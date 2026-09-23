Non-resident bank account in Australia

Compare non-resident bank account options in Australia before you move or soon after you arrive. Some non-residents can open or start setting up an Australian account, but the rules depend on the provider, your visa situation, and how you complete identity checks. This guide is for expats, international students, skilled migrants, and relocating families who need a realistic plan for banking in Australia. It covers bank and non-bank routes, the documents that usually matter, common roadblocks, and when a Wise account may help while you finish local bank onboarding. This article is for general information only and is not legal, tax, migration, or financial advice. Provider eligibility, fees, and onboarding rules can change, so check the latest official pages before you apply.

Key takeaways Some non-residents can open or begin setting up an Australian account: provider eligibility and the application process vary, so check the route that matches your circumstances.

provider eligibility and the application process vary, so check the route that matches your circumstances. Opening before arrival rarely means full access before arrival: CommBank and Westpac may let eligible newcomers start within 14 days of arrival, but full access may still depend on identity checks in Australia.

CommBank and Westpac may let eligible newcomers start within 14 days of arrival, but full access may still depend on identity checks in Australia. Major local banks often need local details: your passport, visa details, Australian address, mobile number, and tax information can affect whether you can finish setup.

your passport, visa details, Australian address, mobile number, and tax information can affect whether you can finish setup. Tax residency is separate from visa status: banks may ask for tax residency and foreign tax identification details during onboarding even if your visa status seems straightforward.

banks may ask for tax residency and foreign tax identification details during onboarding even if your visa status seems straightforward. ID checks still matter: providers use their own accepted-document requirements and digital or branch verification processes.

providers use their own accepted-document requirements and digital or branch verification processes. Wise is not a bank: a Wise account may help with holding AUD, receiving money, or managing transfers, but it does not offer all the same features or protections as an Australian bank account. Wise for managing money while bank onboarding is in progress If your Australian bank account can’t be fully activated until you pass local ID checks or provide an Australian address and mobile number, you may still need a way to hold AUD and receive or send international transfers in the meantime. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Can non-residents open a bank account in Australia? Yes, some non-residents can open a bank account in Australia, or at least begin the process. The practical answer depends on the provider, whether you are already in Australia, your visa and address details, and whether you can complete the required identity checks. Some major local banks support newcomer or migrant routes.

Some let you start shortly before arrival rather than months in advance.

Full use may depend on branch verification or local digital verification.

Opening a bank account in Australia without residency is usually more realistic if you are moving soon than if you are only visiting.

If bank onboarding stalls, a non-bank option may help with AUD and international transfers in the meantime. What counts as a non-resident in Australia? In everyday expat language, “non-resident” often means someone who is not yet a citizen or permanent resident, or who has only just arrived and is not fully set up in Australia. Banks, migration authorities, and the tax office may use different definitions, so this guide focuses on foreigners, temporary visa holders, students, and new arrivals who need a practical money setup. Why tax residency is not the same as visa status Australian tax residency and Australian immigration status are not the same thing. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) says it does not use the same rules as the Department of Home Affairs, so you can be an Australian resident for tax purposes without being a citizen or permanent resident, and you may hold a visa without being an Australian resident for tax purposes. This matters because banks may ask for your country or countries of tax residence, and sometimes your foreign tax identification number, during onboarding. Do not assume that a temporary visa automatically makes you a foreign tax resident, or that a long stay automatically makes you an Australian tax resident. If your tax position is unclear, check the latest ATO guidance or speak to a qualified adviser. For a broader overview of accounts, providers, and everyday banking, see Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia. Banking Banking in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more

