathway.
  • Check the renewal notice against the first-year price instead of assuming the discount will continue.

If you are still choosing where to live, Expatica’s best places to live in Australia can help you think about suburb choices that may later affect premiums.

Traffic jam with holidaymakers on the A10 Tauern freeway near Hallein in Austria

Allianz Comprehensive

Allianz Comprehensive is an established option for readers who prioritise repairer choice, a strong claims framework, and a clearly tiered product range. It can make sense for drivers who want more control, but it should be compared carefully against leaner value policies.

Who it may suit

This policy may suit drivers with newer cars, financed vehicles, or cars that would be expensive to replace quickly. It may also suit readers who want more say over repair pathways after an accident.

That is important because repairer choice changes the claims experience, not just the feature list. If your car is newer or still under finance, the quality and convenience of repairs may matter almost as much as the premium.

What to check before buying

Allianz Comprehensive includes choice of repairer, agreed value, new-for-old replacement within the stated conditions, not-at-fault rental car, and clear benefit limits for transport, emergency repairs, accommodation, and personal belongings. Allianz also sells Comprehensive Essentials, which is a different product with a lower-frills setup.

This is different from Australia’s CTP insurance rules. Comprehensive is optional cover for vehicle and property damage, while Allianz CTP is a separate product only available in certain states.

  • Compare Comprehensive with Comprehensive Essentials before assuming all Allianz policies offer the same control.
  • Check how repairer choice works in practice, including second-quote conditions.
  • Check new-for-old replacement rules, rental car limits, and any optional excess-free glass cover.
  • Check whether roadside assistance is separate and whether you actually need it.

If you are buying or registering a vehicle soon, Expatica’s buying a car in Australia guide is a useful next step.

NRMA Comprehensive

NRMA Comprehensive is a strong comparison point for readers who like motoring-club style branding and after-accident support. It is a good example of why brand recognition helps, but state nuance still matters.

Who it may suit

This policy may suit drivers in NSW or the ACT, readers who value after-accident support, and people who like starting with a well-known local name. It can also appeal to expats who use familiar brands as a shortcut when they first compare car insurance options in Australia.

That shortcut can help, but it can also mislead. A recognised badge does not mean the product is the default choice in every state, or that every version of the cover works the same way.

rural road in austria

What to check before buying

NRMA Comprehensive includes towing, emergency repairs, theft and weather cover, hire car after theft or a not-at-fault accident, new car replacement, and personal item cover. Options such as any repairer, no excess for glass damage, and hire car after any covered incident depend on the level of cover and extras you select.

  • Check whether agreed value is optional on your version of comprehensive and how it changes the premium.
  • Check whether no-claim bonus rules apply to your product version and issue date, not just the brand name.
  • Check if you want the any repairer option before a claim happens.
  • Check local eligibility, claims support, and repair network convenience in your own state.

If postcode and parking address are still changing because you are house-hunting, Expatica’s renting in Australia guide can help you think about suburb-level trade-offs.

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Bingle Comprehensive

Bingle Comprehensive is a low-frills digital comparison point for readers who prioritise price and are comfortable with a stripped-back online experience. The main question is whether lower cost is worth giving up some standard extras and hand-holding.

Who it may suit

This option may suit budget-focused readers, experienced drivers, and people who are happy to manage everything online. It may also suit drivers who mainly want essential comprehensive protection and do not need a high-touch claims journey.

It is less suitable if you want a lot of phone support, broad standard inclusions, or more flexibility around how a claim is handled. Cheap can work well, but only if the policy still covers what matters to you.

What to check before buying

Bingle’s comprehensive cover is built around market value, online self-service, and optional extras such as windscreen and glass cover, hire car, and new-for-old replacement for eligible newer cars. That can keep the starting price down, but it also means you need to read the detail more carefully.

One thing worth knowing is that a digital-only model can feel very efficient when nothing goes wrong. The real test comes at claim time, when you may prefer more personal support than the policy is designed to provide.

