Can Foreigners Work Remotely in the US? Visas, Taxes, and Legal Rules

Key takeaways Issue 💡 Short answer 🔍 What to verify US remote work visa No dedicated remote work visa or digital nomad USA option Check whether a work-authorized status fits B-1/B-2 or ESTA Not a safe default for planned daily remote work Compare your activities with visitor guidance Being paid abroad Foreign payroll does not automatically make work permissible Focus on what you will do while in the US Tax exposure Tax rules are separate from immigration permission Review nonresident alien rules, withholding, and state tax issues Employer compliance Your employer may face payroll or registration duties Confirm state payroll, reporting, and location approval Entry records Admission is discretionary at the border Check visa terms and your Form I-94 after entry

Can you work remotely in the US on a visitor status? Usually, no. Visitor status is not a safe catch-all for planned day-to-day remote work, even when your employer, clients, and salary are all outside the US. A common question is whether a short stay in Miami to keep doing your normal job for a London company is different because you are paid abroad. In practice, US immigration analysis usually turns on the work you perform while physically in the country, not only who pays you. ❌ Myth ✅ Reality 🌍 Myth: If your salary lands abroad, US rules do not care. ✅ Reality: Foreign pay does not by itself create permission to work from the US. 💻 Myth: B-1/B-2 visa remote work is fine if you have no US clients. ✅ Reality: Visitor rules are narrower than many travelers assume. ⏱️ Myth: Short trips avoid risk. ✅ Reality: Even a short stay can raise entry, status, and future visa questions. 🤫 Myth: Hiding your plan makes it safer. ✅ Reality: Do not misstate your purpose of travel or mislead CBP officers. ✍️ Writer’s tip: If your real plan is weekday client work from a US apartment, do not assume a B-1/B-2 visa or ESTA is enough just because your salary is paid abroad. What counts as incidental business activity vs productive work? Checking email after a conference or taking one urgent call during business travel is different from logging in every weekday to do your ordinary paid tasks from a US home or hotel. One thing worth knowing is that there is no simple minute-by-minute rule. The safest next step is to compare your facts with the Department of State’s B-1 guidance and get advice if your trip looks like real productive work, not incidental business travel. Why are B-1/B-2 visas and ESTA risky for remote work? The risk is not only the visa label. Even with a B-1/B-2 visa or approved ESTA, admission is discretionary, CBP can question your purpose at the border, and a mismatch between your plans and visitor status can create future immigration problems. Denial of entry if officers think your planned activity goes beyond visitor use

Misrepresentation risk if you hide or understate intended work

Ongoing risk because a visa or ESTA approval does not guarantee admission

Does the US have a remote work visa? No. The US does not currently have a dedicated remote work visa or digital nomad USA visa for foreigners who want to live in the country and keep doing their usual remote job. If you are looking up work visa requirements, the better question is whether you fit a status that already authorizes US employment, such as a petition-based visa or an Employment Authorization Document, or EAD. Status 💡 Common use 📥 Sponsor needed 💻 Remote-work relevance 🔍 Main watchout Visitor status Tourism or limited business travel No Risky for planned daily remote work Does not function as open work permission H-1B Specialty occupation job Usually yes May allow remote work within the approved setup Employer and location compliance matter O-1 Extraordinary ability work Usually yes Can fit highly specialized roles High evidence standard L-1 Intracompany transfer Yes Can work when transferred within a qualifying company group Requires qualifying corporate relationship EAD-based authorization Work allowed through status or USCIS card Sometimes Can permit remote work if the authorization covers it Check scope and validity dates *Details correct at time of research – 22 July 2026. Visa rules can change, check details carefully before you apply and get professional advice. Which work-authorized routes may fit, including H-1B and O-1? Some foreign nationals need a status tied to a US employer or approved petition. H-1B remote work may be possible for a specialty occupation employee, O-1 status may fit someone with extraordinary ability, and L-1 can apply when an international company transfers an employee to a US office. These routes are not interchangeable. Each one has its own eligibility rules, employer relationship, job description, and filing path, so it’s important to check which category matches your real role and history. Is there a US petitioner or qualifying employer entity?

