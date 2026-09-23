Non-resident bank account in Australia

Banking
This guide compares Australian bank account options for non-residents and new arrivals, explaining eligibility, identity checks, required documents, common hurdles, and how a Wise account may help while you complete local bank onboarding.
Compare non-resident bank account options in Australia before you move or soon after you arrive. Some non-residents can open or start setting up an Australian account, but the rules depend on the provider, your visa situation, and how you complete identity checks. This guide is for expats, international students, skilled migrants, and relocating families who need a realistic plan for banking in Australia. It covers bank and non-bank routes, the documents that usually matter, common roadblocks, and when a Wise account may help while you finish local bank onboarding.
This article is for general information only and is not legal, tax, migration, or financial advice. Provider eligibility, fees, and onboarding rules can change, so check the latest official pages before you apply.
If your Australian bank account can’t be fully activated until you pass local ID checks or provide an Australian address and mobile number, you may still need a way to hold AUD and receive or send international transfers in the meantime.
No commitment required
Yes, some non-residents can open a bank account in Australia, or at least begin the process. The practical answer depends on the provider, whether you are already in Australia, your visa and address details, and whether you can complete the required identity checks.
In everyday expat language, “non-resident” often means someone who is not yet a citizen or permanent resident, or who has only just arrived and is not fully set up in Australia. Banks, migration authorities, and the tax office may use different definitions, so this guide focuses on foreigners, temporary visa holders, students, and new arrivals who need a practical money setup.
Australian tax residency and Australian immigration status are not the same thing. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) says it does not use the same rules as the Department of Home Affairs, so you can be an Australian resident for tax purposes without being a citizen or permanent resident, and you may hold a visa without being an Australian resident for tax purposes.
This matters because banks may ask for your country or countries of tax residence, and sometimes your foreign tax identification number, during onboarding. Do not assume that a temporary visa automatically makes you a foreign tax resident, or that a long stay automatically makes you an Australian tax resident. If your tax position is unclear, check the latest ATO guidance or speak to a qualified adviser.
For a broader overview of accounts, providers, and everyday banking, see Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia.
If you are not sure whether to choose a bank route or a non-bank route first, the key question is what you need immediately. Some people need a fully local everyday account for salary and rent, while others first need a flexible way to hold AUD, receive money, and manage international transfers.
|Option
|Can start from overseas
|Likely in-person verification
|Best for
|CommBank newcomer route
|Yes, for eligible customers within 14 days of arrival
|Yes, branch ID check before full access
|People moving very soon who want a major local bank
|Westpac newcomer route
|Yes, no more than 14 days before arrival
|Sometimes, unless eligible for online Smart Verify
|New arrivals who want a bank route plus a temporary address option
|NAB newcomer route
|Yes, for eligible customers arriving within the next 30 days; you can start online, but the account is opened after you arrive and finish the process in a NAB branch
|Yes
|Eligible newcomers arriving within 30 days who can complete the process at a NAB branch after arrival
|ANZ everyday account route
|Usually after arrival
|Depends on the account; ANZ Plus is mobile-based, while other ANZ account-opening routes are available online or with branch assistance
|Readers already settled enough to have an Australian address and mobile
|Wise account
|Yes, fully online in supported countries
|No branch visit
|Readers who need AUD and cross-border money management before or after arrival
Eligibility, verification routes, and onboarding rules can change. Check each provider’s current requirements before applying.
CommBank, NAB, ANZ, and Westpac are the names many newcomers recognise, and they each take a slightly different approach. CommBank and Westpac let eligible newcomers start shortly before arrival, while NAB currently lets eligible customers start an online application up to 30 days before arrival but requires them to finish the process in a branch. ANZ says you can set up your account once you have arrived in Australia.
There is no single bank route that fits everyone. The practical choice depends on timing, whether you already have an Australian address and mobile number, and whether you can complete ID checks in person.
A Wise account can be one option when your immediate need is to hold AUD, receive money, and manage cross-border transfers while you are still getting settled. This can be relevant before or after arrival while you continue comparing local bank options.
