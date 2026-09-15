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Scholarships for international students in Australia

Scholarships for international students in Australia can cut tuition and sometimes living costs, but eligibility varies. Apply early, confirm details on official sites, and treat scholarships, visa evidence, and OSHC as separate checks. This guide covers key scholarship types, where to find them, eligibility, timing, coverage, and common mistakes.

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Updated 15-9-2026

Key takeaways

  • Government awards: These may suit students from eligible partner countries or research routes and can include tuition, living support, travel, and sometimes OSHC. Verify the current terms with DFAT, the Department of Education, or the participating provider.
  • University and faculty awards: These suit many new course applicants and may range from partial fee reductions and merit awards to occasional full-tuition scholarships. Check the institution’s official scholarship directory.
  • External and subject awards: These can suit students who match a specific region, field, background, or project and may provide smaller grants or top-up funding. Check the relevant foundation, association, or industry organisation.
  • Fully funded opportunities: These are limited and competitive. Depending on the award, support may extend beyond tuition to living costs or other expenses, so read the full terms rather than relying on the headline name.
  • Live rule checks: Dates, intakes, automatic consideration, application requirements, visa evidence, and OSHC arrangements can change. Verify the current information on Study Australia and other official pages before applying.

Wise for handling scholarship and study payments in Australia

Scholarship funds, family support, and savings often arrive in different currencies, while Australian universities and landlords usually expect AUD. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, convert to AUD at transparent rates, and send local payments. It’s a money-management tool only and doesn’t influence scholarship decisions, Student visa requirements, or OSHC.

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Types of scholarships in Australia

In Australia, you will see several funding labels used side by side. A scholarship usually means merit-based or targeted funding, a bursary or grant often means needs-based or support funding, a fee waiver reduces tuition, a stipend is regular living support, and a sponsorship comes from a government, employer, or organisation with its own rules. A loan is borrowed money, so it should not be treated as scholarship funding.

Funding typeWhat it usually meansCommon coverageMain restriction
ScholarshipCompetitive funding linked to merit, need, or fitPartial fees, full fees, or combined supportOften limited by intake, nationality, or course
Bursary or grantSmaller support paymentStudy costs, travel, books, or hardship supportMay not renew each semester
Fee waiverA tuition discountPart or all of tuition feesUsually does not cover living costs
Stipend or sponsorshipOngoing support from a provider or sponsorLiving costs, research costs, or bothOften tied to performance or sponsor conditions

Funding labels, coverage, eligibility, and renewal conditions vary by award and provider. Check the current terms of each scholarship before relying on it in your study budget.

Government-funded scholarships

Government-funded scholarships can be easier to check because their rules, participating countries, and benefit lists are published through official channels. In Australia, examples include Australia Awards Scholarships and the Research Training Program, but they serve different groups and study levels.

These awards are not open to everyone by default. Check participating countries, eligible institutions, return-home conditions where applicable, study level, and whether the funding is for coursework, research, or both before you spend time applying.

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University and faculty scholarships

University and faculty scholarship directories are often a practical way to build a realistic shortlist. Awards can range from automatic entry scholarships to larger merit awards, but their value and conditions vary widely.

A common question is whether one course application covers everything. Sometimes it does, but some higher-value awards need a separate form, an earlier round, or additional documents.

  • Check whether you are assessed automatically or need a second application.
  • Check the academic threshold, such as grades, GPA, or course ranking.
  • Check whether the scholarship is general, faculty-specific, or tied to one degree.

External, regional, and subject-specific scholarships

External scholarships come from foundations, industry groups, charities, and regional study initiatives. They are easy to miss because they do not always appear in broad scholarship roundups, but they can be a strong option if you match a discipline, region, or nationality requirement.

This is different from a general university award. External funding is often narrower, but that can improve your fit if your background, research topic, or career plans line up well with the sponsor’s purpose.

