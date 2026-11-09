Key takeaways On-campus hours: F-1 students can work up to 20 hours a week across all campus jobs during classes, and full-time during eligible breaks.

F-1 students can work up to 20 hours a week across all campus jobs during classes, and full-time during eligible breaks. Off-campus approval: Curricular Practical Training (CPT) requires school authorization; Optional Practical Training (OPT) requires a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) work permit. Wait for approval and the authorized start date.

Curricular Practical Training (CPT) requires school authorization; Optional Practical Training (OPT) requires a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) work permit. Wait for approval and the authorized start date. After graduation: OPT allows up to 12 months of degree-related work; eligible science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates can apply for a further 24 months.

OPT allows up to 12 months of degree-related work; eligible science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates can apply for a further 24 months. Freelance and unpaid work: Online jobs, freelance work, and unpaid internships may still need work authorization.

Online jobs, freelance work, and unpaid internships may still need work authorization. Managing money: Compare transfer fees and exchange rates from providers such as Wise when receiving family support or sending US earnings abroad. Manage your international student finances with Wise Account Receive family support in supported currencies

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Are international students legally allowed to work in the US? Yes, international students can legally work in the US, but restrictions depend on their visa type, student status, and job. For F-1 students, the main employment rules are: On-campus work: A job on your school’s campus, or at a site closely tied to your school, that meets the official definition.

A job on your school’s campus, or at a site closely tied to your school, that meets the official definition. Authorized off-campus work: An outside job approved under a specific category, such as CPT or OPT, before you start.

An outside job approved under a specific category, such as CPT or OPT, before you start. Unauthorized employment: Work outside those categories, paid or unpaid. It can lead your designated school official (DSO) to end your Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record, the government database that tracks your student status. Check with your school’s designated school official before accepting a job or internship.

How many hours can international students work in the US? For F-1 students, working hours depend on the type of employment. The following table compares the main categories and their working-hour restrictions. Type of work Working hours On-campus Up to 20 hours/week total during classes; full-time during breaks if returning next term CPT Part-time or full-time, with DSO authorization Pre-completion OPT Up to 20 hours/week during classes; full-time during breaks if authorized Post-completion OPT Full-time, with valid authorization Details checked on 16 November 2026. Rules can change, sometimes without notice, so check the requirements carefully before starting work. Can you work 40 hours a week on an F-1 student visa? Sometimes, during eligible breaks for on-campus jobs, or through authorized full-time CPT or OPT. Confirm your eligibility with your DSO.

How on-campus jobs work on an F-1 visa On-campus work for F-1 students requires no USCIS approval. You may be able to start up to 30 days before your program begins; check with your DSO first. Typical jobs include library, cafeteria, bookstore, lab, and office work. Work at an educationally affiliated site, such as a research lab linked to your program, may also qualify. On-campus businesses must serve students, so construction jobs do not qualify. The job must not displace a US citizen or permanent resident. To confirm eligibility and apply for a Social Security number (SSN): 1 Ask your DSO to confirm the job qualifies. 2 Get an employer letter with your role, start date, hours, and supervisor’s contact details. 3 Request a DSO certification letter for the Social Security Administration (SSA). 4 Apply for a Social Security number (SSN), used to report your wages. Expatica’s guide to F-1 Student Visa Guide for the U.S. Read more

When can you work off campus on an F-1 visa? Off-campus work is limited. It usually needs a specific legal basis and approval before your first day, and F-1 students generally cannot work off campus during their first academic year. Do not treat any outside job, internship, app-based work, or freelance project as allowed unless it fits an authorized category. Curricular Practical Training (CPT) CPT must relate to your major and form an integral part of your curriculum. Your DSO authorizes it in SEVIS and on your Form I-20. Before starting an internship, check that: The work relates to your major and your program requires it or gives you credit for it.

You have completed one academic year, unless your graduate program requires immediate training.

