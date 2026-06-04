MBA in Australia: Guide for international students

Key takeaways Most full-time MBA programs in Australia run for 1.5 to 2 years and require a Student visa (subclass 500).

Tuition fees range from approximately AUD 35,000 for online programs to over AUD 120,000 at top-ranked schools for a full program.

Melbourne Business School ranks first in Australia and Oceania in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026.

International students on a student visa can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during academic term.

Merit-based and diversity scholarships are available at most top Australian business schools, including government-funded Australia Awards.

After graduating, eligible students may apply for the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) to live and work in Australia for 2 to 3 years.

Online MBA programs from accredited Australian universities generally do not require a student visa and may suit those already working full-time.

Why study an MBA in Australia? Australia sits at the crossroads of the Asia-Pacific region, and its business schools reflect that position. Many programs include regional business modules and industry connections in markets like Singapore, Japan, and India, making the credential useful whether you plan to stay in Australia or return to your home region after graduating. The English-language environment removes a key barrier for many international applicants, and Australia’s multicultural cities, particularly Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, offer a welcoming setting for expat students. Australia also offers clear post-study work rights that allow graduates to build local experience before deciding their next step. Key reasons to consider an Australian MBA: Globally accredited schools with AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS recognition

English-language programs in a multicultural environment

Strong Asia-Pacific industry connections and alumni networks

Post-study work rights through the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485)

Access to major business hubs in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane Editor Roy Pallas Insider tip: Many Australian MBA programs maintain active alumni networks across Asia, particularly in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India. If your goal is to return to your home region with an Australian credential, ask prospective schools directly about the strength of their Asia-Pacific alumni chapters before you enrol.

Types of MBA programs in Australia Australian universities offer several MBA formats designed for different career stages and life situations. The right format depends on your work experience, career goals, and whether you need to study while holding down a job. One thing worth knowing is that some formats are not available to international students on a student visa, which is an important consideration when you shortlist schools. You can also read our guide on studying abroad as an expat for a broader look at what to consider before committing to an international program. Full-time MBA A full-time MBA typically runs for 1.5 to 2 years on campus and suits those who can commit fully to study. You will need a Student visa (subclass 500) to enrol in a full-time program as an international student. This format works well for professionals looking to switch industries or build deep networks through intensive cohort-based study. Melbourne Business School and UNSW AGSM are the leading full-time options in Australia. Part-time MBA Part-time MBAs usually run for 2 to 3 years, with classes scheduled in the evenings or on weekends. This format suits professionals who are already living and working in Australia on a work visa, partner visa, or permanent residency. A common misconception is that student visa holders can study part-time. In most cases, they cannot. Always verify the requirements directly with the university before applying. The University of Sydney offers a part-time MBA, but it is not available to student visa holders. Executive MBA (EMBA) The Executive MBA is designed for senior professionals with around 10 or more years of experience. It is typically delivered in intensive residential blocks combined with online modules over approximately 18 months. EMBAs are generally not structured for student visa holders, as delivery is part-time or block-based. The University of Sydney Global Executive MBA is one example of this format in Australia. Online MBA A growing number of Australian universities offer online MBAs, including Melbourne Business School and Deakin University, with programs typically running 2 to 3 years. Online programs generally do not require a student visa and can suit expats who are working full-time in Australia or studying from abroad. One thing to check carefully is accreditation. Look for programs that hold AACSB, AMBA, or EQUIS accreditation, as these credentials signal academic quality recognised by international employers.

Top business schools in Australia for MBA Rankings are a useful starting point, but they are not the only thing that matters. Accreditation, specialisations, industry partnerships, and alumni networks all play an important role in the quality and portability of your degree. Only around 1% of business schools globally hold triple accreditation from AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, which signals quality that international employers recognise across markets. Business school University City QS world rank (2026) Accreditation Melbourne Business School University of Melbourne Melbourne #31 AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS AGSM UNSW Sydney Sydney #32 AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS University of Sydney Business School University of Sydney Sydney #44 AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS UQ Business School University of Queensland Brisbane #99 AACSB, AMBA Macquarie Business School Macquarie University Sydney 121–130 AACSB UWA Business School University of Western Australia Perth 141–150 AACSB, AMBA Ranking and accreditation information was compiled from the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026 and business school accreditation information available at the time of writing. Rankings and accreditation details can change, so students should verify them with the school before applying. Triple accreditation from AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS means a school has been independently assessed against rigorous academic and professional standards by three different global bodies. For international students who may seek roles across multiple countries after graduation, this recognition can make a meaningful difference when employers assess your degree. Editor Roy Pallas Insider tip: Melbourne Business School and UNSW AGSM regularly host open evenings and online information sessions. Attending one before applying is strongly recommended. Admissions teams have discretion in borderline cases, and a well-prepared, visible candidate leaves a positive impression before the formal interview.

