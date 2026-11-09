How to get a prescription in the US: Guide for expats and foreigners

Key takeaways If you’re a new expat with a foreign prescription, you may need to see a US primary care clinician or suitable telehealth provider to get a new US prescription.

With no US health insurance, expect separate charges for your appointment, medicine, and any tests.

If you have an existing US prescription needing a refill, you can contact your pharmacy or arrange a transfer to another pharmacy.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to an emergency room – don’t delay to gather documents. Wise Account for healthcare payments in the US Convert money to USD for healthcare expenses

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How to get a prescription in the US step by step If you already take regular medicine, start by checking how much you have left. Let the clinic know when booking, particularly if you need to continue treatment soon after arriving. Step 1: Check whether you need a prescription filled in the US A foreign prescription can’t usually simply be handed to a US pharmacy. The FDA’s personal importation guidance and CBP’s medication travel guidance draw a clear line between bringing your own medicine into the country for personal use and asking a US pharmacy to fill a prescription written abroad. In practice, the foreign prescription is often supporting medical documentation, while the pharmacy still needs a new prescription from a US-licensed clinician before it can dispense the medicine. Bear in mind that the US brand name may not match the name you used at home, and the medicine strength or dosage may also be different. Bring the current box, bottle, or blister pack

Write down the generic name, not just the overseas brand name

Note the strength, dose, how often you take it, and how much you have left

Save a photo of the label, old prescription, or doctor’s letter

Bring an English translation and the original prescriber’s contact details if the paperwork is not in English Step 2: Choose the right care route for your situation There is no single best route for every case. The right choice depends on urgency, complexity, cost, whether the medicine needs monitoring, and whether a delay would create real medical risk. The following table compares the main care options for getting a prescription in the US. Care option Best for Practical considerations Primary care Ongoing conditions and regular medicines New-patient appointments may take longer Urgent care Prompt help with non-emergency problems Long-term treatment may need follow-up elsewhere Retail clinic Common minor conditions Services vary by clinic Telehealth Needs that can be assessed remotely Tests or an in-person visit may still be needed Specialist Conditions requiring focused care A referral may be required Primary care doctor or specialist A primary care doctor, or primary care provider (PCP), is usually the best option for ongoing conditions, medication reviews, follow-up lab work, and prescriptions that need regular monitoring. It also helps when you need a stable prescribing relationship, not just a one-time refill. This is usually the lowest-friction option for future prescription refills in the US once you are established. The downside is timing, because first visits for new patients can take longer to schedule. Urgent care or walk-in clinic Urgent care can be useful for minor illnesses, short-term non-emergency problems, and some refill requests when you cannot get a quick PCP appointment. Think of it as a same-week option, not a long-term choice for ongoing prescribing. It is not a substitute for emergency care, and clinicians there may say no if your history is complex or the medication is tightly controlled. Telemedicine Telemedicine can work well for minor acute problems, routine non-controlled medicines, and situations where you can clearly explain your symptoms and medication history. It works best when you can upload records and answer questions clearly. But telemedicine prescriptions are not guaranteed, and federal telehealth guidance on controlled substances makes clear that controlled drug rules still depend on who is prescribing and whether legal conditions are met. Step 3: Prepare your documents and medicine details Getting organized before the visit can make a doctor visit for prescription issues much faster. If you still need to find care, Expatica’s healthcare services directory can help you start your search. Good preparation lowers the chance of duplicate medicines, missing safety information, or a prescription being delayed after the appointment. Write down allergies and bad past reactions even if they seem minor. Photo ID and your current US address

Insurance card, if you have one, plus your preferred pharmacy

A full medication list with both brand and generic names

Past prescriptions, clinic notes, recent lab results, and allergy details

Contact details for your original prescriber if the clinician may need confirmation Step 4: Get the prescription and understand the next steps In the US, clinicians often send prescriptions electronically to the pharmacy you choose. Before you leave, confirm the pharmacy name, the exact medication, the strength, and whether the clinician is switching you to a generic drug, which is the non-brand version of the same medicine. Also ask what happens next if the insurer wants prior authorization, which means approval before it pays, or if the clinician wants lab work or a follow-up visit. For example, if you arrive with proof that you regularly take a non-controlled thyroid medicine, a US clinician may issue a prescription so you do not miss doses, but may still ask for updated blood tests before approving ongoing refills. If the pharmacy says the generic looks different, ask the pharmacist to confirm the active ingredient before you leave. Questions to ask before you leave: Was the prescription sent electronically, and to which pharmacy?

