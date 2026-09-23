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Banking

Non-resident bank account in Australia

This guide compares Australian bank account options for non-residents and new arrivals, explaining eligibility, identity checks, required documents, common hurdles, and how a Wise account may help while you complete local bank onboarding.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Compare non-resident bank account options in Australia before you move or soon after you arrive. Some non-residents can open or start setting up an Australian account, but the rules depend on the provider, your visa situation, and how you complete identity checks. This guide is for expats, international students, skilled migrants, and relocating families who need a realistic plan for banking in Australia. It covers bank and non-bank routes, the documents that usually matter, common roadblocks, and when a Wise account may help while you finish local bank onboarding.

This article is for general information only and is not legal, tax, migration, or financial advice. Provider eligibility, fees, and onboarding rules can change, so check the latest official pages before you apply.

Key takeaways

  • Some non-residents can open or begin setting up an Australian account: provider eligibility and the application process vary, so check the route that matches your circumstances.
  • Opening before arrival rarely means full access before arrival: CommBank and Westpac may let eligible newcomers start within 14 days of arrival, but full access may still depend on identity checks in Australia.
  • Major local banks often need local details: your passport, visa details, Australian address, mobile number, and tax information can affect whether you can finish setup.
  • Tax residency is separate from visa status: banks may ask for tax residency and foreign tax identification details during onboarding even if your visa status seems straightforward.
  • ID checks still matter: providers use their own accepted-document requirements and digital or branch verification processes.
  • Wise is not a bank: a Wise account may help with holding AUD, receiving money, or managing transfers, but it does not offer all the same features or protections as an Australian bank account.

Wise for managing money while bank onboarding is in progress

If your Australian bank account can’t be fully activated until you pass local ID checks or provide an Australian address and mobile number, you may still need a way to hold AUD and receive or send international transfers in the meantime.

No commitment required

Can non-residents open a bank account in Australia?

Yes, some non-residents can open a bank account in Australia, or at least begin the process. The practical answer depends on the provider, whether you are already in Australia, your visa and address details, and whether you can complete the required identity checks.

  • Some major local banks support newcomer or migrant routes.
  • Some let you start shortly before arrival rather than months in advance.
  • Full use may depend on branch verification or local digital verification.
  • Opening a bank account in Australia without residency is usually more realistic if you are moving soon than if you are only visiting.
  • If bank onboarding stalls, a non-bank option may help with AUD and international transfers in the meantime.

What counts as a non-resident in Australia?

In everyday expat language, “non-resident” often means someone who is not yet a citizen or permanent resident, or who has only just arrived and is not fully set up in Australia. Banks, migration authorities, and the tax office may use different definitions, so this guide focuses on foreigners, temporary visa holders, students, and new arrivals who need a practical money setup.

Why tax residency is not the same as visa status

Australian tax residency and Australian immigration status are not the same thing. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) says it does not use the same rules as the Department of Home Affairs, so you can be an Australian resident for tax purposes without being a citizen or permanent resident, and you may hold a visa without being an Australian resident for tax purposes.

This matters because banks may ask for your country or countries of tax residence, and sometimes your foreign tax identification number, during onboarding. Do not assume that a temporary visa automatically makes you a foreign tax resident, or that a long stay automatically makes you an Australian tax resident. If your tax position is unclear, check the latest ATO guidance or speak to a qualified adviser.

For a broader overview of accounts, providers, and everyday banking, see Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia.

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Which option fits your situation best?

If you are not sure whether to choose a bank route or a non-bank route first, the key question is what you need immediately. Some people need a fully local everyday account for salary and rent, while others first need a flexible way to hold AUD, receive money, and manage international transfers.

OptionCan start from overseasLikely in-person verificationBest for
CommBank newcomer routeYes, for eligible customers within 14 days of arrivalYes, branch ID check before full accessPeople moving very soon who want a major local bank
Westpac newcomer routeYes, no more than 14 days before arrivalSometimes, unless eligible for online Smart VerifyNew arrivals who want a bank route plus a temporary address option
NAB newcomer routeYes, for eligible customers arriving within the next 30 days; you can start online, but the account is opened after you arrive and finish the process in a NAB branchYesEligible newcomers arriving within 30 days who can complete the process at a NAB branch after arrival
ANZ everyday account routeUsually after arrivalDepends on the account; ANZ Plus is mobile-based, while other ANZ account-opening routes are available online or with branch assistanceReaders already settled enough to have an Australian address and mobile
Wise accountYes, fully online in supported countriesNo branch visitReaders who need AUD and cross-border money management before or after arrival

Eligibility, verification routes, and onboarding rules can change. Check each provider’s current requirements before applying.

