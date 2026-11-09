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Pharmacies in the US: Guide for expats and foreigners

Learn how to use pharmacies in the US, from filling prescriptions and finding familiar medicines to choosing a pharmacy, understanding insurance, and managing medication costs.

Claire Millard
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated
Woman examining a medicine box in a large US pharmacy aisle lined with shelves of medications and healthcare products.

Pharmacies in the US work differently from those in many other countries. Rules on prescriptions, brand names, and pricing can surprise newcomers.

If you’re new to the country, this guide explains how a US pharmacy works, how to fill a prescription, what to do with medicine from home, and how to manage costs.

Key takeaways

  • You can buy medicines from chain, grocery, independent, hospital, and mail-order pharmacies across the US.
  • Foreign-issued prescriptions may not work directly if you try to fill them in the US. Many newcomers need a US-licensed prescriber.
  • Many over-the-counter (OTC) medicines sold more freely elsewhere require a prescription in the US.
  • Insurance, formularies, generics, and pharmacy pricing all affect the total cost you pay for drugs in the US.
  • When buying medicines in the US, take along photo ID, your insurance card if you have one, date of birth, payment method, and the drug name if known.

Wise for managing medication expenses in the US

  • Hold USD for everyday expenses during your move.
  • Convert currencies when planning medication payments.
  • Review transfer and conversion fees in advance.

How pharmacies work in the US

Pharmacies in the US are where you buy OTC medicine, fill prescriptions, and ask medication questions.

If you are still learning the wider rules around insurance in the US, remember that the right pharmacy to use often depends on what the prescriber sent and what the insurer covers.

Most prescriptions are sent electronically, which should make the overall process simpler than relying on paper documents. However, problems at the counter can occur and often come from coverage, refill timing, or prior authorization, not from the store running out of medicine.

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Insurance

Health insurance in the US

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Common pharmacy types in the US

The following table compares common pharmacy types and what you can expect from each.

Pharmacy typeBest forWhat to expect
ChainFirst-week convenienceLong hours, front store, text or app alerts
GroceryCombined errandsCounter inside a supermarket
IndependentPersonal serviceSmaller store, closer support
HospitalSpecialist or discharge medicationsLinked to clinics or a hospital
Mail-orderLong-term repeat medicinesHome delivery, plan rules

CVS and Walgreens are common first stops. Walmart Pharmacy, Costco Pharmacy, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, and Rite Aid in some areas are also familiar choices.

For mail-order or unfamiliar websites, use the NABP (National Association of Boards of Pharmacy) Safe Pharmacy tool.

How to find a reputable pharmacy in the US

To find a reputable pharmacy in the US, start with your insurance plan’s directory. It shows which pharmacies are in your network, which can help keep costs down.

Your doctor, employer, or neighbors may also recommend local options.

Before choosing a pharmacy, check a few practical details. The following table explains what to look for.

Key detailsThings to look for
LicenseA valid license listed with your state board of pharmacy
Opening hoursPharmacy counter hours that fit your schedule, which may differ from store hours
Language supportStaff who speak your language, if needed
Medicine availabilityYour medicine in stock; call ahead to confirm

For online pharmacies, use the FDA’s BeSafeRx guide or the NABP’s Safe Pharmacy tool. You can also find your state’s license-checking resources through the FDA’s state pharmacy board directory.

Watch for warning signs such as prescription medicines sold without a prescription, unusually low prices, no physical US address, or unusual payment requests.

Pharmacist arranging sunblock products on shelves in a pharmacy
Checking pharmacy services, opening hours, and availability can help you choose a suitable location. Photo: Getty Images/Unsplash.

How to fill a prescription in the US

The steps are the same whether a hospital, an urgent care clinic, or a telehealth service writes your prescription.

1

Get a US prescription from a doctor, urgent care clinician, or telehealth provider if needed.

2

Pick a pharmacy that is convenient and in-network if you have insurance.

3

Wait while the pharmacy receives the e-prescription and runs insurance checks.

