How to transfer a UK pension to the US: options explained

Moving to the US does not mean you need to move the pension you built up in the UK. If you want to transfer a UK pension to the US, a direct rollover into a 401(k) or individual retirement account (IRA) is generally unavailable. You can usually keep your UK pension and receive payments while living abroad.
The decision is whether your existing provider meets your needs, whether a UK self-invested personal pension (SIPP) would help, and how to receive income in dollars. Your pension type, withdrawal plans, and US tax status determine which options are practical.
This guide is for informational purposes only and is not financial, tax, legal, or investment advice. Your circumstances and applicable rules may differ.
Key takeaways
- Direct transfer to a 401(k) or individual retirement account (IRA) is usually not available.
- Ordinary US retirement plans are not set up as HMRC-recognized qualifying recognized overseas pension schemes (QROPS).
- You might leave your pension in the UK, move eligible pots to a UK-based self-invested personal pension (SIPP), or draw benefits and move the money separately.
- UK and US tax treatment can differ, especially for lump sums.
- Wise can be useful for moving pension payments into US dollars (USD), using the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees.
Wise Account for UK pension payments in the US
- Manage GBP and USD in one account.
- Compare conversion fees and exchange rates.
- Move eligible pension proceeds separately.
Can you transfer a UK pension to a 401(k) or IRA?
A direct transfer from a UK pension into a standard US retirement account, such as a 401(k), IRA, or similar plan, is generally not available.
This is different from receiving pension money in the US later. You may be able to keep the pension in the UK, take drawdown or other allowed benefits, and then move those proceeds to America. If you are comparing a UK pension with pensions in the US, it helps to treat the pension wrapper and the payout route as two separate decisions.
What this means in practice:
- You usually cannot do a normal UK-to-US retirement rollover
- You may still have workable UK-based alternatives
- You may be able to receive pension income or lump sums in the US later
- Tax and reporting questions often matter more than the transfer idea itself
Why are there no QROPS in the US?
A common question is whether there is a “QROPS US” route. In practice, that is usually a misconception. UK overseas transfers generally need a qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme, but ordinary US retirement accounts are not designed to work as HMRC-recognized receiving schemes.
Myth versus reality:
- Myth: Any US retirement account can receive a UK pension transfer. Reality: A 401(k) or IRA is not the same as a QROPS.
- Myth: There is a hidden US workaround. Reality: Readers should verify the current HMRC list, but ordinary US plans are a dead end here.
- Myth: Receiving pension income in America means the pension was transferred. Reality: Payout logistics are a separate question.
Alternatives to transferring your UK pension to the US
If your current UK provider supports US residents and offers the withdrawals you need, you may be able to keep your pension where it is. If those services are restricted, moving eligible savings to a UK SIPP may help. Under either arrangement, you can take benefits when eligible and transfer the payments to the US.
The following table compares the main alternatives and their practical considerations.
|Option
|When it may suit you
|Main consideration
|Keep your existing UK pension
|Provider can manage your pension and pay benefits while you live in the US
|Services and payment options may be restricted for US residents
|Move eligible savings to a UK SIPP
|Combine pensions or access different investments and flexible withdrawals
|Provider must accept US residents; fees or lost benefits may outweigh advantages
|Draw benefits and transfer the money
|Eligible to take pension benefits and need income for US expenses
|Withdrawal amounts and timing can affect your tax bill
Keep your pension with its current provider
Leaving your pension in the UK may be the simplest option if your current provider can continue serving you in the US. You avoid arranging a transfer and retain benefits that could be lost by moving to another plan.
The important question is what you will be able to do once you live abroad. A provider may let you keep an existing pension but restrict investment changes or the ability to start flexible withdrawals.
Payment arrangements matter too. If your provider only pays into a UK bank account, you may still be able to receive your pension there and transfer the money to the US separately.
Transfer eligible savings to a UK SIPP
A SIPP, or self-invested personal pension, is a UK pension account, not a US retirement plan. For some expats, it can help consolidate old defined contribution pots, widen investment choice, and make drawdown easier to manage.
The risk is that more flexibility can also mean more tax and investment complexity for a US taxpayer. MoneyHelper also warns that defined benefit transfers are often not a good idea for most people, because you can lose valuable guaranteed income and inflation protection.
The following table compares flexibility, tax complexity, and the type of pension holder each option may suit.
|Option
|Flexibility
|Tax complexity
|Who it may suit
|Leave legacy UK plan in place
|Low to medium
|Medium
|Happy with current provider
|Move eligible defined contribution (DC) pots to a UK-based SIPP
|High
|Medium to high
|Wants consolidation and drawdown control
|Transfer defined benefit (DB) benefits to a SIPP
|High after transfer
|High
|Only after specialist review
|Move pension to a standard US plan
|Not usually available
|Very high
|Usually not an option
A practical scenario is a reader with two old UK workplace defined contribution pensions and one defined benefit pension. Keeping the defined benefit pension untouched, while moving only the defined contribution pots to a SIPP, can sometimes reduce administration without giving up the most valuable guarantees.
