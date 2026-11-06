Sick leave in the US for international workers

Key takeaways There’s no national paid sick leave right for most private workers.

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) may offer up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave if eligible.

State or city law means that paid sick time may apply where you work.

Employer policy may also allow for paid time off (PTO), sick days, or a wider leave benefit.

Disability insurance or workers’ compensation may matter if you have a longer-term illness.

If you can’t work due to illness, labor rights may still apply, but immigration issues can be separate. Manage international payments during unpaid sick leave Hold USD and other supported currencies.

Convert money when managing expenses across countries.

Check international transfer fees before sending money. Explore the Wise Account

How sick leave works in the US Sick leave in the US is governed by federal protections, state or local laws, and employer policies. Together, these determine which absences are covered and whether you receive pay or job protection. Your employer may offer benefits beyond the legal minimum. Separate insurance programs may also replace part of your income during a longer illness. The Department of Labor’s paid leave overview explains the main types of leave. Labor Law Labor law in the US 🇺🇲: A guide for expats Read more Paid and unpaid sick leave in the US The following table explains the main types of sick leave and what to check before taking time off. Type of leave What it does What to check Paid sick leave Paid time off for covered health or safety needs Eligible reasons, available hours, and local requirements Paid time off or PTO May combine vacation, illness, and personal leave in one balance Whether illness uses the same allowance as vacation Unpaid leave Time away without wages Whether a law or agreement protects your job FMLA leave Federal job protection for eligible workers with qualifying reasons Eligibility, remaining entitlement, and whether paid leave runs alongside it Details correct at the time of research – 4 November 2026. As laws can change, check the most recent information using reputable sources if you need to take sick leave in the US. These arrangements can overlap: paid sick leave or PTO may run alongside FMLA. Ask HR how your absence will be recorded and which balance will be used. Who can take sick leave in the US? Full-time, part-time, and temporary employees may qualify for sick leave in the US. For example, New York State covers private-sector employees regardless of part-time status. Eligibility can depend on: Employment status: Whether you are an employee, agency worker, or independent contractor.

Whether you are an employee, agency worker, or independent contractor. Work location: The state or city where you work, including remotely.

The state or city where you work, including remotely. Employer size: Whether the applicable law has a minimum employee threshold.

Whether the applicable law has a minimum employee threshold. Employment history: Any minimum service period or hours-worked requirement. Agency workers should confirm which company handles their leave. Independent contractors may fall outside employee protections. Visa-related considerations are covered later in this guide. How many days of sick leave do you get in the US? There is no single national sick leave allowance. To find out how much time you can take, check your annual entitlement and the balance currently available. Available balance: How many hours or days you have left to use.

How many hours or days you have left to use. Accrual or upfront allocation: Whether you earn leave as you work or receive an allowance at a specified date.

Whether you earn leave as you work or receive an allowance at a specified date. Waiting period: Whether you must complete a minimum employment period before using your balance. For example, California generally requires at least 30 days of work for the same employer within a year and a 90-day employment period before statutory sick leave can be used. Check the state examples below for annual allowances.

Paid sick leave by state in 2026 State and local sick leave laws can differ in their coverage, accrual rates, and documentation requirements. Start with the rules for your work location, then check whether a city or county adds protections. The Department of Labor’s state labor office directory can help you find the responsible agency. Some states also have broader paid family and medical leave programs. These serve a different purpose from an annual allowance of paid sick hours, so check which benefit a summary or policy is describing. Sick leave examples from California, New York, and Colorado The following examples compare ordinary sick leave provisions. They are not a survey of all states, and eligibility conditions and local rules still apply. State Ordinary sick leave allowance How leave is provided California Generally at least 40 hours or 5 days per year, whichever is greater Accrual or a compliant upfront allocation; local rules may be more generous New York State Up to 56 paid hours for employers with 100 or more employees; up to 40 paid hours for those with 5 to 99 At least 1 hour per 30 hours worked, or an upfront allocation Colorado Up to 48 hours of accrued paid leave per year 1 hour per 30 hours worked, beginning on the first day of employment Details correct at the time of research – 4 November 2026. As laws can change, check the most recent information using reputable sources if you need to take sick leave in the US. City rules require a separate check. New York City’s Protected Time Off Law, for example, describes local protections beyond the state minimum, including an additional 32 hours of unpaid protected time off.

Qualifying reasons for paid sick leave in the US Depending on the applicable law, paid sick leave may cover: Physical or mental illness, injury, or another health condition.

Diagnosis, treatment, preventive care, or medical appointments.

Caring for a qualifying family member.

Safety needs related to domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

Certain public health closures or emergencies. Check who qualifies as a family member and which purposes are protected. New York’s permitted uses, for example, include sick and safe leave. A longer serious health condition may require a separate leave process.

What your employer’s sick leave policy can change Your employer may offer additional sick days, combined PTO, or medical leave beyond the legal minimum. Check: Offer and onboarding documents: Benefits described when you joined.

Benefits described when you joined. Employee handbook: Reporting, documentation, and attendance rules.

Reporting, documentation, and attendance rules. HR portal and pay stub: Available balances and recorded deductions.

Available balances and recorded deductions. Union agreement: Additional benefits or procedures. If the documents conflict, request clarification from HR in writing. Confirm whether sickness uses a shared PTO balance and, particularly for hourly workers, how partial shifts or appointments are recorded. Doctor’s notes and notice rules A doctor’s note is not required for every absence. The law governing your leave may limit when an employer can request documentation, even if the handbook uses broader wording. State wording may mean that documentation requests are allowed in limited circumstances but missing certification generally cannot justify denial, or that there’s a fixed number of days after which the employee must provide a sick note. For an unexpected illness, notify your employer as soon as reasonably possible using the designated channel. For foreseeable FMLA leave, the Department of Labor’s notice guidance generally requires 30 days’ notice when possible and practical; otherwise, give notice as soon as practicable.

How to report sick leave and send your documents To report sick leave, follow your employer’s procedure: 1 Notify the designated contact or system promptly, ideally before your shift. 2 Explain that you cannot work and give an expected duration, if known. 3 Confirm how leave will be recorded and which forms are required. 4 Send documents through the approved channel and keep copies. Confirm phone reports in writing. Send medical paperwork through HR or the leave-management system. For possible FMLA leave, ask HR to confirm eligibility and designation. An eligibility response is generally due within 5 business days of your request or the employer learning that leave may qualify, barring extenuating circumstances.

Managing international payments during unpaid sick leave If unpaid leave cuts your income while you still need to manage money across countries, a Wise Account may help you hold USD, convert money, or send funds abroad with transparent fees. Expatica’s How to use Wise in the US as an expat guide explains how.