4

Look for a text, app alert, or call when it is ready.

5

At pickup, ask about directions, side effects, refills, and storage.

If you arrive with a refill from abroad, you may need an urgent care visit before a US pharmacy can dispense it.

What you need at the counter

At pickup, staff usually confirm your identity and how the prescription should be billed. Having the basics ready makes the visit faster.

  • Photo ID
  • Insurance card, if you have one
  • Date of birth
  • Payment method
  • Prescription name or pickup notification

Can you use a foreign prescription in the US?

  • Many foreign prescriptions cannot be filled as written in the US.
  • You may need a US-licensed prescriber to issue a new prescription.
  • A foreign prescription can help show your current treatment, but it is not a guarantee of dispensing.
  • Controlled substances and some specialty drugs have stricter rules, which vary by state, pharmacy, and medicine.
  • Before carrying or shipping medicine, check the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) personal importation guidance.

Getting OTC medicine without seeing a doctor

Getting over-the-counter (OTC) medicine in the US does not require a doctor’s visit or a prescription. Many products are sold on open shelves, and foreigners can buy them in the same way as residents.

Names and strengths may differ from those at home. Paracetamol, for example, is called acetaminophen in the US. Ask the pharmacist to help you match the active ingredient and strength rather than relying on a familiar brand name.

Some medicines available over the counter elsewhere need a prescription in the US. Here are common examples.

Usually available OTCUsually prescription-only
Pain relievers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofenOral antibiotics
Many allergy tablets and nasal spraysMost asthma inhalers
Many cough and cold productsMost birth control pills
AntacidsOpioid pain relievers

If you are unsure which product to choose, ask the pharmacist.

If you need more information about healthcare services beyond prescriptions, our guide to dental care in the US explains another important part of accessing care as a newcomer.

Bringing foreign medicine into the US

Bringing foreign medicine into the US takes some planning. The rules depend on your medicine and immigration status, so check the FDA’s personal importation guidance before you travel.

For foreign visitors who are not US citizens or permanent residents, the FDA allows a 90-day supply of personal medication. Controlled medicines are also subject to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) rules, so check the requirements for your specific medicine.

Before packing, prepare the basics:

  • Keep medicines in their original packaging
  • Carry a prescription or doctor’s letter in English
  • Check quantity limits and restrictions

If you need more medicine during your stay, check the rules before arranging a shipment. The FDA allows some personal medication shipments for foreign visitors, but documentation may be needed and packages can be refused.

Finding a local equivalent

If your medicine is not available in the US, a local alternative may exist. Brand names often differ, so start with the generic name and strength on your packaging.

1

Show a US clinician your packaging and treatment details.

2

Ask about a US alternative and prescription.

3

Check any differences and instructions with the pharmacist.

Do not switch medicines or change your dose without advice from your pharmacist or prescriber.

Healthcare professional writing notes during a patient consultation
A US healthcare professional may need to review your existing treatment before issuing a local prescription.

CVS or Walgreens: where to get your prescription as an expat

CVS and Walgreens are convenient options for many expats because they are widespread and familiar with e-prescriptions. Your local branch’s hours, stock, and insurance network status will help you decide which one suits you.

A few quick checks can make choosing easier. The following table shows the main features to compare.

FeaturePractical checks
LocationClose to home or work
Opening hoursPharmacy counter hours that fit your schedule
InsuranceIn-network with your plan
StockYour medicine available; call ahead
App and refillsEasy refill requests and pickup alerts

Is CVS cheaper than Walgreens?

Neither CVS nor Walgreens is always cheaper. The same prescription can cost more at one than the other, depending on your insurance and any available discounts.

Ask both for the price of your medicine in the same strength and quantity. A cash or discount-card price may be lower than your insurance copay, so check before you pay.

Grocery pharmacies and independent stores can be just as useful. Choose the pharmacy with the right stock, convenient hours, and a price that works for you.