How many refills are included?

Do I need prior authorization, lab work, or a follow-up visit?

What should I do if the pharmacy is out of stock? Step 5: Fill the prescription at a pharmacy Once the clinician sends your prescription, the pharmacy checks it and prepares your medicine. Choose a convenient location and, if you have insurance, confirm that it is in your plan’s network. Wait for a pickup notification or call before making the trip. At the counter, check the medicine name, strength, and directions with the pharmacist. The packaging or tablets may look different from those you used at home, especially if you have received a generic. Ask the pharmacist to explain any differences and confirm how to take it. This is also a good time to ask about side effects, storage, and taking the medicine alongside other treatments or supplements. Before paying, check the final price. A cash or discount-card price may be lower than your insurance copay, so ask the pharmacist to compare the available options.

How prescriptions work in the US To get a prescription in the US, you usually need to see a licensed clinician, who assesses your needs and prescribes medicine if appropriate. A pharmacy then dispenses it, and the pharmacist explains how to take it. Your insurance plan determines how much you pay. A valid prescription does not guarantee coverage, so check the costs of the appointment and medicine separately. If you have international insurance, ask whether the provider can bill your insurer directly or whether you need to pay first and claim reimbursement. Who can issue a prescription in the US? Several healthcare professionals can prescribe, depending on state rules and their area of practice: Doctors

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Dentists and other authorized specialists You can find a prescriber through primary care, urgent care, retail clinics, specialist clinics, or telehealth. When booking, mention your medicine or condition so the clinic can confirm whether it can help and what to bring. What pharmacists can prescribe in the US Some pharmacists can provide certain treatments under state rules, such as contraception or testing and treatment for selected minor illnesses. Availability depends on the service, the pharmacist’s qualifications, and the individual pharmacy. Ask your local branch what it offers before visiting. A pharmacist can also help you understand your medicine and advise whether you need an appointment with another clinician.

Can you use a foreign prescription in the US? A foreign prescription can help show what you take, but a US pharmacy often cannot fill it directly. You may need a US clinician to review your treatment and issue a new prescription. Bring the original prescription, medicine packaging, and any relevant medical records. The active ingredient, strength, and dose help the clinician identify your treatment, even if the overseas brand name is unfamiliar. If the same product is unavailable in the US, the clinician can discuss a suitable alternative and explain any changes. Ask what records the clinic needs when booking, particularly if your treatment requires regular monitoring.

How to transfer a prescription to a new pharmacy in the US If you already have a valid US prescription, a new pharmacy can often arrange a transfer from your current one. This can be useful when you move, change insurance plans, or find a more convenient location. Before requesting the transfer, check that the new pharmacy accepts your insurance and can supply the medicine. Then give it the details needed to contact your current pharmacy. Useful details for a prescription transfer: Medicine name and strength

Prescription number, if available

Current pharmacy’s name and phone number

Your insurance details, if applicable Wait for the new pharmacy to confirm that the prescription has arrived and the medicine is ready. A transfer carries over the existing prescription; it does not add refills or extend its validity. Controlled medicines have separate requirements. The DEA allows certain electronic prescriptions to be transferred once for their initial filling, subject to state law and other conditions. Ask the pharmacist whether your prescription qualifies.

