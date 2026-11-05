PayPal Thailand for foreigners: PayPal vs Wise

Key takeaways PayPal Thailand personal-account verification currently works only for people who can verify with a Thai national ID through NDID.

A foreign passport, work permit, pink ID card, or Thai permanent residence permit does not currently unlock that personal-account route.

If you already hold an eligible PayPal account from another country, you may still be able to use that account under its own terms, but you can’t always simply switch it to Thailand.

For sending money abroad, compare the whole route: fees, exchange rate, payout endpoint, and whether the recipient needs a PayPal wallet or a bank account.

Wise may fit eligible residents who want a direct bank transfer from Thailand, multi-currency management, or a debit card. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank.

PayPal vs Wise in Thailand: which one fits your needs? PayPal isn’t an option for foreigners living in Thailand in all cases. Wise might be a good alternative to consider, depending on the type of transactions you need to make. PayPal and Wise are not direct substitutes in every situation. PayPal is built mainly around wallet payments, online checkout, and commercial payments. Wise is generally the more relevant comparison when you want to move money from a Thai bank account to an overseas bank account. Here’s an overview: What you need to do PayPal Wise Pay an online merchant that accepts PayPal A natural fit if you have an eligible, working account Not a PayPal checkout replacement Send THB from Thailand to an overseas bank account The public Thailand pages do not show a clear like-for-like bank-transfer quote for this route Offers a direct international bank-transfer route for eligible Thailand-based personal customers Send money to another PayPal user May fit if both accounts and the payment type are supported Pays to bank-account details rather than a PayPal wallet See the transfer fee, exchange rate, and estimated bank payout before confirming Details depend on the live PayPal payment and any later conversion or withdrawal step The transfer quote shows the fee, rate, estimated arrival, and bank payout together Hold currencies or use a debit card Not the main purpose of a PayPal Thailand personal account Hold and convert 40+ currencies. Available features depend on your registered address, verification status, and the current Thailand rollout Go to PayPal Go to Wise The practical choice is therefore based on the endpoint. If the recipient needs money in an overseas bank account, compare direct transfer routes including specialist services like Wise. If you need PayPal checkout or a PayPal-to-PayPal payment, compare the live PayPal flow for that specific transaction instead. Writer Claire Example: sending 50,000 THB to a UK bank account Let’s touch on an example of a British expat sending salary savings home. We’ll imagine you have 50,000 THB in a Thai bank account and need to get it to a UK bank account in GBP. Wise publishes a quote for that route. When checked on 2 November 2026, its page showed a 375.09 THB fee included within the 50,000 THB total, an exchange rate of 1 GBP = 45.3040 THB, and an estimated payout of about 1,095.38 GBP. The quote and delivery estimate can change, so check the live page before sending. PayPal transfers usually land in other PayPal accounts rather than bank accounts, and its public Thailand pages don’t mention the option to make a THB-funded transfer to a UK bank account. If you have an eligible PayPal account and want to move your money to a PayPal account elsewhere in the world, you can still look into this option – but it’s not likely to work as a way of repatriating your own funds from Thailand. Fees and exchange costs can also apply, which might mean using PayPal for large overseas transfers isn’t the most economical option on the table. When PayPal may be the better fit PayPal may suit you if you are paying an online merchant that accepts it, both parties genuinely want to use PayPal, or you already have an eligible PayPal account whose market rules support the transaction. Check the full cost in the live flow, including any currency conversion and withdrawal charges if needed after the payment. When Wise may be the better fit Wise may suit eligible foreign residents better when the goal is to send money from Thailand directly to an overseas bank account. It is easier to assess for that use case because the transfer quote brings the fee, rate, estimated delivery time, and final bank payout into one flow. Wise may also be useful if you need multi-currency management or an eligible debit card alongside transfers. Thailand availability, limits, and verification requirements depend on your registered address. Check the current Wise quote for a transfer from Thailand

Can foreigners open and use PayPal Thailand? PayPal is available in Thailand, but availability does not mean every foreign resident can open and verify a Thailand-based personal account. Under PayPal Thailand’s user agreement, an individual must be a resident of Thailand and at least 20 years old to open a Thailand PayPal account. Personal and business use follow different rules, so the next step depends on whether you want to shop online, collect business payments, or solve an outbound transfer problem. You must be a resident of Thailand to open a Thai individual account.

