Best car insurance in Australia

This practical shortlist explains how CTP differs from optional cover, what to compare across leading insurers, and what expats or new arrivals should double-check before they buy. You can start with Expatica’s wider insurance in Australia guide if you want broader background first. This article is for general information only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Cover, pricing, eligibility, exclusions, and availability vary by driver, vehicle, and state. Always read the PDS and TMD before buying.

Key takeaways Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive: A value-led comprehensive option with strong core cover, useful add-ons, and a low kilometre option. Many useful extras cost more, and CTP rules still depend on your state.

A value-led comprehensive option with strong core cover, useful add-ons, and a low kilometre option. Many useful extras cost more, and CTP rules still depend on your state. Youi Comprehensive: A service-led option with roadside assistance included, broad included cover, and several claims contact routes. The quote process can involve detailed questions, and policy limits and conditions still apply.

A service-led option with roadside assistance included, broad included cover, and several claims contact routes. The quote process can involve detailed questions, and policy limits and conditions still apply. AAMI Comprehensive: A mainstream option with straightforward cover and common add-ons. Check which discounts and extras apply at renewal, and remember that compulsory cover works differently by state.

A mainstream option with straightforward cover and common add-ons. Check which discounts and extras apply at renewal, and remember that compulsory cover works differently by state. Allianz Comprehensive: An option for drivers who value repairer choice, agreed value, and clearly separated cover tiers. Roadside assistance is separate, and Comprehensive Essentials is a different product.

An option for drivers who value repairer choice, agreed value, and clearly separated cover tiers. Roadside assistance is separate, and Comprehensive Essentials is a different product. NRMA Comprehensive: A familiar option with included after-accident benefits and optional repairer choice. State context matters, so compare local equivalents and policy availability where you live.

A familiar option with included after-accident benefits and optional repairer choice. State context matters, so compare local equivalents and policy availability where you live. Bingle Comprehensive: A low-frills digital option built around online self-service and market value cover. Features such as hire car, glass cover, and eligible New for Old cover are available as optional extras, while CTP arrangements still depend on your state. Wise for paying car costs in Australia A Wise account can help expats and new arrivals move money into AUD and pay everyday car costs such as insurance premiums, registration and CTP-related fees, fuel, maintenance, or an unexpected excess after an accident. It’s a useful money-management back-up while you’re settling in. Open a Wise account No commitment required Methodology, last checked 8 September 2026: this shortlist is based on public product pages, insurer PDS and TMD checks, official guidance from Moneysmart, and editorial relevance for different driver types. It is not a universal ranking, and some brands may share underwriters or policy infrastructure, so compare policy wording and price rather than logo alone. Insurance Insurance in Australia: a guide for expats Read more

Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive is included here as a value-led comprehensive option for drivers who still want a fairly broad feature set. The key question is whether a lower upfront premium still leaves you comfortable with the service model, add-on structure, and claim limits. Who it may suit This policy may suit cost-conscious drivers, daily commuters, and people who are comfortable managing their insurance online. It can also suit new arrivals who want a simple shortlist, as long as they confirm the insurer accepts their licence history and driver profile. If you mainly want comprehensive car insurance in Australia without paying for a premium brand name, this kind of policy can make sense. The trade-off is that price often comes from trimming standard inclusions and moving them into optional extras. What to check before buying One thing worth knowing is that a value-led quote can look strong until you start adding back the features you actually want. That is why the headline premium is only the start of the comparison. Budget Direct includes standard cover for theft, weather events, towing, and hire car after theft or a not-at-fault accident, but options such as roadside assistance, reduced window glass excess, choice of repairer, and at-fault hire car sit separately. Check how your car would be valued if written off, and whether the payout basis suits your budget.

Check whether choice of repairer is included in your quote or added later for extra cost.

Check personal effects, child seat, hire car, and window glass limits rather than assuming they are generous.

Check how changing your excess, low kilometre setting, or age restrictions changes the premium. Use the PDS and TMD to confirm both the cover and the exclusions before you buy.

