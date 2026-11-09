Working as an international student in the US can ease living costs and build useful experience, but the rules are strict. A job that looks harmless can put your student status at risk if you start before you have permission.
Many students also need to move money between US dollars and their home currency while they work. Choosing your money transfer service carefully can mean you spend less on fees and get a better exchange rate – leaving you with more in your pocket in the end. This guide covers on-campus jobs, Curricular Practical Training (CPT), Optional Practical Training (OPT), summer and post-graduation work, the paperwork you need, and how to handle transfers economically and safely.
This guide is for information only, not legal or immigration advice.
Key takeaways
- On-campus hours: F-1 students can work up to 20 hours a week across all campus jobs during classes, and full-time during eligible breaks.
- Off-campus approval: Curricular Practical Training (CPT) requires school authorization; Optional Practical Training (OPT) requires a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) work permit. Wait for approval and the authorized start date.
- After graduation: OPT allows up to 12 months of degree-related work; eligible science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates can apply for a further 24 months.
- Freelance and unpaid work: Online jobs, freelance work, and unpaid internships may still need work authorization.
- Managing money: Compare transfer fees and exchange rates from providers such as Wise when receiving family support or sending US earnings abroad.
Manage your international student finances with Wise Account
- Receive family support in supported currencies
- Hold US dollars alongside other currencies
- See conversion fees before confirming
Are international students legally allowed to work in the US?
Yes, international students can legally work in the US, but restrictions depend on their visa type, student status, and job.
For F-1 students, the main employment rules are:
- On-campus work: A job on your school’s campus, or at a site closely tied to your school, that meets the official definition.
- Authorized off-campus work: An outside job approved under a specific category, such as CPT or OPT, before you start.
- Unauthorized employment: Work outside those categories, paid or unpaid. It can lead your designated school official (DSO) to end your Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record, the government database that tracks your student status.
Check with your school’s designated school official before accepting a job or internship.
How many hours can international students work in the US?
For F-1 students, working hours depend on the type of employment. The following table compares the main categories and their working-hour restrictions.
|Type of work
|Working hours
|On-campus
|Up to 20 hours/week total during classes; full-time during breaks if returning next term
|CPT
|Part-time or full-time, with DSO authorization
|Pre-completion OPT
|Up to 20 hours/week during classes; full-time during breaks if authorized
|Post-completion OPT
|Full-time, with valid authorization
Details checked on 16 November 2026. Rules can change, sometimes without notice, so check the requirements carefully before starting work.
Can you work 40 hours a week on an F-1 student visa?
Sometimes, during eligible breaks for on-campus jobs, or through authorized full-time CPT or OPT. Confirm your eligibility with your DSO.
How on-campus jobs work on an F-1 visa
On-campus work for F-1 students requires no USCIS approval. You may be able to start up to 30 days before your program begins; check with your DSO first. Typical jobs include library, cafeteria, bookstore, lab, and office work.
Work at an educationally affiliated site, such as a research lab linked to your program, may also qualify. On-campus businesses must serve students, so construction jobs do not qualify. The job must not displace a US citizen or permanent resident.
To confirm eligibility and apply for a Social Security number (SSN):
Ask your DSO to confirm the job qualifies.
Get an employer letter with your role, start date, hours, and supervisor’s contact details.
Request a DSO certification letter for the Social Security Administration (SSA).
Apply for a Social Security number (SSN), used to report your wages.
When can you work off campus on an F-1 visa?
Off-campus work is limited. It usually needs a specific legal basis and approval before your first day, and F-1 students generally cannot work off campus during their first academic year.
Do not treat any outside job, internship, app-based work, or freelance project as allowed unless it fits an authorized category.
Curricular Practical Training (CPT)
CPT must relate to your major and form an integral part of your curriculum. Your DSO authorizes it in SEVIS and on your Form I-20.
Before starting an internship, check that:
- The work relates to your major and your program requires it or gives you credit for it.
- You have completed one academic year, unless your graduate program requires immediate training.
- You have a job offer and DSO authorization covering the employer, dates, and part-time or full-time work.
- A total of 12 months or more of full-time CPT removes OPT eligibility at that degree level.
Pre-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT)
Pre-completion OPT allows work related to your major while you study, but reduces your remaining OPT allowance after graduation.
After your DSO recommends OPT, you must file Form I-765 with USCIS. Receive your Employment Authorization Document (EAD), or work permit, and wait until its start date before working.
- CPT: DSO authorization, tied to your curriculum, no EAD needed.
- Pre-completion OPT: USCIS approval and an EAD, job related to your field, less OPT left after graduation.
- If your course requires or credits the internship, CPT is usually the route to ask about.
Severe economic hardship and recognized international organizations
Beyond CPT and OPT, severe economic hardship may allow F-1 students to work off campus after one academic year in F-1 status. You must show unexpected financial difficulties beyond your control and that on-campus work is unavailable or insufficient. Your DSO must recommend it, then you apply to USCIS.
