Freelancing in the US as an expat: Rules, taxes, and the setup

Knowing how your own visa category operates for freelance employment is crucial to make sure you don’t accidentally break tax or immigration rules.
Understand freelancing in the US as an expat, from work rights to taxes and payments. This guide covers what to verify before you start, how the setup and tax rules usually work, and how to manage business finances cleanly.
Table of contents
🔑 Important takeaways
|Question
|📥 Short answer
|💡 Why it matters
|✅ Where to verify
|Can I freelance from inside the US?
|Yes for some expats, no for others
|Status rules decide what paid work is allowed
|USCIS or your visa documents
|Do freelancers pay tax in the USA?
|Usually, yes, federal tax, self-employment tax, and state tax may apply
|The tax side and immigration side are not the same
|IRS and your home state tax agency
|Are student rules stricter?
|Yes, F-1 work is limited and off-campus work needs authorization
|Unauthorized work can affect status
|USCIS and your own educational establishment
|Do I need a formal business setup?
|Often a simple sole proprietor setup works, but paperwork still matters
|Clean records help with taxes, invoices, and account opening
|IRS, SBA, state or city offices
|Does it matter which currency I get paid in?
|Yes, currency, account choice, and records affect admin and cash flow
|Clear separation makes cross-border work easier
|Bank or provider terms, plus your accountant
Note: This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice – seek professional support if you have questions about tax, visa status, immigration or other legal topics.
Can you freelance in the US as an expat?
Maybe, but the real answer depends on your immigration status, employment authorization, and where you are physically doing the work.
One thing worth knowing is that the right to live in the US does not automatically give you the right to invoice clients as a self-employed freelancer.
Some statuses allow broad work, while others tie work to a specific employer, sponsor, or training path.
💡 Factors which determine your ability to legally freelance in the US include:
- Your visa or status category
- Any work authorization limits in your approval documents
- Whether self-employment or contract work is allowed under your visa
- Which official body has the final say, such as USCIS or your school
Writer
Claire Millard
Writer’s note
Verify status-specific work rights before you accept paid work.
Tax and immigration rules vary by status, state, and personal circumstances, so use official sources or a qualified professional for your case.
Can you work freelance as an international student in the US?
F-1 students cannot treat freelancing as a default right.
USCIS says off-campus work generally has to fit an approved path such as Curricular Practical Training (CPT) or Optional Practical Training (OPT), be related to the student’s field of study, and be authorized before the work starts.
- Do ask your school or university authorities what will be approved.
- Do check USCIS rules before you sign or invoice.
- Don’t assume unpaid samples, side gigs, or app-based work are automatically safe.
What freelance requirements apply in the US? 📃
If your status allows freelancing, the next step is basic admin. In practice, that usually means using an SSN or an ITIN, giving clients paperwork such as Form W-9 when relevant, and keeping clear invoices and contracts.
A common question is whether the federal step is enough. It usually is not, because state and city rules may add business registration, licenses, or sales tax duties based on what you sell and where you work.
- Use your SSN or ITIN for tax reporting
- Keep signed contracts, invoices, and payment records
- Separate business and personal money early
- Check state and city registration rules
- Review sales tax only if your services or products trigger it locally
✍️ Writer’s tip: Many freelancers start as sole proprietors, but getting an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and a separate account early can make onboarding and recordkeeping easier. Get professional advice if you’re unsure when to take this step.
Do you need to register a business or get an EIN?
Many expats can start as sole proprietors, which means no separate company is created by default. An EIN may be required if you hire staff or use a structure that needs one, and it can still be useful for forms and account opening even when it is not mandatory.
- Sole proprietor: common starting point
- EIN: sometimes required, often helpful
- DBA, LLC, or local registration: depends on name, structure, and location
If you are deciding between staying solo and forming an entity, you can also read the SBA structure guide to get insights into the common business structures to choose from.
Do freelancers pay tax in the USA?
Usually, yes. The IRS Self-employed Individuals Tax Center says self-employed people generally file an annual income tax return, and they may also owe self-employment tax, which covers Social Security and Medicare, plus state or local tax depending on where they live and work.
