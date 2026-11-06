Retirement and pension insurance in the US: guide for expats

Key takeaways US Social Security includes public retirement benefits funded through payroll taxes and based on covered work.

Many non-citizens can qualify for Social Security through covered employment and sufficient work credits.

Workplace 401(k)s and employer plans let you build retirement savings through payroll contributions, sometimes supplemented by an employer match.

Personal retirement accounts known as Individual retirement arrangements (IRAs) offer tax advantages, with contributions generally dependent on eligible earnings and access subject to provider requirements.

Receiving retirement income from abroad may be possible, but the benefit, your citizenship, and destination affect the rules. Payment arrangements, taxes, and currency costs also matter.

Totalization agreements can help establish eligibility and avoid double Social Security contributions. They do not transfer pension money between countries. Manage retirement money across borders with Wise Hold and manage supported currencies in one account.

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How retirement works in the US for expats US retirement planning usually combines Social Security, employer-sponsored benefits, and personal savings. Workplace benefits can include a defined benefit pension or a savings plan such as a 401(k), with different implications for your retirement income. The following table compares the main retirement arrangements and the factors that determine retirement income. Arrangement How it works What determines your retirement income Social Security Public benefits earned through covered work Earnings history and claiming age Defined benefit pension An employer promises a benefit under a formula Usually salary, service, and retirement age 401(k) A workplace savings account, potentially with employer contributions Contributions, investment returns, and fees IRA A personal retirement account opened with a provider Contributions, investment returns, and fees Pension vs 401(k): what is the difference? The main difference is who bears the investment risk. With a defined benefit pension, the employer is responsible for funding the promised benefit. With a 401(k), you generally choose investments from the plan’s options, and their performance affects the balance available for retirement. A pension therefore provides a benefit calculated under the plan’s rules, while a 401(k) requires you to manage withdrawals from your savings. The protection available to each arrangement also differs. What does pension insurance cover? Pension insurance in the US protects benefits in certain employer pensions through the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC). The agency operates separate insurance programs for single-employer and multiemployer defined benefit plans. PBGC coverage does not extend to 401(k)s, IRAs, or government pensions. Even for insured plans, legal limits can affect the amount guaranteed. Your plan administrator can confirm whether your pension is covered and which benefits are protected.

Who qualifies for US retirement benefits? Social Security eligibility for non-citizens Social Security eligibility for non-citizens depends on covered work and Social Security Administration (SSA) requirements. For retirement benefits based on your own US record, the main conditions are: Work credits: You generally need 40 credits, with up to 4 earned annually, equivalent to at least 10 years of covered work.

You generally need 40 credits, with up to 4 earned annually, equivalent to at least 10 years of covered work. Covered earnings: In 2026, each credit requires $1,890 in earnings subject to Social Security, according to SSA credit rules.

In 2026, each credit requires $1,890 in earnings subject to Social Security, according to SSA credit rules. Claiming age: Benefits can generally begin at 62, with a reduction for claiming before full retirement age. Living in the US does not itself earn credits. Some employment, including qualifying work by certain nonresident students, is exempt from Social Security taxes. Totalization agreements and foreign work history Totalization agreements coordinate Social Security between the US and partner countries. They can prevent double contributions on the same earnings and help you qualify for benefits when your career spans more than one national social security system. If an agreement applies to your work history: Qualifying coverage in both countries may count toward eligibility. Each country calculates and pays its own benefit.

Qualifying coverage in both countries may count toward eligibility. Each country calculates and pays its own benefit. If no agreement applies: Foreign work generally cannot make up missing US credits. Eligibility on your own record depends on your US covered work. You need at least 6 US credits for a US totalized benefit. These agreements coordinate coverage and eligibility; they do not transfer pension balances. SSA’s agreement list explains the rules for each partner country.