For the hardship route, qualifying circumstances may include:
- Losing financial aid or on-campus work through no fault of your own
- A sharp drop in the value of your funding currency
- Unexpected medical bills that insurance does not cover
Why freelancing, rideshare, and self-employment need extra caution
While you’re in the US, freelancing, rideshare, delivery work, and monetized content require appropriate work authorization, even online or for overseas clients.
Self-employment may qualify under initial OPT if related to your major: freelance design could qualify for a design graduate, but unrelated delivery shifts would not. STEM OPT requires a qualifying employer and supervised training.
Unpaid internships may also need authorization. Check with your DSO and obtain any required approval before starting.
Can you work off campus on an F-1 visa during summer?
Yes, with the appropriate work authorization. Summer does not automatically permit full-time off-campus work. Your options depend on your employment category and school calendar:
- On-campus work: Full-time may be possible if summer is your official break and you’ll enroll in the next term.
- CPT: You can work only within the dates and hours your DSO authorized.
- Pre-completion OPT: Full-time work is possible during official breaks, but only after your EAD start date.
Can international students work in the US after graduation?
Yes, eligible F-1 graduates can apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT). The following table outlines the main stages and conditions.
|Stage
|Duration
|Main conditions
|Post-completion OPT
|Up to 12 months
|Degree-related work
|STEM OPT extension
|24 additional months
|Qualifying degree, employer, and training
|After OPT
|Generally 60 days, if you maintained F-1 status
|Leave, arrange further study, or apply to change status; no work on expired OPT
Details checked on 16 November 2026. Rules can change, sometimes without notice, so check the requirements carefully before starting work.
Before starting OPT, you must receive your work permit (EAD) and wait until its authorized start date.
Working as an international student in the US: requirements before you start
Keep your F-1 student visa status active, identify your work category, get the right authorization, and confirm your payroll documents before day one. Federal authorization and school processes are different things, so you may need both. Do not start off-campus work until your approval arrives and your documents show it.
Which documents and approvals do you need?
Some items apply to every job, and others depend on your category.
- Every job: A valid passport, an active SEVIS record, and a current Form I-20.
- CPT: DSO authorization on your Form I-20 before your start date.
- OPT, hardship, or international organization work: An EAD from USCIS.
- Job offer: A written offer letter for CPT and international organization work.
SSN, payroll, and tax basics
An SSN lets your employer report your wages to the government. In general, only students with permission from the Department of Homeland Security to work can apply, so apply once you have a job offer and the right letters or EAD.
- Report all legal work income on your US tax return.
- Nonresident F-1 students file Form 8843 each year, even with no income.
- Your school, employer, SSA, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) each handle part of the process.
How Wise can help you receive money from home or send US earnings abroad
While studying in the US, you may receive help with rent or tuition from family abroad, or send some of your earnings home. Transfer fees and exchange rates affect how much arrives in the destination account after currency conversion.
Wise lets you keep dollars alongside other supported currencies and convert money when you need it. Conversions use the mid-market exchange rate, with a separate fee shown before you confirm.
- Receiving support: If your family sends euros or pounds, you can share the matching Wise account details, where available, then convert the money to dollars for your US expenses.
- Sending earnings home: You can convert part of your USD pay and transfer it to a bank account back home, keeping the rest for everyday spending.
Next steps before you accept any job offer
Before working as an international student in the US, follow these three steps:
Confirm which work category the job fits.
Ask your DSO for guidance and get any approval in writing.
Obtain the required authorization, such as an EAD or CPT approval on your Form I-20, and wait until its authorized start date before working.
Wise can help you receive family support and send US earnings home, with currency conversions at the mid-market exchange rate.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about working as an international student in the US
How hard is it for international students to get a job in the USA?
On-campus jobs are usually the easiest legal starting point. Off-campus roles are more competitive and depend on your authorization, timing, and field of study.
How much do international students earn per hour in the USA?
Pay varies widely by state, school, and job type, and local minimum wage rules apply. Check campus job listings and your state’s wage rules for current figures.
What is the 5-month rule for F-1 students?
The five-month rule can end your SEVIS record if you spend more than five months outside the US during an absence from school, or stay out of status for more than five months, unless an exception applies.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Employment eligibility and work authorization for international students, Students and Employment – USCIS
- On-campus and off-campus employment rules for student visa holders, Employment – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- OPT eligibility, applications, and employment authorization, Optional Practical Training (OPT) for F-1 Students – USCIS
- Eligibility and requirements for the 24-month STEM OPT extension, Optional Practical Training Extension for STEM Students – USCIS
- Social Security number applications and documentation, Social Security Number and Card – Social Security Administration
- Federal tax guidance for foreign students and scholars, Foreign Students and Scholars – Internal Revenue Service
- Student status and the five-month rule, What is the Five-Month Rule? – Study in the States
- Customer reviews and ratings of Wise, Wise Reviews – Trustpilot
- Wise transfer fees and US pricing information, Fees and pricing – Wise