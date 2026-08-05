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Can Foreigners Work Remotely in the US? Visas, Taxes, and Legal Rules

Unlike some countries globally like Costa Rica, Spain, and Colombia, the US does not currently offer a digital nomad or remote work visa. This means that expats, visitors, and remote employees need to check immigration rules, remote work tax implications, and practical employer and money steps before doing regular work from inside the country.

writer

Updated 5-8-2026

For many foreigners, working from inside the US can create immigration and tax issues that depend on status, trip length, and what the work looks like day to day.

This guide gives an overview to help you research how the rules may apply to your own situation if you plan on working remotely in the US.

Table of contents

Note: This article is for general informational purposes only and is not legal or tax advice. US immigration and tax rules can change and depend on your facts, so verify your position with official sources and a qualified professional before working from the US.

Key takeaways

Issue💡 Short answer🔍 What to verify
US remote work visaNo dedicated remote work visa or digital nomad USA optionCheck whether a work-authorized status fits
B-1/B-2 or ESTANot a safe default for planned daily remote workCompare your activities with visitor guidance
Being paid abroadForeign payroll does not automatically make work permissibleFocus on what you will do while in the US
Tax exposureTax rules are separate from immigration permissionReview nonresident alien rules, withholding, and state tax issues
Employer complianceYour employer may face payroll or registration dutiesConfirm state payroll, reporting, and location approval
Entry recordsAdmission is discretionary at the borderCheck visa terms and your Form I-94 after entry

Can you work remotely in the US on a visitor status?

Usually, no. Visitor status is not a safe catch-all for planned day-to-day remote work, even when your employer, clients, and salary are all outside the US.

A common question is whether a short stay in Miami to keep doing your normal job for a London company is different because you are paid abroad.

In practice, US immigration analysis usually turns on the work you perform while physically in the country, not only who pays you.

❌ Myth✅ Reality
🌍 Myth: If your salary lands abroad, US rules do not care.✅ Reality: Foreign pay does not by itself create permission to work from the US.
💻 Myth: B-1/B-2 visa remote work is fine if you have no US clients.✅ Reality: Visitor rules are narrower than many travelers assume.
⏱️ Myth: Short trips avoid risk.✅ Reality: Even a short stay can raise entry, status, and future visa questions.
🤫 Myth: Hiding your plan makes it safer.✅ Reality: Do not misstate your purpose of travel or mislead CBP officers.

✍️ Writer’s tip: If your real plan is weekday client work from a US apartment, do not assume a B-1/B-2 visa or ESTA is enough just because your salary is paid abroad.

What counts as incidental business activity vs productive work?

Checking email after a conference or taking one urgent call during business travel is different from logging in every weekday to do your ordinary paid tasks from a US home or hotel.

One thing worth knowing is that there is no simple minute-by-minute rule. The safest next step is to compare your facts with the Department of State’s B-1 guidance and get advice if your trip looks like real productive work, not incidental business travel.

Why are B-1/B-2 visas and ESTA risky for remote work?

The risk is not only the visa label. Even with a B-1/B-2 visa or approved ESTA, admission is discretionary, CBP can question your purpose at the border, and a mismatch between your plans and visitor status can create future immigration problems.

  • Denial of entry if officers think your planned activity goes beyond visitor use
  • Misrepresentation risk if you hide or understate intended work
  • Ongoing risk because a visa or ESTA approval does not guarantee admission

Does the US have a remote work visa?

No. The US does not currently have a dedicated remote work visa or digital nomad USA visa for foreigners who want to live in the country and keep doing their usual remote job.

If you are looking up work visa requirements, the better question is whether you fit a status that already authorizes US employment, such as a petition-based visa or an Employment Authorization Document, or EAD.

Status💡 Common use📥 Sponsor needed💻 Remote-work relevance🔍 Main watchout
Visitor statusTourism or limited business travelNoRisky for planned daily remote workDoes not function as open work permission
H-1BSpecialty occupation jobUsually yesMay allow remote work within the approved setupEmployer and location compliance matter
O-1Extraordinary ability workUsually yesCan fit highly specialized rolesHigh evidence standard
L-1Intracompany transferYesCan work when transferred within a qualifying company groupRequires qualifying corporate relationship
EAD-based authorizationWork allowed through status or USCIS cardSometimesCan permit remote work if the authorization covers itCheck scope and validity dates
*Details correct at time of research – 22 July 2026. Visa rules can change, check details carefully before you apply and get professional advice.

Which work-authorized routes may fit, including H-1B and O-1?

Some foreign nationals need a status tied to a US employer or approved petition. H-1B remote work may be possible for a specialty occupation employee, O-1 status may fit someone with extraordinary ability, and L-1 can apply when an international company transfers an employee to a US office.

These routes are not interchangeable.

Each one has its own eligibility rules, employer relationship, job description, and filing path, so it’s important to check which category matches your real role and history.

  • Is there a US petitioner or qualifying employer entity?
  • Does your actual role match the visa category?
  • Will your work location and remote arrangement stay within the approved setup?
#

Visas & Immigration

H-1B visa guide: Specialty Occupations Explained

Read more
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Visas & Immigration

L-1 visa guide transferee visa explained

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#

Visas & Immigration

O-1 visa guide: Extraordinary ability visa explained

Read more

What should readers know about employment authorization and change of status?

