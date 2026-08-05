How expats can reduce taxes in the US

Key takeaways Tax lever Who it may suit How it helps What to verify Tax status check New arrivals and visa holders Sets the right tax rules first Green card, day count, first-year status Standard deduction or itemizing Mostly resident aliens Can lower taxable income Whether you can claim the standard deduction Retirement contributions Employees and self-employed workers Pre-tax contributions may lower income Plan access, compensation, income rules Treaty or foreign tax credit review People with tax paid abroad May reduce double taxation Treaty article, residency, forms State tax check Movers and cross-state workers Helps avoid overpaying or underfiling Residency, sourcing, part-year rules Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more

Check your tax status first Your tax status decides what income is taxable and which deductions or credits may be available, so this is the most important check and well worth carrying out first. Are you a resident or nonresident for US tax purposes? Immigration status and tax status are not the same. For federal tax purposes, you are usually a resident alien if you meet the green card test or the substantial presence test, and a nonresident alien if you do not. That changes what is possible in practice. Resident aliens are generally taxed on worldwide income and often have broader deductions and credits, while nonresident aliens usually report US source income and often face tighter limits. Green card test: lawful permanent resident status usually makes you a resident alien for tax purposes.

lawful permanent resident status usually makes you a resident alien for tax purposes. Substantial presence test: day counting can turn many H-1B or L-1 workers into resident aliens.

day counting can turn many H-1B or L-1 workers into resident aliens. Practical difference: resident aliens often have more mainstream tax tools than nonresident aliens. 🔍 How to verify: start with IRS Publication 519. Writer Claire Millard ✍️ Writer’s Tip Many first-year H-1B arrivals become resident aliens sooner than they expect, so a simple day-count calendar can change both filing status and available deductions. Taxes Resident Alien vs. Non-resident Alien Taxes in the US Read more Dual-status years, treaty exceptions, and why they matter If you arrive in or leave the US mid-year, you may be a dual-status alien. That means part of the year is taxed under resident rules and part under nonresident rules, so you may not get the same deduction set or filing options for the whole year. Tax treaties can also change the result, but only in specific cases. A treaty may reduce withholding, exempt some income, or help resolve double residency, but it does not work like a blanket expat discount. Dual-status years can limit deductions and change the form you file.

Treaty benefits depend on your country, income type, and sometimes your visa or residency position.

Some treaty-based positions require extra disclosure, including Form 8833 in certain cases. 🔍 How to verify: check the treaty article that matches your income type on the IRS tax treaties A to Z page and compare it with the rules in Publication 519. Taxes Income tax in the US: A guide for Expats Read more

Use the tax breaks that fit your status Once your status is clear, focus on the legal tax levers most likely to reduce taxable income or tax due. Deductions vs credits: where expats can save most If you are not sure whether the standard deduction or itemizing is better, the key question is simple: which one leaves you with less taxable income. For many resident aliens, the standard deduction is the easier route, while itemizing is only worth the extra work when your eligible expenses are clearly higher. A common question is whether nonresident aliens get the same options. Usually they do not. For example, nonresident aliens generally cannot claim the standard deduction, although limited exceptions can exist, such as certain treaty-based cases involving India. Standard deduction: usually the simplest choice for eligible resident aliens.

usually the simplest choice for eligible resident aliens. Itemized deductions: worth checking if you have qualifying costs such as mortgage interest, state and local taxes, or charitable gifts.

worth checking if you have qualifying costs such as mortgage interest, state and local taxes, or charitable gifts. Education credits: may help eligible residents with qualifying US education costs.

may help eligible residents with qualifying US education costs. Child-related credits: may reduce tax for eligible families, but residency and dependent rules matter.

may reduce tax for eligible families, but residency and dependent rules matter. Self-employed expenses: ordinary and necessary business costs can reduce taxable income if you report self-employment income. 🔍 Example: a self-employed consultant may reduce taxable income through ordinary business expenses and a retirement contribution, while a resident alien employee with modest itemized costs may still come out ahead using the standard deduction. For more detail, review the IRS credits and deductions guidance. When tax treaties or foreign tax credits help If you still pay tax abroad, a foreign tax credit may matter because it works differently from a deduction. A deduction reduces taxable income first, while a credit reduces your tax bill directly, which is why it can be especially useful when the same income is taxed twice. Treaties can help too, but only when the treaty article actually covers your income and your residency position supports the claim. What could go wrong is assuming a treaty applies because someone online says it does, then filing the wrong way for your country, visa, or income type. Tool 👥 Who it may apply to ⬇️ What it can reduce ⚠️ Key caution Foreign tax credit Resident aliens taxed by two countries on the same income Double taxation Not every foreign tax qualifies Treaty benefit Nonresidents, dual residents, or some residents with a treaty claim Withholding or taxable income You must check the exact article Treaty tiebreaker rule People treated as residents in two countries Double-residency conflicts It can change filing treatment, but it is not automatic