You have a job offer and DSO authorization covering the employer, dates, and part-time or full-time work.

A total of 12 months or more of full-time CPT removes OPT eligibility at that degree level. Pre-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT) Pre-completion OPT allows work related to your major while you study, but reduces your remaining OPT allowance after graduation. After your DSO recommends OPT, you must file Form I-765 with USCIS. Receive your Employment Authorization Document (EAD), or work permit, and wait until its start date before working. CPT: DSO authorization, tied to your curriculum, no EAD needed.

DSO authorization, tied to your curriculum, no EAD needed. Pre-completion OPT: USCIS approval and an EAD, job related to your field, less OPT left after graduation.

USCIS approval and an EAD, job related to your field, less OPT left after graduation. If your course requires or credits the internship, CPT is usually the route to ask about. Severe economic hardship and recognized international organizations Beyond CPT and OPT, severe economic hardship may allow F-1 students to work off campus after one academic year in F-1 status. You must show unexpected financial difficulties beyond your control and that on-campus work is unavailable or insufficient. Your DSO must recommend it, then you apply to USCIS. For the hardship route, qualifying circumstances may include: Losing financial aid or on-campus work through no fault of your own

A sharp drop in the value of your funding currency

Unexpected medical bills that insurance does not cover Why freelancing, rideshare, and self-employment need extra caution While you’re in the US, freelancing, rideshare, delivery work, and monetized content require appropriate work authorization, even online or for overseas clients. Self-employment may qualify under initial OPT if related to your major: freelance design could qualify for a design graduate, but unrelated delivery shifts would not. STEM OPT requires a qualifying employer and supervised training. Unpaid internships may also need authorization. Check with your DSO and obtain any required approval before starting.

Can you work off campus on an F-1 visa during summer? Yes, with the appropriate work authorization. Summer does not automatically permit full-time off-campus work. Your options depend on your employment category and school calendar: On-campus work: Full-time may be possible if summer is your official break and you’ll enroll in the next term.

Full-time may be possible if summer is your official break and you’ll enroll in the next term. CPT: You can work only within the dates and hours your DSO authorized.

You can work only within the dates and hours your DSO authorized. Pre-completion OPT: Full-time work is possible during official breaks, but only after your EAD start date.

Can international students work in the US after graduation? Yes, eligible F-1 graduates can apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT). The following table outlines the main stages and conditions. Stage Duration Main conditions Post-completion OPT Up to 12 months Degree-related work STEM OPT extension 24 additional months Qualifying degree, employer, and training After OPT Generally 60 days, if you maintained F-1 status Leave, arrange further study, or apply to change status; no work on expired OPT Details checked on 16 November 2026. Rules can change, sometimes without notice, so check the requirements carefully before starting work. Before starting OPT, you must receive your work permit (EAD) and wait until its authorized start date.

Working as an international student in the US: requirements before you start Keep your F-1 student visa status active, identify your work category, get the right authorization, and confirm your payroll documents before day one. Federal authorization and school processes are different things, so you may need both. Do not start off-campus work until your approval arrives and your documents show it. Which documents and approvals do you need? Some items apply to every job, and others depend on your category. Every job: A valid passport, an active SEVIS record, and a current Form I-20.

A valid passport, an active SEVIS record, and a current Form I-20. CPT: DSO authorization on your Form I-20 before your start date.

DSO authorization on your Form I-20 before your start date. OPT, hardship, or international organization work: An EAD from USCIS.

An EAD from USCIS. Job offer: A written offer letter for CPT and international organization work. SSN, payroll, and tax basics An SSN lets your employer report your wages to the government. In general, only students with permission from the Department of Homeland Security to work can apply, so apply once you have a job offer and the right letters or EAD. Report all legal work income on your US tax return.

Nonresident F-1 students file Form 8843 each year, even with no income.

Your school, employer, SSA, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) each handle part of the process. Expatica’s guide to International money transfers in the US (Sending & Receiving) Read more