Draw benefits and move the money separately
For many US-based retirees, this is the most practical real-world path. You keep the pension in the UK, take allowed income or withdrawals, and then move the money to the US as a separate transfer.
Before doing that, verify:
- Your provider’s withdrawal and overseas payment rules
- Whether UK withholding applies in your case
- How the payment will be taxed in the US
- Whether a large one-time withdrawal could create reporting or tax issues
What tax rules apply to a UK pension in the US?
UK pension income can be taxable in the US even if the payments stay in a UK bank account. Your tax residence, citizenship, and the type of payment determine which rules apply and whether you can claim relief from tax in either country.
How the UK-US tax treaty affects pension income
The UK-US tax treaty sets out which country can tax your pension and how double taxation can be relieved. For someone treated as a US resident under the treaty, the starting points are:
|Pension payment
|General treaty treatment
|Regular income from a private workplace or personal pension
|Generally taxable in the US
|UK State Pension
|Generally taxable in the US under the treaty’s social security rules
|UK government service pension
|Generally taxable in the UK; if you are both a US resident and a US national, generally taxable in the US instead
The treaty’s saving clause lets the US tax its citizens and residents, subject to specific exceptions. Green card holders may therefore owe US tax on a government service pension also taxable in the UK.
If eligible, you can use Form US-Individual 2002 to request relief from UK tax deductions or reclaim tax withheld. Where both countries can tax the payment, a foreign tax credit may offset eligible UK tax against your US bill, subject to limits.
State tax needs separate consideration because some states do not follow the treaty.
Is a UK tax-free lump sum also tax-free in the US?
A UK tax-free lump sum can still be taxable in the US. The treaty treats regular pension income and lump sums differently, and its saving clause can allow US taxation of lump sums.
If no UK tax is due on the withdrawal, there is no UK tax on that payment to offset against a US bill. Have a UK-US tax professional confirm whether a US exemption applies before withdrawing, so you can budget for any tax.
How do you report a UK pension in the US?
Reporting a UK pension in the US can involve declaring payments on your tax return and separately disclosing pension assets. Asset reporting may apply before you start taking withdrawals.
These reporting thresholds apply to individuals living in the US:
|Filing
|What you count
|Reporting threshold
|FBAR (Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts – FinCEN Form 114)
|Combined value of reportable foreign financial accounts
|More than $10,000 at any time during the year
|Form 8938 – single or married filing separately
|Combined value of specified foreign financial assets
|More than $50,000 at year-end or $75,000 at any time
|Form 8938 – married filing jointly
|Combined value of specified foreign financial assets
|More than $100,000 at year-end or $150,000 at any time
Details correct at the time of review – 5 November 2026. As information can change, check the latest requirements before filing.
Form 8938 accompanies your tax return; the FBAR is filed separately. If no US income tax return is required, Form 8938 is unnecessary, but FBAR obligations may still apply.
Two distinctions matter for pensions:
- UK State Pension: Your entitlement is excluded from Form 8938 reporting, although payments may still be taxable.
- SIPPs and foreign trusts: Forms 3520 and 3520-A may apply under foreign-trust rules. Qualifying retirement arrangements can be exempt, but separate FBAR and Form 8938 obligations remain.
Keep statements showing account values, gross British pound (GBP) payments, payment dates, and UK tax deducted. Report required amounts in USD using the applicable conversion rules; your net deposit after fees may differ from reportable income.
How do you receive a UK pension in the US practically?
Once you decide not to transfer the pension itself, compare the payout route, timing, fees, and exchange rate. Major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo may charge incoming wire or foreign exchange costs, so the cheapest-looking option on paper is not always the cheapest in practice.
The following table compares common payment routes and the costs or practical details to check.
|Route
|What to compare
|Watch for
|Direct to US bank
|Incoming wire fee, exchange rate, payment timing
|Bank fees and weaker foreign exchange rates
|To a UK account first
|More control over timing
|Extra administration step
|Multi-currency transfer service
|Transparent fee display, rate, delivery time
|Correct recipient details
If you are still setting up your US receiving account, Expatica’s guides on the best ways to receive money from abroad in the US and how to open a bank account can help.
Using Wise to convert pension income or withdrawals into USD
Wise can be useful if you keep your pension in the UK, receive money there, and then need to convert it into dollars. It can help you compare transparent fees, the mid-market exchange rate, payout timing, and recipient details, but it does not transfer the pension, replace your pension provider, or provide tax advice.