Major local banks for new arrivals

CommBank, NAB, ANZ, and Westpac are the names many newcomers recognise, and they each take a slightly different approach. CommBank and Westpac let eligible newcomers start shortly before arrival, while NAB currently lets eligible customers start an online application up to 30 days before arrival but requires them to finish the process in a branch. ANZ says you can set up your account once you have arrived in Australia.

There is no single bank route that fits everyone. The practical choice depends on timing, whether you already have an Australian address and mobile number, and whether you can complete ID checks in person.

  • CommBank: relevant if you are arriving within 14 days and can visit a branch soon after landing. It may let you start without an Australian address, but you need to provide one for full access later.
  • Westpac: relevant if you want a structured newcomer route and may only have a temporary Australian address at first. Some customers may be eligible for online verification, while others still need a branch.
  • NAB: relevant if you are arriving within the next 30 days or have recently arrived, meet its visa and identification requirements, and can visit a NAB branch in Australia to finish the application.
  • ANZ: relevant if you already have an Australian residential address and mobile number and want either an app-based option or a branch-assisted route.

When a Wise account may help

A Wise account can be one option when your immediate need is to hold AUD, receive money, and manage cross-border transfers while you are still getting settled. This can be relevant before or after arrival while you continue comparing local bank options.

Wise is not a bank, and the Wise account is not the same as an Australian bank account. It does not offer loans or overdrafts, and money held with Wise is not covered by Australia’s Financial Claims Scheme. Some readers may still want a local bank for services and products that Wise does not provide.

Wise account features relevant to this situation can include:

  • holding AUD alongside other supported currencies in one place;
  • receiving money using account details where supported;
  • converting currencies and moving money into Australia while checking the applicable fees and exchange rate;
  • setting up an account online in supported countries while you continue comparing major local banks.

If you want to compare this type of service in more detail, Expatica also has a guide to multi-currency accounts in Australia.

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What do you need before you apply?

Before you apply anywhere, treat this as a preparation task rather than a form-filling task. Australian bank account requirements for foreigners vary by provider, but the same themes come up repeatedly.

  • Passport or other accepted ID
  • Visa details or arrival information
  • An Australian address, including a temporary address where the provider accepts one
  • Australian mobile number, where required
  • Tax details, including a foreign TIN if relevant
  • A plan for branch or digital ID verification

ID checks and tax details

Australian banks use different identity-checking processes and accepted-document lists. Check the provider’s current requirements rather than assuming the same document-scoring system applies to every bank.

Banks may also ask about your tax residency when you open a new account. Under Australia’s foreign tax resident reporting rules, financial institutions may need to collect tax residency information for new accounts, and foreign tax residents may need to provide a TIN or a reason they do not have one.

Expatica’s guide on how to open a bank account in Australia gives broader context on the application process and account setup.

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Use this as your working document list:

  • current passport;
  • visa grant details or other proof of stay;
  • secondary ID, if the provider asks for it;
  • foreign TIN, if you are tax resident elsewhere;
  • Australian Tax File Number, if you already have one;
  • provider-specific ID checklist from the live onboarding page.

Australian address, mobile number, and timing

Address and phone rules are where many applications slow down. Some providers may let you start with overseas details or a temporary Australian address, but full activation often depends on giving a local residential address and mobile number later. This is different from simply starting an application.

How do you open an account step by step?

The process is simpler if you break it into four jobs: compare, prepare, apply, and activate. Whether you are still abroad or already in Australia, the main risk is often missing a document or misunderstanding when the account becomes fully usable.

If you are still overseas

1

Shortlist providers that match your move date and check how close to your arrival date the provider allows you to start.

2

Check what “open before arrival” really means, including whether you can only submit details early or can use the account before you land.

