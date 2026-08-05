US states with no income tax: What to know

Key takeaways Nine US states do not levy personal state income tax.

That does not remove federal tax, and it does not mean the state is low tax overall.

The main tradeoffs usually show up in sales tax, property tax, housing, insurance, and local fees.

Washington needs extra care because some capital gains may still be taxed at the state level.

The best state for tax savings depends on whether you rent, buy, work remotely, retire, or move from abroad. Which states have no state income tax? The nine states are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. They still raise revenue in other ways, so do not treat them as fully tax-free states.

What “no state income tax” actually means No state income tax means a state does not charge personal income tax on wages or most ordinary earned income. It does not cancel federal income tax, payroll tax, sales tax, property tax, or other state and local charges. 🌐 For international readers, this is where the broader US tax system matters. A common question is whether states without income tax are automatically cheaper. The answer usually depends on your spending pattern, housing choice, and whether you keep tax ties somewhere else. Compare federal, state, and local taxes, not just paycheck withholding.

Check sales tax rules on the goods and services you use most.

Review county property tax tools and real insurance quotes before buying a home.

Verify current rules on official state sites, which you can find through the Federation of Tax Administrators.

The 9 states with no income tax at a glance State No personal income tax status Biggest tradeoff Who it may suit best Alaska Yes Remote living costs and local sales taxes can still be high People prioritizing space, or taking up seasonal work Florida Yes Housing and insurance can outweigh some Florida tax benefits Retirees, renters, and movers who want warm weather Nevada Yes High sales tax and tourism-driven living costs Remote workers and service workers New Hampshire Yes Property tax pressure, even without a general sales tax Retirees and remote workers who want tax system simplicity South Dakota Yes Smaller job markets and fewer major metro options Retirees and fixed income individuals seeking low complexity, taxes Tennessee Yes High sales tax can lift day-to-day costs People looking for lower-cost housing areas Texas Yes Property tax and insurance can be heavy for owners Local and remote wage earners and families Washington Yes, but with capital gains nuance Sales tax is high, and some investment income questions need care Higher earners and investors Wyoming Yes Limited urban options and smaller labor markets Retirees and business owners seeking simplicity New Hampshire stands out because it also has no general sales tax, while Texas and New Hampshire often put more pressure on homeowners through property tax. Washington also stands out because its capital gains tax adds complexity and may mean tax is still owed on some income types. Check the current rule before making plans. Taxes Income tax in the US: A guide for Expats Read more

Where the tax tradeoffs show up The key question is total tax burden, not only income tax. Sales tax and everyday costs Sales tax affects what you spend after you arrive, which is why states without income tax can still feel expensive for some households. This matters most if you buy a lot of taxable goods, drive often, or live in an area where local rates stack on top of the state rate. Renters may notice sales tax more than property tax.

Families buying furniture, appliances, and school items may feel the difference faster.

Grocery, transit, and service tax rules vary, so verify what is taxable locally. Property tax, housing, and insurance Homeowners often feel the tradeoff through annual property tax bills, home prices, and insurance premiums rather than through paycheck withholding. One thing worth knowing is that county rules, storm risk, and local housing demand can change the outcome more than a statewide average ever will. Set a realistic budget before you choose a home.

Check the county assessor site before you buy.

Get real insurance quotes for the ZIP code, not a national average.

How to choose the right state for your situation There is no single best state for tax savings, because the right fit depends on how you earn, spend, and plan to live. If you earn wages or work remotely If you earn a salary, the upside of no state income tax can look strong on paper, but rent, commuting, and insurance may shrink the real benefit. Before you sign a lease or accept a role, compare: Net pay after federal withholding and payroll taxes.

Housing, commute, and utility costs in the exact city.

Whether you expect to rent for a while or buy quickly. If you are retired, investing, or moving from abroad Retirees, investors, and foreign nationals need a wider checklist. Washington state taxes deserve special attention if you realize capital gains, and anyone moving from abroad should compare healthcare access, housing, and how easy it is to establish clean residency records. Check how retirement income, investment gains, and local living costs interact.

Compare healthcare networks and travel links, especially in less dense states. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip In no-income-tax states, the biggest surprise is often local housing and insurance costs, so compare county tax tools and real quotes before assuming Texas or Florida – or any other state – will be the cheapest. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

How changing state residency can affect your tax bill Document your move date, address change, lease or home purchase, and when you actually began living in the new state. Update practical ties such as your driver’s license, voter registration, vehicle registration, employer records, and mailing address. Expect part-year filing if you moved during the year, because more than one state may still have a claim on part of your income. Reduce old ties where possible, because keeping a home, job connection, or other strong links to your previous state can complicate your domicile for tax purposes. A common question is whether moving automatically changes tax residency. It may not. Residency and domicile can depend on timing, intent, and how connected you remain to the state you leave behind, so verify the current rule with the relevant state tax authority or a qualified tax professional before you file.

Managing relocation money across borders and between states Moving costs rarely arrive one at a time. You may need to send savings from abroad, pay a rental deposit, cover utilities, and keep cash ready for temporary housing. If you’re relocating to the US from overseas, Wise can be useful if you want to hold and convert money for relocation costs before you settle. Add money to your Wise account in your preferred currency and convert to USD before you need to pay bills. 40+ currencies are supported for holding and exchange, and you can also use your account to receive payments in 20+ currencies to allow you to get paid from abroad when you need to. Wise international money transfers can also help when you need to send a deposit or living costs to the US before you move. Transfer from 160+ countries, with mid-market exchange rates and low, transparent fees. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more