Wise may be useful when:
- You receive recurring pension income in GBP
- You take a larger drawdown payment and want fee visibility
- You want to compare its foreign exchange cost with what your bank offers
Next step: compare Wise pricing with your bank’s incoming wire and exchange charges before your first payout.
When is transferring or drawing from a UK pension a bad idea?
It may be a bad idea if any of these red flags apply:
- You have a defined benefit pension: Giving up guaranteed lifetime income can be irreversible.
- You have safeguarded benefits or exit fees: The transfer cost may outweigh the benefit.
- You are using a SIPP without understanding US tax consequences: The investment menu can create problems for US taxpayers.
- You want a large lump sum without modeling the US result first: The UK and US may not treat that payment the same way.
- You were approached out of the blue: Cold-contact pension offers are a scam warning, not a shortcut.
Before sharing paperwork or authorizing a transfer, verify the firm’s regulatory status and avoid anyone promising easy access, guaranteed returns, or a special US workaround.
When should you get professional advice?
Paying for advice is usually worth it if you have a defined benefit transfer, safeguarded benefits, a large pension pot, dual UK-US tax exposure, uncertain treaty treatment, or complex Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reporting. It is also wise when retirement, divorce, the death of a loved one, or a move back to the UK changes your plan.
Look for a UK-regulated pension specialist and a US-qualified cross-border tax professional. If you keep the pension in the UK, compare your payout route, including Wise and your bank, before the first drawdown date.
Next steps for your UK pension
For most UK pension holders moving to the US, the practical choice is between keeping the existing UK plan, transferring eligible savings to a UK SIPP, or drawing benefits and moving the proceeds separately. Before making changes, confirm your provider’s rules, preserve any valuable pension guarantees, and review the UK and US tax implications with a qualified professional. Once your payment arrangements are clear, compare the costs of receiving GBP and converting it into USD. A Wise Account may help you manage those currencies and transfer eligible pension proceeds separately from the pension itself.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about transferring a UK pension to the US
Can I transfer a UK pension to a 401(k)?
Usually no. A standard 401(k) is not the same thing as a qualifying UK overseas receiving scheme, so a direct transfer is generally not available. Receiving pension money in the US later is a separate issue.
Can I transfer a UK pension to an IRA?
Usually no. An IRA is a US retirement account, not a shortcut around UK transfer restrictions. Most readers will need to look at UK-based options or take benefits and move the money separately.
Are there any QROPS in the US?
At the time of writing in November 2026, there are no QROPS options for ordinary US retirement accounts. As rules can change, verify current HMRC status before acting.
Is a UK pension taxable in the US?
Often yes, but the result depends on your residency, citizenship, pension type, and whether the payment is regular income or a lump sum. Treaty rules may help, but they do not create one universal answer.
Can I receive my UK State Pension in America?
Yes, in general. But you still need to set up the payment route properly and understand how the income is treated for US tax purposes.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Rules for transferring UK pensions to overseas pension schemes, GOV.UK – Transferring to an overseas pension scheme
- Overseas pension transfers and HMRC requirements, HMRC – Overseas pensions: pension transfers
- Options and considerations when moving UK pension savings overseas, MoneyHelper – Moving your UK pension overseas
- How self-invested personal pensions work, MoneyHelper – Self-invested personal pensions
- UK pension minimum access age rules, HMRC – Minimum pension age
- US income tax treaties and treaty information, IRS – US income tax treaties
- UK rules affecting pension lump sums, HMRC – Pension lump sums
- Comparison of foreign account and asset reporting requirements, IRS – Form 8938 and FBAR requirements
- Questions and answers about reporting specified foreign financial assets, IRS – Questions and answers on Form 8938
- US tax treatment of foreign pension and annuity distributions, IRS – Foreign pension and annuity distributions
- Foreign currency reporting and exchange rate guidance, IRS – Foreign currency and exchange rates
- Claiming and receiving the UK State Pension while living abroad, GOV.UK – Claiming the State Pension abroad
- Receiving payments using GBP account details, Wise – Receiving money with GBP account details
- Countries where Wise customers can hold money, Wise – Where you can hold money
- Wise regulatory and account protection information, Wise – Status as a money services business
- Recognizing warning signs of pension scams, FCA – Pension scams
- What to expect from regulated pension transfer advice, FCA – Pension transfer advice
- Transferring or consolidating defined contribution pension plans, MoneyHelper – Transferring or combining defined contribution pensions
- IRS correspondence concerning UK pension lump-sum distributions, IRS – UK pension lump-sum distributions
- Eligibility and limitations for foreign tax credits, IRS – Foreign tax credit