Which option fits your situation best? If you are not sure whether to choose a bank route or a non-bank route first, the key question is what you need immediately. Some people need a fully local everyday account for salary and rent, while others first need a flexible way to hold AUD, receive money, and manage international transfers. Option Can start from overseas Likely in-person verification Best for CommBank newcomer route Yes, for eligible customers within 14 days of arrival Yes, branch ID check before full access People moving very soon who want a major local bank Westpac newcomer route Yes, no more than 14 days before arrival Sometimes, unless eligible for online Smart Verify New arrivals who want a bank route plus a temporary address option NAB newcomer route Yes, for eligible customers arriving within the next 30 days; you can start online, but the account is opened after you arrive and finish the process in a NAB branch Yes Eligible newcomers arriving within 30 days who can complete the process at a NAB branch after arrival ANZ everyday account route Usually after arrival Depends on the account; ANZ Plus is mobile-based, while other ANZ account-opening routes are available online or with branch assistance Readers already settled enough to have an Australian address and mobile Wise account Yes, fully online in supported countries No branch visit Readers who need AUD and cross-border money management before or after arrival Eligibility, verification routes, and onboarding rules can change. Check each provider’s current requirements before applying. Major local banks for new arrivals CommBank, NAB, ANZ, and Westpac are the names many newcomers recognise, and they each take a slightly different approach. CommBank and Westpac let eligible newcomers start shortly before arrival, while NAB currently lets eligible customers start an online application up to 30 days before arrival but requires them to finish the process in a branch. ANZ says you can set up your account once you have arrived in Australia. There is no single bank route that fits everyone. The practical choice depends on timing, whether you already have an Australian address and mobile number, and whether you can complete ID checks in person. CommBank: relevant if you are arriving within 14 days and can visit a branch soon after landing. It may let you start without an Australian address, but you need to provide one for full access later.

relevant if you are arriving within 14 days and can visit a branch soon after landing. It may let you start without an Australian address, but you need to provide one for full access later. Westpac: relevant if you want a structured newcomer route and may only have a temporary Australian address at first. Some customers may be eligible for online verification, while others still need a branch.

relevant if you want a structured newcomer route and may only have a temporary Australian address at first. Some customers may be eligible for online verification, while others still need a branch. NAB: relevant if you are arriving within the next 30 days or have recently arrived, meet its visa and identification requirements, and can visit a NAB branch in Australia to finish the application.

relevant if you are arriving within the next 30 days or have recently arrived, meet its visa and identification requirements, and can visit a NAB branch in Australia to finish the application. ANZ: relevant if you already have an Australian residential address and mobile number and want either an app-based option or a branch-assisted route. When a Wise account may help A Wise account can be one option when your immediate need is to hold AUD, receive money, and manage cross-border transfers while you are still getting settled. This can be relevant before or after arrival while you continue comparing local bank options. Wise is not a bank, and the Wise account is not the same as an Australian bank account. It does not offer loans or overdrafts, and money held with Wise is not covered by Australia’s Financial Claims Scheme. Some readers may still want a local bank for services and products that Wise does not provide. Wise account features relevant to this situation can include: holding AUD alongside other supported currencies in one place;

receiving money using account details where supported;

converting currencies and moving money into Australia while checking the applicable fees and exchange rate;

setting up an account online in supported countries while you continue comparing major local banks. If you want to compare this type of service in more detail, Expatica also has a guide to multi-currency accounts in Australia. Money Management Best multi-currency account in Australia Read more

What do you need before you apply? Before you apply anywhere, treat this as a preparation task rather than a form-filling task. Australian bank account requirements for foreigners vary by provider, but the same themes come up repeatedly. Passport or other accepted ID

Visa details or arrival information

An Australian address, including a temporary address where the provider accepts one

Australian mobile number, where required

Tax details, including a foreign TIN if relevant

A plan for branch or digital ID verification ID checks and tax details Australian banks use different identity-checking processes and accepted-document lists. Check the provider’s current requirements rather than assuming the same document-scoring system applies to every bank. Banks may also ask about your tax residency when you open a new account. Under Australia’s foreign tax resident reporting rules, financial institutions may need to collect tax residency information for new accounts, and foreign tax residents may need to provide a TIN or a reason they do not have one. Expatica’s guide on how to open a bank account in Australia gives broader context on the application process and account setup. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more Use this as your working document list: current passport;

visa grant details or other proof of stay;

secondary ID, if the provider asks for it;

foreign TIN, if you are tax resident elsewhere;

Australian Tax File Number, if you already have one;

provider-specific ID checklist from the live onboarding page. Australian address, mobile number, and timing Address and phone rules are where many applications slow down. Some providers may let you start with overseas details or a temporary Australian address, but full activation often depends on giving a local residential address and mobile number later. This is different from simply starting an application.