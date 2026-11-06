Sick leave in the US for international workers

There is no universal federal right to paid sick leave in the US. Your entitlement depends on where you work, your employer’s policy, and whether you qualify for protection during a longer illness.
For international workers, the main questions are whether an absence includes pay, protects your job, or affects employment-linked immigration status. This guide explains how to check your rights, report sick leave, and prepare for an extended absence.
This is general information, not individual legal, HR, immigration, or insurance advice.
Key takeaways
- There’s no national paid sick leave right for most private workers.
- The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) may offer up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave if eligible.
- State or city law means that paid sick time may apply where you work.
- Employer policy may also allow for paid time off (PTO), sick days, or a wider leave benefit.
- Disability insurance or workers’ compensation may matter if you have a longer-term illness.
- If you can’t work due to illness, labor rights may still apply, but immigration issues can be separate.
Manage international payments during unpaid sick leave
- Hold USD and other supported currencies.
- Convert money when managing expenses across countries.
- Check international transfer fees before sending money.
How sick leave works in the US
Sick leave in the US is governed by federal protections, state or local laws, and employer policies. Together, these determine which absences are covered and whether you receive pay or job protection.
Your employer may offer benefits beyond the legal minimum. Separate insurance programs may also replace part of your income during a longer illness. The Department of Labor’s paid leave overview explains the main types of leave.
Paid and unpaid sick leave in the US
The following table explains the main types of sick leave and what to check before taking time off.
|Type of leave
|What it does
|What to check
|Paid sick leave
|Paid time off for covered health or safety needs
|Eligible reasons, available hours, and local requirements
|Paid time off or PTO
|May combine vacation, illness, and personal leave in one balance
|Whether illness uses the same allowance as vacation
|Unpaid leave
|Time away without wages
|Whether a law or agreement protects your job
|FMLA leave
|Federal job protection for eligible workers with qualifying reasons
|Eligibility, remaining entitlement, and whether paid leave runs alongside it
Details correct at the time of research – 4 November 2026. As laws can change, check the most recent information using reputable sources if you need to take sick leave in the US.
These arrangements can overlap: paid sick leave or PTO may run alongside FMLA. Ask HR how your absence will be recorded and which balance will be used.
Who can take sick leave in the US?
Full-time, part-time, and temporary employees may qualify for sick leave in the US. For example, New York State covers private-sector employees regardless of part-time status.
Eligibility can depend on:
- Employment status: Whether you are an employee, agency worker, or independent contractor.
- Work location: The state or city where you work, including remotely.
- Employer size: Whether the applicable law has a minimum employee threshold.
- Employment history: Any minimum service period or hours-worked requirement.
Agency workers should confirm which company handles their leave. Independent contractors may fall outside employee protections. Visa-related considerations are covered later in this guide.
How many days of sick leave do you get in the US?
There is no single national sick leave allowance. To find out how much time you can take, check your annual entitlement and the balance currently available.
- Available balance: How many hours or days you have left to use.
- Accrual or upfront allocation: Whether you earn leave as you work or receive an allowance at a specified date.
- Waiting period: Whether you must complete a minimum employment period before using your balance.
For example, California generally requires at least 30 days of work for the same employer within a year and a 90-day employment period before statutory sick leave can be used. Check the state examples below for annual allowances.
Paid sick leave by state in 2026
State and local sick leave laws can differ in their coverage, accrual rates, and documentation requirements. Start with the rules for your work location, then check whether a city or county adds protections. The Department of Labor’s state labor office directory can help you find the responsible agency.
Some states also have broader paid family and medical leave programs. These serve a different purpose from an annual allowance of paid sick hours, so check which benefit a summary or policy is describing.
Sick leave examples from California, New York, and Colorado
The following examples compare ordinary sick leave provisions. They are not a survey of all states, and eligibility conditions and local rules still apply.
|State
|Ordinary sick leave allowance
|How leave is provided
|California
|Generally at least 40 hours or 5 days per year, whichever is greater
|Accrual or a compliant upfront allocation; local rules may be more generous
|New York State
|Up to 56 paid hours for employers with 100 or more employees; up to 40 paid hours for those with 5 to 99
|At least 1 hour per 30 hours worked, or an upfront allocation
|Colorado
|Up to 48 hours of accrued paid leave per year
|1 hour per 30 hours worked, beginning on the first day of employment
Details correct at the time of research – 4 November 2026. As laws can change, check the most recent information using reputable sources if you need to take sick leave in the US.