Tax liability and assessment is different from immigration status. Get advice on both your legal right to work as a freelancer in the US, and tax requirements from qualified professionals such as immigration lawyers and tax accountants.
Estimated taxes, deductions, and deadlines
Estimated taxes are pay-as-you-go payments. The IRS says people in business for themselves usually have to pay them if they expect to owe at least USD 1,000 when they file.
To make this process more straightforward:
- Track invoices and all income
- Save expense records for software, mileage, workspace, and business travel
- Review Schedule C, Schedule SE, and Form 1040-ES before filing
- Check the IRS self-employed, self-employment tax, and estimated taxespages for current dates and rules
📥 Getting paid and managing business finances as an expat
Getting paid is not just about convenience. Clean separation between business and personal money makes bookkeeping easier, helps support tax records, and reduces confusion when you invoice in USD but also spend or receive funds in another currency.
🏦 If your work stays mostly domestic, a business account from Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo may cover the basics.
If you work across borders, compare the business bank account options and some popular USD accounts with an eye on currency support, records, and transfer options. Here’s a quick side by side comparison – including multi-currency business accounts which can help international freelancers manage across currencies more smoothly.
|Option
|⭐ Great for
|⬆️ Main strength
|⚠️ Watch for
|Major local bank business account
|USD-only admin and branch access
|Local service and familiar tools
|Foreign transfers and conversions may add cost
|USD account
|Freelancers paid mostly in dollars
|Simple local receiving and spending
|Less useful if you juggle currencies
|Multi-currency business accounts
|Cross-border invoicing and supplier payments
|Cleaner records across currencies
|Check supported currencies and local availability
Wise Business Account for international freelancers
For cross-border freelancers, the Wise Business Account can be a practical option when you need to receive payments and hold your funds in multiple currencies, send payments to contractors or suppliers abroad, and download statements that help with records.
The linked Wise Multi-Currency Card for business can also help with work travel expenses, software subscriptions, and business spending in different currencies.
- Receive payments in 20+ currencies, including major currencies such as USD, EUR, and GBP
- Hold money across 40+ currencies, and spend with the linked Wise Multi-Currency Card for business
- Pay overseas contractors or suppliers easily from the Wise app
- Track spending and export records more clearly
About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
Can I live in another country and work remotely for a US company? 🌐➡️🇺🇲
It may be possible, but this is where many people mix up employee rules, freelance rules, and tax rules. The key question is where the work is physically done, because that country may control immigration compliance, local registration, and tax filing first.
A US company or US client does not erase the rules in the country where you are sitting when you do the work. Before you agree to a remote setup, verify worker classification, employer permission, local work rights, and whether you may need to file tax returns in more than one place.
💡 To navigate this question it can be helpful to answer these points:
- Are you an employee, contractor, or both?
- Does your employer or contract allow the arrangement?
- Which country governs the work you physically perform?
- Could you trigger tax filing or registration in both places?
Get professional advice if you’re unsure about the legal and tax treatment of your freelance work for a US company.
FAQs
Do I need an LLC to freelance in the US?
No. Many people start freelancing as sole proprietors, and an LLC is usually a later choice for liability, admin, or tax planning reasons. Talk to a professional if you’re not sure about which entity type would best suit your needs in the US.
Can I freelance for US clients without living in the US?
Sometimes, yes. You may be able to freelance for US clients without living in the US, but the legal and tax answer depends on where you physically work, what status you hold there, and how your contract is set up.
What tax forms do expat freelancers usually need?
Common forms include Form 1040, Schedule C, Schedule SE, and Form 1040-ES for estimated payments. Remember that the exact list can change with your residency status, business structure, and income type – check the details carefully and get professional support as needed.
Can I be employed and freelance at the same time in the US?
Yes, in many cases. Some people are employees and freelancers at the same time in the US, but they need to report income from both sources and confirm that any side work is allowed under their visa, employment contract, or school rules.
Useful resources
Checked on 17th July 2026
- USCIS student and employment pages for status and student work rules
- IRS self-employed and estimated taxes pages for filing basics and deadlines
- SBA structure guide if you are comparing sole proprietor and LLC options