Out-of-Network Medical Bills for Expats in the US

Understanding out-of-network (OON) medical bills as an expat can feel as stressful as paying them, especially when US insurance language is new to you. The good news is that “out-of-network” doesn’t always mean you simply owe the full charge with no questions asked.
If you’re still getting used to health insurance in the US, a surprise medical bill can be hard to handle because network rules, cost-sharing, and federal protections overlap. The key is to separate a high but valid bill from one that may break surprise billing rules. This guide walks through the basics.
This guide is for general information only and does not replace advice from a doctor, lawyer, licensed insurance professional, or billing advocate. It reflects public guidance checked in October 2026. Rules can vary by plan and by state.
Key takeaways
- For expats in the US, an out-of-network medical bill can mean paying more, since the doctor or hospital has no contract rate with your insurer.
- After emergency treatment or a visit to an in-network facility, surprise billing protections may limit you to in-network cost-sharing.
- Your Explanation of Benefits (EOB) is the insurer’s summary of the claim, so match it to the medical bill before paying.
- Balance billing is an extra charge above what your plan allows, so ask whether federal or state limits apply.
- First medical bills aren’t always final, so request an itemized bill and check appeal deadlines.
- For help with a surprise medical bill, contact the No Surprises Help Desk, your state Department of Insurance, or a Consumer Assistance Program.
Wise Account for managing healthcare expenses across borders
- Keep US dollars alongside other supported currencies when planning healthcare spending.
- Convert between currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with transparent conversion fees.
- Manage money across borders while keeping insurance claims and billing disputes separate.
What out-of-network (OON) means in US medical billing
Provider networks are built on pricing agreements between insurers and care providers. When a provider is out of network (OON), your plan may pay less or nothing to reimburse you after treatment. This can raise your share of the cost without making the bill automatically unlawful.
In-network vs out-of-network providers explained
In-network providers have a contract with your insurer. Out-of-network providers don’t, so they can charge more and the plan may apply different coverage rules.
A hospital and the clinician aren’t always billed the same way. You can choose an in-network hospital and later get a separate bill from an out-of-network anesthesiologist, lab, or radiologist.
Example: You schedule surgery at an in-network hospital, but the pathology group that analyzes the samples and results is outside your network. That can still create an out-of-network bill.
How deductibles, copays, and coinsurance affect the bill
A deductible is what you pay before the plan starts paying more. A copay is a fixed charge, and coinsurance is your percentage share after the deductible.
A protected bill can still feel expensive. You may still owe normal in-network cost-sharing for emergency care, which is very different from paying the full out-of-network balance.
|Term
|What it is
|When it applies
|What to check on the EOB
|Deductible
|Pay first
|Early in the year
|Amount left
|Copay
|Fixed charge
|Visits or prescriptions
|Correct service
|Coinsurance
|Percentage share
|After deductible
|In-network rate used
|EOB
|Insurer claim summary
|After processing
|Network status and patient share
Prior authorization means plan approval in advance for certain care. If the EOB says it was missing, call the insurer and ask whether the claim should be reviewed again.
When surprise billing protections apply
The No Surprises Act is the federal baseline for certain private insurance situations, although it doesn’t cover every high bill. Whether a bill is protected depends on the service, the facility, the plan type, and sometimes state law.
What the No Surprises Act usually covers
Balance billing is an out-of-network bill for the gap between a provider’s charge and the amount your plan allows. In protected situations, you should usually pay only the in-network cost-sharing amount.
This act may apply to the following scenarios:
- Most emergency room care, including many post-stabilization services
- Certain non-emergency care from out-of-network providers at in-network hospitals, hospital outpatient departments, and ambulatory surgical centers
- Air ambulance bills
- Some claims tied to wrong directory information or a provider leaving the network during ongoing care
If the provider bill arrives before the EOB, wait until you’ve compared the documents before making payment. Protected claims are often reprocessed after the insurer applies in-network rules.
What is not covered and where state rules may differ
Federal law doesn’t cover every case. Ground ambulance charges are often outside the No Surprises Act, and non-emergency care at an out-of-network facility can still be billed under normal plan rules.
You may also lose protection in some non-emergency settings if you knowingly choose an out-of-network provider and sign a valid consent form. Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE use separate rules.
State law can be stronger, so check CMS Medical Bill Rights, your state’s Department of Insurance directory, and, if available, the Consumer Assistance Program list. If you’re unsure, call 1-800-985-3059 before you pay.
If you’re uninsured or self-pay, ask for a good faith estimate before scheduled care. That is a written estimate of expected charges, and a separate dispute process may apply if the bill is much higher.
How to handle and negotiate an out-of-network medical bill
This is the action section many readers need first. If you receive a surprise bill, don’t panic, compare your documents, work out whether the bill may be protected, and escalate in order.