Wise is not a bank, and the Wise account is not the same as an Australian bank account. It does not offer loans or overdrafts, and money held with Wise is not covered by Australia’s Financial Claims Scheme. Some readers may still want a local bank for services and products that Wise does not provide.
Wise account features relevant to this situation can include:
If you want to compare this type of service in more detail, Expatica also has a guide to multi-currency accounts in Australia.
Before you apply anywhere, treat this as a preparation task rather than a form-filling task. Australian bank account requirements for foreigners vary by provider, but the same themes come up repeatedly.
Australian banks use different identity-checking processes and accepted-document lists. Check the provider’s current requirements rather than assuming the same document-scoring system applies to every bank.
Banks may also ask about your tax residency when you open a new account. Under Australia’s foreign tax resident reporting rules, financial institutions may need to collect tax residency information for new accounts, and foreign tax residents may need to provide a TIN or a reason they do not have one.
Expatica’s guide on how to open a bank account in Australia gives broader context on the application process and account setup.
Use this as your working document list:
Address and phone rules are where many applications slow down. Some providers may let you start with overseas details or a temporary Australian address, but full activation often depends on giving a local residential address and mobile number later. This is different from simply starting an application.
The process is simpler if you break it into four jobs: compare, prepare, apply, and activate. Whether you are still abroad or already in Australia, the main risk is often missing a document or misunderstanding when the account becomes fully usable.
Shortlist providers that match your move date and check how close to your arrival date the provider allows you to start.
Check what “open before arrival” really means, including whether you can only submit details early or can use the account before you land.
Gather your passport, visa details, expected Australian address, and tax information.
Start the application if allowed, following the provider’s current newcomer process and timing requirements.
Plan the final verification step, including any branch visit, online ID check, or local mobile number required after arrival.
Choose a provider based on your real setup rather than only the headline offer.
Get your passport, visa, local address details, and tax information together.
Complete the app or branch verification required by the provider.
Set up online banking and any available payment features, such as a digital card or PayID.
Test transfers, card payments, and alerts before relying on the account for regular payments.
Cost is not only about a monthly fee. It is also about how you fund the account, how you receive money, and what happens when AUD has to be converted from another currency. Problems can also arise when you apply before your local details are ready.
The cheapest-looking account is not always the cheapest route overall. Account fees are only one part of the cost; exchange-rate markups, transfer fees, intermediary fees, and card charges can also matter when you move money into Australia or spend across currencies.
|Cost type
|Bank route
|What to check
|Why it matters
|Monthly account fee
|May apply; some providers waive it under certain conditions
|Waiver conditions, age limits, minimum deposits
|A low fee can still become a recurring cost
|ATM fees
|Varies by bank and network
|Local ATM network and overseas ATM charges
|New arrivals may need cash during their first days in Australia
|Foreign transaction fees
|Common on some debit cards
|Card fee for non-AUD spending
|Relevant if you still spend in another currency
|International transfer cost
|Can include a fee plus an FX spread
|Transfer fee, intermediary fee, exchange-rate markup
|These costs can affect the amount received when moving money into Australia
Fees and account terms can change. Check the provider’s live pricing page on the day you apply, especially if you expect to send money from abroad or use your debit card outside Australia.
If funding a new account from overseas is a priority, see Expatica’s guide to the best ways to receive money from abroad in Australia.
If one route fails, check whether another provider better matches your timing and documents rather than repeatedly submitting the same incomplete application. A non-bank account may cover some AUD and international payment needs while you continue comparing local banking options.
If your account setup is only one part of a larger relocation, Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist covers the wider move.
Some non-residents and new arrivals can open or begin setting up an Australian account, but the practical route depends on the provider, your timing, your documents, and the verification steps you can complete. Before applying, compare the current eligibility rules, prepare your ID and tax information, and check whether local address or mobile details are required. If you also need to manage AUD or international transfers while local bank onboarding is still in progress, a non-bank account can cover some everyday money-management needs without replacing a full Australian bank account.
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