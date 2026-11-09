Pharmacies in the US: Guide for expats and foreigners

Key takeaways You can buy medicines from chain, grocery, independent, hospital, and mail-order pharmacies across the US.

Foreign-issued prescriptions may not work directly if you try to fill them in the US. Many newcomers need a US-licensed prescriber.

Many over-the-counter (OTC) medicines sold more freely elsewhere require a prescription in the US.

Insurance, formularies, generics, and pharmacy pricing all affect the total cost you pay for drugs in the US.

When buying medicines in the US, take along photo ID, your insurance card if you have one, date of birth, payment method, and the drug name if known. Wise for managing medication expenses in the US Hold USD for everyday expenses during your move.

Convert currencies when planning medication payments.

Review transfer and conversion fees in advance. Explore the Wise Account

How pharmacies work in the US Pharmacies in the US are where you buy OTC medicine, fill prescriptions, and ask medication questions. If you are still learning the wider rules around insurance in the US, remember that the right pharmacy to use often depends on what the prescriber sent and what the insurer covers. Most prescriptions are sent electronically, which should make the overall process simpler than relying on paper documents. However, problems at the counter can occur and often come from coverage, refill timing, or prior authorization, not from the store running out of medicine. Insurance Health insurance in the US Read more Common pharmacy types in the US The following table compares common pharmacy types and what you can expect from each. Pharmacy type Best for What to expect Chain First-week convenience Long hours, front store, text or app alerts Grocery Combined errands Counter inside a supermarket Independent Personal service Smaller store, closer support Hospital Specialist or discharge medications Linked to clinics or a hospital Mail-order Long-term repeat medicines Home delivery, plan rules CVS and Walgreens are common first stops. Walmart Pharmacy, Costco Pharmacy, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, and Rite Aid in some areas are also familiar choices. For mail-order or unfamiliar websites, use the NABP (National Association of Boards of Pharmacy) Safe Pharmacy tool.

How to find a reputable pharmacy in the US To find a reputable pharmacy in the US, start with your insurance plan’s directory. It shows which pharmacies are in your network, which can help keep costs down. Your doctor, employer, or neighbors may also recommend local options. Before choosing a pharmacy, check a few practical details. The following table explains what to look for. Key details Things to look for License A valid license listed with your state board of pharmacy Opening hours Pharmacy counter hours that fit your schedule, which may differ from store hours Language support Staff who speak your language, if needed Medicine availability Your medicine in stock; call ahead to confirm For online pharmacies, use the FDA’s BeSafeRx guide or the NABP’s Safe Pharmacy tool. You can also find your state’s license-checking resources through the FDA’s state pharmacy board directory. Watch for warning signs such as prescription medicines sold without a prescription, unusually low prices, no physical US address, or unusual payment requests. Checking pharmacy services, opening hours, and availability can help you choose a suitable location. Photo: Getty Images/Unsplash.

How to fill a prescription in the US The steps are the same whether a hospital, an urgent care clinic, or a telehealth service writes your prescription. 1 Get a US prescription from a doctor, urgent care clinician, or telehealth provider if needed. 2 Pick a pharmacy that is convenient and in-network if you have insurance. 3 Wait while the pharmacy receives the e-prescription and runs insurance checks. 4 Look for a text, app alert, or call when it is ready. 5 At pickup, ask about directions, side effects, refills, and storage. If you arrive with a refill from abroad, you may need an urgent care visit before a US pharmacy can dispense it. What you need at the counter At pickup, staff usually confirm your identity and how the prescription should be billed. Having the basics ready makes the visit faster. Photo ID

Insurance card, if you have one

Date of birth

Payment method

Prescription name or pickup notification Can you use a foreign prescription in the US? Many foreign prescriptions cannot be filled as written in the US.

You may need a US-licensed prescriber to issue a new prescription.

A foreign prescription can help show your current treatment, but it is not a guarantee of dispensing.

Controlled substances and some specialty drugs have stricter rules, which vary by state, pharmacy, and medicine.

Before carrying or shipping medicine, check the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) personal importation guidance.