City rules require a separate check. New York City’s Protected Time Off Law, for example, describes local protections beyond the state minimum, including an additional 32 hours of unpaid protected time off.
Qualifying reasons for paid sick leave in the US
Depending on the applicable law, paid sick leave may cover:
- Physical or mental illness, injury, or another health condition.
- Diagnosis, treatment, preventive care, or medical appointments.
- Caring for a qualifying family member.
- Safety needs related to domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.
- Certain public health closures or emergencies.
Check who qualifies as a family member and which purposes are protected. New York’s permitted uses, for example, include sick and safe leave. A longer serious health condition may require a separate leave process.
What your employer’s sick leave policy can change
Your employer may offer additional sick days, combined PTO, or medical leave beyond the legal minimum. Check:
- Offer and onboarding documents: Benefits described when you joined.
- Employee handbook: Reporting, documentation, and attendance rules.
- HR portal and pay stub: Available balances and recorded deductions.
- Union agreement: Additional benefits or procedures.
If the documents conflict, request clarification from HR in writing. Confirm whether sickness uses a shared PTO balance and, particularly for hourly workers, how partial shifts or appointments are recorded.
Doctor’s notes and notice rules
A doctor’s note is not required for every absence. The law governing your leave may limit when an employer can request documentation, even if the handbook uses broader wording.
State wording may mean that documentation requests are allowed in limited circumstances but missing certification generally cannot justify denial, or that there’s a fixed number of days after which the employee must provide a sick note.
For an unexpected illness, notify your employer as soon as reasonably possible using the designated channel. For foreseeable FMLA leave, the Department of Labor’s notice guidance generally requires 30 days’ notice when possible and practical; otherwise, give notice as soon as practicable.
How to report sick leave and send your documents
To report sick leave, follow your employer’s procedure:
Notify the designated contact or system promptly, ideally before your shift.
Explain that you cannot work and give an expected duration, if known.
Confirm how leave will be recorded and which forms are required.
Send documents through the approved channel and keep copies.
Confirm phone reports in writing. Send medical paperwork through HR or the leave-management system.
For possible FMLA leave, ask HR to confirm eligibility and designation. An eligibility response is generally due within 5 business days of your request or the employer learning that leave may qualify, barring extenuating circumstances.
What happens if you need longer leave
For extended sick leave, check job protection, income replacement, and medical coverage separately. Different arrangements may apply to the same absence.
When FMLA unpaid leave applies
The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provides eligible workers with up to 12 workweeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period for qualifying reasons.
You generally need:
- 12 months with a covered employer, not necessarily consecutive.
- 1,250 hours actually worked in the previous 12 months.
- 50 employees within 75 miles of your worksite.
Covered employers include private employers with 50 or more employees for at least 20 workweeks in the current or previous calendar year, public agencies, and qualifying schools. Special rules apply to some workers.
A qualifying serious health condition may involve an overnight hospital stay or qualifying continuing treatment.
Supplemental paid sick leave
Supplemental paid sick leave adds time off under a specific law, emergency measure, or employer policy. It is not a permanent nationwide entitlement.
Ask HR for the policy or notice confirming availability, eligibility, and interaction with accrued leave. Extra days provided upfront are not automatically statutory emergency leave.
Disability insurance and workers’ compensation
These arrangements may help cover treatment or lost income:
|Arrangement
|Main purpose
|Workers’ compensation
|Treatment and potential wage replacement for work-related injury or illness
|Short-term disability insurance
|Temporary income replacement, usually for non-work-related conditions
|Long-term disability insurance
|Income replacement for longer disabilities, subject to policy terms
For work-related injuries, follow your employer’s reporting procedure and check claim deadlines with the relevant compensation agency.
Disability payments may accompany FMLA, but income replacement does not itself protect your job.
Social Security Disability Insurance requires sufficient covered work and a qualifying condition expected to last at least 12 consecutive months or result in death. Additional rules may apply to noncitizens.
Government & Law
Social security system and public benefits in the US: Complete guide for expatsRead more
When private insurance may help
Employer-sponsored or individual disability coverage may replace part of your income. Short-term and long-term policies have separate eligibility requirements.
The Maine policy guidance explains what to check:
- Coverage when the condition began, including exclusions for pre-existing conditions.
- Waiting period, payment amount, and duration.
- Deductions for benefits received elsewhere.
- Evidence requirements and claim deadlines.
Disability insurance addresses lost income. For treatment costs, Cigna Healthcare offers international health insurance for expats, with US coverage options subject to eligibility and policy terms.
