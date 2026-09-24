Best Virtual Credit Cards in Australia for Expats

Choosing a “virtual credit card” in Australia is often less about finding one perfect product and more about clarifying what you actually mean by virtual: a credit line you can use instantly in a mobile wallet, a card that’s cheaper for overseas purchases, or a digital-only way to pay online without carrying plastic. For expats, eligibility checks, local credit history, and foreign-currency fees can quickly narrow the shortlist, so this article focuses on how to match the main Australia-available options—and a debit alternative—to your intended use.

Key takeaways If you know you want borrowing rather than a spending tool, Best credit cards in Australia covers the wider market. In this shortlist, compare product type, ongoing fees, overseas charges, and whether the card works straight away in a digital wallet. MONEYME: A true virtual credit card with an AUD 149 annual fee, a 19.99% to 26.99% p.a. purchase rate, and up to 44 interest-free days. It suits app-first credit access, but a 3% international transaction fee applies to foreign currency transactions.

A true virtual credit card with an AUD 149 annual fee, a 19.99% to 26.99% p.a. purchase rate, and up to 44 interest-free days. It suits app-first credit access, but a 3% international transaction fee applies to foreign currency transactions. Latitude 28° Global Platinum Mastercard: A standard credit card with digital access. It has an AUD 0 annual fee in the first year, then AUD 96, and no international transaction or currency conversion fees on purchases. The purchase rate is high if you carry a balance.

A standard credit card with digital access. It has an AUD 0 annual fee in the first year, then AUD 96, and no international transaction or currency conversion fees on purchases. The purchase rate is high if you carry a balance. Westpac Low Rate Card: A major local bank option with digital card access rather than a standalone virtual product. It has an AUD 7 monthly fee, a 13.74% p.a. purchase rate, and a 3% foreign transaction fee.

A major local bank option with digital card access rather than a standalone virtual product. It has an AUD 7 monthly fee, a 13.74% p.a. purchase rate, and a 3% foreign transaction fee. Wizitcard: A digital-first credit card with no annual fee, an AUD 19 monthly fee when the card is active or has a balance owing, and a 3% international conversion fee. Public eligibility wording should be checked carefully before applying.

A digital-first credit card with no annual fee, an AUD 19 monthly fee when the card is active or has a balance owing, and a 3% international conversion fee. Public eligibility wording should be checked carefully before applying. Wise account: Wise is not a credit card. It provides a virtual debit card linked to a Wise account for online and multi-currency spending, with no borrowing power or credit-building. This information is general and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on it or applying for a product, consider whether the information is appropriate for your circumstances and review the provider’s current terms and disclosure documents. Wise virtual card as a digital spending alternative If what you really need is a virtual card for online purchases or multi-currency spending rather than a credit line, a Wise account can provide a virtual debit card you add to Apple Pay or Google Pay. You spend money you already hold, with conversion only when needed. Open a Wise account

1. MONEYME Cashback Rewards credit card MONEYME is built as a virtual credit card from the start, not as a digital copy of a plastic card. For expats who want borrowing power and fast wallet access, that makes it one of the more relevant Australian options. Fees, features, and digital access MONEYME lists an AUD 149 annual fee, up to 44 days interest-free on eligible purchases, and a purchase rate from 19.99% to 26.99% p.a. It also advertises 1% cashback on eligible everyday purchases, capped at up to 1% of your credit limit each month. Day-to-day, the main appeal is speed and simplicity. MONEYME says the card is ready once you are approved and can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay for online or in-store spending. The page also highlights purchase protection, phone cover, and ticket cover, but those benefits have conditions and limits. Best for expats, drawbacks, and what to check This option may suit expats who want real credit, fast digital access, and a card they can use before any physical card arrives. It can also work for online shopping, app purchases, and day-to-day tap payments through a wallet. The downside is simple: this is still a credit product with an annual fee and a variable purchase rate. MONEYME currently lists a 3% international transaction fee, so it is not a no foreign transaction fee option for travel or foreign currency spending. Check the latest fee schedule before using the card overseas. Check these points before applying: Your visa or residency position

