Scholarships for international students in Australia

Key takeaways Government awards: These may suit students from eligible partner countries or research routes and can include tuition, living support, travel, and sometimes OSHC. Verify the current terms with DFAT, the Department of Education, or the participating provider.

These may suit students from eligible partner countries or research routes and can include tuition, living support, travel, and sometimes OSHC. Verify the current terms with DFAT, the Department of Education, or the participating provider. University and faculty awards: These suit many new course applicants and may range from partial fee reductions and merit awards to occasional full-tuition scholarships. Check the institution’s official scholarship directory.

These suit many new course applicants and may range from partial fee reductions and merit awards to occasional full-tuition scholarships. Check the institution’s official scholarship directory. External and subject awards: These can suit students who match a specific region, field, background, or project and may provide smaller grants or top-up funding. Check the relevant foundation, association, or industry organisation.

These can suit students who match a specific region, field, background, or project and may provide smaller grants or top-up funding. Check the relevant foundation, association, or industry organisation. Fully funded opportunities: These are limited and competitive. Depending on the award, support may extend beyond tuition to living costs or other expenses, so read the full terms rather than relying on the headline name.

These are limited and competitive. Depending on the award, support may extend beyond tuition to living costs or other expenses, so read the full terms rather than relying on the headline name. Live rule checks: Dates, intakes, automatic consideration, application requirements, visa evidence, and OSHC arrangements can change. Verify the current information on Study Australia and other official pages before applying. Wise for handling scholarship and study payments in Australia Scholarship funds, family support, and savings often arrive in different currencies, while Australian universities and landlords usually expect AUD. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, convert to AUD at transparent rates, and send local payments. It’s a money-management tool only and doesn’t influence scholarship decisions, Student visa requirements, or OSHC. Go to website No commitment required

Types of scholarships in Australia In Australia, you will see several funding labels used side by side. A scholarship usually means merit-based or targeted funding, a bursary or grant often means needs-based or support funding, a fee waiver reduces tuition, a stipend is regular living support, and a sponsorship comes from a government, employer, or organisation with its own rules. A loan is borrowed money, so it should not be treated as scholarship funding. Funding type What it usually means Common coverage Main restriction Scholarship Competitive funding linked to merit, need, or fit Partial fees, full fees, or combined support Often limited by intake, nationality, or course Bursary or grant Smaller support payment Study costs, travel, books, or hardship support May not renew each semester Fee waiver A tuition discount Part or all of tuition fees Usually does not cover living costs Stipend or sponsorship Ongoing support from a provider or sponsor Living costs, research costs, or both Often tied to performance or sponsor conditions Funding labels, coverage, eligibility, and renewal conditions vary by award and provider. Check the current terms of each scholarship before relying on it in your study budget. Government-funded scholarships Government-funded scholarships can be easier to check because their rules, participating countries, and benefit lists are published through official channels. In Australia, examples include Australia Awards Scholarships and the Research Training Program, but they serve different groups and study levels. These awards are not open to everyone by default. Check participating countries, eligible institutions, return-home conditions where applicable, study level, and whether the funding is for coursework, research, or both before you spend time applying. University and faculty scholarships University and faculty scholarship directories are often a practical way to build a realistic shortlist. Awards can range from automatic entry scholarships to larger merit awards, but their value and conditions vary widely. A common question is whether one course application covers everything. Sometimes it does, but some higher-value awards need a separate form, an earlier round, or additional documents. Check whether you are assessed automatically or need a second application.

Check the academic threshold, such as grades, GPA, or course ranking.

Check whether the scholarship is general, faculty-specific, or tied to one degree. External, regional, and subject-specific scholarships External scholarships come from foundations, industry groups, charities, and regional study initiatives. They are easy to miss because they do not always appear in broad scholarship roundups, but they can be a strong option if you match a discipline, region, or nationality requirement. This is different from a general university award. External funding is often narrower, but that can improve your fit if your background, research topic, or career plans line up well with the sponsor’s purpose. Relocation Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist Read more

Start with official search points, then narrow down. Study Australia is a practical first stop because it points you towards Australian Government routes, provider scholarships, and regional options without forcing you to depend on recycled blog lists. Study Australia’s scholarship search lets international students filter current opportunities by keyword, area of study, and study level. After that, move to live provider pages and use the following sequence to narrow your search. 1 Start on Study Australia and note the scholarships that match your nationality, study level, and field. 2 Check official government pages for named schemes such as Australia Awards Scholarships or the Research Training Program. 3 Go to university scholarship directories, such as those provided by the University of Sydney or Charles Darwin University. 4 Open faculty or department pages if you are applying for a specialist subject or research route. 5 Confirm that the page shows the current intake or current year before you save the scholarship to your shortlist.

