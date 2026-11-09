Key takeaways International students can intern in the US with the required work authorization, within its approved dates and conditions.

F-1 students may qualify for CPT (Curricular Practical Training) for required curricular training or pre-completion OPT (Optional Practical Training) for work related to their major.

DHS (Department of Homeland Security) guidance issued in August 2026 limits CPT to training required for all students in the program.

Unpaid internships must comply with US labor rules and may still require work authorization.

Federal internships often require US citizenship, but universities, private companies, and international organizations may accept eligible international students.

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Can an international student do an internship in the US? International students can often intern in the US when the role fits their visa category and they have the required authorization. Studying here doesn’t mean you can work for any employer at any time. For F-1 students, the designated school official (DSO) manages your student record in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), the US student-tracking system. J-1 students should contact their program sponsor. Before you accept any offer, check: Your visa type and school or program sponsor

Whether the internship qualifies for your training route

Which approval you need and when it starts

Whether the employer will confirm the role in writing For more information about maintaining student status and the conditions attached to your visa, read Expatica’s F-1 student visa guide. Expatica’s guide to F-1 Student Visa Guide for the U.S. Read more

Which visa or work authorization lets you intern in the US? Most international students choose between F-1 CPT, F-1 pre-completion OPT, and a J-1 route. The CPT vs OPT choice depends on whether the internship forms part of your curriculum, when it happens, and where you study. When Curricular Practical Training (CPT) makes sense CPT covers internships that form a required part of your degree, such as a practicum or co-op. Your DSO authorizes it in SEVIS and on your Form I-20 for a specific employer and dates. Receive the authorized I-20 and wait until its start date before working. A total of 12 months or more of full-time CPT removes OPT eligibility at the same degree level. You must also maintain your F-1 status. You can usually use CPT if you: Have completed 1 academic year of full-time study, except graduate programs requiring earlier training

Have secured an internship offer

Follow a program requiring the training for all students, with work directly related to your major

Don’t study in an English language program When pre-completion OPT is the better route Pre-completion OPT can cover an internship related to your major that your curriculum doesn’t require. Your DSO recommends it in SEVIS, then you file Form I-765 with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), or work permit. You may apply up to 90 days before completing 1 full academic year, but can’t start working before that year is complete. Apply early to allow processing time. Pre-completion OPT reduces your post-completion OPT allowance at the same degree level, with part-time periods counting at half their length, according to USCIS. The main limits are: Up to 20 hours a week while classes are in session

Full-time work during eligible breaks, if authorized and returning to study

No work until you receive your EAD and its start date arrives When J-1 or academic training is relevant J-1 academic training may apply to some exchange students, and your program sponsor controls the approval. BridgeUSA intern programs usually serve students enrolled at universities outside the US, or recent graduates of those universities, not most students already studying here. Each J-1 category sets its own work limits, so ask your sponsor before you apply. Rules also differ across student visas in the US, so confirm your category first. Expatica’s guide to Student visas in the US: types, costs, and requirements Read more

What the 2026 DHS internship changes mean for students DHS tightened its CPT guidance in August 2026, so check whether your internship meets these requirements before committing to a role: The training must be required for all students in your program, so academic credit alone isn’t enough.

Your school and employer must have an agreement covering the training. The guidance is also being challenged in court, making it important to ask your DSO about current requirements and get written confirmation that your internship qualifies.

Which internship options are realistic for international students in the US? Being eligible doesn’t mean employers will hire you. Compare categories of internships instead of chasing 1 employer, because employers set their own hiring rules. Why US government internships rarely work for international students Many federal internships require US citizenship. The US Department of State Student Internship Program, for example, requires applicants to be US citizens and able to hold a Secret security clearance. That doesn’t make every public-interest option impossible. Universities, international organizations, and some contractors set their own rules, so read each posting’s eligibility section and ask about work authorization. Check eligibility on USAJOBS, the federal job site, before you invest time in an application. Engineering and STEM internships for international students Engineering and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) internships often relate directly to your major, which supports a CPT or OPT request. They can also support later OPT planning, including the 24-month STEM OPT extension for eligible degrees. Hiring cycles start early, and technical interviews are common. Some employers hesitate over sponsorship questions, so state your work authorization plainly. Places to look include: University labs and research partnerships

Startups that need flexible hires

Large employers that recruit on campus

Engineering societies and student chapters Summer internships and short-term programs Summer internships can fit your annual vacation, when pre-completion OPT allows full-time work, or CPT if your program permits it. A summer label doesn’t remove the need for authorization. Many employers recruit months ahead, and your DSO needs lead time too. Check your school’s timeline well before offer deadlines.

How to find companies that offer internships to international students in the US Start with people who already know your situation: your career center, international student office, alumni network, and faculty. Then add sites like Handshake and LinkedIn, and online or in-person career fairs. Look for employer pages that mention CPT, OPT, or international students, or that recruit on your campus. Past hiring of international students is a good sign. Ask your career center which employers hired international students

Search Handshake and LinkedIn for roles that mention CPT or OPT

Message alumni who work at your target employers

Ask recruiters at career fairs about work authorization

Save employers with a record of hiring students from your school

How to apply and improve your chances of getting an offer Work through these steps in order. 1 Convert your CV into a concise US resume, without a photo or marital status. 2 Apply early and tailor each cover letter to the role. 3 Network with alumni, professors, and recruiters before and after you apply. 4 Practice technical and behavioral interview questions out loud. 5 State your authorization plainly, for example: “I am an F-1 student and will confirm the right route with my DSO (Designated School Official).” Common reasons international students get rejected Common causes include: Unclear work authorization

Poor timing

Applying only to large, well-known employers

Little networking

Resume errors or non-US formatting

Limited interview practice

Roles that don’t fit your authorization route Fix the weak points that apply, ask a career adviser to review your resume, and widen your search to mid-sized employers.

Do interns get paid in the US, and when can internships be unpaid? Internships can be paid or unpaid. At for-profit employers, the US Department of Labor applies a primary beneficiary test, which weighs whether you or the employer benefits more from the arrangement. Unpaid doesn’t mean exempt from immigration rules. If the internship counts as practical training, you may still need CPT or OPT authorization. Paid internships for international students in the USA exist across many fields, but pay varies, so check each posting. Typical trade-offs: Paid: You earn income, but competition can be higher

You earn income, but competition can be higher Unpaid: No income, so check labor rules and your budget