The minimum age for an individual account is 20.

Your profile should show the correct country or region of residence.

Personal and business accounts are separate products with separate rules.

Existing overseas PayPal accounts stay tied to the rules of their own market. What the residency rule means in practice PayPal’s Thailand user agreement says individuals must be residents of Thailand to open a Thailand PayPal account. That answers the residency point, but it does not solve the harder issue of whether a personal account can currently be verified. Generally, you need NDID to complete your sign up which is a stumbling block for anyone without Thai citizenship. PayPal Thailand not working for you? If what you actually need is an outward remittance, compare your options for sending money out of Thailand before you commit to the PayPal path. Personal account vs business account for expats A personal PayPal account and a business PayPal account are not interchangeable. PayPal recommends business accounts for organisations that mainly use PayPal to sell goods or services, and business accounts can come with different fees and supporting-document checks. If you are a freelancer or company owner, the right option might depend on whether you have a real Thai business setup that fits the business route. If not, a business account detour can add paperwork without fixing the original transfer problem. Use a personal account only for personal use.

Consider a business account only if you have a Thai business setup and the supporting documents.

Freelance or side income may not automatically fit the PayPal business account route.

If your goal is sending money abroad, a transfer-first comparison is usually more useful than a business-account workaround.

How PayPal Thailand personal-account verification currently works This is the main bottleneck for foreign residents. PayPal Thailand says personal-account identity verification currently uses NDID. The process is simple in theory – but only if you qualify for NDID: Sign up for or log in to a PayPal Thailand personal account. Enrol in NDID through a participating Thai bank if you are not already enrolled. Share your identity information through your bank’s app so PayPal can complete the personal-account check. Current rule: PayPal says the Thai personal-account route currently depends on NDID with a Thai national ID. The next section breaks out the documents that do and do not fit this process. Why NDID matters for personal accounts NDID, short for National Digital ID, is Thailand’s digital identity system for online verification. PayPal says it uses NDID as the sole way to verify customers who want a PayPal Thailand personal account, including many existing users moved onto PayPal Thailand. Participating institutions include Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri. If you are still sorting your local banking, opening a bank account in Thailand often comes before getting signed up for NDID. Banking How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 Read more Writer Claire Insider tip In Thailand, bank staff may help with NDID enrolment, but that does not override PayPal’s own eligibility rules for personal accounts. Which IDs are not accepted for this process For the current Thai personal-account verification path, PayPal says these documents are not accepted on their own: non-Thai passport

work permit

pink ID card

Thai permanent residence permit That does not automatically mean a foreign resident can never use PayPal in any form. It does mean these documents do not currently unlock a PayPal Thailand personal account through the NDID route.

What foreigners can do if they cannot complete PayPal verification Once you hit the verification barrier, the next decision is simpler than it first looks. You can keep using an existing overseas PayPal account if its own rules still work for you, use a genuine Thai business route if you actually have one, or compare transfer alternatives instead. What matters is the job you need done. Paying an online merchant, collecting business revenue, and sending salary savings home are different use cases, and they do not all point to the same product. Check the rules of any existing PayPal account you already hold.

Use a Thai business route only if your setup genuinely fits the business criteria.

If you mainly need outbound transfers, compare direct transfer options instead.

Do not use someone else’s ID or false residency details.

Recheck live limits and fees before sending a large amount. If you already have a PayPal account from another country You may be able to keep using a UK or home-country PayPal account after moving, but that depends on the rules of that account’s own market. PayPal also requires the correct country or region of residence on the account, so country changes might not always work. Expats may ask whether they can simply switch a home country PayPal account to Thailand and carry on. The safer approach is to check your own account terms and live help flow first, because country-change options are not universal. Why Wise may be more practical for eligible residents If your real need is an international transfer, not a PayPal wallet, Wise may be more practical for eligible foreign residents. Key features include: Pricing is shown upfront before you confirm.

Eligible customers can hold and manage multiple currencies.

Currency exchange uses the mid-market exchange rate with no markup.

Thai features, cards, and limits depend on your registered address, verification status, and the current rollout. Money Management Wise review Thailand (2026): card, account and transfers Read more