How to shortlist scholarships and check if you are eligible The fastest way to save time is to ask one question early: is this scholarship worth the effort for my profile? Many students spend time chasing awards that do not fit their nationality, study level, intake, or document situation. If you are not sure whether to prioritise broad university awards or specialist funding, start broad and then narrow. General university scholarships can be easier to apply for in volume, while subject or research awards may be a better fit if you have clear academic evidence for that particular field. Use this checklist before you keep a scholarship on your shortlist: Confirm the study level: undergraduate, master’s by coursework, master’s by research, or doctorate.

Check whether the award is for new applicants only or whether current students can apply too.

Match your nationality, residence, and any regional or partner-country rules.

Check the intake and whether the scholarship closes before the course deadline.

Verify whether you need a separate scholarship form, referee, proposal, or personal statement.

Ask whether the likely benefit justifies the effort, especially if the award is small and the application is long.

A scholarship timeline that works Scholarship timing matters because some well-known awards close before later admission rounds. Waiting until you already hold an offer can reduce your options even if the course itself still has places. 1 12 months out: set your study level, likely intake, and budget, then build a longlist of scholarships. 2 10 months out: check entry rules, language requirements, and whether transcripts or translations will take time. 3 8 months out: contact referees, prepare your CV, and draft any personal statement or research outline. 4 6 months out: submit course applications where needed, especially if scholarships depend on admission status. 5 4 months out: complete separate scholarship forms, upload final documents, and recheck each deadline. 6 2 to 3 months out: review offers, confirm what the funding does and does not cover, and prepare your arrival plan.

How to apply without wasting applications Most scholarship applications follow the same logic. First, read the rules carefully. Next, confirm that you fit the basics. Then prepare your documents, submit your course application if the scholarship depends on it, and complete any separate scholarship form. Research routes can work differently. For some master’s by research or doctoral scholarships, your research proposal, supervisor fit, and academic record may matter more than a general scholarship essay. A practical application sequence looks like this: 1 Read the scholarship page from top to bottom, including exclusions and ongoing conditions. 2 Confirm whether the scholarship is automatic, separate, or linked to a supervisor-led research route. 3 Gather documents in the format requested rather than relying only on the documents you already have. 4 Tailor your statement to the scholarship purpose, not just the course. 5 Submit early enough to deal with upload, translation, or referee problems before the deadline. Strong applications usually show consistent academic performance, a course choice that makes sense, and documents that are complete and easy to read. Make sure your statement and supporting material respond to the scholarship criteria rather than using the same generic application for every award. Documents you will usually need Passport

Academic transcripts and certificates

Proof of English language ability, if required

References or referee details

Personal statement, scholarship essay, or research proposal

CV, plus any financial or sponsorship documents where relevant

A scholarship headline can sound bigger than the real support. Some awards cover full tuition, some only part of it, and some add living support or travel. In practice, many students still need a wider funding plan for rent, deposits, flights, food, transport, and set-up costs after arrival. This is also where confusion often starts. Scholarship coverage and Student visa (subclass 500) evidence are separate questions. Scholarships or similar financial support can form part of the evidence of financial capacity for some applications, but the documents you need to attach depend on your document checklist and circumstances. Check the current Department of Home Affairs guidance before you apply. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more Example route Tuition Living costs Travel and health cover Australia Awards Scholarships Usually covered Usually supported Return travel and OSHC for the award holder are generally included Research Training Program through participating universities Fees offset may be included Stipend may be included Allowances depend on the scholarship and provider; check the university’s award terms for OSHC University of Sydney international scholarships Depends on the award Depends on the award Verify on the specific scholarship page Charles Darwin University international scholarships Often fee-reduction awards Depends on the award Verify on the specific scholarship page Coverage varies by scholarship and provider. Check the current award terms before relying on funding for tuition, living costs, travel, or OSHC. Before you rely on funding for your visa or arrival plan, check these points: Read Expatica’s visa and immigration in Australia guidance, then confirm the latest Student visa rules on the Department of Home Affairs page.

Check whether your scholarship is tuition only or whether it also covers living costs, flights, or OSHC.

Treat OSHC separately from broader health insurance because it is a specific requirement for most Student visa holders in Australia.

Review what your OSHC policy includes, excludes, and when it must begin. Expatica’s guide to student medical insurance in Australia explains the basics. Healthcare Basics Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students Read more