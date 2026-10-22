Retiring in the U.S. as a Canadian: Visas, Taxes, and Healthcare

Warm weather, family nearby, and a familiar culture make retirement in the US as a Canadian appealing. The catch is that a snowbird stay and lawful long-term residence are not the same thing – and moving to the US full time comes with its own practical decisions. If you’re weighing seasonal living against a permanent move, you’ll need to build your tax, healthcare, and housing plan around an immigration status that suits your specific needs. A home in the US can support visits, but it doesn’t give you the right to live there year-round. Below, you’ll find the main legal stay options, how pensions and Social Security fit together, how Medicare and private insurance work, and how to move retirement income from Canadian dollars (CAD) into US dollars (USD) with less friction.

Key takeaways Canadians can retire in the US as snowbirds for up to 6 months a year, subject to admission decisions, or pursue year-round residence through a qualifying family, spouse, or investor route.

Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and US Social Security benefits may still apply after your move. Service Canada and the Social Security Administration (SSA) can confirm your eligibility.

Before relocating, a cross-border tax review helps you understand how your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), and 401(k) will be treated in the US.

Medicare depends on your age, eligibility, and US work credits. Until you qualify, international health insurance may help fill the gap.

Specialist providers such as Wise can help you compare fees and exchange-rate markups on recurring CAD-to-USD transfers.

This guide was checked against official sources in October 2026. Immigration, tax, and health insurance rules vary by visa status, work history, province, and state, so this is general information only. Verify personal consequences with a licensed immigration lawyer, cross-border tax professional, and health insurance adviser. Manage your retirement money across Canada and the US Hold CAD and USD in one account to manage retirement spending across borders.

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Can Canadians retire in the US? Yes, but what you can do changes depending on whether you mean part-time retirement as a visitor or full-time retirement through lawful immigration status. What “up to 6 months” really means for snowbirds For many Canadians, retirement in the US starts as a snowbird plan. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says Canadians traveling by land or sea may generally visit for up to 6 months, but each entry is still assessed at the border. A common mistake is assuming that repeated long stays are risk-free. CBP can question whether you’re really a visitor if it looks like you’re spending more time in the US than in Canada, even if you haven’t overstayed on paper. Before each crossing, it’s useful to keep one folder with proof of your Canadian home, return plans, provincial ties, and recent travel records. Track every entry and exit yourself, rather than relying on memory

Keep proof of your Canadian home, tax ties, and health coverage

Carry evidence of return plans, such as flights or ongoing commitments

Check CBP records and your I-94 history when relevant, especially after mixed air and land travel When a longer-term retirement plan needs immigrant status If you want to live in the US year-round, you need a lawful immigration path. There’s no dedicated US retirement visa, and Buying property in the US as a Canadian doesn’t create residency rights. The following table compares the main family, spouse, and investor routes that may be relevant to Canadians planning a long-term move. Route Who it suits Main requirement Reality check Family-based Parents of US citizen children in qualifying cases Eligible family relationship and petition Practical for some families, not a general retiree route Spouse-based Canadians married to a US citizen or lawful permanent resident Marriage-based immigrant process Often the clearest long-term route if genuine and available E-2 investor Retirees who will actively run a real US business Canadian nationality and substantial active investment Not passive retirement and not a green card by itself EB-5 investor Higher-net-worth applicants seeking permanent residence Qualifying investment and job creation rules Complex, expensive, and not a casual retirement workaround Correct at the time of research – 22 October 2026. Immigration rules can change without notice, so check the latest details before confirming any plans.

How to choose the right US retirement base as a Canadian The best state for retirement isn’t just the one with warm weather or no state income tax. Your real comparison should include healthcare access, insurance costs, estate rules, airport links, and how easy daily life feels. Here are a few examples and what to watch out for. The table below compares Florida, Arizona, and Texas across taxes, potential costs, and retirement preferences. State example State tax angle Health and cost watchout Best for Florida No state income tax Property insurance can be high Warm-weather retirees who want large expat communities Arizona No state tax on Social Security, but broader costs still matter Summer heat and specialist access vary by area Snowbirds who want dry winters Texas No state income tax Property taxes and insurance can still be expensive Retirees focused on big-city access and lower winter heating needs A tax-friendly state can still become an expensive base once you add property insurance, homeowners association (HOA) fees, and narrow specialist networks. Before choosing, verify state rules with revenue departments, health insurance marketplaces, and insurance regulators.

