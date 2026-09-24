Best Virtual Credit Cards in Australia for Expats

Banking
This guide helps expats compare Australia-available virtual and digital credit cards (plus a Wise debit alternative) by matching options to your goals—borrowing, lower overseas costs, online-only spending, or credit building—and by explaining key differences in fees, eligibility, digital access, and international use.
Choosing a “virtual credit card” in Australia is often less about finding one perfect product and more about clarifying what you actually mean by virtual: a credit line you can use instantly in a mobile wallet, a card that’s cheaper for overseas purchases, or a digital-only way to pay online without carrying plastic. For expats, eligibility checks, local credit history, and foreign-currency fees can quickly narrow the shortlist, so this article focuses on how to match the main Australia-available options—and a debit alternative—to your intended use.
If you know you want borrowing rather than a spending tool, Best credit cards in Australia covers the wider market. In this shortlist, compare product type, ongoing fees, overseas charges, and whether the card works straight away in a digital wallet.
This information is general and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on it or applying for a product, consider whether the information is appropriate for your circumstances and review the provider’s current terms and disclosure documents.
If what you really need is a virtual card for online purchases or multi-currency spending rather than a credit line, a Wise account can provide a virtual debit card you add to Apple Pay or Google Pay. You spend money you already hold, with conversion only when needed.
MONEYME is built as a virtual credit card from the start, not as a digital copy of a plastic card. For expats who want borrowing power and fast wallet access, that makes it one of the more relevant Australian options.
MONEYME lists an AUD 149 annual fee, up to 44 days interest-free on eligible purchases, and a purchase rate from 19.99% to 26.99% p.a. It also advertises 1% cashback on eligible everyday purchases, capped at up to 1% of your credit limit each month.
Day-to-day, the main appeal is speed and simplicity. MONEYME says the card is ready once you are approved and can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay for online or in-store spending. The page also highlights purchase protection, phone cover, and ticket cover, but those benefits have conditions and limits.
This option may suit expats who want real credit, fast digital access, and a card they can use before any physical card arrives. It can also work for online shopping, app purchases, and day-to-day tap payments through a wallet.
The downside is simple: this is still a credit product with an annual fee and a variable purchase rate. MONEYME currently lists a 3% international transaction fee, so it is not a no foreign transaction fee option for travel or foreign currency spending. Check the latest fee schedule before using the card overseas.
Check these points before applying:
For expats who spend across borders, Latitude 28° deserves a close look even though it is not a virtual-only credit card. It combines a travel-focused credit product with digital wallet access and an instant cardless payment setup for eligible new cards.
Latitude advertises an AUD 0 annual fee in the first year. The annual fee is normally AUD 96 after that, although eligible cardholders may have the fee waived if they meet the qualifying annual spend requirement. Latitude also lists no international transaction or currency conversion fees on purchases.
Digital access is a big part of the pitch. Latitude supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and its Instant Cardless Payment flow lets eligible new customers add the card to a wallet before the physical card arrives. The provider notes you may be limited to transactions under AUD 100 until the physical card arrives and you set a PIN.
Latitude may suit people who shop with overseas merchants, travel often, or want a no foreign transaction fee card in Australia that still provides credit. Compared with many domestic low-rate cards, the overseas cost position is clearer.
There is a trade-off. The purchase rate is high if you carry a balance, and Latitude says applicants must be 18 or over and either an Australian resident or a temporary resident who can legally work in Australia and plans to stay for at least the next 12 months.
Some hotels, car hire firms, and other travel merchants may still want a physical card at check-in or for a bond. Before applying, verify the fee after year one, the rewards rules, and any wallet limits against the current terms.
Westpac Low Rate Card makes this list for a different reason. It is a standard credit card from a major local bank with digital card access in the app, which can appeal to expats who want familiar local support rather than a niche virtual-only product.
Westpac lists an AUD 7 monthly card fee, a 13.74% p.a. variable purchase rate, up to 55 days interest-free on purchases, and a 3% foreign transaction fee. That places it closer to a domestic low-rate card than a travel-focused card.
The digital mechanics are why it still matters here. In the Westpac App, you can view your Digital Card, show the details, activate it if needed, set up recurring card payments, and add it to a mobile wallet. Westpac also says the dynamic CVV or CVC refreshes every 24 hours for extra online security.
This card may suit expats who want a major local bank relationship and expect to use the card mostly in Australia. It also makes sense if you value app controls but still want a standard credit card rather than a digital-first specialist.
Westpac says applicants need a fixed Australian address, regular and verifiable Australian taxable income, and an eligible citizenship, permanent residency, or qualifying temporary visa position. If you are still settling in, rules around ID, address, and newcomer documents in How to open a bank account in Australia often overlap with card applications.
