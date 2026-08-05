Filing Your First US Tax Return: Step-by-step Guide

Key takeaways Question What to check Main form Why it matters What is your tax status? Green card, day count, start date Form 1040or 1040-NR Status decides scope of income When does worldwide income start? Residency start date Usually Form 1040 First-year timing changes reportable months How do you reduce double tax? Same income taxed abroad Form 1116or treaty forms Report first, then check relief Is FBAR part of the tax return? Foreign accounts over threshold FinCEN Form 114 Separate filing, not a tax return When should you get help? Dual-status years, pensions, self-employment, or trusts Professional review Complex first-year cases are easy to misread *Form and filing information correct at time of research – 27th July 2026. Check the details on official sources before you file.

How to file your first return step by step Confirm your US tax residency for the year Identify every type of worldwide income you need to report Gather forms, convert foreign amounts, and build your paper trail Choose the relief that helps prevent double taxation Check whether FBAR and Form 8938 apply Complete Form 1040 and the related schedules correctly File on time, pay correctly, and keep records after submission

Step 1: Confirm your US tax residency for the year For first time US tax filing, the key question is whether the IRS sees you as a US taxpayer for part, or all, of the year. This depends on your tax residency status, rather than immigration status, and can be influenced by a number of factors. If you need more general information first, our guide below explains the basics, but your filing status is what decides whether worldwide income reporting starts. Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more 💡 Use this short checklist: US citizen: you generally report worldwide income wherever you live.

you generally report worldwide income wherever you live. Green card holder: you are usually a US tax resident from your residency start date.

you are usually a US tax resident from your residency start date. Resident alien under the substantial presence test: your days in the United States can make you a tax resident even without a green card.

your days in the United States can make you a tax resident even without a green card. Nonresident alien: you usually report US-source income, not full worldwide income.

you usually report US-source income, not full worldwide income. Part-year or status change: arrival and departure dates can change what income is taxed. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip Many new green card holders assume only post-move income matters, but the IRS residency start date can create a part-year result that changes what belongs on the return. How first-year residents and dual-status returns work A first year in or out of the United States may split your tax year into resident and nonresident periods. That can affect which income is taxed and which deductions you can claim, so check Publication 519 or get qualified help before you file a dual-status return.

Step 2: Identify every type of worldwide income you need to report Worldwide income reporting is broader than salary. You may need to report wages, freelance or business income, interest, dividends, rental income, pensions, and some other gains or payments, even when tax was already paid abroad. A common question is whether foreign-taxed income can stay off Form 1040. Usually it cannot, because while foreign tax paid abroad may reduce US tax later, it does not usually erase the reporting step. What counts as earned, passive, and account-reportable income Earned income usually means pay for work, such as wages or self-employment income. Passive income is income that comes from money or assets, such as interest, dividends, rents, and many investment gains. This matters because avoiding double taxation can work differently for earned and passive income. Foreign bank account reporting is a separate layer, so an account with little or no income can still trigger FBAR requirements or Form 8938 questions.

Step 3: Gather forms, convert foreign amounts, and build your paper trail The risk here is mixing documents from two countries and then trying to reconstruct the year at filing time. Gather everything before you start. Your checklist should usually include: Form W-2, Form 1099, or both

Foreign pay slips or employer statements

Foreign tax statements showing tax paid, withheld, or accrued

Bank and investment records

Travel dates, visa dates, or immigration approval dates

Prior-year filings if this is a catch-up case Banking Banking in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more Managing money across borders with Wise Foreign amounts must go onto your US return in US dollars, and consistency matters. Preparing a tax return often means moving money, converting currency, and keeping a clean record of what happened. If you are also sorting out banking and cross-border statements, a Wise Account may help hold money in multiple currencies, review account history, and move money between countries while you organize records. Wise can help you hold USD and 40+ other currencies in one place and set up transfers easily online. With Wise in the US, you can: Hold and exchange money in 40+ currencies, in one place.

Download transfer records and currency conversion details.

Move money easily, if you need to cover filing-related costs.

Spend with the linked Wise Multi-Currency Card, or make cash withdrawals. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more Which records matter most for exchange rates and foreign tax paid If you earn income regularly in one foreign currency, an annual average rate may be acceptable for that category. If a single large sale, payment, or transfer drives the tax result, the transaction-date rate may fit better. Keep the source of the rate you used, plus proof of foreign tax paid, withheld, or accrued. Clean records make Form 1116 and any later questions much easier.

