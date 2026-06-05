School holidays in Australia in 2026

An overview of school holidays in Australia Australia doesn’t have a single nationwide school holiday calendar. Each state or territory has its own exact term timetable. However, the whole country follows the same broad structure. The Australian school year runs from around late January to mid-December, consisting of four terms. The main holiday periods are: Autumn holidays: two weeks around April

two weeks around April Winter holidays: two weeks around June/July

two weeks around June/July Spring holidays: two weeks around September/October

two weeks around September/October Summer holidays: 6–7 weeks at the end of the school year Additionally, schools observe national and state public holidays. International schools in Australia follow a similar schedule or, in some cases, a northern hemisphere calendar (August to June). For exact dates, check your school’s website or the relevant state or territory Department of Education. You can also visit the School Holidays website for up-to-date information.

When are the Australian school holidays in 2026? Here are the 2026 term dates for each state and territory: Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 3–19 April Winter holidays 4–19 July Spring holidays 26 September – 11 October Summer/Christmas holidays 19 December 2026 – 28 January 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026 New South Wales (NSW) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 3–21 April Winter holidays 4–20 July Spring holidays 26 September – 12 October Summer/Christmas holidays 18 December 2026 – 27 January 2027 (Eastern Division) 18 December 2026 – 3 February 2027 (Western Division) *Information correct on 28th March 2026 Northern Territory (NT) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 3–12 April Winter holidays 20 June – 12 July Spring holidays 19 September – 4 October Summer/Christmas holidays 10 December 2026 – 24 January 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026 Queensland (QLD) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 3–19 April Winter holidays 27 June – 12 July Spring holidays 19 September – 5 October Summer/Christmas holidays 12 December 2026 – 26 January 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026 South Adelaide (SA) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 11–26 April Winter holidays 4–19 July Spring holidays 26 September – 11 October Summer/Christmas holidays 12 December 2026 – 26 January 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026 Tasmania (TAS) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 18 April – 3 May Winter holidays 11–26 July Spring holidays 3–18 October Summer/Christmas holidays 18 December 2026 – 3 February 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026 Victoria (VIC) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 3–19 April Winter holidays 27 June – 12 July Spring holidays 19 September – 4 October Summer/Christmas holidays 19 December 2026 – 27 January 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026 Western Australia (WA) Holiday Dates Autumn/Easter holidays 3–19 April Winter holidays 4–19 July Spring holidays 26 September – 11 October Summer/Christmas holidays 18 December 2026 – 31 January 2027 *Information correct on 28th March 2026