How to transfer a Canadian pension to the US

Key takeaways Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) and Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF) generally cannot roll tax-free into a US Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or 401(k).

You can usually keep your RRSP or RRIF in Canada and receive withdrawals abroad instead of moving all of your funds to the US as part of a pension rollover.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) can continue abroad. Old Age Security (OAS) depends on residence history; the Canada-US agreement may help you qualify.

CPP and OAS are taxable only in the US. Other pensions may be taxed in both countries, with foreign tax credits potentially reducing double taxation.

Regular RRSPs allow taxable withdrawals before retirement. Locked-in funds and employer pensions have additional payout restrictions.

Wise can convert paid-out pension money from Canadian dollars (CAD) to US dollars (USD) and send it to a US bank account. Compare the amount received after fees. Manage Canadian pension payments in the US with Wise Account Convert Canadian dollar pension payments after they reach your account

Compare the total USD amount after transfer and conversion fees

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Can you really transfer a Canadian pension to the US? You can usually receive Canadian pension money in the US, but you generally cannot move an RRSP or RRIF directly into an IRA or 401(k) as a tax-free rollover. “Transfer” can mean moving a retirement account, withdrawing savings, or sending money abroad after a pension payment. Moving the cash to a US account does not turn a taxable withdrawal into a tax-free rollover. Plan Options after moving Tax-free rollover to a US plan? When tax may arise What to confirm Registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) Keep savings invested in Canada or withdraw funds. Generally no. Withdrawals. Whether the provider serves US residents and allows investment trades. Registered retirement income fund (RRIF) Keep the fund in Canada and receive withdrawals abroad. Generally no. Distributions. Minimum withdrawals, withholding, and payment arrangements. Locked-in retirement account (LIRA) Keep former workplace pension savings locked in or use a permitted retirement income arrangement. Generally no. Cash withdrawals, including after unlocking. Applicable pension legislation and unlocking conditions. Employer pension Receive pension income; other payout options depend on the plan. Generally no. Pension payments or a cash lump sum. Available payouts and benefits you would give up. CPP Receive Canadian benefits while living in the US. No account balance to roll over. Benefit payments. Eligibility, contribution record, and direct deposit. OAS Receive benefits abroad if you meet the residence rules. No account balance to roll over. Benefit payments. Residence history and eligibility under the Canada-US agreement. Details correct at time of writing – 10 November 2026. As rules can change, check the latest online before making retirement decisions. How the US-Canada totalization agreement helps The US-Canada totalization agreement helps people qualify for public benefits by counting eligible coverage from both countries. It does not transfer retirement accounts or combine them into one pension. Canadian coverage may help you qualify for a partial US Social Security benefit if you have at least six US work credits. Eligible US coverage can also help meet OAS residence requirements. Each country calculates and pays its own benefit. Combining coverage for eligibility does not automatically entitle you to a full pension.

What affects access to your Canadian pension after moving? Your withdrawal options depend on your plan’s rules and the services your provider offers US residents. RRSP and RRIF: A regular RRSP lets you choose when to withdraw. A RRIF requires minimum annual withdrawals starting the year after opening.

A regular RRSP lets you choose when to withdraw. A RRIF requires minimum annual withdrawals starting the year after opening. LIRA: Moving abroad does not automatically unlock your savings. Early access depends on the pension legislation governing your account.

Moving abroad does not automatically unlock your savings. Early access depends on the pension legislation governing your account. Employer pension: With a defined benefit plan, taking an available lump sum replaces future pension payments. Compare the after-tax cash with the income and survivor benefits you would give up. Before moving, confirm whether your provider will let you keep the account, trade investments, and receive payments at your US address. Eligible taxpayers can generally defer US federal tax on earnings left in an RRSP or RRIF until withdrawal. Account reporting may still apply.

How long can you stay out of Canada without losing your pension? Leaving Canada does not automatically stop your pension. The rules differ for CPP, OAS, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). CPP: Payments can continue indefinitely while you live abroad. Your entitlement is based on your contribution record.

Payments can continue indefinitely while you live abroad. Your entitlement is based on your contribution record. OAS: Payments generally stop six months after your departure month unless you have at least 20 years of Canadian residence after age 18 or qualify through a social security agreement. Eligible US coverage may help under the Canada-US agreement.

Payments generally stop six months after your departure month unless you have at least 20 years of Canadian residence after age 18 or qualify through a social security agreement. Eligible US coverage may help under the Canada-US agreement. GIS: This income-tested OAS supplement generally stops six months after your departure month, even if your OAS continues. Notify Service Canada before leaving for more than six months to avoid overpayments.

