How to bring a foreign nanny or au pair to the US

Key takeaways J-1 au pair: A temporary cultural exchange program for eligible host families, organized through a designated sponsor rather than private nanny sponsorship.

A temporary cultural exchange program for eligible host families, organized through a designated sponsor rather than private nanny sponsorship. B-1 domestic employee: A narrow temporary route for qualifying employers and caregivers, where the employment history and written contract matter.

A narrow temporary route for qualifying employers and caregivers, where the employment history and written contract matter. H-2B temporary workers: An option for qualifying temporary nonagricultural employment, but recruitment, caps, and temporary-need requirements make it a niche path.

An option for qualifying temporary nonagricultural employment, but recruitment, caps, and temporary-need requirements make it a niche path. EB-3 employment-based immigration: A potential long-term sponsorship route requiring a permanent job offer, labor certification, and substantial processing time.

A potential long-term sponsorship route requiring a permanent job offer, labor certification, and substantial processing time. Au pair versus nanny: An au pair joins a structured cultural exchange program. A nanny is generally an employed caregiver under a different immigration and employment framework.

An au pair joins a structured cultural exchange program. A nanny is generally an employed caregiver under a different immigration and employment framework. Employer responsibilities: Check wage rules, written contracts, work authorization, payroll taxes, and local employment requirements before the caregiver starts work. Wise Account for cross-border family expenses Manage money across currencies

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Step 1: Choose the right route for your household Start by looking at both the household’s US immigration status and the nature of the proposed employment, because those facts determine which routes may even be available. If you’re on H-1B, L-1, O-1, or another temporary work category, your starting point is different from a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. That’s why this topic belongs alongside other work visas in the US for expats, not as a one-size-fits-all childcare question. B-2 tourist status isn’t a lawful work route for a nanny or au pair. Bringing someone in first and hoping to fix their status later can create immigration, wage, and tax problems that are harder to unwind later. The table below compares the main visa routes according to the family’s circumstances, the application process, and the limitations that matter most. Route Best if Host status Sponsor or filer Main limit J-1 You want an au pair through an official exchange program Usually US citizen or lawful permanent resident Designated sponsor agency Not for direct private nanny sponsorship B-1 You already employ the caregiver and your status may allow a domestic employee route Limited qualifying employer circumstances Worker applies with employer support Narrow fact pattern; contract is critical H-2B You have a real short-term labor need and can complete labor certification steps US employer Employer files Form I-129 after Department of Labor approval Cap limits and temporary-need test EB-3 You want a permanent work sponsorship path US employer Employer files Form I-140 after labor certification Slow process, not for urgent childcare This is a designated J-1 exchange program with employment-related childcare duties, rather than a general visa category for privately hiring a nanny. In practice, the au pair joins a structured cultural exchange program with age, language, education, screening, and placement rules. The host family doesn’t file a private nanny petition, and the sponsor agency stays involved during placement. Visas & Immigration Work visas in the US for expats Read more B-1 may fit if the caregiver is your domestic employee and your status qualifies B-1 is a narrow domestic-employee route, not a general nanny sponsorship option. It can apply in specific circumstances involving certain foreign-national employers in qualifying nonimmigrant status and certain US citizens who are temporarily returning to the United States. The exact employer status, prior employment relationship, contract, and other facts matter. H-2B is sometimes mentioned, but it’s usually a niche option H-2B sometimes appears in legal explainers because it covers temporary nonagricultural work. But a family still has to show a real temporary need, complete labor certification steps, and deal with recruitment and annual caps. That makes it possible in theory, but rarely the first route most households should assume will work. EB-3 is the long-term employment-based option for a permanent, full-time job offer from a US employer. It isn’t comparable to J-1 or B-1 because it’s built around permanent work sponsorship, not short-term childcare help. Urgent childcare needs and EB-3 timing usually don’t line up. Families considering it need patience, a permanent job offer, and room for a much heavier paper trail.