Not every expat wants rewards points or a big credit limit. Wizitcard makes the shortlist because it offers a digital-first credit product with a simpler fee model, which can be easier to understand than a standard interest-based card.
Wizitcard has no annual fee and no ongoing purchase interest, but it charges AUD 19 for a month in which the card is used or has a balance owing. Over a full year, that could cost less than some annual-fee cards if you use it occasionally, or more if you keep it active every month.
Core points are fairly simple: 0% p.a. interest on Wizitcard purchases, a 3% international conversion fee, Apple Pay and Google Wallet support, and no cash advances from the card. Wizit says approved customers can start using the digital card straight away by adding it to a wallet.
Wizitcard may appeal if you want a small, controlled line of credit and do not want revolving purchase interest. It can also suit readers who mostly mean “a card on my phone” when they search for a virtual credit card in Australia.
Newcomer fit is the key question. Wizit’s current product page and Target Market Determination refer to applicants who are resident in Australia, while its public FAQ refers more narrowly to Australian permanent residents aged 18 or over. Because the public eligibility wording is not fully consistent, check the latest application criteria and Target Market Determination before you apply.
Also check whether the limit is high enough for your spending, whether overseas use and wallet acceptance match your plans, and how the monthly fee would look if you keep the card active for most of the year.
Wise is not a credit card. The Wise virtual card is a virtual debit card linked to a Wise account, so you spend your own money rather than borrowing. That makes it relevant for expats who want a virtual card for online, in-store, and overseas spending, but it does not help with credit building or give you a revolving credit line.
That difference is often the deciding factor. If what you actually want is a digital card, fast wallet access, and easier multi-currency spending, Wise can cover some of the same day-to-day payment use cases as a virtual credit card without working like one.
Wise says eligible personal customers in Australia can get a digital card in the app, and its Help Centre says customers with a registered address in Australia can get up to 3 digital cards at a time. Those digital cards can have different details from a physical Wise card, which is useful if you want to separate online shopping or subscriptions from your main card details.
The card is designed for online purchases, mobile wallet payments, and spending abroad from balances you hold in your Wise account. Wise also says you can add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay, replace or delete digital cards as needed, and use different digital card details for extra control. For expats who want more local detail on day-to-day use, How to use the Wise card in Australia covers the local setup in more depth.
Wise may be a practical alternative if your main goal is cross-border spending, holding multiple currencies, or reducing how often you expose your main card details online. It can also suit expats who are not ready for a full Australian credit card application but still need a digital card for day-to-day spending.
It is not the right substitute if you specifically need borrowing power, hotel or car hire acceptance that depends on a credit hold, rewards tied to credit spending, or a product that can help build your Australian credit history. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and says it safeguards customer money by keeping it separate from its own money rather than handling it like a bank deposit.
Many expats use a two-card setup: one local credit card for situations where credit is useful, and one debit card for multi-currency or overseas spending. For a wider account-level comparison, How to use Wise in Australia as an expat and Best multi-currency account in Australia cover the account side in more detail.
The best virtual card option in Australia depends on whether you need actual credit or simply digital access to your own money. MONEYME is a true virtual credit product, while Latitude, Westpac, and Wizitcard take different approaches to digital access, fees, and overseas use. Wise sits in a separate category because its virtual card is debit, not credit. Compare the total cost, eligibility rules, wallet access, and overseas terms before applying. If building Australian credit history matters to you, focus on a genuine credit product rather than a debit alternative.
FAQ
In Australia, a virtual credit card can mean either a digital version of a standard credit card stored in an app or wallet, or a true virtual-only credit card that exists without a physical card. A virtual debit card linked to an account can solve some of the same payment problems, but it is not a credit card because you are not borrowing money.
Sometimes, yes, but approval depends on the provider’s rules, credit checks, income, and often residency or visa conditions. Some issuers are clearer than others about temporary residents, so check the target market, application criteria, and required documents before you apply.
No. A Wise account can provide a virtual debit card, not a credit card. In practice, that means you spend money you already hold in the account rather than using a credit line or building credit history through borrowing.
Sometimes, but not always. Some merchants accept digital wallet payments or manual card details, while others still want a physical card for a bond, ID check, or offline processing, so it is sensible to carry a backup payment method when you travel.
They can offer additional controls because many providers include app controls, wallet security, separate card details, or changing security features such as Westpac’s dynamic CVC. But the card is only part of the picture, so you still need to protect your device, app login, alerts, and account recovery settings.
Did you find this guide helpful?