Resident Alien vs. Non-resident Alien Taxes in the US

Key takeaways Question Resident alien Nonresident alien 🔍 Where to verify How status is usually determined Green card test or substantial presence test You do not meet those tests after counting exceptions IRS rules Income usually reported Worldwide income Usually US-source income IRS rules Main federal return Form 1040 Form 1040-NR IRS form pages Typical calendar-year due date Usually April 15 Often April 15 or June 15, depending on facts Current IRS instructions State tax rules May differ from federal rules May differ from federal rules State tax agency and IRS guidance Note: This article is for general information only and is not tax, legal, or immigration advice.

How to determine your US tax residency status For federal filing, the IRS looks at tax residency first, not your visa label. If you want the official overview in one place, start with IRS Topic No. 851. Check whether you were a lawful permanent resident at any point in the calendar year. If not, count your days under the substantial presence test. Then review exceptions, exempt-day rules, and the closer connection exception before choosing a return. The green card test The green card test is usually the simpler one. If you were a lawful permanent resident at any point in the calendar year, the IRS generally treats you as a resident alien for tax purposes for that year. Ask whether you held lawful permanent resident status during the year.

Use the calendar year, not a visa anniversary or arrival date.

Verify unusual ending or abandonment situations with IRS guidance. The IRS substantial presence test If you do not meet the green card test, the next question is time in the United States. You generally meet the substantial presence test if you were in the US for at least 31 days in the current year and your weighted total across three years reaches 183 days. The IRS substantial presence test uses a day-count formula: Count all days in the current year. Add one-third of your days from the first prior year. Add one-sixth of your days from the second prior year. 💡 Example: if you were in the US for 150 days this year, 90 days last year, and 60 days two years ago, your count is 150 + 30 + 10 = 190. That usually means you meet the test, so keep passport stamps, travel records, and your I-94 history together before you count. When some days do not count One thing worth knowing is that “exempt individual” is an IRS term for day-count purposes, not a promise that you are exempt from tax. Many people in compliant F, J, M, or Q status can exclude some days.

F, J, M, or Q students can usually exclude days during their first five calendar years in that status.

J or Q teachers and trainees may exclude days only in narrower cases.

Transit days under 24 hours, some medical days, some commuter days, and certain crew or NATO days may also be excluded. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip Many F-1 students assume every day in the US counts immediately, but compliant F, J, M, or Q students can usually exclude days during their first five calendar years. As an example, a student scenario: an F-1 student in a second calendar year may still be a nonresident alien for tax purposes because those student days may not count. Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more When exceptions and visa rules change the result One thing worth knowing is that the raw day count is not always the final answer. Some days do not count for certain students, teachers, trainees, diplomats, commuters, or people in transit, and the closer connection exception can also change the outcome. Some exempt individuals do not count all days toward the test.

The closer connection exception may let you stay a nonresident if you were in the US for fewer than 183 days that year and meet other IRS conditions.

If you applied for lawful permanent residence, that exception is usually not available.

Treaty rules can also change how residency is treated in some cases. Payroll withholding and visa category do not always tell you the right federal filing status, so keep your I-94 history and check the day count yourself.

Resident alien vs non-resident alien: What changes on your return Once you know your status, the main question becomes practical: what do you report, and which return do you start with? This is where resident alien vs nonresident alien tax rules matter most. Worldwide income vs US-source income 🌐↔️🇺🇲 Resident aliens generally report worldwide income, while nonresident aliens usually report only US-source income under the nonresident rules. In practice, that means foreign salary, overseas bank interest, or income from another country may matter on a resident return even if the money never entered the US. Resident alien returns usually start from worldwide income.

Nonresident alien returns usually start from US-source income.

A dual-status year can split those rules within the same calendar year. Taxes Income tax in the US: A guide for Expats Read more Form 1040 vs 1040-NR Most resident aliens begin with Form 1040, while most nonresident aliens begin with Form 1040-NR. A common question is whether payroll paperwork decides this for you, but the key issue is federal tax status, not just how your employer handled withholding. Form 📥 Who usually files it 💡 What it covers 🔍 How to verify Form 1040 Resident aliens Standard individual return used by US taxpayers Official IRS Form 1040 page Form 1040-NR Nonresident aliens Nonresident return for income covered by nonresident rules Official IRS Form 1040-NR page Some filers also need related schedules, disclosures, or treaty forms, so check the official instructions for the filing year you are working on. Deductions, credits, and treaty claims Status can change more than the form name. Resident aliens generally follow the same federal income tax rules as US citizens, while nonresident aliens may face different limits, different forms, or a different route to claiming treaty relief. Before you file, check whether a tax treaty may affect part of your income, whether Form 8833 may be relevant for a treaty-based position, and whether current-year instructions limit a deduction or credit you expected to use. Do not assume a treaty benefit, deduction, or credit applies to you without current IRS guidance.

When you may have a dual-status tax year 💡 A dual-status alien tax year usually happens when you arrive in or leave the US mid-year and your federal tax status changes during that same calendar year. In practice, that can mean one set of rules for the resident part of the year and another for the nonresident part. This is where Publication 519 becomes especially useful, because it covers dual-status returns, residency starting and ending dates, and first-year choices in more detail than a short guide can. Check your arrival or departure date.

Check when resident treatment started or ended under IRS rules.

Check which rules apply to each part of the year. First-year choice and part-year residency rules Some people can choose resident treatment for part of their first year in the US, which can create a dual-status result. How your own tax status is applied depends on the details of your movements and employment, so if you arrived or left mid-year you’ll need to check everything over carefully: Review first-year choice rules carefully.

Check whether you are resident for only part of the year.

Do not assume a full-year resident or full-year nonresident result.

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How to file correctly as an expat in the US 📃 Once you know your status, move to filing steps. Forms, deadlines, and IRS guidance for this topic were last checked in July 2026, but you should still confirm the current filing year before you submit anything. Confirm whether you are a resident alien, non-resident alien, or dual-status filer. Gather identity documents, travel records, and income forms. Check the federal return and any extra disclosures you may need. Verify the deadline for your facts and whether state filing rules also apply. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip Keep copies of your I-94 travel record, prior-year returns, and entry and exit dates in one folder before tax season, because day-count issues are much harder to rebuild later. Documents, tax IDs, and records to gather Before you open the return, collect documents that support both your filing status and your income. SSN or ITIN

Passport and visa details, if relevant

I-94 record and other travel history

Form W-2 and other income forms, including 1099s if relevant

Prior-year returns if your status changed Filing deadlines and how to verify current-year rules 🗓️ Typical calendar-year resident alien returns are due April 15. Nonresident alien filers often see an April 15 deadline if wages were subject to withholding, or June 15 if they did not have wages subject to withholding. Weekend and holiday adjustments can move those dates, and state tax rules may differ from federal rules. Before filing, check the IRS instructions for the exact tax year, and check whether you also need an extra form such as Form 8840 or Form 8833.

Common mistakes to avoid ⚠️ Most filing errors happen before the return is even prepared. The risk here is assuming one quick label will answer the whole resident alien vs nonresident alien tax question. Avoid these pitfalls to make sure your US tax filing goes smoothly: Assuming visa type alone decides tax status, – use the IRS tests instead.

Miscounting days for the substantial presence test – keep travel records and do the weighted math.

Ignoring exempt-day rules – check whether a student, teacher, trainee, diplomat, or similar exception applies.

Forgetting dual-status treatment in an arrival or departure year – review Publication 519 before filing.

Using payroll treatment as proof of tax status – confirm the federal classification yourself.