How Canadian pensions are taxed for US residents Your tax residence and payment type determine the treatment. These rules concern US tax residents who are non-residents of Canada. CPP and OAS: taxable only in the US CPP and OAS paid to US residents are taxable only in the US under the treaty, with no Canadian withholding. They follow federal Social Security tax rules: depending on your income and filing status, up to 85% may be included in taxable income. This is the taxable share, not an 85% tax rate. RRSP, RRIF, and employer pension payments Your Canadian provider deducts tax before paying you. Article XVIII of the Canada-US tax treaty reduces withholding for qualifying periodic pension payments. Payment Usual Canadian withholding Qualifying periodic employer pension or RRIF payments 15% Ordinary RRSP withdrawals, lump sums, and non-qualifying RRIF withdrawals Generally 25% Monthly payments do not automatically qualify for 15%. Ordinary RRSP cash withdrawals generally remain subject to 25%, even when taken regularly. The US may also tax these payments. A foreign tax credit can offset eligible Canadian tax against US tax on the same income, subject to limits. State tax treatment may differ from federal treaty rules. You may also need to report Canadian retirement accounts, even without making withdrawals. Taxes Tax implications of moving to the US from Canada Read more Part XIII withholding and section 217 refunds Part XIII withholding is the tax deducted from certain Canadian pension payments to non-residents. It is usually your final Canadian tax on that income, but two refund routes may apply: Route How it works Usual deadline Section 217 election File a Canadian return to recalculate tax on eligible pension income. If you owe less than was withheld, you recover the difference. Your worldwide income affects the calculation. File by June 30 of the following year; pay any balance by April 30. Form NR7-R Request a refund when your payer withheld more than the treaty allows. This corrects excess withholding rather than recalculating your overall tax. Two years after the end of the year the payer sent the tax to the CRA.

Can you collect CPP and OAS in the US? You can receive a CPP retirement pension in the US from age 60 if you have at least one valid contribution. OAS starts at 65 and requires you to meet the rules for payment abroad, including residence history and Canadian citizenship or legal-resident status immediately before leaving. To apply from the US, submit the Canadian benefits application through a US Social Security office or mail it to Service Canada. Direct deposit into a US bank account is available in USD. Prepare your routing number, account number, account type, and bank details. Can you collect CPP and Social Security at the same time? Yes. If you qualify for both, Canada pays your CPP and the US pays your Social Security. Working in both countries can establish separate entitlements, with the totalization agreement helping when you lack enough coverage in one system. The Social Security Fairness Act repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset for benefits payable from January 2024. Older advice that a Canadian pension reduces US benefits under those provisions is outdated. For the wider US retirement framework, see Pensions in the US: an essential guide for expats. Retirement Pensions in the US: an essential guide for expats in [2026] Read more What happens to your CPP if you leave Canada permanently? Leaving Canada permanently does not cancel the CPP benefits you have earned. You can receive your pension in the US when eligible, but you cannot cash out your contributions when you move. Your pension amount depends on your contribution record and the age you start claiming. Keep your contribution statement and update Service Canada with your address and banking details.

How to convert Canadian pension payments from CAD to USD If your Canadian pension arrives in CAD but your bills are in USD, Wise can convert the paid-out money and send it to your US bank account. For example, you could transfer part of a monthly pension to cover US bills while leaving money in your Canadian bank account for expenses there. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its transfer fee upfront. It is a money transfer provider, not a bank, and handles paid-out funds rather than pension-plan rollovers. Compare Wise with your bank using the same CAD amount at roughly the same time. Look at the final USD amount after conversion, transfer fees, and any intermediary or receiving charges. The delivery estimate and payment method also matter for regular bills. Banking Banking in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more

Next steps before transferring your Canadian pension to the US 1 Identify your plans. Gather account statements, your CPP contribution record, and your Canadian residence history for OAS. 2 Check your options. Confirm whether you can keep each plan in Canada, receive payments abroad, or qualify to unlock funds. 3 Review the tax impact. Discuss withdrawal timing, withholding, and a possible section 217 election with a cross-border tax professional. 4 Set up payments. Update your address and tax-residence details, then arrange direct deposit or another accepted payment route. 5 Compare CAD to USD costs. Check the final amount you will receive and keep payment statements, conversion records, and tax slips. Include healthcare costs when planning how your pension will cover living expenses in the US. For broader retirement planning, read Retirement in the US as a Canadian. Retirement Retiring in the U.S. as a Canadian: Visas, Taxes, and Healthcare Read more