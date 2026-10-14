Medicare in the US for foreigners: who qualifies and what it covers

This guide is for information only and is intended for foreigners living in the US, not Americans retiring abroad. Medicare, immigration rules, state help programs, premiums, and enrollment windows can change, so confirm your situation with the Social Security Administration (SSA), Medicare, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), your state Medicaid office, or a qualified immigration professional.

Key takeaways If you’re age 65+ and you or a qualifying spouse have enough Medicare-taxed work credits, you may qualify for premium-free Part A and then Part B.

If you’re an age 65+ green card holder without enough credits, you may be able to buy Part A and enroll in Part B after 5 continuous years of US residence before filing.

Disability-based Medicare is available for certain people under 65 who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), or who qualify through amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

If you travel frequently or split your time between countries, you may be able to keep Medicare if you remain eligible, but overseas coverage is limited.

If you don’t have Medicare, you may need suitable private or international cover – compare international plans such as Cigna Global with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace options. Wise for managing healthcare payments in the US Hold USD for premiums and healthcare bills

Convert supported currencies when funds arrive from abroad

Wise doesn’t affect Medicare eligibility, coverage, or pricing Explore the Wise Account

Who can get Medicare in the US as a foreign resident? Not every foreigner in the US can get Medicare. Under current federal rules, your immigration category, age, disability status, work history, and, in some cases, your residence history all matter. If you are 65 or older There are 2 main age-based paths. If you or an eligible spouse has enough Medicare-taxed work credits, you may qualify for premium-free Part A. If not, some green card holders can still buy Part A and enroll in Part B, but this may be subject to a 5-year waiting period. A common question is whether Medicare starts automatically at 65 for immigrants. It often doesn’t, so check your record with the social security system and public benefits in the US and with SSA before your enrollment window closes. If you are under 65 and disabled Some younger people can get Medicare after qualifying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), which is monthly disability pay based on work history, or through special rules for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The Social Security Administration decides disability-based entitlement. That means a serious diagnosis alone doesn’t automatically open Medicare. Government & Law Social security system and public benefits in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more

How the 5-year permanent residence rule works For many immigrants, this is the most misunderstood rule. The 5-year test mainly matters when a green card holder is 65 or older, doesn’t have premium-free Part A, and wants to buy Part A or enroll in Part B. A lawful permanent resident, also called a green card holder, must usually show 5 continuous years of US residence immediately before filing. That clock can start when you came to make the US your home, not necessarily on the day you received the green card. Long trips abroad can create problems if SSA decides you stopped maintaining US residence. This is different from the Medicaid 5-year waiting period, which follows separate federal and state rules. One thing worth knowing is that a spouse’s work record can sometimes matter more than the wait itself because it may open a premium-free Part A path. If you spend long stretches outside the US while waiting to qualify, keep proof that your main home stayed in the US, such as tax returns, lease or mortgage records, and travel history. Evidence that often helps includes: Green card and other immigration papers

Address history, lease, or mortgage records

US tax returns or wage records

Travel history and passport entry records

Marriage and spouse work records, if you may qualify through a spouse

Medicare parts explained: A, B, C, and D Once you’re eligible, Medicare is split into 4 parts. Original Medicare means Part A and Part B together. Part C, also called Medicare Advantage, is a private alternative to Original Medicare, and Part D covers prescription drugs. What Part A and Part B cover Part A is hospital insurance. It mainly covers inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility care, hospice, and some home health care. Part B is medical insurance, which covers doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services, durable medical equipment, and many routine medical needs. Original Medicare doesn’t cover everything. Routine dental care, most routine vision care, hearing aids, and long-term custodial care are common gaps. How Part C and Part D fit in Part C, or Medicare Advantage, is offered by private insurers and usually requires both Part A and Part B first. Part D helps pay for prescription drugs, either through a stand-alone drug plan or through many Medicare Advantage plans. The following table summarizes the main role of each Medicare part and an important point to watch. Part Main role Usually needed first Main catch A Hospital care Age, disability, or ESRD route, plus eligible status Work history affects whether Part A is free or sold with a premium B Outpatient and doctor care Sometimes bought with or without premium Part A Late enrollment can raise your monthly cost for life C Private alternative to Original Medicare Usually Parts A and B Networks, prior approval rules, and extras vary by plan D Prescription drugs Part A or Part B Going 63 days or more without creditable drug cover can trigger a lasting penalty

Understanding Medicare costs: premiums, late penalties, and financial help Medicare isn’t free for everyone, and the amount you pay can vary widely from one person to another. Your costs depend mainly on your work history in the US, when you enroll, and which parts of Medicare you choose. Monthly premiums Most people pay a monthly premium for at least part of their Medicare coverage. The table below shows the 2026 monthly premium amounts or ranges stated in the source article. Part Monthly cost A Free if you or a qualifying spouse paid Medicare taxes long enough. Otherwise $311 or $565, depending on work history B From $202.90 (standard premium) C Varies by plan D Varies by plan Late enrollment penalties If you miss your first enrollment window, Medicare can add a penalty to your premium, sometimes for as long as you have coverage: Part A: if you delay buying Part A, your premium may rise by 10% for twice the number of years you delayed.

Part B: your premium can rise by 10% for each full 12 months you waited, usually for as long as you keep Part B.

Part D: a separate penalty applies if you go 63 days or more without creditable drug coverage. Help with Medicare costs If you have a limited income, you may not have to pay the full amount on your own. Several federal and state programs can cover part of your premiums or other Medicare costs: Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs): state-run help with Part A and Part B costs

Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB): covers premiums and cost sharing

Extra Help: lowers Part D premiums and drug costs

State Medicaid: separate from Medicare, with rules that vary by state Many foreign residents rely on income or savings from their home country to pay for life in the US, including healthcare. If money for premiums or other bills arrives from abroad, you might benefit from a Wise account to receive funds, hold USD, and manage payment timing. Wise accounts allow you to hold 40+ currencies, including USD, and access mid-market exchange rates when you need to convert from one currency to another. Retirement Pensions in the US: an essential guide for expats in 2026 Read more

How to apply and avoid common mistakes 1 Check your status and work history first. If you’re unsure whether your own or your spouse’s record helps, review your pensions in the US and ask SSA to confirm your Medicare path. 2 Confirm your enrollment window. The risk here is assuming you can sign up any time without consequences, especially for Part B. 3 Gather documents early. You may need identity documents, immigration records, work or tax records, address history, and marriage records if you’re using a spouse’s record. 4 Apply through SSA for Part A and Part B. If language is a barrier, SSA offers free interpreter services by phone and in local offices. 5 Once eligible, compare drug and health plan options. Common mistakes include confusing Medicare with Medicaid, missing Part B deadlines, and assuming time abroad pauses penalties automatically.

What to do if you are not eligible yet If Medicare isn’t available to you now, your bridge option may be employer coverage, health insurance in the US through the ACA Marketplace, Medicaid if your state rules fit your status and income, or a private plan. This is where the differences matter. Medicare is federal retirement and disability health insurance. Medicaid is a state and federal program for eligible people with low income. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace is the government system for comparing private plans. Lawfully present immigrants should check current HealthCare.gov guidance because subsidy rules are subject to change and review. If you need private or international cover during that gap, an expat-focused plan is worth comparing with local US plans, especially if you live across borders. Insurance Health insurance in the US Read more