3

Gather your passport, visa details, expected Australian address, and tax information.

4

Start the application if allowed, following the provider’s current newcomer process and timing requirements.

5

Plan the final verification step, including any branch visit, online ID check, or local mobile number required after arrival.

If you are already in Australia

1

Choose a provider based on your real setup rather than only the headline offer.

2

Get your passport, visa, local address details, and tax information together.

3

Complete the app or branch verification required by the provider.

4

Set up online banking and any available payment features, such as a digital card or PayID.

5

Test transfers, card payments, and alerts before relying on the account for regular payments.

What costs and roadblocks should you watch for?

Cost is not only about a monthly fee. It is also about how you fund the account, how you receive money, and what happens when AUD has to be converted from another currency. Problems can also arise when you apply before your local details are ready.

Fees, exchange rates, and international transfer costs

The cheapest-looking account is not always the cheapest route overall. Account fees are only one part of the cost; exchange-rate markups, transfer fees, intermediary fees, and card charges can also matter when you move money into Australia or spend across currencies.

Cost typeBank routeWhat to checkWhy it matters
Monthly account feeMay apply; some providers waive it under certain conditionsWaiver conditions, age limits, minimum depositsA low fee can still become a recurring cost
ATM feesVaries by bank and networkLocal ATM network and overseas ATM chargesNew arrivals may need cash during their first days in Australia
Foreign transaction feesCommon on some debit cardsCard fee for non-AUD spendingRelevant if you still spend in another currency
International transfer costCan include a fee plus an FX spreadTransfer fee, intermediary fee, exchange-rate markupThese costs can affect the amount received when moving money into Australia

Fees and account terms can change. Check the provider’s live pricing page on the day you apply, especially if you expect to send money from abroad or use your debit card outside Australia.

If funding a new account from overseas is a priority, see Expatica’s guide to the best ways to receive money from abroad in Australia.

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Common reasons applications stall

  • No acceptable address yet: some banks may let you start with limited details, but activation can stall if you cannot provide the local residential address they require.
  • Missing tax information: new-account checks may require tax residency details and, in some cases, a foreign TIN.
  • ID verification not completed: starting online is not the same as finishing the process.
  • Visa not supported: some visa or visitor situations may not meet a provider’s eligibility rules.
  • Phone or app issues: local SMS verification or app access can slow down setup.
  • Expectation gap: “open before arrival” can mean submit now and activate later.

If one route fails, check whether another provider better matches your timing and documents rather than repeatedly submitting the same incomplete application. A non-bank account may cover some AUD and international payment needs while you continue comparing local banking options.

If your account setup is only one part of a larger relocation, Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist covers the wider move.

Conclusion

Some non-residents and new arrivals can open or begin setting up an Australian account, but the practical route depends on the provider, your timing, your documents, and the verification steps you can complete. Before applying, compare the current eligibility rules, prepare your ID and tax information, and check whether local address or mobile details are required. If you also need to manage AUD or international transfers while local bank onboarding is still in progress, a non-bank account can cover some everyday money-management needs without replacing a full Australian bank account.

Sources

  • CommBank: migrant banking information covering the pre-arrival window, identity checks, address requirements, visa eligibility, and identification timing; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • NAB: newcomer banking information covering visa eligibility, length-of-stay requirements, branch opening, identity checks, and TFN guidance; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • ANZ: migrant banking information covering Australian address and mobile requirements, accepted ID, and account-opening routes after arrival; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Westpac: new-to-Australia information covering the pre-arrival setup window, temporary address guidance, Smart Verify eligibility, and activation; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Australian Taxation Office – Your tax residency: guidance on the distinction between tax residency and immigration status and the main residency tests; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Australian Taxation Office – Foreign tax resident reporting: guidance on tax residency certification, TIN requests for new accounts, and reporting obligations; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Wise account: Australia account information covering supported uses for holding currencies, receiving money, and sending funds; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Wise Help Centre – What is a Wise Account?: product information explaining that Wise is not a bank and does not offer bank lending products; checked on 8 September 2026.
  • Wise Help Centre – How Wise keeps your money safe: information on Wise safeguarding and how it differs from bank deposit protection; checked on 8 September 2026.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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