How to refill a repeat prescription In the US, a prescription refill lets you collect another supply your prescriber has already authorized. Check your bottle label or pharmacy app for remaining refills, and contact the pharmacy before you run out. The following table shows what to do in common refill situations. Your situation Next step Refills remaining Request your next supply from the pharmacy No refills left Ask the pharmacy to contact your prescriber Review or tests due Arrange follow-up care before your supply runs low Medicine needed over a weekend Call the pharmacy to check available refills and options Refilling prescriptions online Many pharmacies let you request prescription refills through an app or website, then choose pickup or delivery where available. Mail-order services may also provide longer supplies when your prescription and insurance plan allow them. It’s important to be clear about whether you are requesting an existing refill or booking a consultation for a new prescription. A refill uses approval already given; a telehealth renewal involves a clinician reviewing your treatment. Before ordering, check the delivery time and how much medicine you have left. Use a licensed pharmacy, and consult the NABP Safe Pharmacy website if you are unfamiliar with an online seller.

Can you get a prescription without seeing a doctor? You may be able to get a prescription without visiting a doctor’s office. Depending on your needs, you could see a clinician through telehealth, a nurse practitioner or physician assistant at a clinic, or an authorized pharmacist for certain treatments. For a remote appointment, have your medication details and treatment records ready to share. The clinician will assess whether they have enough information to prescribe or whether you need an examination or tests first. Before booking, check that the service handles your condition and can treat you in the state where you will be during the appointment. For controlled medicines, also check the provider’s policy and the current federal telehealth guidance.

What do you need to pick up a prescription for someone else? A partner, relative, or friend can often collect a prescription on your behalf. The pharmacy will need enough information to identify the patient and the medicine, and it may ask the person collecting for ID: Patient’s full name and date of birth

Medicine name or pickup notification

Collector’s photo ID

Payment method Call ahead to confirm the requirements, especially for controlled medicines. If someone will collect your prescriptions regularly, ask how to record that arrangement with the pharmacy.

What prescriptions and medicines cost in the US Your total prescription cost may include the consultation, any tests, and the medicine. Ask about each when arranging care, particularly if you are paying without insurance. The prescription itself does not tell you the final pharmacy price. Your plan’s covered drug list, pharmacy network, and cost-sharing rules all affect what you pay. A few terms help explain the bill: Term Meaning Copay A fixed amount you pay Coinsurance Your percentage of the covered cost Deductible What you pay before certain benefits start Formulary Your plan’s list of covered medicines Prior authorization Insurer approval required before coverage Check whether your medicine is covered and whether your chosen pharmacy is in-network. Using Wise to move money for healthcare expenses New arrivals may need to pay for appointments or prescriptions before their US banking arrangements are ready. You might also be waiting for reimbursement or receiving help from family abroad. Wise can help you transfer money internationally and convert funds to USD. Check the features available where you live, along with the fee, exchange rate, and estimated arrival time for your transfer. The Wise pricing page provides details. Explore Wise

How insurance affects your care options and prescription costs Insurance can help cover appointments and medicines, but these may fall under different benefits. Check both when planning ongoing treatment. International policies may also use different provider and payment arrangements from US employer or Marketplace plans. Ask whether you can use your preferred clinician, whether direct billing is available, and which expenses you would pay yourself. Expatica’s guide to Health insurance in the US Read more How Cigna Global can fit If you are comparing international health insurance, Cigna Global offers plans with different geographical coverage and optional benefits. For prescription needs in the US, check that your chosen policy includes US treatment and the outpatient benefits you need. Consultations and prescribed outpatient medicines may depend on an optional module and its limits. Cigna Global’s member guidance explains these distinctions. If you pay first and claim later, keep itemized invoices and any other documents your insurer requests. Cost of prescriptions without insurance Without insurance, ask for the pharmacy’s cash price. The same prescription can cost different amounts at nearby pharmacies, so comparing prices may help. Ask whether a generic is suitable

Compare the same strength and quantity

Check available discount-card prices

Ask about different supply quantities Prescription discount services are not insurance. Compare the final price for your medicine rather than assuming a coupon will always cost less. If you intend to claim reimbursement from an international insurer, check the required documents and benefit limits before paying. Our guide to health insurance in the US explains the wider coverage options. Expatica’s guide to Insurance in the US: A guide for expats Read more