What to check on the EOB, provider bill, and itemized charges
First, compare the provider bill with the EOB, the insurer’s explanation of benefits. Next, confirm provider and facility names, service dates, network status, and any note about prior authorization or in-network cost-sharing.
Last, ask for an itemized bill if the charges are unclear. After an emergency room visit for something like chest pain or a bad fall, check that the EOB shows in-network cost-sharing if protection may apply.
Don’t pay the first provider bill until you know the claim was handled correctly. If the bill looks wrong, ask for a billing hold while the review is underway.
How to appeal, negotiate, or file a complaint
Ask the insurer to reprocess the claim if the bill looks protected or the network status seems wrong. Use the EOB, plan documents, and any directory evidence.
Contact the provider’s billing office in writing and ask for a corrected claim review and a temporary billing hold. That helps stop the account moving while the dispute is open.
Follow the appeal deadline, and if needed move to external review or a complaint through CMS or your state regulator. The Help Desk contact number is 1-800-985-3059.
Negotiate even if the bill is valid. Ask about a discount, a payment plan, or a charity care policy.
The Patient Advocate Foundation advises patients to keep “detailed logs of all appointments, conversations, treatment recommendations, billing statements and receipts for your records.”
How expats can lower the risk before treatment
The best defense isn’t just knowing your rights after a bad bill. It’s understanding networks, plan design, and record-keeping before care.
How to choose coverage and verify networks before care
Before scheduled care, check your plan type, such as HMO (Health Maintenance Organization), PPO (Preferred Provider Organization), EPO (Exclusive Provider Organization), Marketplace, student, or employer coverage. Then confirm whether it has out-of-network benefits, whether the facility is in-network, and whether separate clinicians may bill on their own.
This matters for temporary visa holders, international students, and foreign workers, because plan access and network rules can differ a lot. Broader expat coverage can be worth comparing, but no plan removes every out-of-network risk.
If you’re weighing options, compare the network, exclusions, emergency rules, and claims process before you buy. For wider context, Insurance in the US: A guide for expats explains plan structures, and the Expatica health insurance directory helps you review providers.
You can also compare international health insurance options through Cigna Global, taking care to review eligibility, coverage limitations, provider networks, and claims conditions before choosing a policy.
How to plan payments and emergency spending across borders
Even after a claim is fixed, you may still need to pay a deductible, copay, coinsurance, or negotiated balance quickly. Plan ahead for which card, account, or family support option you would use if your money sits in different countries or currencies.
Exchange-rate markups and international transfer fees can make an already high medical bill more expensive, especially if you need to move money at short notice.
If you already manage cross-border money, the Wise Multi-Currency Card may be one practical tool for healthcare spending. You can hold USD alongside 40+ other currencies, convert at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees, and use the card to pay a provider bill or a payment plan installment where the card is accepted.
Bear in mind that the Wise Multi-Currency Card can be a handy payment tool, but it doesn’t change your insurance rights or help with a dispute.
Set reminders for appeal deadlines, keep copies of bills and EOBs, and don’t let payment stress slow the complaint process.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about out-of-network medical bills for expats in the US
What is the difference between in-network and out-of-network providers?
In-network providers have agreed rates with your insurer, while out-of-network providers don’t. That changes how much the plan pays, how much you owe, and whether balance billing risk may exist.
Does the No Surprises Act cover every out-of-network medical bill?
No. It usually covers most emergency care, certain non-emergency care at in-network hospitals or surgical centers, and air ambulance bills. Ground ambulance charges and some non-emergency out-of-network care are common exclusions.
How do deductibles, copays, and coinsurance apply to emergency care?
You may still owe normal in-network cost-sharing even when federal surprise-billing protections apply. Protection from balance billing doesn’t mean the visit is free.
How do I negotiate an unexpected out-of-network medical bill in the US?
Compare the provider bill with the EOB, ask the insurer to review the claim, and contact the provider’s billing office quickly. Keep records, ask about deadlines, and escalate through appeal or complaint if needed.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- No Surprises – Official federal guidance, protections, and complaints, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Understand your rights against surprise medical bills – Federal fact sheet, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Medical Bill Rights – Consumer billing protections and dispute guidance, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- No Surprises Act Toolkit for Consumer Advocates – Exceptions and complaints, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Healthcare glossary – Insurance terms, cost-sharing, and coverage definitions, HealthCare.gov
- State insurance departments – Directory of state insurance regulators, National Association of Insurance Commissioners
- Consumer Assistance Programs – State-level help for insurance appeals and billing issues, US Department of Labor
- Avoid Surprise Healthcare Expenses: How the No Surprises Act Can Protect You – Consumer guidance, US Department of Labor
- Making the Most of Your Insurance 365 Days a Year – Patient advocacy and record-keeping guidance, Patient Advocate Foundation
- International health insurance – Provider information and coverage options, Cigna Global
- Wise Multi-Currency Card – US product information and conditions, Wise
- Expat health insurance and financial planning – Background information, Creative Planning