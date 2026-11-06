How to transfer a UK pension to the US: options explained

Key takeaways Direct transfer to a 401(k) or individual retirement account (IRA) is usually not available.

Ordinary US retirement plans are not set up as HMRC-recognized qualifying recognized overseas pension schemes (QROPS).

You might leave your pension in the UK, move eligible pots to a UK-based self-invested personal pension (SIPP), or draw benefits and move the money separately.

UK and US tax treatment can differ, especially for lump sums.

Wise can be useful for moving pension payments into US dollars (USD), using the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees. Wise Account for UK pension payments in the US Manage GBP and USD in one account.

Compare conversion fees and exchange rates.

Move eligible pension proceeds separately. Explore the Wise Account

Can you transfer a UK pension to a 401(k) or IRA? A direct transfer from a UK pension into a standard US retirement account, such as a 401(k), IRA, or similar plan, is generally not available. This is different from receiving pension money in the US later. You may be able to keep the pension in the UK, take drawdown or other allowed benefits, and then move those proceeds to America. If you are comparing a UK pension with pensions in the US, it helps to treat the pension wrapper and the payout route as two separate decisions. What this means in practice: You usually cannot do a normal UK-to-US retirement rollover

You may still have workable UK-based alternatives

You may be able to receive pension income or lump sums in the US later

Tax and reporting questions often matter more than the transfer idea itself

Why are there no QROPS in the US? A common question is whether there is a “QROPS US” route. In practice, that is usually a misconception. UK overseas transfers generally need a qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme, but ordinary US retirement accounts are not designed to work as HMRC-recognized receiving schemes. Myth versus reality: Myth: Any US retirement account can receive a UK pension transfer. Reality: A 401(k) or IRA is not the same as a QROPS.

Any US retirement account can receive a UK pension transfer. A 401(k) or IRA is not the same as a QROPS. Myth: There is a hidden US workaround. Reality: Readers should verify the current HMRC list, but ordinary US plans are a dead end here.

There is a hidden US workaround. Readers should verify the current HMRC list, but ordinary US plans are a dead end here. Myth: Receiving pension income in America means the pension was transferred. Reality: Payout logistics are a separate question.

Alternatives to transferring your UK pension to the US If your current UK provider supports US residents and offers the withdrawals you need, you may be able to keep your pension where it is. If those services are restricted, moving eligible savings to a UK SIPP may help. Under either arrangement, you can take benefits when eligible and transfer the payments to the US. The following table compares the main alternatives and their practical considerations. Option When it may suit you Main consideration Keep your existing UK pension Provider can manage your pension and pay benefits while you live in the US Services and payment options may be restricted for US residents Move eligible savings to a UK SIPP Combine pensions or access different investments and flexible withdrawals Provider must accept US residents; fees or lost benefits may outweigh advantages Draw benefits and transfer the money Eligible to take pension benefits and need income for US expenses Withdrawal amounts and timing can affect your tax bill Keep your pension with its current provider Leaving your pension in the UK may be the simplest option if your current provider can continue serving you in the US. You avoid arranging a transfer and retain benefits that could be lost by moving to another plan. The important question is what you will be able to do once you live abroad. A provider may let you keep an existing pension but restrict investment changes or the ability to start flexible withdrawals. Payment arrangements matter too. If your provider only pays into a UK bank account, you may still be able to receive your pension there and transfer the money to the US separately. Transfer eligible savings to a UK SIPP A SIPP, or self-invested personal pension, is a UK pension account, not a US retirement plan. For some expats, it can help consolidate old defined contribution pots, widen investment choice, and make drawdown easier to manage. The risk is that more flexibility can also mean more tax and investment complexity for a US taxpayer. MoneyHelper also warns that defined benefit transfers are often not a good idea for most people, because you can lose valuable guaranteed income and inflation protection. The following table compares flexibility, tax complexity, and the type of pension holder each option may suit. Option Flexibility Tax complexity Who it may suit Leave legacy UK plan in place Low to medium Medium Happy with current provider Move eligible defined contribution (DC) pots to a UK-based SIPP High Medium to high Wants consolidation and drawdown control Transfer defined benefit (DB) benefits to a SIPP High after transfer High Only after specialist review Move pension to a standard US plan Not usually available Very high Usually not an option A practical scenario is a reader with two old UK workplace defined contribution pensions and one defined benefit pension. Keeping the defined benefit pension untouched, while moving only the defined contribution pots to a SIPP, can sometimes reduce administration without giving up the most valuable guarantees. Draw benefits and move the money separately For many US-based retirees, this is the most practical real-world path. You keep the pension in the UK, take allowed income or withdrawals, and then move the money to the US as a separate transfer. Before doing that, verify: Your provider’s withdrawal and overseas payment rules