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Where to find scholarships without relying on outdated lists

Start with official search points, then narrow down. Study Australia is a practical first stop because it points you towards Australian Government routes, provider scholarships, and regional options without forcing you to depend on recycled blog lists.

Study Australia scholarship search page with filters for keyword, area of study, and level of study
Study Australia’s scholarship search lets international students filter current opportunities by keyword, area of study, and study level.

After that, move to live provider pages and use the following sequence to narrow your search.

1

Start on Study Australia and note the scholarships that match your nationality, study level, and field.

2

Check official government pages for named schemes such as Australia Awards Scholarships or the Research Training Program.

3

Go to university scholarship directories, such as those provided by the University of Sydney or Charles Darwin University.

4

Open faculty or department pages if you are applying for a specialist subject or research route.

5

Confirm that the page shows the current intake or current year before you save the scholarship to your shortlist.

How to shortlist scholarships and check if you are eligible

The fastest way to save time is to ask one question early: is this scholarship worth the effort for my profile? Many students spend time chasing awards that do not fit their nationality, study level, intake, or document situation.

If you are not sure whether to prioritise broad university awards or specialist funding, start broad and then narrow. General university scholarships can be easier to apply for in volume, while subject or research awards may be a better fit if you have clear academic evidence for that particular field.

Use this checklist before you keep a scholarship on your shortlist:

  • Confirm the study level: undergraduate, master’s by coursework, master’s by research, or doctorate.
  • Check whether the award is for new applicants only or whether current students can apply too.
  • Match your nationality, residence, and any regional or partner-country rules.
  • Check the intake and whether the scholarship closes before the course deadline.
  • Verify whether you need a separate scholarship form, referee, proposal, or personal statement.
  • Ask whether the likely benefit justifies the effort, especially if the award is small and the application is long.

A scholarship timeline that works

Scholarship timing matters because some well-known awards close before later admission rounds. Waiting until you already hold an offer can reduce your options even if the course itself still has places.

1

12 months out: set your study level, likely intake, and budget, then build a longlist of scholarships.

2

10 months out: check entry rules, language requirements, and whether transcripts or translations will take time.

3

8 months out: contact referees, prepare your CV, and draft any personal statement or research outline.

4

6 months out: submit course applications where needed, especially if scholarships depend on admission status.

5

4 months out: complete separate scholarship forms, upload final documents, and recheck each deadline.

6

2 to 3 months out: review offers, confirm what the funding does and does not cover, and prepare your arrival plan.

How to apply without wasting applications

Most scholarship applications follow the same logic. First, read the rules carefully. Next, confirm that you fit the basics. Then prepare your documents, submit your course application if the scholarship depends on it, and complete any separate scholarship form.

Research routes can work differently. For some master’s by research or doctoral scholarships, your research proposal, supervisor fit, and academic record may matter more than a general scholarship essay.

A practical application sequence looks like this:

1

Read the scholarship page from top to bottom, including exclusions and ongoing conditions.

2

Confirm whether the scholarship is automatic, separate, or linked to a supervisor-led research route.

3

Gather documents in the format requested rather than relying only on the documents you already have.

4

Tailor your statement to the scholarship purpose, not just the course.

5

Submit early enough to deal with upload, translation, or referee problems before the deadline.

Strong applications usually show consistent academic performance, a course choice that makes sense, and documents that are complete and easy to read. Make sure your statement and supporting material respond to the scholarship criteria rather than using the same generic application for every award.

Documents you will usually need

  • Passport
  • Academic transcripts and certificates
  • Proof of English language ability, if required
  • References or referee details
  • Personal statement, scholarship essay, or research proposal
  • CV, plus any financial or sponsorship documents where relevant

A scholarship headline can sound bigger than the real support. Some awards cover full tuition, some only part of it, and some add living support or travel. In practice, many students still need a wider funding plan for rent, deposits, flights, food, transport, and set-up costs after arrival.