Explore international health insurance with Cigna
Explore international health insurance options for expats in the US. Eligibility, benefits, exclusions, and coverage depend on the policy selected.
What visa holders should know if illness affects work
If illness affects sponsored employment or program participation, check the immigration implications.
Before extended leave or reduced hours, confirm:
- Whether your employment or program participation continues.
- Which approvals, notifications, and visa-specific deadlines apply.
For H-1B workers, pay obligations may depend on the reason for nonproductive time. J-1 visitors should contact their responsible officer about program changes.
HR approval alone does not resolve immigration questions. Seek individual advice promptly if termination is threatened.
Managing international payments during unpaid sick leave
If unpaid leave cuts your income while you still need to manage money across countries, a Wise Account may help you hold USD, convert money, or send funds abroad with transparent fees. Expatica’s How to use Wise in the US as an expat guide explains how.
Returning to work after sick leave
Confirm your return date and any required paperwork. After FMLA leave for your own serious health condition, a fitness-for-duty certificate may be required under a consistently applied policy with the required advance notice.
Discuss work restrictions or adjustments with HR. EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) guidance explains when disability-related leave or return-to-work arrangements may qualify as reasonable accommodations, subject to eligibility and undue-hardship rules.
Before and after returning:
- Medical paperwork: Submit any required certificate by the deadline.
- Work arrangements: Record agreed hours, duties, or adjustments.
- Pay and benefits: Check your sick leave balance, pay, and benefit deductions.
Report discrepancies in writing and keep the response.
Next steps
Before taking sick leave in the US, check the rules where you work, your employer’s policy, and any eligibility requirements for job-protected leave. If your absence becomes longer, review your income replacement options, health coverage, and any immigration implications separately. Keep copies of your communications and confirm your return-to-work requirements with HR. If unpaid leave affects payments between countries, the Wise Account may help you manage international transfers, but it does not replace sick pay or insurance.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about sick leave in the US for international workers
Do visa holders get the same sick leave rights as US workers?
Many labor protections apply regardless of nationality, but the exact leave available still depends on federal, state, local, and employer rules. Immigration consequences can be separate if your work authorization or sponsorship is affected.
Can my employer ask for a doctor's note in the US?
Employers often can ask for documentation, but the timing and limits may depend on state law and company policy. Check your handbook and the labor department rule for the place where you work.
What if my state does not require paid sick leave?
Check your employer’s PTO or sick leave policy, any union rules, and whether FMLA or disability coverage may help if the absence becomes longer.
Can I lose my job or visa if I am out sick for too long?
It depends on your leave eligibility, employer policy, job protection rules, and immigration status. If the absence becomes extended or termination is threatened, speak to HR, an employment lawyer, or an immigration lawyer quickly.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Overview of paid and unpaid leave arrangements, US Department of Labor – Paid leave overview
- Federal eligibility and job-protected leave requirements, US Department of Labor – FMLA fact sheet
- Common questions about FMLA eligibility and leave, US Department of Labor – FMLA FAQs
- Serious health conditions and qualifying leave, US Department of Labor – FMLA serious health conditions
- Employee notice requirements for taking FMLA leave, US Department of Labor – FMLA notice requirements
- Certification requirements for serious health conditions, US Department of Labor – FMLA medical certification
- Return-to-work and fitness-for-duty certification, US Department of Labor – FMLA fitness-for-duty requirements
- Statutory paid sick leave in California, California Department of Industrial Relations – Paid sick leave
- State sick leave entitlements and qualifying uses, New York State – Paid sick leave
- New York City protected time off requirements, NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection – Paid sick leave FAQs
- Colorado paid sick leave rights and employer obligations, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment – HFWA guidance
- California income replacement during disability, California Employment Development Department – State Disability Insurance
- Eligibility and benefits for disability coverage in New York, New York Workers' Compensation Board – Disability benefits
- Federal disability insurance eligibility requirements, Social Security Administration – Disability benefits
- Compensation for work-related injury and illness, US Department of Labor – Workers' compensation
- Overview of disability insurance policies, Idaho Department of Insurance – Disability insurance guide
- Features and conditions of disability insurance policies, Maine Bureau of Insurance – Disability insurance policy features
- Leave and reasonable accommodations under disability law, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – Employer-provided leave and the ADA
- Employment rights information for international workers, US Department of State – International workers' rights
- H-1B wage requirements during nonproductive time, US Department of Labor – H-1B pay obligations
- J-1 program changes, adjustments, and extensions, BridgeUSA – J-1 program changes
- USD account features for international money management, Wise – USD account information