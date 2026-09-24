Looking for the best bank accounts for non-residents in Australia? The right choice depends less on brand size and more on one practical question: do you need a full Australian bank account, or mainly a way to receive money in AUD? If you’re still overseas, some major local banks let you start the process before arrival, but that does not always mean you can use the account straight away. If you mainly need local AUD receiving details, a multi-currency option such as Wise is another route to compare during the move.

Key takeaways Quick comparison for non-residents who need to get paid in Australia. Wise account: Lets eligible users receive local AUD using account details, with availability depending on country and registered address. It is not a bank account, and payment routes differ by location.

Lets eligible users receive local AUD using account details, with availability depending on country and registered address. It is not a bank account, and payment routes differ by location. CommBank Everyday Smart Access: Eligible newcomers can start up to 14 days before arrival and receive local AUD once the account is active, but a branch ID check is required before use.

Eligible newcomers can start up to 14 days before arrival and receive local AUD once the account is active, but a branch ID check is required before use. NAB Classic Banking: NAB currently requires an Australian address and mobile number, alongside an eligible visa. The Classic Banking account has no monthly account fee.

NAB currently requires an Australian address and mobile number, alongside an eligible visa. The Classic Banking account has no monthly account fee. Westpac Choice: Eligible newcomers can start up to 14 days before arrival. An Australian address and later identity-verification steps can affect how quickly setup is completed.

Eligible newcomers can start up to 14 days before arrival. An Australian address and later identity-verification steps can affect how quickly setup is completed. ANZ Plus Everyday / ANZ Access Advantage: These are generally post-arrival options, with different app, address, ID, fee, and support requirements depending on the route. Wise for receiving AUD before you open a full bank account If you’re still overseas and mainly need AUD receiving details for a salary, contract work, or relocation funds, a Wise account can be one option to compare. Eligible users can get AUD account details, hold AUD, and convert from other currencies when needed. Open a Wise account If you want wider background on banking in Australia, or the step-by-step process for opening a bank account in Australia, Expatica covers those separately. Here, the focus is narrower: which options may suit non-residents who need to get paid in AUD. Provider rules change often, and this guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or migration advice.

Wise account For readers who want local AUD receiving details more than a full branch relationship, Wise is one option to compare. How it handles getting paid in AUD Wise says eligible users can open AUD account details and share a BSB and account number so an employer or client can send a local AUD transfer. The important distinction is that Wise is not a bank, and the same details do not always work for every route. If your registered address is in Australia, Wise says those AUD details are for domestic transfers from inside Australia rather than incoming international SWIFT payments. If the payer is overseas, Expatica’s guide to the best way to receive money from abroad in Australia covers the wider options. Wise lets eligible users view and share AUD account details, including a BSB and account number, for receiving Australian dollar payments. Key limitations and checks before you apply Availability depends on your registered address, and Wise will normally need to verify your identity before you can use the details. It can provide a route to receive money in AUD, but it does not replace every part of a full local bank relationship, such as branches or lending. One practical catch is that some employers and clients ask only for a local BSB and account number, so confirm the payment method before you invoice or share details.

CommBank Everyday Smart Access If you want a familiar Australian everyday account after arrival, CommBank’s migrant banking route is one of the major-bank options to compare. How pre-arrival or post-arrival setup works CommBank says eligible newcomers can open this account up to 14 days before arrival or within 12 months after arriving. You can complete the form online without an Australian address, but you still need to visit a branch in Australia with ID and tax residency details before you can use the account. CommBank also says ID should be completed within 20 days of opening to avoid closure. Starting online does not mean the account is ready for your first salary payment. What to check on fees, access, and local pay-ins Once active, the account can receive local AUD payments in the usual Australian way, and CommBank says PayID is available after setup. The main things to verify are the monthly fee after any newcomer waiver ends, whether you can meet ongoing waiver conditions, and whether your visa fits the migrant route. CommBank’s migrant page says visitor visas 600, 601, and 651 are excluded. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more

NAB Classic Banking NAB is another major-bank option for newcomers who care about keeping everyday fees light. What the newcomer route looks like NAB says you can open an account if you plan to stay in Australia for at least six months, have a valid visa, and have an Australian address and mobile number. Most visa types are eligible, but tourist and visitor visas are excluded. For identity checks, NAB lists documents including a foreign passport and a valid visa showing the start date and a stay duration of at least six months. What matters for getting paid and everyday use The Classic Banking account has no monthly account fee.

Domestic AUD pay-ins are designed for everyday use once the account is active.

Check your stay length, visa type, Australian address, and mobile number against the latest rules. Money Management Best multi-currency account in Australia Read more

Westpac Choice Westpac combines digital convenience with in-person support for eligible newcomers. How identity checks and local address rules work Westpac says eligible newcomers can apply up to 14 days before arrival, but it asks for an Australian address, even if it is temporary. Identity verification can also vary by nationality. Westpac says customers from India, China, or New Zealand may be able to use Smart Verify online, while other newcomers usually need a branch visit. What to verify before choosing it over a flexible alternative This route can work if you will be in Australia soon and want local bank access after activation. If you are still abroad and need to receive money in AUD quickly, the address and verification steps add extra setup compared with options that can provide AUD receiving details without branch activation. Also look at the current account-keeping fee, any first-year waiver, and digital card access on the product page.