Employment authorization means you have immigration permission to work in the US. Some people have that permission because of their status itself, while others need an EAD, a card issued by USCIS that shows work authorization.

A common mistake is assuming any lawful stay allows work. If your current status does not authorize employment, review USCIS guidance on working in the United States before you start, and ask whether you need a change of status first.

Can I work remotely in the USA on a tourist visa?

Tourist-style status does not generally authorize employment, and ongoing productive work from inside the US can create immigration risk even if the employer is overseas. Check the official visitor rules and your individual facts before you travel.

Immigration permission and tax treatment are separate questions. Even if you have a lawful basis to work, you may still need to understand federal tax, state income tax, and payroll issues.

That split matters because a tax treaty or filing exception does not create work permission. A foreign employer may also have state registration, withholding, or labor law duties once work is physically performed from a US state.

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Writer

Claire Millard

✍️ Writer’s tip

Working remotely in the US for a foreign company can also create tax implications for your employer, including triggering corporate income tax or sales tax.

Ensure you and your employer have thoroughly researched the implications and taken legal advice before you proceed.

  • Separate immigration status from tax residence from the start
  • Check how many days you will be physically present in the US
  • Ask whether federal or state withholding could apply
  • Confirm whether your employer has approved the US work location
#

Taxes

The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats

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How might federal tax rules apply to a foreign national working in the US?

US tax rules use different categories from immigration law. For tax purposes, you may be a nonresident alien or a resident alien, and the IRS guidance on taxation of nonresident aliens is the right place to start before assuming a short stay avoids tax.

In general, services physically performed in the US can create US tax consequences, even if you are paid abroad. Limited exceptions and treaty relief may change the outcome, but they do not create immigration permission and they are fact specific.

Why do employers also need to think about state payroll and compliance?

Employers also need to ask whether the US work location creates payroll withholding, state registration, labor law, or permanent establishment risk, meaning a possible taxable business presence.

Before you telecommute from US soil, ask your employer whether the state is approved, whether payroll can be handled correctly, and who will review local tax or employment rules.

  • Is the specific US state approved by the employer?
  • Can payroll and withholding be run correctly there?
  • Has someone reviewed state labor and tax exposure?

How to prepare before you work from the US

If you are not sure whether your plan is lawful, do the checks before travel, not after arrival.

Your best protection is a documented decision path that matches your visa, job, employer approval, and expected activities.

  1. Confirm the real purpose of the trip and describe it honestly.
  2. Check whether your status or EAD actually authorizes the work you plan to do.
  3. Ask your employer about payroll, state approval, and remote-work policy.
  4. Review likely tax residence, withholding, and filing issues for the days you will be in the US.
  5. Keep copies of your visa documents, approval notices, employer letter, and admission record, including your Form I-94.
  6. If the facts are mixed or unusual, get legal or tax advice before you travel.
#

Relocation

Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist

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Which documents and questions should readers confirm before travel?

  • Passport, visa or ESTA record, and any status approval notices
  • Employer permission for the US work location
  • Clear job description and expected work activities
  • Planned travel dates and where you will stay
  • Tax residence and payroll questions for you and your employer

Then verify the details against USCIS, Department of State, IRS materials, and consult with a qualified adviser if anything is unclear.

Getting paid and moving money across borders

Once your status allows you to work, the next practical issue you’ll need to handle is moving and holding money across borders.

If you still have money in multiple currencies or if you’re moving your funds during your relocation, a Wise Account can help.

With Wise you can hold money in 40+ currencies, receive payments conveniently in foreign currencies with local account details, and spend with the linked debit card.

The Wise app is really convenient to use, you can set up your transfers, track your spending or request payments easily.

Open a Wise account

Check our detailed guide below to learn how you can get the best out of your Wise Account in the US.

#

Money Management

How to use Wise in the US as an expat

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FAQs

Can you work remotely in the US on an ESTA?

ESTA allows travel under the Visa Waiver Program for limited business or tourism purposes, but it is not blanket permission for remote work. If your planned activity looks like regular productive work, verify it before you travel.

Is there a digital nomad visa for the USA?

No, there is currently no dedicated digital nomad USA visa. Readers usually need to look instead at work-authorized routes that fit their employer, skills, and immigration history.

Can you work remotely on a B-1/B-2 visa?

Planned day-to-day remote work on B-1/B-2 status is risky and should not be treated as a default solution. Allowed business-visitor activity is narrower than many travelers assume, so compare your facts with official B-1 guidance.

Do foreign nationals owe US tax if they telecommute from the US?

They might. Tax treatment depends on facts such as time in the US, residence status, source-of-services rules, treaty relief, and employer setup, and tax liability does not equal immigration permission.

Can H-1B holders work remotely in the US?

Sometimes, yes. H-1B remote work can be possible, but it depends on the approved employment setup, work location details, and employer compliance, so check the specifics with your employer and immigration counsel.

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.