Entry requirements for an MBA in Australia Requirements vary by school and program type, but most accredited Australian MBA programs share a common set of criteria. The key question for most applicants is not whether they meet the minimum bar, but how competitive their overall profile is. Academic qualifications A recognised bachelor’s degree, typically with a minimum GPA equivalent to around 60 to 65%

Some executive programs accept significant work experience in place of a degree

Some programs require a business-related undergraduate background, while others welcome any discipline

Always check the specific requirements of each school on your shortlist, as criteria differ Work experience Most full-time MBAs require at least 3 years of professional experience, and top schools may prefer 5 or more

Executive MBAs typically require 10 or more years, often including senior management roles

Online programs often have more flexible experience requirements

Work experience is a differentiating factor when comparing schools, especially if your academic results are borderline English language requirements Most Australian business schools require an IELTS Academic score of at least 6.5 to 7.0, with no individual band below 6.0 or 6.5 depending on the school. TOEFL iBT and PTE Academic equivalents are generally accepted. Applicants who completed their undergraduate degree in English or who are from English-speaking countries may be exempt. Always verify the exact requirement with your target school, as thresholds differ. GMAT and GRE requirements GMAT or GRE scores are required by some Australian business schools, notably Melbourne Business School and UNSW AGSM, but not all. A common question from applicants is whether the GMAT is compulsory. The answer depends on the school. Many institutions have introduced waivers for applicants who can demonstrate strong professional experience or academic performance. Some schools accept a professional experience portfolio or written essays in place of a test score. Check the admissions page for each school you are considering.

How much does an MBA cost in Australia? The total cost of studying an MBA in Australia includes tuition fees, living expenses, and Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC). Looking only at headline tuition can underestimate the real financial commitment by a significant amount. Tuition fees Tuition fees vary significantly by school and program type. As a guide: Top-ranked schools: approximately AUD 100,000 to AUD 120,000 or more for a full program

Mid-tier accredited schools: approximately AUD 50,000 to AUD 93,000 per program

Online MBA programs: approximately AUD 35,000 to AUD 60,000 Fees are typically paid per trimester or module, not as a single upfront sum. International students on a student visa are not eligible for FEE-HELP, the Australian government loan program, which is available only to eligible citizens and some permanent residents. School Approximate international tuition (full program) Melbourne Business School ~AUD 120,384 UNSW AGSM ~AUD 86,760 Macquarie Business School ~AUD 93,000 UQ Business School ~AUD 69,112 UWA Business School ~AUD 96,300 Tuition figures are indicative 2026 international program fees compiled from university pages and publicly available MBA fee sources. Actual fees may vary by intake, study load, residency status, and annual university updates. Figures are indicative for 2026 and may change. Verify directly with each institution before applying. Living costs for MBA students in Australia Sydney and Melbourne are among the most expensive cities in Australia for students. The table below gives a rough monthly budget to help you plan. Expense Estimated monthly cost (AUD) Accommodation AUD 800–2,000 Groceries AUD 300–500 Transport AUD 100–200 Utilities and internet AUD 150–250 Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) ~AUD 55–130 Dining and entertainment AUD 300–500 Total estimate AUD 1,705–3,580 Living cost figures are general monthly estimates for MBA students in Australia. Actual costs can vary significantly depending on city, accommodation type, lifestyle, transport needs, and OSHC provider. International students are required by law to hold Overseas Student Health Cover for the full duration of their student visa. OSHC is not the same as Medicare, and it is not optional. Many universities have a preferred provider, but you may choose any approved OSHC provider. Studying in Australia – Wise account Prepare your finances for your move to Australia with Wise. Transfer money from your home country, pay your rent, and track your spending easily. Open Wise Account MBA scholarships in Australia Scholarships can reduce the cost of an Australian MBA considerably, and this is worth exploring early in your application process. Most top business schools offer merit-based and diversity scholarships for international applicants. Some automatically consider all applicants upon admission, while others require a separate application.