Whether UK withholding applies in your case

How the payment will be taxed in the US

Whether a large one-time withdrawal could create reporting or tax issues

What tax rules apply to a UK pension in the US? UK pension income can be taxable in the US even if the payments stay in a UK bank account. Your tax residence, citizenship, and the type of payment determine which rules apply and whether you can claim relief from tax in either country. How the UK-US tax treaty affects pension income The UK-US tax treaty sets out which country can tax your pension and how double taxation can be relieved. For someone treated as a US resident under the treaty, the starting points are: Pension payment General treaty treatment Regular income from a private workplace or personal pension Generally taxable in the US UK State Pension Generally taxable in the US under the treaty’s social security rules UK government service pension Generally taxable in the UK; if you are both a US resident and a US national, generally taxable in the US instead The treaty’s saving clause lets the US tax its citizens and residents, subject to specific exceptions. Green card holders may therefore owe US tax on a government service pension also taxable in the UK. If eligible, you can use Form US-Individual 2002 to request relief from UK tax deductions or reclaim tax withheld. Where both countries can tax the payment, a foreign tax credit may offset eligible UK tax against your US bill, subject to limits. State tax needs separate consideration because some states do not follow the treaty. Taxes Income tax in the US: A guide for Expats [2026] Read more Is a UK tax-free lump sum also tax-free in the US? A UK tax-free lump sum can still be taxable in the US. The treaty treats regular pension income and lump sums differently, and its saving clause can allow US taxation of lump sums. If no UK tax is due on the withdrawal, there is no UK tax on that payment to offset against a US bill. Have a UK-US tax professional confirm whether a US exemption applies before withdrawing, so you can budget for any tax.

How do you report a UK pension in the US? Reporting a UK pension in the US can involve declaring payments on your tax return and separately disclosing pension assets. Asset reporting may apply before you start taking withdrawals. These reporting thresholds apply to individuals living in the US: Filing What you count Reporting threshold FBAR (Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts – FinCEN Form 114) Combined value of reportable foreign financial accounts More than $10,000 at any time during the year Form 8938 – single or married filing separately Combined value of specified foreign financial assets More than $50,000 at year-end or $75,000 at any time Form 8938 – married filing jointly Combined value of specified foreign financial assets More than $100,000 at year-end or $150,000 at any time Details correct at the time of review – 5 November 2026. As information can change, check the latest requirements before filing. Form 8938 accompanies your tax return; the FBAR is filed separately. If no US income tax return is required, Form 8938 is unnecessary, but FBAR obligations may still apply. Two distinctions matter for pensions: UK State Pension: Your entitlement is excluded from Form 8938 reporting, although payments may still be taxable.

Your entitlement is excluded from Form 8938 reporting, although payments may still be taxable. SIPPs and foreign trusts: Forms 3520 and 3520-A may apply under foreign-trust rules. Qualifying retirement arrangements can be exempt, but separate FBAR and Form 8938 obligations remain. Keep statements showing account values, gross British pound (GBP) payments, payment dates, and UK tax deducted. Report required amounts in USD using the applicable conversion rules; your net deposit after fees may differ from reportable income.

When is transferring or drawing from a UK pension a bad idea? It may be a bad idea if any of these red flags apply: You have a defined benefit pension: Giving up guaranteed lifetime income can be irreversible.

Giving up guaranteed lifetime income can be irreversible. You have safeguarded benefits or exit fees: The transfer cost may outweigh the benefit.

The transfer cost may outweigh the benefit. You are using a SIPP without understanding US tax consequences: The investment menu can create problems for US taxpayers.

The investment menu can create problems for US taxpayers. You want a large lump sum without modeling the US result first: The UK and US may not treat that payment the same way.

The UK and US may not treat that payment the same way. You were approached out of the blue: Cold-contact pension offers are a scam warning, not a shortcut. Before sharing paperwork or authorizing a transfer, verify the firm’s regulatory status and avoid anyone promising easy access, guaranteed returns, or a special US workaround.