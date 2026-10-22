Form W-8BEN is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) form many foreign individuals use to confirm they are not US persons for withholding and reporting. If they’re eligible under a tax treaty, it may also support a lower withholding rate on some US-source income. US banks, brokers, clients, and platforms ask for this form because they need tax documentation before paying or reporting certain US-linked income. Without it, some payments default to 30% withholding, which can mean less money in your account and extra administration later. If you need W-8BEN explained for foreigners in the US, the key is to confirm whether it fits your status and income type. This guide shows who should and shouldn’t use it, how to fill it out, and when to renew it. This guide is for general information only, not tax, legal, or immigration advice. Information was checked against IRS resources in October 2026. Check the latest form and instructions before submitting.

Key takeaways Form W-8BEN is generally for foreign individuals, including nonresident aliens, who receive certain US-source income.

It helps a payer or other withholding agent document your foreign status and, if supported, apply tax treaty benefits.

If the payer doesn’t have valid documentation, some payments may be withheld at the default 30% rate.

W-8BEN is not the right form for US persons, foreign entities, effectively connected income, or some personal services income.

The form is usually given to the payer, bank, broker, marketplace, or other withholding agent, not mailed directly to the IRS.

It generally stays valid through the end of the third succeeding calendar year unless a change in circumstances makes it incorrect sooner. Managing the cost of US payments With a Wise Account, eligible US customers can: Receive USD directly from US payers

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What is Form W-8BEN? Form W-8BEN is a certificate of foreign status for individuals. In practice, it tells a withholding agent that you are not a US person and that you are the beneficial owner of an amount usually subject to withholding, meaning the person actually entitled to the income, not an agent or nominee. The income might be US brokerage dividends, royalties, certain platform payouts, or bank interest where a bank or broker needs tax documentation. One thing worth knowing is that not every payment from a US company is automatically US-source income for W-8BEN purposes.

Who needs to fill out the W-8BEN form? In IRS language, Form W-8BEN needs to be filled out by a nonresident alien individual. A nonresident alien individual is someone who is not a US citizen and does not hold a green card or meet the substantial presence test, which is based on how many days you spend in the US. By contrast, non-US citizens who hold a green card or meet the substantial presence test are considered resident aliens. They’re generally taxed much like a US citizen. For example, a French investor holding US stocks through a broker may be asked for W-8BEN so the broker can apply the correct withholding treatment. A freelancer in Mexico receiving a US platform payout may also be asked for tax paperwork, but service income might require a different form depending on where the work was done and how the payment is classified.

When W-8BEN is not the right form The biggest mistake is assuming W-8BEN fits every foreign person. The right form depends on tax status, not nationality, within the wider US tax system and income tax in the US rules. Use Form W-9 if you’re a US citizen or resident alien.

Use Form W-8BEN-E if the payee is a foreign company, partnership, or other entity.

Use Form W-8ECI if the income is effectively connected with a US trade or business.

Use Form 8233 or Form W-4 for some personal services performed in the US. A US request for tax paperwork does not prove W-8BEN applies. W-8BEN vs W-9 vs W-8BEN-E If you become a US tax resident, don’t keep using W-8BEN just because you’re not a citizen. Here’s a quick overview of the distinctions between commonly confused form types. Form Who it is for Typical use Common mistake W-8BEN Foreign individual Non-US person status and possible treaty claim Entity or resident alien uses it W-9 US person Taxpayer certification for US reporting Foreign national keeps using it after becoming a resident alien W-8BEN-E Foreign entity Entity status or treaty claim Individual signs it instead of W-8BEN Government and Law Social Security numbers and ITINs in the US Read more

How to fill out Form W-8BEN step by step Start with the current Form W-8BEN and keep the IRS instructions open beside it. Before you begin, gather your legal name, citizenship, permanent address, tax IDs, account reference if needed, and any treaty article you plan to claim. 1 Enter your name and country of citizenship exactly as requested. If the account is in a disregarded entity’s name, tell the withholding agent and use line 7. 2 Use your permanent residence address on line 3, not a mailing shortcut or PO Box. Only add a separate mailing address on line 4 if it’s different. 3 Review line 5 and line 6 carefully. Some readers need a US Tax Identification Number (TIN), some need a Foreign Tax Identification Number (FTIN), and line 6b matters if your country doesn’t legally require one. 4 Use line 7 only if the payer or platform needs a reference number. It helps match the form to the right account. 5 If you’re claiming treaty benefits, line 9 names the treaty country and line 10 is for extra conditions or article details. Slow down here and compare your wording with the official instructions. 6 Check that your country, address, and treaty claim line up. Rejections happen when residence details don’t support the claim. 7 Sign and date the certification yourself, or have an authorized person sign if the requester allows it. Then return the form to the bank, broker, client, or platform that asked for it. TIN and FTIN rules explained Not every foreign individual needs a US Tax Identification Number (TIN) to submit Form W-8BEN. But some treaty claims, some partnership situations, and some withholding agents or onboarding systems may ask for a US TIN, a Foreign Tax Identification Number (FTIN), or both. The current IRS instructions explain when line 6a and line 6b apply, and Expatica’s guide to getting an ITIN from abroad can help if you may need one. Some brokers reject forms when the treaty-country claim doesn’t match the permanent residence address, so check the payer’s rules before you submit. Government and Law How to get an ITIN from abroad Read more

How treaty benefits can reduce 30% withholding For many readers, the key issue is claiming tax treaty benefits to reduce 30% US withholding tax where the treaty allows it. The form supports that process, but it doesn’t create a reduced rate by itself. If you’re eligible under a tax treaty, line 9 identifies the treaty country and line 10 is where you may need to state the article, income type, or extra condition that supports the claim. This is different from assuming your passport alone gives you a lower rate, because treaty benefits depend on tax residence, income type, and the payer’s documentation rules. For example, if you live in Country A and receive US dividends, you would check the relevant treaty article, confirm that you meet the residency conditions, and then complete only the lines your payer requires. To verify eligibility, use the IRS tax treaties page and the treaty text rather than relying on summaries or old screenshots.

How long W-8BEN stays valid and when to renew Form W-8BEN isn’t always a one-time document. In general, it stays valid from the date you sign it through the end of the third succeeding calendar year, unless a change in circumstances makes it wrong sooner. Renew early if your bank, broker, or platform asks for a fresh copy.

Update it within 30 days if you move to the US, change treaty residence, or otherwise make any answer incorrect.

If you become a US person for tax purposes, W-8BEN stops being the right form.

Complex residency questions belong with official IRS guidance or a qualified tax professional, especially if you may be dual-status.