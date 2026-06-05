School holidays in Australia in 2026

Table of contents
- An overview of school holidays in Australia
- When are the Australian school holidays in 2026?
- When are the public holidays in Australia?
- Tips for expat parents in Australia
School holidays are the perfect time for family fun. For parents, knowing term dates in advance makes it much easier to plan activities, vacations, and family visits. You’ll also need to know the holiday periods if you need to arrange childcare if you’ll be working.
Planning ahead for holidays also means financial preparation. Whether you’re organizing a family trip abroad, booking childcare, or enrolling your children in holiday camps, efficient management of your finances is crucial. For expat families who frequently travel overseas or maintain ties to their home country, services like Wise can help with multi-currency management and low-cost international payments at the mid-market rate.
An overview of school holidays in Australia
Australia doesn’t have a single nationwide school holiday calendar. Each state or territory has its own exact term timetable. However, the whole country follows the same broad structure. The Australian school year runs from around late January to mid-December, consisting of four terms. The main holiday periods are:
- Autumn holidays: two weeks around April
- Winter holidays: two weeks around June/July
- Spring holidays: two weeks around September/October
- Summer holidays: 6–7 weeks at the end of the school year
Additionally, schools observe national and state public holidays. International schools in Australia follow a similar schedule or, in some cases, a northern hemisphere calendar (August to June).
For exact dates, check your school’s website or the relevant state or territory Department of Education. You can also visit the School Holidays website for up-to-date information.
When are the Australian school holidays in 2026?
Here are the 2026 term dates for each state and territory:
Australian Capital Territory (ACT)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|3–19 April
|Winter holidays
|4–19 July
|Spring holidays
|26 September – 11 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|19 December 2026 – 28 January 2027
New South Wales (NSW)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|3–21 April
|Winter holidays
|4–20 July
|Spring holidays
|26 September – 12 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|18 December 2026 – 27 January 2027 (Eastern Division) 18 December 2026 – 3 February 2027 (Western Division)
Northern Territory (NT)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|3–12 April
|Winter holidays
|20 June – 12 July
|Spring holidays
|19 September – 4 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|10 December 2026 – 24 January 2027
Queensland (QLD)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|3–19 April
|Winter holidays
|27 June – 12 July
|Spring holidays
|19 September – 5 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|12 December 2026 – 26 January 2027
South Adelaide (SA)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|11–26 April
|Winter holidays
|4–19 July
|Spring holidays
|26 September – 11 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|12 December 2026 – 26 January 2027
Tasmania (TAS)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|18 April – 3 May
|Winter holidays
|11–26 July
|Spring holidays
|3–18 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|18 December 2026 – 3 February 2027
Victoria (VIC)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|3–19 April
|Winter holidays
|27 June – 12 July
|Spring holidays
|19 September – 4 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|19 December 2026 – 27 January 2027
Western Australia (WA)
|Holiday
|Dates
|Autumn/Easter holidays
|3–19 April
|Winter holidays
|4–19 July
|Spring holidays
|26 September – 11 October
|Summer/Christmas holidays
|18 December 2026 – 31 January 2027
When are the public holidays in Australia?
Australia has seven national public holidays, and each state and territory has its own schedule of local public holidays. Schools are typically closed during these periods, although you should check with your individual school for a full timetable of closures.
Tips for expat parents in Australia
Financial planning for the school holidays
School holidays can be expensive for families, with considerations including activities, childcare, or vacation travel and accommodation. For expats travelling abroad or paying for services in different currencies, cost-effective money management is even more important.
When planning trips abroad during school breaks, you should:
- Create a holiday budget that accounts for currency fluctuations
- Consider the most cost-effective way to spend money abroad
- Plan ahead for international payments to cover activities and facilities
Wise
School holidays often mean extra costs — from booking flights and accommodation to paying for holiday camps or childcare. With a Wise account, you can hold and exchange 40+ currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, and use the Wise card to spend abroad in 150+ countries — which can make it easier to manage your family holiday budget if you’re travelling or paying in another currency.
Childcare during the school holidays
If you need to access holiday childcare in Australia, there are several options to consider. These include:
- Holiday camps (e.g., sports, arts, or educational programs for children of various ages)
- Vacation care, or Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) (activity-based programs, typically for children aged 5–12, often run at schools or community centers)
- Family day care (care provided to small groups of children in the educator’s home)
- Employer-provided programs (e.g., workplace-supported care programs such as KidsCo, where available)
- In-home care (e.g., nannies, au pairs, babysitters)
The cost of these services varies by type and location. You can search for childcare options in your area on websites such as Care For Kids.
10 fun summer camps in Australia
There are summer holiday camps available across Australia. These provide opportunities for kids to socialize and make friends while learning new skills.
Popular holiday camps include:
- The Great Aussie Bush Camp
- Cave Hill Creek
- Portsea Camp
- Australian Sports Camps
- Camp Blue
- CRU Camps
- Camp Cooby
- Wombat Corner Camp
- Camp Australia
- AICOL Summer Camp
You can search for camps at the Australian Camps Association.