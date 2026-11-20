Key takeaways You can usually join your employer’s plan if you meet its eligibility rules.

Your tax residency, not your visa alone, determines your US tax treatment.

Early withdrawals may trigger income tax and a 10% additional tax.

Nonresident aliens may face 30% withholding unless treaty relief applies.

After leaving the US, you may keep, roll over, or withdraw your savings.

You can generally name a non-US citizen as your beneficiary. Manage US dollars abroad with Wise Account Convert USD after receiving a retirement payout

Send money abroad in supported currencies

Check conversion fees before transferring Explore Wise Account

Can non-Americans invest in a 401(k) plan in the US? Non-Americans can generally invest in a 401(k) through their employer. Eligibility depends on the employer’s plan rather than citizenship alone. A 401(k) is an employer retirement account funded from your salary. The 2026 elective deferral limit, the most you can contribute from your own pay before any eligible catch-up contributions, is $24,500. This rises to $25,500 for 2027. Visa holders and green card holders Green card holders and most work-visa holders on a US payroll can join a 401(k) if the plan is open to them. Your employer may ask for a Social Security number (SSN) to set up your account. Plan rules on eligibility, vesting, and matching apply to all eligible employees, whatever their visa. Vesting determines how much of your employer’s contributions you own when you leave. Visa type does not guarantee or block access, so check your plan.

How your tax status changes 401(k) rules for foreigners Your 401(k) tax treatment depends on your US tax residency. You are generally a resident alien if you hold a green card or meet the substantial presence test, subject to exceptions. The presence test requires at least 31 days in the US this year and 183 weighted days over 3 years: all qualifying days this year, one-third from last year, and one-sixth from the year before. The following table compares the general tax treatment and usual federal tax return for each status. Status General tax treatment Usual tax return Resident alien Taxed on worldwide income Form 1040 Nonresident alien Taxed mainly on US-source income Form 1040-NR Details checked on 20 November 2026. Tax rules can change, so confirm your tax treatment using current official guidance. Your status also affects withholding on withdrawals. See our guide to US income tax rules for expats. If you must file but cannot get an SSN, you may need an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Expatica’s guide to Income tax in the US: A guide for expats Read more

401(k) withdrawal rules for 2026 and the tax you pay Traditional 401(k) withdrawals generally count as ordinary income. Before age 59½, the taxable amount may also face a 10% additional tax unless an exception applies. Qualified Roth withdrawals follow separate rules. Traditional accounts also require minimum withdrawals later in life. Your plan withholds tax before paying you; this may differ from your final bill.

Payments are generally reported on Form 1099-R or, for nonresident aliens, Form 1042-S. Can you withdraw 100% of your 401(k)? You may be able to withdraw your full vested balance after leaving your employer. The taxable amount generally enters your income, and a 10% additional tax may apply before age 59½. Eligible rollover distributions paid to US persons generally face 20% withholding. Nonresident aliens may face 30% withholding on US-source taxable payments unless treaty relief applies. If you’re a nonresident alien individual, you might be able to use Form W-8BEN to claim applicable treaty benefits and reduce your overall tax burden. Get professional advice to see if this is possible in your specific situation.

What happens to your 401(k) if you leave the US? Your 401(k) can usually stay invested when you leave the US, but check the provider’s overseas rules first. Some plan providers and individual retirement account (IRA) custodians, the firms that hold IRAs, restrict non-US addresses, so ask in writing. Confirm whether you can keep the account and how you would access or withdraw the money. Your choice often depends on whether you expect to return. Leave it, roll it over, or cash it out: how the options compare When deciding what to do with your 401(k) after leaving the US, compare the tax implications and access requirements. Option Best for US tax effect Access from abroad Main downside Leave it in the plan Staying invested if the plan allows Generally deferred until withdrawal Depends on the provider Provider may restrict non-US addresses Direct rollover to an IRA Wider investment choice Generally deferred for a traditional-to-traditional rollover Depends on the custodian Some restrict non-US addresses Cash out Needing money now Taxable amount enters income; possible 10% additional tax Check payout methods Immediate tax cost A direct rollover moves money straight between institutions, without withholding. A 60-day rollover pays you first, so you must replace the withheld amount from other funds to roll over the full balance. The usual withholding is 20% for US persons; foreign-person rules can differ. These are US tax effects. Your country of residence may treat the account or rollover differently. Can a 401(k) be transferred to another country? Transferring a 401(k) abroad does not usually preserve its US tax benefits. US rollover rules cover eligible US plans and IRAs, so a tax-free move into a foreign pension is usually not available. A foreign pension may accept the money under local law, yet the US may still treat the transfer as a taxable distribution. Get cross-border tax advice before you move any money. Expatica’s guide to Retirement and pension insurance in the US: guide for expats Read more

Can a non-US citizen be a 401(k) beneficiary? You can usually name a non-US citizen as your 401(k) beneficiary, subject to the plan’s rules. Federal law, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), generally makes your spouse the default beneficiary unless they give the required written consent to someone else. Payouts to a nonresident alien beneficiary may face withholding, and the beneficiary may owe tax at home. US estate tax rules can also apply to non-US persons, so ask a professional about that. Keep your beneficiary forms current.

How much 401(k) savings could produce $10,000 a month? To get a feel for this, you might use the “4% rule,” a retirement guideline suggesting you withdraw 4% of your invested assets annually to help your funds last for 30 years. To estimate the 401(k) balance needed for $10,000 a month, a 4% withdrawal rate implies the balance below before tax. Step Working Result Annual income needed $10,000 × 12 $120,000 Balance at 4% $120,000 ÷ 0.04 $3,000,000 This is an illustration, not a guarantee. Taxes, fees, and your home country change the real figure. Investment returns, and therefore the 4% withdrawal concept, are not guaranteed. Investments may lose value. What could $100,000 in a 401(k) be worth in 30 years? The value of $100,000 in a 401(k) over 30 years depends on investment returns. These illustrative figures assume no new contributions and are before tax and fees. Annual return Value after 30 years 4% $324,000 5% $432,000 7% $761,000 Returns are not guaranteed, fees reduce results, and inflation reduces buying power.

How a Wise Account can help you manage US dollars and money abroad If your 401(k) payout arrives in dollars but your expenses are abroad, a Wise account can help you convert and send the money after withdrawal. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its conversion fee upfront, making it easier to compare quotes. Once the payout reaches your US bank account, you can: Send money to your overseas account in a supported currency.

Keep dollars for remaining US bills.

Convert what you need for expenses abroad. Check your plan’s payout methods first. Our guide to opening a US bank account explains your options. Expatica’s guide to How to open a bank account in the US Read more