How 401(k)s and IRAs work for expats Employer retirement plans in the US A 401(k) lets you save for retirement through payroll contributions, sometimes supplemented by an employer match. Your own contributions are always fully vested, while vesting rules determine when employer contributions become yours to keep. The standard 2026 employee contribution limit is $24,500, with higher limits for eligible older workers where the plan permits catch-up contributions. Before enrolling, review the following: Matching and vesting: How much your employer contributes and what you would retain if you leave

How much your employer contributes and what you would retain if you leave Fees and investments: The available investment options and their costs

The available investment options and their costs Overseas access: Whether the provider accepts a foreign address and which services remain available after moving Your summary plan description explains the plan’s main terms; the administrator can clarify arrangements for overseas residents. IRA for foreigners: traditional or Roth? IRA eligibility for foreigners generally depends on taxable compensation, such as wages or self-employment income. These personal retirement accounts offer 2 main approaches to tax. For 2026, the combined contribution limit is $7,500, or $8,600 from age 50, subject to eligible compensation. The following table compares contributions and withdrawals for traditional and Roth IRAs. IRA type Contributions Withdrawals Traditional IRA May be deductible, depending on income and workplace plan coverage Generally taxable; after-tax contributions are not taxed again Roth IRA Not deductible; income limits apply Qualified withdrawals are tax-free in the US Compare the tax benefit today with the treatment of withdrawals in your retirement country: US tax advantages do not automatically apply abroad. Before opening an account, also confirm that the provider can serve you after a move. Money Management Investing in the US as an expat Read more

What happens if you retire in or outside the US? Keeping or moving retirement savings Moving abroad does not automatically require you to withdraw your US retirement savings. Depending on your circumstances and plan rules, you may: Keep your existing 401(k): Retain vested funds if the plan allows, subject to its overseas-resident policies.

Retain vested funds if the plan allows, subject to its overseas-resident policies. Arrange a direct rollover: Move eligible funds to an IRA or another employer plan that accepts them, following IRS rollover rules.

Move eligible funds to an IRA or another employer plan that accepts them, following IRS rollover rules. Withdraw the money: Taxable distributions may attract income tax and, before age 59½, an additional 10% tax unless an exception applies. Moving abroad is not itself an exception. Before deciding, confirm which investment and withdrawal services your provider will offer in your destination country. Receiving a US pension abroad Receiving US pension income abroad depends on the benefit involved: Benefit What to check Social Security Payments to non-citizens generally stop after 6 consecutive calendar months abroad unless an exception applies. Citizenship and destination affect the rules. Employer pensions, 401(k)s, and IRAs Payment methods, receiving-account requirements, and overseas-resident policies depend on the plan or provider. The SSA Payments Abroad Screening Tool helps establish whether Social Security payments can continue. Existing recipients should report address and banking changes; non-citizens leaving for at least 30 consecutive days must also complete Form SSA-21 under SSA’s reporting rules.

How is US retirement income taxed? US retirement income can remain taxable after you move abroad. Your treatment depends on tax residency, the income involved, and any applicable treaty. Green card holders generally remain subject to US tax on worldwide income until their status changes under applicable rules. For nonresident aliens, the general withholding rules are: Income Withholding without applicable treaty relief Taxable US-source pension or annuity income 30% of the taxable portion US Social Security benefits 25.5% of the total benefit A tax treaty may reduce or remove this tax. Eligible pension treaty relief is generally claimed by giving Form W-8BEN to the payer. These provisions are separate from totalization agreements, which coordinate Social Security coverage. Withholding is not necessarily your final tax liability. Form 1040-NR may be needed to report income or claim a refund, and your retirement country may also tax the payment. Taxes W-8BEN explained for foreigners in the US Read more

How to build a practical expat retirement plan The goal is not a perfect forecast. It is a simple plan that still works if you change jobs, countries, or tax residency later. Checklist: what to review before you change jobs, move, or claim benefits First: confirm your SSA earnings record, work credits, and projected eligibility. Next: ask your employer or plan administrator about vesting, match rules, beneficiary details, foreign address policies, and payout options. Then review: Your treaty or totalization status

Your IRA provider’s residency rules

Your payout account and currency needs

Your tax form delivery preferences

Your stored plan statements Finally: choose how you will receive money and who you must update when you move. Common mistakes to avoid Ignoring an employer match and leaving free compensation on the table.

Assuming home-country pension years automatically transfer into US Social Security.

Waiting too long to fix SSA earnings record errors.

Opening an IRA without checking whether the provider supports future non-US residency.

Confusing tax treaties with totalization agreements.

Focusing only on account balances and not on how you will actually receive and spend the money later.