  • Check whether market value is acceptable for your car, especially if replacement cost is a concern.
  • Check what is optional versus standard, including hire car and glass cover.
  • Check any younger driver, P-plater, or unlisted driver excess that could make a cheap quote less cheap.
  • Check repair arrangements, exclusions, and self-service claims steps in the PDS and TMD.
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Conclusion

Car insurance in Australia is easiest to compare when you separate compulsory CTP from optional cover, then compare comprehensive policies on the same assumptions. Look beyond the headline premium to excesses, vehicle valuation, repair options, hire-car benefits, glass cover, driver restrictions, and state-specific rules. For expats and new arrivals, licence history, address, and listed-driver details can also affect eligibility and price. Shortlist several policies, read the current PDS and TMD, and check your state’s CTP setup before buying or switching.

FAQ

Best car insurance in Australia

Is car insurance compulsory in Australia?

Yes and no. CTP is compulsory for a registered vehicle, but optional cover such as third party property, third party fire and theft, and comprehensive is not legally required. CTP covers injuries to people rather than damage to cars or property. In NSW you can compare Green Slips through the official Green Slip Price Check, while in Victoria the compulsory TAC charge is bundled into rego.

What is the difference between CTP and comprehensive car insurance?

CTP covers liability for injuries to people after an accident you cause. Comprehensive car insurance can also cover damage to your own car, damage to other vehicles or property, theft, fire, and some weather events, depending on the policy. A NSW Green Slip can make the vehicle eligible for registration, but it does not insure your own car for crash damage.

Is agreed value or market value better?

Agreed value may suit you if you want more certainty about a write-off payout and are willing to pay more for that certainty. Market value may suit you if you want a lower premium and accept that the payout could be lower than expected. Check renewal papers carefully because agreed value and market value settings can change over time. Moneysmart’s no-claim bonus guide is also a useful reference when reviewing renewal pricing.

Can expats or temporary residents get car insurance in Australia?

Many expats and temporary residents can get car insurance in Australia, but insurers may assess your licence history, visa or residency details, overnight parking address, claims record, and who is listed to drive the car. Compare insurer eligibility rather than assuming every provider treats foreign licences the same way. If you are still sorting out the wider move, read Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist. It can help you line up the address, documents, and admin steps that often affect a quote.

What is the cheapest car insurance in Australia?

There is no single cheapest car insurance option for everyone. Price changes by state, postcode, car model, excess, listed drivers, age, claims history, annual kilometres, and where the car is parked overnight. Compare 3 to 5 quotes using the same cover level, excess, listed drivers, and usage so you are judging like for like.

Can I switch car insurance before renewal?

Often, yes. Many insurers let you cancel before renewal, but check refund rules, cancellation fees, and the exact end date of the old policy so there is no gap in cover. Compare the new quote against the old policy on like-for-like cover, check your state’s CTP setup, and read the new PDS and TMD before you switch.

Useful Resources

  • Moneysmart: car insurance cover types, agreed value, market value, excess, and comparison guidance, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Moneysmart: no-claim bonus guidance and renewal considerations, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Insurance Council of Australia: insurer directory and consumer information, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Australian Financial Complaints Authority: complaints route for general insurance disputes, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Service NSW: Green Slip terminology and CTP price comparison in NSW, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Transport Accident Commission Victoria: TAC charge and compulsory injury cover within Victorian vehicle registration, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Motor Accident Insurance Commission Queensland: licensed CTP insurers in Queensland, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • CTP Insurance Regulator South Australia: South Australia’s CTP scheme and registration-linked cover, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Budget Direct: Gold Comprehensive product features, add-ons, and PDS information, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Youi: Comprehensive product features, roadside assistance, optional extras, and policy information, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • AAMI: Comprehensive cover features, optional extras, and policy information, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Allianz Australia: Comprehensive benefits, repairer choice, agreed value, Essentials comparison, and CTP information, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • NRMA Insurance: Comprehensive inclusions, optional extras, hire car rules, and policy information, checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Bingle: online Comprehensive cover, market value basis, optional extras, and policy information, checked on 8 September 2026.
Jonathan Rigottier

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after several years living in Japan, Jonathan Rigottier is a content specialist at Expatica. Having experienced relocation firsthand, he understands the practical concerns expats face — from day-to-day admin to settling into a new culture — and is proud to support the expat community by helping deliver clear, useful, and trustworthy articles.

More articles by Jonathan Rigottier
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