Step 2: Check if the J-1 au pair route fits The J-1 au pair program works through a designated sponsor agency that recruits, screens, trains, and monitors participants. The caregiver needs to be aged between 18 and 26, must speak English, must have finished secondary school or the equivalent, and joins for cultural exchange plus childcare, not for open-ended domestic work. In practice, the sponsor helps match the au pair and host family, handles the program paperwork, and keeps checking in after arrival. The Department of State also frames this as a structured exchange, which is why the program includes study and host family obligations, not just childcare hours. An au pair can’t be placed with a host family that includes a relative of the au pair. If you already know or are related to the prospective caregiver, check the current BridgeUSA placement rules before assuming the J-1 au pair program is available. Host family duties, hours, and stipend rules Host families take on program duties, not just payroll duties. That usually includes a private room, time off, paid vacation, an education contribution, and childcare limits of no more than 10 hours a day and 45 hours a week under the standard program. You also need to check the current weekly minimum stipend with the live sponsor guidance before committing. Those numbers and program rules can change, and they’re separate from what many families picture when they hear the word nanny.

Step 3: Check if the B-1 domestic employee route fits This route is about an existing domestic employee relationship, not hiring any foreign caregiver you prefer. If you think B-1 may apply, check the facts against a current immigration professional or live consular guidance before paying for travel or interviews. Use this quick checklist to test whether you’re even close: Your household status may fit a limited B-1 domestic employee scenario

The caregiver may need to have an established domestic-employment relationship with you, depending on the B-1 provision being used

The caregiver has the required domestic-service experience or prior employment relationship for the applicable B-1 category

The arrangement is temporary, and the stay is not open-ended

A written contract can be prepared before the visa process begins Contract, wage, and travel obligations The contract isn’t a formality here. State Department worker-rights guidance says domestic employee contracts should be in a language the worker understands and should state the highest applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage. If the employee will live in the household, the contract should address lodging and any permitted treatment of lodging under applicable federal, state, and local wage law. It should also specify round-trip travel, notice terms, and other required benefits. Don’t reuse a random household contract you downloaded online. Wage floors, overtime, paid breaks, sick leave, and workers’ compensation can change by state and metro area, so verify the actual local rules before the document is signed.

Step 4: Understand why H-2B is usually a niche path H-2B can apply only where the employer proves a temporary nonagricultural need, not just a general wish for childcare help. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says that need must fit a one-time occurrence, seasonal need, peak load need, or intermittent need, and the employer must also show there aren’t enough able, willing, qualified, and available US workers. That’s why H-2B is usually a specialist route for this topic. A family may also need labor certification, recruitment, prevailing wage compliance, and careful timing around annual caps, so most readers will be better served by J-1, B-1, or EB-3 analysis first.

EB-3 is the permanent work route, which is why it attracts families looking for a longer answer. A nanny position may fall under the EB-3 other workers category when the permanent job doesn’t require at least 2 years of training or experience, but the right classification depends on the requirements of the particular job. The broad sequence matters. The employer usually has to complete labor certification, run recruitment, file the immigrant petition, and then wait for visa availability before final immigrant visa or adjustment steps can move forward. What this means in practice is simple: EB-3 rarely solves immediate childcare needs. It can be the right long-term strategy, but it’s usually slower, more document-heavy, and more expensive than families expect. Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide Read more PERM, I-140, and realistic wait expectations PERM labor certification is the Department of Labor step where the employer tests the market and shows the job couldn’t be filled by a qualified US worker on the required terms. After that, the employer usually files Form I-140 with USCIS. Waits can then stretch because visa numbers are limited and the monthly Visa Bulletin controls when many EB-3 cases can move. Country backlogs matter, and families shouldn’t assume the caregiver can simply remain in the US during the whole process unless they already have separate lawful status that supports it.

Step 6: Set up pay, taxes, and ongoing compliance after arrival Once the caregiver begins work, you may be a household employer with federal, state, and sometimes city rules on work authorization, payroll, tax filing, overtime, recordkeeping, and room-and-board treatment. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Publication 926 says household employers may need to complete Form I-9, handle Social Security and Medicare taxes once wage thresholds are met, issue Form W-2 when required, and report household employment taxes on Schedule H. Federal rules are only part of the picture, though, because state law can also change minimum wage, overtime, sick leave, and workers’ compensation requirements. It helps to review the tax system in the US alongside your own state labor guidance before the first paycheck. Use this post-arrival checklist: Complete Form I-9 and keep it in your records

Set up payroll and check whether federal and state household taxes apply

Confirm the right wage floor, overtime rule, and any room-and-board limits

Track hours, pay, reimbursements, and deductions clearly

Keep signed contracts, pay records, and tax documents together If wages, travel reimbursement, or family support funds need to be moved across borders, read about how you can use Wise in the US as an expat. It has transparent fees and visible exchange rates. But it only helps with moving money, not with payroll, sponsorship, or legal compliance.