Freelancing in the US as an expat: Rules, taxes, and the setup

🔑 Important takeaways Question 📥 Short answer 💡 Why it matters ✅ Where to verify Can I freelance from inside the US? Yes for some expats, no for others Status rules decide what paid work is allowed USCIS or your visa documents Do freelancers pay tax in the USA? Usually, yes, federal tax, self-employment tax, and state tax may apply The tax side and immigration side are not the same IRS and your home state tax agency Are student rules stricter? Yes, F-1 work is limited and off-campus work needs authorization Unauthorized work can affect status USCIS and your own educational establishment Do I need a formal business setup? Often a simple sole proprietor setup works, but paperwork still matters Clean records help with taxes, invoices, and account opening IRS, SBA, state or city offices Does it matter which currency I get paid in? Yes, currency, account choice, and records affect admin and cash flow Clear separation makes cross-border work easier Bank or provider terms, plus your accountant Note: This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice – seek professional support if you have questions about tax, visa status, immigration or other legal topics.

Can you freelance in the US as an expat? Maybe, but the real answer depends on your immigration status, employment authorization, and where you are physically doing the work. One thing worth knowing is that the right to live in the US does not automatically give you the right to invoice clients as a self-employed freelancer. Some statuses allow broad work, while others tie work to a specific employer, sponsor, or training path. 💡 Factors which determine your ability to legally freelance in the US include: Your visa or status category

Any work authorization limits in your approval documents

Whether self-employment or contract work is allowed under your visa

Which official body has the final say, such as USCIS or your school Writer Claire Millard Writer’s note Verify status-specific work rights before you accept paid work. Tax and immigration rules vary by status, state, and personal circumstances, so use official sources or a qualified professional for your case. Can you work freelance as an international student in the US? F-1 students cannot treat freelancing as a default right. USCIS says off-campus work generally has to fit an approved path such as Curricular Practical Training (CPT) or Optional Practical Training (OPT), be related to the student’s field of study, and be authorized before the work starts. Do ask your school or university authorities what will be approved.

Do check USCIS rules before you sign or invoice.

Don’t assume unpaid samples, side gigs, or app-based work are automatically safe.

What freelance requirements apply in the US? 📃 If your status allows freelancing, the next step is basic admin. In practice, that usually means using an SSN or an ITIN, giving clients paperwork such as Form W-9 when relevant, and keeping clear invoices and contracts. A common question is whether the federal step is enough. It usually is not, because state and city rules may add business registration, licenses, or sales tax duties based on what you sell and where you work. Use your SSN or ITIN for tax reporting

Keep signed contracts, invoices, and payment records

Separate business and personal money early

Check state and city registration rules

Review sales tax only if your services or products trigger it locally ✍️ Writer’s tip: Many freelancers start as sole proprietors, but getting an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and a separate account early can make onboarding and recordkeeping easier. Get professional advice if you’re unsure when to take this step. Do you need to register a business or get an EIN? Many expats can start as sole proprietors, which means no separate company is created by default. An EIN may be required if you hire staff or use a structure that needs one, and it can still be useful for forms and account opening even when it is not mandatory. Sole proprietor: common starting point

EIN: sometimes required, often helpful

DBA, LLC, or local registration: depends on name, structure, and location If you are deciding between staying solo and forming an entity, you can also read the SBA structure guide to get insights into the common business structures to choose from. Money Management Start a business in the US as an expat Read more

📥 Getting paid and managing business finances as an expat Getting paid is not just about convenience. Clean separation between business and personal money makes bookkeeping easier, helps support tax records, and reduces confusion when you invoice in USD but also spend or receive funds in another currency. 🏦 If your work stays mostly domestic, a business account from Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo may cover the basics. If you work across borders, compare the business bank account options and some popular USD accounts with an eye on currency support, records, and transfer options. Here’s a quick side by side comparison – including multi-currency business accounts which can help international freelancers manage across currencies more smoothly. Option ⭐ Great for ⬆️ Main strength ⚠️ Watch for Major local bank business account USD-only admin and branch access Local service and familiar tools Foreign transfers and conversions may add cost USD account Freelancers paid mostly in dollars Simple local receiving and spending Less useful if you juggle currencies Multi-currency business accounts Cross-border invoicing and supplier payments Cleaner records across currencies Check supported currencies and local availability Wise Business Account for international freelancers For cross-border freelancers, the Wise Business Account can be a practical option when you need to receive payments and hold your funds in multiple currencies, send payments to contractors or suppliers abroad, and download statements that help with records. The linked Wise Multi-Currency Card for business can also help with work travel expenses, software subscriptions, and business spending in different currencies. Receive payments in 20+ currencies, including major currencies such as USD, EUR, and GBP

Hold money across 40+ currencies, and spend with the linked Wise Multi-Currency Card for business

Pay overseas contractors or suppliers easily from the Wise app

Track spending and export records more clearly Learn more about Wise Business About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information. Banking Best Business Bank Account in the US Read more

Can I live in another country and work remotely for a US company? 🌐➡️🇺🇲 It may be possible, but this is where many people mix up employee rules, freelance rules, and tax rules. The key question is where the work is physically done, because that country may control immigration compliance, local registration, and tax filing first. A US company or US client does not erase the rules in the country where you are sitting when you do the work. Before you agree to a remote setup, verify worker classification, employer permission, local work rights, and whether you may need to file tax returns in more than one place. 💡 To navigate this question it can be helpful to answer these points: Are you an employee, contractor, or both?

Does your employer or contract allow the arrangement?

Which country governs the work you physically perform?

Could you trigger tax filing or registration in both places? Get professional advice if you’re unsure about the legal and tax treatment of your freelance work for a US company.

FAQs Do I need an LLC to freelance in the US? No. Many people start freelancing as sole proprietors, and an LLC is usually a later choice for liability, admin, or tax planning reasons. Talk to a professional if you’re not sure about which entity type would best suit your needs in the US. Can I freelance for US clients without living in the US? Sometimes, yes. You may be able to freelance for US clients without living in the US, but the legal and tax answer depends on where you physically work, what status you hold there, and how your contract is set up. What tax forms do expat freelancers usually need? Common forms include Form 1040, Schedule C, Schedule SE, and Form 1040-ES for estimated payments. Remember that the exact list can change with your residency status, business structure, and income type – check the details carefully and get professional support as needed. Can I be employed and freelance at the same time in the US? Yes, in many cases. Some people are employees and freelancers at the same time in the US, but they need to report income from both sources and confirm that any side work is allowed under their visa, employment contract, or school rules.