Does your actual role match the visa category?

Will your work location and remote arrangement stay within the approved setup? Visas & Immigration H-1B visa guide: Specialty Occupations Explained Read more Visas & Immigration L-1 visa guide transferee visa explained Read more Visas & Immigration O-1 visa guide: Extraordinary ability visa explained Read more What should readers know about employment authorization and change of status? Employment authorization means you have immigration permission to work in the US. Some people have that permission because of their status itself, while others need an EAD, a card issued by USCIS that shows work authorization. A common mistake is assuming any lawful stay allows work. If your current status does not authorize employment, review USCIS guidance on working in the United States before you start, and ask whether you need a change of status first. Can I work remotely in the USA on a tourist visa? Tourist-style status does not generally authorize employment, and ongoing productive work from inside the US can create immigration risk even if the employer is overseas. Check the official visitor rules and your individual facts before you travel.

What are the tax and legal implications of telecommuting from the US? Immigration permission and tax treatment are separate questions. Even if you have a lawful basis to work, you may still need to understand federal tax, state income tax, and payroll issues. That split matters because a tax treaty or filing exception does not create work permission. A foreign employer may also have state registration, withholding, or labor law duties once work is physically performed from a US state. Writer Claire Millard ✍️ Writer’s tip Working remotely in the US for a foreign company can also create tax implications for your employer, including triggering corporate income tax or sales tax. Ensure you and your employer have thoroughly researched the implications and taken legal advice before you proceed. Separate immigration status from tax residence from the start

Check how many days you will be physically present in the US

Ask whether federal or state withholding could apply

Confirm whether your employer has approved the US work location Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more How might federal tax rules apply to a foreign national working in the US? US tax rules use different categories from immigration law. For tax purposes, you may be a nonresident alien or a resident alien, and the IRS guidance on taxation of nonresident aliens is the right place to start before assuming a short stay avoids tax. In general, services physically performed in the US can create US tax consequences, even if you are paid abroad. Limited exceptions and treaty relief may change the outcome, but they do not create immigration permission and they are fact specific. Why do employers also need to think about state payroll and compliance? Employers also need to ask whether the US work location creates payroll withholding, state registration, labor law, or permanent establishment risk, meaning a possible taxable business presence. Before you telecommute from US soil, ask your employer whether the state is approved, whether payroll can be handled correctly, and who will review local tax or employment rules. Is the specific US state approved by the employer?

Can payroll and withholding be run correctly there?

Has someone reviewed state labor and tax exposure?

How to prepare before you work from the US If you are not sure whether your plan is lawful, do the checks before travel, not after arrival. Your best protection is a documented decision path that matches your visa, job, employer approval, and expected activities. Confirm the real purpose of the trip and describe it honestly. Check whether your status or EAD actually authorizes the work you plan to do. Ask your employer about payroll, state approval, and remote-work policy. Review likely tax residence, withholding, and filing issues for the days you will be in the US. Keep copies of your visa documents, approval notices, employer letter, and admission record, including your Form I-94. If the facts are mixed or unusual, get legal or tax advice before you travel. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more Which documents and questions should readers confirm before travel? Passport, visa or ESTA record, and any status approval notices

Employer permission for the US work location

Clear job description and expected work activities

Planned travel dates and where you will stay

Tax residence and payroll questions for you and your employer Then verify the details against USCIS, Department of State, IRS materials, and consult with a qualified adviser if anything is unclear. Getting paid and moving money across borders Once your status allows you to work, the next practical issue you’ll need to handle is moving and holding money across borders. If you still have money in multiple currencies or if you’re moving your funds during your relocation, a Wise Account can help. With Wise you can hold money in 40+ currencies, receive payments conveniently in foreign currencies with local account details, and spend with the linked debit card. The Wise app is really convenient to use, you can set up your transfers, track your spending or request payments easily. Open a Wise account Check our detailed guide below to learn how you can get the best out of your Wise Account in the US. Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more