Youi Comprehensive Youi Comprehensive is included as a service-led comprehensive option for readers who care about claims support and tailored cover. It is worth comparing if smoother help after an accident matters to you, but the quote process and feature conditions need checking. Who it may suit This policy may suit drivers who want more support after an accident, households that like having roadside assistance included, and readers who prefer guided help over a stripped-back digital journey. It can also appeal to expats or new residents who want clearer human support during setup or claims. That matters in practice because newcomers are often still learning local rules around rego, CTP, listed drivers, and excesses. A more guided insurer can reduce confusion, even if the quote process involves more detailed questions. What to check before buying A common question is whether “included” means unlimited. With Youi, roadside assistance comes standard on comprehensive policies, but the product terms still set limits, waiting periods, and conditions. Youi also includes cover for theft, weather, towing, hire car after theft, and hire car after a not-at-fault accident, while extras such as reduced windscreen excess or at-fault hire car depend on your chosen options. Check whether your licence type, visa status, and listed driver details affect eligibility or price.

Check the roadside assistance waiting period, call-out conditions, and any extra fees that may still apply.

Check how unlisted drivers and chosen excess levels change the final premium.

Check claims contact routes, online claims access, and whether your preferred repair pathway is available. The PDS and TMD are the right place to confirm feature conditions instead of relying on the quote headline alone.

AAMI Comprehensive AAMI Comprehensive is a mainstream option for readers who want a familiar national brand, common discounts, and a simple policy structure. The decision here is less about maximum extras and more about whether convenience and pricing outweigh limits on control. Who it may suit This policy may suit urban drivers, families, and readers who feel more comfortable starting with a well-known insurer. It can also suit new arrivals who want a name they are likely to see in Australian comparison content while they learn the market. That familiarity can be useful, but it can also create a false sense that two policies work the same way. Mainstream insurers often look similar on the surface while handling repairs, optional extras, and renewal pricing quite differently. What to check before buying AAMI’s comprehensive cover includes accidental damage, weather events, hire car for eligible not-at-fault incidents, modifications and accessories, and damage to other people’s property. Roadside assistance and windscreen and window glass cover are optional, while broader hire-car cover for other insured incidents can also be added as an option. If you are comparing Australian car insurance excess settings, pay close attention to how optional extras change the real price. A first-year online discount can help, but it does not tell you what the policy will cost at renewal. Check whether your quote uses market value or an amount covered that could change over time.

Check how windscreen cover, hire car after an incident, and roadside assistance affect total cost.

Check how the repair process works and whether you are comfortable with the insurer’s claims pathway.

Check the renewal notice against the first-year price instead of assuming the discount will continue. If you are still choosing where to live, Expatica’s best places to live in Australia can help you think about suburb choices that may later affect premiums.

Allianz Comprehensive Allianz Comprehensive is an established option for readers who prioritise repairer choice, a strong claims framework, and a clearly tiered product range. It can make sense for drivers who want more control, but it should be compared carefully against leaner value policies. Who it may suit This policy may suit drivers with newer cars, financed vehicles, or cars that would be expensive to replace quickly. It may also suit readers who want more say over repair pathways after an accident. That is important because repairer choice changes the claims experience, not just the feature list. If your car is newer or still under finance, the quality and convenience of repairs may matter almost as much as the premium. What to check before buying Allianz Comprehensive includes choice of repairer, agreed value, new-for-old replacement within the stated conditions, not-at-fault rental car, and clear benefit limits for transport, emergency repairs, accommodation, and personal belongings. Allianz also sells Comprehensive Essentials, which is a different product with a lower-frills setup. This is different from Australia’s CTP insurance rules. Comprehensive is optional cover for vehicle and property damage, while Allianz CTP is a separate product only available in certain states. Compare Comprehensive with Comprehensive Essentials before assuming all Allianz policies offer the same control.

Check how repairer choice works in practice, including second-quote conditions.

Check new-for-old replacement rules, rental car limits, and any optional excess-free glass cover.

Check whether roadside assistance is separate and whether you actually need it. If you are buying or registering a vehicle soon, Expatica’s buying a car in Australia guide is a useful next step.