This is also where confusion often starts. Scholarship coverage and Student visa (subclass 500) evidence are separate questions. Scholarships or similar financial support can form part of the evidence of financial capacity for some applications, but the documents you need to attach depend on your document checklist and circumstances. Check the current Department of Home Affairs guidance before you apply.

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Example routeTuitionLiving costsTravel and health cover
Australia Awards ScholarshipsUsually coveredUsually supportedReturn travel and OSHC for the award holder are generally included
Research Training Program through participating universitiesFees offset may be includedStipend may be includedAllowances depend on the scholarship and provider; check the university’s award terms for OSHC
University of Sydney international scholarshipsDepends on the awardDepends on the awardVerify on the specific scholarship page
Charles Darwin University international scholarshipsOften fee-reduction awardsDepends on the awardVerify on the specific scholarship page

Coverage varies by scholarship and provider. Check the current award terms before relying on funding for tuition, living costs, travel, or OSHC.

Before you rely on funding for your visa or arrival plan, check these points:

  • Read Expatica’s visa and immigration in Australia guidance, then confirm the latest Student visa rules on the Department of Home Affairs page.
  • Check whether your scholarship is tuition only or whether it also covers living costs, flights, or OSHC.
  • Treat OSHC separately from broader health insurance because it is a specific requirement for most Student visa holders in Australia.
  • Review what your OSHC policy includes, excludes, and when it must begin. Expatica’s guide to student medical insurance in Australia explains the basics.
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Common mistakes to avoid

  • Chasing only “fully funded” results: this can hide partial awards that may be more realistic for your profile. Keep a mix of stretch options and better-fit fee reductions.
  • Applying too late: some major awards close early. Build your shortlist before you submit your course application.
  • Ignoring nationality or course rules: many awards that look broad have strict country, faculty, or study-level limits. Check those first.
  • Assuming every scholarship is automatic: some are, but others require a separate application. Always verify the application model.
  • Misreading what is covered: tuition support does not automatically mean rent, flights, or OSHC are covered too.
  • Using old listicles: if a page does not show the current intake or current information, return to the provider’s main scholarship directory and find the award again there.
  • Keeping poor records: save the scholarship page, deadline, benefit summary, and submitted documents in one folder so you can respond quickly if you are asked for more evidence.

Manage student money across currencies with a Wise account

Once your funding plan is in place, the next challenge is often practical rather than academic. If you receive scholarship money, family support, or savings from more than one country, a Wise account can help you hold different currencies, convert money to AUD, and manage spending after arrival.

Keep the purpose clear. Wise does not improve your scholarship chances, prove Student visa eligibility, or change OSHC rules. It is a money-management tool that may help with early relocation costs, day-to-day budgeting, or receiving support from home. For more local budgeting ideas after arrival, see Expatica’s guide to saving money in Australia.

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Conclusion

Scholarships for international students in Australia range from government and research funding to university fee reductions and smaller external grants. Shortlist only awards that match your nationality, study level, intake, and course, then verify the current rules on official pages. Keep scholarship coverage separate from your Student visa and OSHC checks, and plan for costs an award does not cover. Starting early also gives you more time to gather documents, contact referees, and meet separate course and scholarship deadlines.

FAQ

Scholarships for international students in Australia

Can international students get fully funded scholarships in Australia?

Yes, but fully funded opportunities are limited and competitive. They are more common in government schemes or research pathways than in general undergraduate or master’s by coursework funding, and full tuition does not necessarily mean that living costs, travel, or OSHC are also covered.

Which universities in Australia offer scholarships?

Many Australian universities offer scholarships, but the available awards can change by intake, faculty, and study level. Search the institution’s official scholarship directory and verify whether consideration is automatic or requires a separate application.

Sources

Author

Jonathan Rigottier

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after several years living in Japan, Jonathan Rigottier is a content specialist at Expatica. Having experienced relocation firsthand, he understands the practical concerns expats face — from day-to-day admin to settling into a new culture — and is proud to support the expat community by helping deliver clear, useful, and trustworthy articles.

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