How benefits and taxes work across the border After setting up your legal stay, this is the next big planning question. The goal is to understand what follows you, what changes after a move, and what needs professional review before retirement starts. What the US-Canada Totalization Agreement can and can’t do The US-Canada Totalization Agreement can help some people combine work credits for eligibility. It doesn’t merge the systems into one pension, and each country still pays its own benefit under its own rules. That matters in practice because CPP, OAS, Quebec Pension Plan (QPP), and US Social Security are built differently. OAS is residence-based, CPP and QPP are contribution-based, and US Social Security depends on US covered work. For the US side, Social security system and public benefits in the US gives a broader system overview. The following table shows how the agreement may affect eligibility and where to confirm your entitlement. Program Based on What the agreement may help with Where to verify CPP Contributions Eligibility in some cases, not one merged payment Service Canada OAS Canadian residence Residence requirement support in some cases Service Canada QPP Quebec contributions Coordination where relevant Retraite Québec US Social Security US work credits Partial eligibility if you lack enough US credits SSA To verify your benefits, check current application routes, benefit estimates, and forms with Service Canada and the SSA before you rely on projected income. How RRSPs, TFSAs, and 401(k)s change after a move One thing worth knowing is that retirement accounts don’t all cross the border cleanly. RRSPs and Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF) often get more workable treaty treatment than TFSAs, while US accounts such as 401(k)s and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) need coordinated withdrawal planning once you live in the US. RRSP withdrawals may be taxable on a US Form 1040 when received, and Canadian tax paid on those withdrawals may often be addressed with foreign tax credits. TFSAs are often the bigger problem because they may trigger US tax and reporting issues. Getting professional advice can help you navigate the different issues cleanly. For broader background, see the tax system in the US. The table below compares the main retirement account considerations and questions to discuss with an adviser. Account General issue after a US move Why review early Likely adviser question RRSP or RRIF Usually more manageable than a TFSA, but still taxable when paid out Withdrawal timing affects both countries How will distributions be reported? TFSA May lose its Canadian-style tax-free simplicity in the US Reporting can become costly Should it be kept, frozen, or restructured? 401(k) or IRA Still needs treaty-aware withdrawal planning US and Canadian timing may not line up When should withdrawals start? What to ask a cross-border Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an Enrolled Agent (EA) before moving: Which accounts create US reporting issues after I relocate?

Do I need to verify Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR), Form 8938, or related filings?

Should I change contribution or withdrawal plans before the move date?

How will the province of departure and state of arrival affect timing?

How health insurance and Medicare affect your retirement plan Healthcare can decide whether a US retirement move is realistic at all. Eligibility, cost, and network access depend on age, work history, immigration status, and your chosen state. If you’re under 65 or not yet eligible for Medicare If you’re under 65, private insurance is usually the way to ensure your medical needs are met. Depending on your status and state, Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace coverage may be available, but access and pricing vary, so check the relevant details based on your personal situation. This is different from relying on Canadian coverage. Provincial coverage may help with limited circumstances back home, but it isn’t a substitute for routine and emergency care in the US. If you’re comparing options, Health insurance in the US explains the system in more depth. A lower premium isn’t necessarily a better fit if your preferred hospital, oncologist, or specialist group is out of network. Check whether your status allows Marketplace coverage or only private coverage

Review hospital networks, not just the insurer’s headline price

Compare prescription formularies before choosing a plan

Ask your home province what happens to your Canadian coverage during long absences If you may qualify for Medicare Medicare eligibility is separate from the Totalization Agreement. In general, premium-free Part A depends on enough US work credits, so the fact that the agreement helps with Social Security eligibility doesn’t automatically mean it unlocks free Medicare. At a high level, Original Medicare covers hospital and medical care, Medigap can help with out-of-pocket costs, and Medicare Advantage bundles coverage through private plans. Verify current rules and enrollment timing with Medicare.gov. Which of these options makes sense depends on those work credits. If you have enough, your main concerns are enrollment timing and choosing add-on coverage. If you don’t have the required work credits, you may need to pay a premium for Part A or keep private coverage, such as an international plan like Cigna Global. Our guide to Medicare in the US for foreigners compares each option, including what it covers and costs. Health insurance for Canadians retiring in the US Your health, covered wherever you retire Direct billing at 1.2M+ hospitals

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