Lower taxable income with retirement and pre-tax accounts Retirement plans and other pre-tax benefits are often the most practical year-to-year ways to lower taxable income. 401(k) and IRA options for expats in the US Visa type alone usually does not decide whether you can save in a US retirement account. In practice, access often depends more on whether your employer offers a 401(k), whether you have taxable compensation, and whether you meet the IRA rules. A resident alien on an H-1B or L-1 visa may be able to join an employer 401(k) and may also be eligible for a traditional IRA, while a foreign retirement plan from home is not automatically treated the same way as a US account. Use retirement accounts as tax tools only after checking the rules that apply to your compensation and filing status. 💼 Employer 401(k) Salary deferrals are usually pre-tax, which can lower current taxable income. 🛡️ Traditional IRA Contributions may be deductible if you have taxable compensation and meet the rules. 📊 Income and plan coverage IRA deductions can narrow (or phase out entirely) when you or your spouse are covered by an active workplace retirement plan. 🌍 Foreign pension plans Having a plan abroad does not automatically grant you the same preferential tax-deferral status under US tax law. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip Some expats wait until filing season to check IRA rules, but by then the best 401(k) choices through payroll may already be closed for the year. Review plan elections before year-end and compare them with the IRS retirement contribution rules. Other pre-tax benefits to review If you have access to employer benefits, check them before you spend time hunting for obscure deductions. Payroll-based tax breaks are often easier to use and may lower taxable pay right away. Health Savings Account (HSA): if you are in an HSA-eligible health plan, contributions may lower taxable income.

if you are in an HSA-eligible health plan, contributions may lower taxable income. Flexible Spending Account (FSA): health FSA contributions use pre-tax payroll dollars for eligible medical costs.

health FSA contributions use pre-tax payroll dollars for eligible medical costs. Dependent care FSA: can reduce taxable pay if you have qualifying care expenses.

can reduce taxable pay if you have qualifying care expenses. Withholding review: withholding is the tax taken from each paycheck in advance, and checking it can help prevent a large bill or refund surprise.

Plan for state taxes, not just federal Federal planning is only part of the picture. A move from Texas to California, or from New Jersey to New York, can change your total tax outcome even if your federal return barely changes. The risk here is assuming the state follows the federal result. States can define residency differently, source income differently, and treat deductions, credits, or retirement income in their own way. If you lived in one state and worked in another, or moved mid-year, you may need more than one state return. Issue 💡 Why it matters 🇺🇲 What differs by state ☑️ Where to verify Residency A state may tax all income if it treats you as a resident Domicile tests, day counts, part-year rules Your state tax agency Income sourcing Remote or cross-state work can create filing duties Wage sourcing and nonresident rules Your state tax agency Deductions and credits Federal benefits may not fully carry over Itemized rules, credits, exclusions Your state tax agency Moves during the year Part-year status can split income and filing duties Entry date, exit date, allocation method Federation of Tax Administrators or the state agency 🔍 Example: If an expat worked in Illinois, moved to California in September, and kept some remote work tied to the old state, the federal return may look straightforward while the state filing becomes the real planning issue.

Manage cross-border tax payments and savings with Wise If you still pay taxes in another country, receive income from abroad, or move savings between currencies, it can help to have specific tools for cross border money management. With a Wise Account, you can hold money and convert between 40+ currencies, and receive payments with account details in 20+ currencies. Wise international money transfers to 160+ countries can also help you send money with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Some expats may find that simpler than routing every transfer through major local banks when exchange markups and intermediary fees are hard to track. If cross-border payments are part of your routine, learn more about Wise before your next transfer. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more

Keep records clean and avoid the wrong kind of expat tax advice Many online expat tax pages are really written for Americans abroad, which is a different issue from being a foreign national living in the US. If you copy that advice too quickly, you can focus on the wrong rules. Keep contribution records, charity receipts, mortgage statements, dependent records, and any foreign tax paperwork in one place. Clean records make it easier to compare deductions, credits, and cross-border relief later. Save payroll records that show pre-tax deductions.

Keep donation confirmations and mortgage interest statements.

Hold on to foreign tax documents if another country also taxes your income.

Check advice against your actual tax status before acting on it.

Common mistakes that raise expat tax bills Confusing immigration status with tax status: A visa label does not tell you the full tax answer, so always test resident, nonresident, or dual-status treatment first.

A visa label does not tell you the full tax answer, so always test resident, nonresident, or dual-status treatment first. Assuming all expats get the same deductions: Many search results are written for Americans abroad, not foreign nationals living in the US, so the advice can point you to the wrong break.

Many search results are written for Americans abroad, not foreign nationals living in the US, so the advice can point you to the wrong break. Ignoring state tax obligations: A strong federal plan can still leave you overpaying, or underfiling, if state residency or sourcing rules are different.

A strong federal plan can still leave you overpaying, or underfiling, if state residency or sourcing rules are different. Missing year-end retirement and benefit deadlines: 401(k), HSA, FSA, and payroll elections often work best before the tax year closes, not after.

401(k), HSA, FSA, and payroll elections often work best before the tax year closes, not after. Failing to document foreign taxes or treaty positions: If you claim a credit or treaty benefit without adequate records, the savings may not hold up. Be careful with tax advice from social media, anonymous forums, or anyone claiming a secret expat loophole. The IRS also warns about impersonation and refund scams, so step back if a caller, message, or preparer pressures you to act fast or share personal data. If you have multiple countries, a dual-status year, self-employment, or a treaty claim, that is usually the point to escalate to a qualified cross-border tax professional. Important note: This guide is for general information only, not tax, legal, or immigration advice. Legal tax reduction uses rules the law allows, while tax evasion means hiding income or inventing deductions, which is illegal. Tax outcomes depend on status, visa, income, state, and treaty position, so confirm key points with the IRS, your state tax agency, or a qualified tax professional.