Banking
This guide helps non-residents choose the best way to manage AUD in Australia by explaining whether you need a full Australian bank account or mainly AUD receiving details, what major banks allow before arrival, and when a multi-currency option like Wise may be worth comparing.
Looking for the best bank accounts for non-residents in Australia? The right choice depends less on brand size and more on one practical question: do you need a full Australian bank account, or mainly a way to receive money in AUD? If you’re still overseas, some major local banks let you start the process before arrival, but that does not always mean you can use the account straight away. If you mainly need local AUD receiving details, a multi-currency option such as Wise is another route to compare during the move.
Quick comparison for non-residents who need to get paid in Australia.
If you’re still overseas and mainly need AUD receiving details for a salary, contract work, or relocation funds, a Wise account can be one option to compare. Eligible users can get AUD account details, hold AUD, and convert from other currencies when needed.
If you want wider background on banking in Australia, or the step-by-step process for opening a bank account in Australia, Expatica covers those separately. Here, the focus is narrower: which options may suit non-residents who need to get paid in AUD. Provider rules change often, and this guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or migration advice.
For readers who want local AUD receiving details more than a full branch relationship, Wise is one option to compare.
Wise says eligible users can open AUD account details and share a BSB and account number so an employer or client can send a local AUD transfer. The important distinction is that Wise is not a bank, and the same details do not always work for every route. If your registered address is in Australia, Wise says those AUD details are for domestic transfers from inside Australia rather than incoming international SWIFT payments. If the payer is overseas, Expatica’s guide to the best way to receive money from abroad in Australia covers the wider options.
Availability depends on your registered address, and Wise will normally need to verify your identity before you can use the details. It can provide a route to receive money in AUD, but it does not replace every part of a full local bank relationship, such as branches or lending. One practical catch is that some employers and clients ask only for a local BSB and account number, so confirm the payment method before you invoice or share details.
If you want a familiar Australian everyday account after arrival, CommBank’s migrant banking route is one of the major-bank options to compare.
CommBank says eligible newcomers can open this account up to 14 days before arrival or within 12 months after arriving. You can complete the form online without an Australian address, but you still need to visit a branch in Australia with ID and tax residency details before you can use the account. CommBank also says ID should be completed within 20 days of opening to avoid closure. Starting online does not mean the account is ready for your first salary payment.
Once active, the account can receive local AUD payments in the usual Australian way, and CommBank says PayID is available after setup. The main things to verify are the monthly fee after any newcomer waiver ends, whether you can meet ongoing waiver conditions, and whether your visa fits the migrant route. CommBank’s migrant page says visitor visas 600, 601, and 651 are excluded.
NAB is another major-bank option for newcomers who care about keeping everyday fees light.
NAB says you can open an account if you plan to stay in Australia for at least six months, have a valid visa, and have an Australian address and mobile number. Most visa types are eligible, but tourist and visitor visas are excluded. For identity checks, NAB lists documents including a foreign passport and a valid visa showing the start date and a stay duration of at least six months.
Westpac combines digital convenience with in-person support for eligible newcomers.
Westpac says eligible newcomers can apply up to 14 days before arrival, but it asks for an Australian address, even if it is temporary. Identity verification can also vary by nationality. Westpac says customers from India, China, or New Zealand may be able to use Smart Verify online, while other newcomers usually need a branch visit.
This route can work if you will be in Australia soon and want local bank access after activation. If you are still abroad and need to receive money in AUD quickly, the address and verification steps add extra setup compared with options that can provide AUD receiving details without branch activation. Also look at the current account-keeping fee, any first-year waiver, and digital card access on the product page.
ANZ splits the decision in two: one app-first route and one classic everyday account.
ANZ Plus Everyday may suit readers who are comfortable applying through the app and already have an Australian mobile number and residential address. ANZ Access Advantage may suit readers who want branch help or a more familiar bank setup. ANZ Plus is a separate digital service, while Access Advantage sits within ANZ’s classic banking model.
Before downloading the app, make sure you can access the Australian App Store or Google Play version and meet the ID, mobile number, and address requirements. ANZ says ANZ Plus has no monthly account service fee, while Access Advantage has fee rules and waiver conditions to review. For local receiving, confirm the account details and PayID options on the product page once you know which route you want.
If local AUD receiving with cross-border flexibility is your main need, Wise is one route to compare with the bank options above. A fuller domestic banking relationship is more likely to come from a major-bank newcomer route; confirm the current details before sharing account information with an employer or client.
FAQ
It depends. Some providers let you start the application before arrival, but that is different from having a fully active account you can use straight away. In practice, the final steps often depend on ID checks, address updates, or activation after you land.
Rules vary by provider. Some banks ask for an Australian residential address or accept a temporary one, while others let you begin with overseas details and complete the rest later. Tax information may be requested as your foreign tax identification number, an Australian TFN, or both at different stages.
Sometimes. What matters first is whether the provider gives you a workable AUD receiving route and whether the payer is sending a local transfer or an international payment. Banking access, visa status, and tax residency are related questions, but they are not the same thing.
Yes, for eligible users. Wise says you can receive local AUD transfers by sharing your BSB and account number, but the Wise account is not a bank account. Check the current AUD receiving rules for your registered address and payment type before relying on it.
A major local bank account generally offers a fuller domestic banking relationship, branch help, and products beyond day-to-day payments. A multi-currency account is more focused on cross-border flexibility or local receiving in more than one currency. If you are comparing product types rather than brands, Expatica’s guide to the best multi-currency account in Australia gives that side of the market more detail. The protections are also different: eligible deposits at Australian ADIs can fall under the Financial Claims Scheme, while Wise says customer money is safeguarded under a different framework.
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