Your income and credit profile

Foreign transaction and cash advance terms

Cashback conditions

2. Latitude 28° Global Platinum Mastercard For expats who spend across borders, Latitude 28° deserves a close look even though it is not a virtual-only credit card. It combines a travel-focused credit product with digital wallet access and an instant cardless payment setup for eligible new cards. Fees, overseas use, and digital wallet fit Latitude advertises an AUD 0 annual fee in the first year. The annual fee is normally AUD 96 after that, although eligible cardholders may have the fee waived if they meet the qualifying annual spend requirement. Latitude also lists no international transaction or currency conversion fees on purchases. Digital access is a big part of the pitch. Latitude supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and its Instant Cardless Payment flow lets eligible new customers add the card to a wallet before the physical card arrives. The provider notes you may be limited to transactions under AUD 100 until the physical card arrives and you set a PIN. Best for expats, drawbacks, and what to verify Latitude may suit people who shop with overseas merchants, travel often, or want a no foreign transaction fee card in Australia that still provides credit. Compared with many domestic low-rate cards, the overseas cost position is clearer. There is a trade-off. The purchase rate is high if you carry a balance, and Latitude says applicants must be 18 or over and either an Australian resident or a temporary resident who can legally work in Australia and plans to stay for at least the next 12 months. Some hotels, car hire firms, and other travel merchants may still want a physical card at check-in or for a bond. Before applying, verify the fee after year one, the rewards rules, and any wallet limits against the current terms. Money Management Spending money overseas from Australia in 2026 Read more

3. Westpac Low Rate Card Westpac Low Rate Card makes this list for a different reason. It is a standard credit card from a major local bank with digital card access in the app, which can appeal to expats who want familiar local support rather than a niche virtual-only product. Fees, digital card access, and security features Westpac lists an AUD 7 monthly card fee, a 13.74% p.a. variable purchase rate, up to 55 days interest-free on purchases, and a 3% foreign transaction fee. That places it closer to a domestic low-rate card than a travel-focused card. The digital mechanics are why it still matters here. In the Westpac App, you can view your Digital Card, show the details, activate it if needed, set up recurring card payments, and add it to a mobile wallet. Westpac also says the dynamic CVV or CVC refreshes every 24 hours for extra online security. Westpac explains how to find and activate a Digital Card in the app, with a dynamic CVV/CVC that refreshes every 24 hours. Best for expats, drawbacks, and what to confirm This card may suit expats who want a major local bank relationship and expect to use the card mostly in Australia. It also makes sense if you value app controls but still want a standard credit card rather than a digital-first specialist. Westpac says applicants need a fixed Australian address, regular and verifiable Australian taxable income, and an eligible citizenship, permanent residency, or qualifying temporary visa position. If you are still settling in, rules around ID, address, and newcomer documents in How to open a bank account in Australia often overlap with card applications.

4. Wizitcard Not every expat wants rewards points or a big credit limit. Wizitcard makes the shortlist because it offers a digital-first credit product with a simpler fee model, which can be easier to understand than a standard interest-based card. Fee model, day-to-day use, and virtual access Wizitcard has no annual fee and no ongoing purchase interest, but it charges AUD 19 for a month in which the card is used or has a balance owing. Over a full year, that could cost less than some annual-fee cards if you use it occasionally, or more if you keep it active every month. Core points are fairly simple: 0% p.a. interest on Wizitcard purchases, a 3% international conversion fee, Apple Pay and Google Wallet support, and no cash advances from the card. Wizit says approved customers can start using the digital card straight away by adding it to a wallet. Best for expats, drawbacks, and practical checks Wizitcard may appeal if you want a small, controlled line of credit and do not want revolving purchase interest. It can also suit readers who mostly mean “a card on my phone” when they search for a virtual credit card in Australia. Newcomer fit is the key question. Wizit’s current product page and Target Market Determination refer to applicants who are resident in Australia, while its public FAQ refers more narrowly to Australian permanent residents aged 18 or over. Because the public eligibility wording is not fully consistent, check the latest application criteria and Target Market Determination before you apply. Also check whether the limit is high enough for your spending, whether overseas use and wallet acceptance match your plans, and how the monthly fee would look if you keep the card active for most of the year.