Step 4: Choose the relief that helps prevent double taxation Relief usually comes after reporting foreign income, not instead of it. The three routes most first-time filers hear about are the foreign tax credit, the foreign earned income exclusion, and treaty-based relief. The best fit depends on what type of income you have, where it was taxed, and whether you meet the rule for that method. Relief 👥 Usually used by 💡 Helps with 📥 Common form Foreign tax credit People who already paid income tax abroad Reducing US tax on the same income Form 1116 Foreign earned income exclusion People with qualifying foreign earned income Excluding some earned income, not every income type Form 2555 Treaty-based relief People relying on a specific treaty article Special cases such as residence, pensions, or defined income items Often Form 8833 One thing worth knowing is that the same income generally cannot be excluded and credited in the same way. Relief methods are tools you add to a return, not shortcuts that remove the filing obligation. When the foreign tax credit may work better than the foreign earned income exclusion For many higher-tax countries, the foreign tax credit may be the most practical route. It often fits passive income better, and it can also matter when the exclusion would leave credits or other tax items less useful. By contrast, Form 2555 only applies if you qualify and only to foreign earned income. It does not cover every kind of investment or account income. When tax treaties and Form 8833 may matter Treaties can matter for residence questions, pension income, or a narrow income rule between two countries. Treaty and dual-resident positions are fact-specific, so check the exact treaty text and Form 8833 instructions before relying on one.

Step 5: Check whether FBAR and Form 8938 apply Many first-time filers worry most about reporting foreign income, but foreign bank account reporting is often the second trap. FBAR and Form 8938 are not the same form, do not use the same thresholds, and do not go to the same place. 💡 Note – Form 8938 does not replace FBAR. Take advice if you’re not sure what to file, and when – you may need both in the same year. Why FBAR is separate from your tax return IRS guidance on Form 8938 and FBAR requirements makes clear that filing one does not automatically replace the other. It is about disclosure, not paying extra tax through the FBAR itself. FBAR is filed through FinCEN, not with your tax return, and it can apply when the combined value of your foreign financial accounts goes over $10,000 at any point in the calendar year. That is an account test, not an income test. Topic FBAR Form 8938 Agency FinCEN IRS How filed Separate electronic filing Attached to a tax return Main purpose Foreign-account report Foreign-asset report Thresholds One set of rules Different rules and thresholds Form 8938 is attached to Form 1040 and uses higher thresholds that depend on filing status and whether you live in the United States or abroad. For many US-based unmarried filers, the current IRS comparison page starts at more than $50,000 on the last day of the year or more than $75,000 at any time, with higher levels for joint filers. Use the official IRS comparison page and the FinCEN filing portal to verify the current rules before you submit anything. Separate filing: FBAR goes to FinCEN, not on Form 1040.

FBAR goes to FinCEN, not on Form 1040. Different trigger: It looks at foreign account balances, not just tax due.

It looks at foreign account balances, not just tax due. No tax due does not mean no FBAR.

Keep year-end statements and highest balance records.

Step 6: Complete Form 1040 and the related schedules correctly This is where the pieces come together. Most readers start with Form 1040, then add the schedules or international forms that match their facts. Schedule B often matters for interest, dividends, and the foreign account questions, while Form 1116, Form 2555, or Form 8938 may be added later in the flow. If you are dealing with dual-status filing, a treaty claim, missed past years, foreign business income, or several countries at once, that is usually the point to bring in a CPA, EA, or other qualified tax professional with international experience. The first-return forms most readers will need Tax Document or Procedure Details 📄 Form 1040 The main individual federal return 📈 Schedule B Interest, dividends, and foreign account questions 🏛️ Form 1116 Common form for the foreign tax credit 🌴 Form 2555 Common form for the foreign earned income exclusion 🏦 FinCEN Form 114 The separate FBAR filing 📊 Form 8938 Attached to the return if your specified foreign financial assets cross the threshold 🔄 Streamlined filing procedures A catch-up route for some taxpayers who accidentally missed earlier returns or FBARs

Step 7: File on time, pay correctly, and keep records after submission Once the return is ready, check three things: the filing deadline, the payment deadline, and where each form is supposed to go. A filing extension does not always extend the time to pay, and FBAR still follows its own separate filing channel. If you live abroad, extra filing time may apply in some cases, but tax is still due by the deadline unless the IRS says otherwise. Keep copies of the return, workpapers, exchange-rate support, proof of foreign tax paid, and confirmation pages for anything filed separately. Before you submit, verify the current tax-year forms, thresholds, and deadlines on IRS and FinCEN pages, and get qualified help for dual-status, treaty, streamlined, or multi-country cases. State tax rules can add a separate filing layer. If you need to move money across currencies before paying through the tax authority’s accepted method, Wise international transfers may help with upfront exchange information and clear transfer costs.

FAQs Do new immigrants report income earned before moving to the US? It depends on your residency start date and whether you are treated as a part-year or dual-status filer. Check Publication 519 for first-year cases instead of assuming the answer is always yes or no. Do I need FBAR on my first US tax return? Maybe. FBAR depends on your foreign account balances and the filing rules, not on whether this is your first return, and it is filed separately from the tax return. Can I claim both the foreign tax credit and the foreign earned income exclusion? Generally not on the same income in the same way. The right approach depends on your income type, the tax paid abroad, and your overall facts. How do I convert foreign income into US dollars for Form 1040? Use a consistent method that fits the income item, keep the source of the rate you used, and check the IRS foreign currency guidance. The IRS does not set one single rate for every situation. What are streamlined filing procedures and who are they for? They are a catch-up route for some taxpayers whose failure to report foreign assets or file correctly was non-willful. Do not self-diagnose eligibility without reviewing the IRS rules or getting qualified advice.