Government scholarships through the Australia Awards program are available to eligible students from certain countries.

Scholarship deadlines often fall well before the general program intake deadline, so early research is essential.

Scholarship availability can decrease in later application rounds, as funds may already be committed to earlier applicants. Editor Roy Pallas Insider tip At Melbourne Business School, applying in Round 1, the earliest intake deadline, tends to improve your scholarship prospects compared to later rounds where remaining funds may be limited. Early applicants also signal commitment and give the admissions team more time to assess each profile.

How to apply for an MBA in Australia Research and shortlist programs. Compare schools by ranking, accreditation, format, specialisation, and total cost. Attend virtual open days to get a feel for the culture and teaching style. Check entry requirements. Confirm the academic qualifications, work experience threshold, and English language scores required by each school on your list. Prepare your documents. Most applications require academic transcripts, a professional CV, two or more references, a personal statement or essays, English language test results, and GMAT or GRE scores if required. If your transcripts are not in English, have them officially translated before you apply. Submit your application. Most schools have multiple intake rounds with tiered deadlines. Earlier rounds often carry better scholarship availability. Attend your interview. Shortlisted applicants are typically invited to an online or in-person interview of around 20 to 30 minutes. Prepare to discuss your career goals and leadership experience clearly. Accept your offer and apply for your student visa. Once you have accepted your offer and received a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE), you can apply for the Student visa (subclass 500). Allow adequate time for processing. If you are planning your broader move to Australia alongside your MBA application, the moving to Australia checklist covers visa timelines, housing, and financial planning in one place. Moving Moving to Australia Read more

Student visa for MBA study in Australia 📋 Visa type: International students who enrol in a full-time, on-campus MBA must hold a Student visa (subclass 500) before commencing study. This applies to full-time on-campus programs. Online programs studied from outside Australia generally do not require this visa. Check with your university if you are unsure which applies to your program. 💉 Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC): All international students on a student visa must hold OSHC for the full duration of their enrolment. The cost is approximately AUD 600 to AUD 1,600 per year depending on the provider and coverage level. OSHC is separate from Medicare and must be arranged before your visa application is lodged. ⏱️ Application timing: Apply for your student visa only after receiving your Confirmation of Enrolment from your university. For higher education sector institutions, processing times vary. Apply well in advance of your program start date to avoid delays. 💼 Work rights during study: Student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during the academic term and unlimited hours during scheduled university breaks. For the most current visa conditions and requirements, check the Australian Department of Home Affairs website. You can also find a full overview of visa types in our guide to visas and immigration in Australia.

Career prospects after an MBA in Australia Graduates from accredited Australian business schools are competitive in the local and Asia-Pacific job market. Career outcomes depend on a combination of factors: the school’s employer partnerships, your work experience before the MBA, and whether you can build Australian work experience during or after your program. Common roles MBA graduates pursue in Australia include: General Manager or Operations Manager

Strategy Consultant

Finance Director or Chief Financial Officer

Marketing Director

Business Development Manager According to Glassdoor Australia (2025), salaries in these roles can range from approximately AUD 100,000 to AUD 200,000 or more per year depending on industry, seniority, and experience. Salaries vary by employer and location — these are indicative averages only. Post-study work rights for MBA graduates After completing a full-time Australian MBA, eligible graduates may apply for the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), Post-Higher Education Work stream. This visa allows you to live and work in Australia for 2 to 3 years depending on your qualification. Note that applicants must generally be aged 35 years or under when they apply, though exceptions apply in some circumstances. The subclass 485 visa is an important stepping stone for expats who want to build Australian work experience after graduation before considering longer-term migration options. You must apply within six months of completing your student visa. Verify current eligibility with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, as conditions can change. If you are thinking about working in Australia longer term after your MBA, our guide to work visas in Australia explains the main pathways from temporary to permanent residency. Editor Roy Pallas Insider tip Studying in a regional area of Australia outside major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne can extend your post-study work visa eligibility through the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream, which provides an additional 1 to 2 years of stay. Some expat MBA students deliberately choose a regional campus or university to access additional work rights after graduation, though the trade-off is a smaller local employer network.