Getting OTC medicine without seeing a doctor Getting over-the-counter (OTC) medicine in the US does not require a doctor’s visit or a prescription. Many products are sold on open shelves, and foreigners can buy them in the same way as residents. Names and strengths may differ from those at home. Paracetamol, for example, is called acetaminophen in the US. Ask the pharmacist to help you match the active ingredient and strength rather than relying on a familiar brand name. Some medicines available over the counter elsewhere need a prescription in the US. Here are common examples. Usually available OTC Usually prescription-only Pain relievers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen Oral antibiotics Many allergy tablets and nasal sprays Most asthma inhalers Many cough and cold products Most birth control pills Antacids Opioid pain relievers If you are unsure which product to choose, ask the pharmacist. If you need more information about healthcare services beyond prescriptions, our guide to dental care in the US explains another important part of accessing care as a newcomer.

Bringing foreign medicine into the US Bringing foreign medicine into the US takes some planning. The rules depend on your medicine and immigration status, so check the FDA’s personal importation guidance before you travel. For foreign visitors who are not US citizens or permanent residents, the FDA allows a 90-day supply of personal medication. Controlled medicines are also subject to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) rules, so check the requirements for your specific medicine. Before packing, prepare the basics: Keep medicines in their original packaging

Carry a prescription or doctor’s letter in English

Check quantity limits and restrictions If you need more medicine during your stay, check the rules before arranging a shipment. The FDA allows some personal medication shipments for foreign visitors, but documentation may be needed and packages can be refused. Finding a local equivalent If your medicine is not available in the US, a local alternative may exist. Brand names often differ, so start with the generic name and strength on your packaging. 1 Show a US clinician your packaging and treatment details. 2 Ask about a US alternative and prescription. 3 Check any differences and instructions with the pharmacist. Do not switch medicines or change your dose without advice from your pharmacist or prescriber. A US healthcare professional may need to review your existing treatment before issuing a local prescription.

CVS or Walgreens: where to get your prescription as an expat CVS and Walgreens are convenient options for many expats because they are widespread and familiar with e-prescriptions. Your local branch’s hours, stock, and insurance network status will help you decide which one suits you. A few quick checks can make choosing easier. The following table shows the main features to compare. Feature Practical checks Location Close to home or work Opening hours Pharmacy counter hours that fit your schedule Insurance In-network with your plan Stock Your medicine available; call ahead App and refills Easy refill requests and pickup alerts Is CVS cheaper than Walgreens? Neither CVS nor Walgreens is always cheaper. The same prescription can cost more at one than the other, depending on your insurance and any available discounts. Ask both for the price of your medicine in the same strength and quantity. A cash or discount-card price may be lower than your insurance copay, so check before you pay. Grocery pharmacies and independent stores can be just as useful. Choose the pharmacy with the right stock, convenient hours, and a price that works for you.

How to manage costs, insurance, and payments US pharmacy prices vary because insurers negotiate their own prices and each pharmacy sets its own cash price. These terms help you read a pharmacy bill. Term Plain meaning Copay A fixed amount you pay for a prescription Deductible What you pay yourself before the plan starts to pay Coinsurance A percentage of the cost you pay after the deductible Formulary The list of medicines your plan covers Prior authorization Plan approval needed before it covers a medicine For more on how plans work, read our guide to understanding health insurance in the US. If you do not have insurance yet, ask for the cash price. If you have coverage, check that the pharmacy is in-network and your medicine is on the plan’s formulary. If you are still comparing coverage, international health insurance may be worth considering. Check the prescription benefits, waiting periods, and exclusions of any Cigna plan you review. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Paying for medications and moving money across borders Pharmacies commonly accept debit or credit cards and cash. Eligible health spending cards may also be an option, so check with your pharmacy. A little planning can help you keep payments and refills on track: Budget for deductibles and cash payments

Ask about prices for 90-day supplies

Allow time for international money transfers New arrivals may not have a US bank account yet. A foreign card may add currency conversion charges, which can increase the overall amount you have to spend on your medication. Or you might have to ask a friend or family member overseas to send you an international payment. Here again, costs can creep in, making buying medicines more expensive than it needs to be. Wise might be a good solution, allowing you to hold a balance in your preferred currency and spend in USD with the mid-market exchange rate, or receive incoming payments in a selection of currencies conveniently. Fees vary by currency and payment type, so check the Wise fees and pricing before making a transaction. Our guide on how to use Wise in the US as an expat explains the setup. Explore the Wise Account Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more