How to manage costs, insurance, and payments

US pharmacy prices vary because insurers negotiate their own prices and each pharmacy sets its own cash price. These terms help you read a pharmacy bill.

TermPlain meaning
CopayA fixed amount you pay for a prescription
DeductibleWhat you pay yourself before the plan starts to pay
CoinsuranceA percentage of the cost you pay after the deductible
FormularyThe list of medicines your plan covers
Prior authorizationPlan approval needed before it covers a medicine

For more on how plans work, read our guide to understanding health insurance in the US. If you do not have insurance yet, ask for the cash price. If you have coverage, check that the pharmacy is in-network and your medicine is on the plan’s formulary.

If you are still comparing coverage, international health insurance may be worth considering. Check the prescription benefits, waiting periods, and exclusions of any Cigna plan you review.

Cigna Global

Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.

Paying for medications and moving money across borders

Pharmacies commonly accept debit or credit cards and cash. Eligible health spending cards may also be an option, so check with your pharmacy.

A little planning can help you keep payments and refills on track:

  • Budget for deductibles and cash payments
  • Ask about prices for 90-day supplies
  • Allow time for international money transfers

New arrivals may not have a US bank account yet. A foreign card may add currency conversion charges, which can increase the overall amount you have to spend on your medication. Or you might have to ask a friend or family member overseas to send you an international payment. Here again, costs can creep in, making buying medicines more expensive than it needs to be.

Wise might be a good solution, allowing you to hold a balance in your preferred currency and spend in USD with the mid-market exchange rate, or receive incoming payments in a selection of currencies conveniently. Fees vary by currency and payment type, so check the Wise fees and pricing before making a transaction. Our guide on how to use Wise in the US as an expat explains the setup.

Explore the Wise Account
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Money Management

How to use Wise in the US as an expat

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Next steps

When choosing a pharmacy in the US, start with your insurance network, check that your medication is available, and compare prices before paying. Keep your prescription details and any documentation from abroad ready, especially if you need a US prescriber to review your treatment. If you’re managing money across borders while settling in, the Wise Account can help you hold and convert currencies for everyday expenses, including medication payments where your payment method is accepted.

FAQ

FAQs

Can foreigners buy medicine over the counter in the US?

Yes, foreigners can buy OTC medicine in the US like any other customer. Some medicines sold OTC elsewhere are prescription-only here, so ask if you are unsure.

Do US pharmacies accept foreign prescriptions?

Many US pharmacies do not accept foreign prescriptions as a direct replacement for a US prescription. Rules vary by drug, so check with the pharmacy and a US-licensed prescriber.

Are CVS and Walgreens good options for expats?

Often yes, because both are easy to find and familiar with e-prescriptions. But hours, stock, and insurance network status can differ, so compare total price and access.

Are generic drugs the same as brand-name drugs in the US?

Generics use the same active ingredient and are often the lower-cost option. Some medicines are handled differently by a prescriber or insurer, so ask how your plan and pharmacy treat that drug.

Can a pharmacist transfer my prescription in the US?

Often yes. Your new pharmacy can usually request the transfer from your old one. Rules vary by state and medicine, so check with the pharmacist, especially for controlled medicines.

How much do prescriptions cost in the US without insurance?

Prices vary widely depending on the medicine and pharmacy. Generics are often the lower-cost option, but the same prescription can cost different amounts nearby. Ask pharmacies for their cash price and compare any available discount-card prices before you pay.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Personal medication importation rules and guidance for foreign visitors, Personal importation – FDA
  2. Guidance for identifying legitimate online pharmacies, BeSafeRx – FDA
  3. State licensing resources for checking online pharmacies, Locate a state-licensed online pharmacy – FDA
  4. Resources for checking pharmacy legitimacy and safe dispensing practices, Safe Pharmacy – NABP
  5. Information about generic drugs and their relationship to brand-name medicines, Generic drugs: questions and answers – FDA
  6. Fees and pricing information for Wise services in the US, Wise fees and pricing – Wise

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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