Sending money out of Thailand: a guide for expats (2026)

Money Management
Moving salary or savings out of Thailand often feels harder than getting money in. While defaulting to your main Thai bank is convenient, headline transfer fees rarely tell the whole story.
Hidden exchange rate markups, receiving bank charges, and local paperwork requirements can quietly chop into your total. Comparing local bank wires with specialized transfer platforms helps you see what actually lands in your home account.
This guide breaks down the options, required documents, and cost checks so you can send funds abroad without paying over the odds.
Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.
Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.
Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.
For most expats, sending money home starts in a local salary account before moving into an outward remittance corridor. Outward remittance simply means moving funds out of Thailand, and bank compliance teams will want to verify where your money came from, where it is heading, and why you are transferring it.
Choosing an authorized provider matters just as much as securing a low transfer fee. The Bank of Thailand requires foreign exchange transactions to go through licensed institutions, and using a fully regulated route makes tracking payments and clearing compliance checks significantly easier.
Running through a few practical checks before initiating your first transfer helps prevent unexpected holds:
The exact list can change by provider, amount, destination, and funding method, so treat this as a starting point, not a fixed rule.
Before you submit anything, check the provider’s latest requirements, and if you still need a local salary account, How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 explains the usual expat paperwork.
A common assumption is that your Thai bank will be easiest because your salary already lands there. Sometimes that is true, but the better test is total cost, including the transfer fee, the exchange-rate margin, any receiving-bank charge, and the time or admin effort needed to get the payment out.
For many expats, Wise deserves a place in that comparison alongside major local banks and other authorised routes. Wise uses a mid-market exchange rate model for supported transfers, while banks and Thai transfer agents may package more of the cost into either the visible fee or the exchange rate itself.
|Option
|Good for
|Main cost to watch
|Setup friction
|Speed
|Wise
|Outbound salary remittances sent strictly from a THB balance (foreign currency balances must be converted to THB first, incurring conversion fees)*.
The mid-market exchange rate.
|Expect conversion fees if converting foreign balances to THB before sending.
|Fully online via app or web, though verification requirements can vary by transfer size.
|Over 95% of transfers arrive in under 24 hours, with more than 70% landing in under 20 seconds.
|Major local banks
|Large or bank-routed payments, or cases where the recipient expects SWIFT.
|Outward-transfer fee, selling rate, and possible receiving-bank charges.
|May need branch setup, business-hour cut-offs, or extra forms.
|Usually working-day timing, and sometimes longer.
|Licensed Thai transfer agents
|People who want another authorised non-bank route from Thailand.
|Flat fee plus rate margin, which varies by corridor.
|Onboarding and document checks can still be strict.
|Depends on corridor, funding method, and compliance checks.
*Note: Wise THB cannot be sent directly to an overseas user’s THB balance. It must go to a foreign currency balance.
Before you confirm any transfer, compare your live rate, fee, and delivery estimate in Wise against the quote from your bank or other authorised provider.
Wise operates as a regulated non-bank financial institution under the Bank of Thailand, giving Thai-registered users access to expanded local features alongside standard international transfers.
For everyday use, you can hold a multi-currency account paired with a physical or digital debit card compatible with Google Wallet. The Wise app connects directly to PromptPay for scanning local payment QR codes, splitting bills, or receiving transfers via your PromptPay ID (subject to a 10,000 THB per-transaction limit).
Before setting up a payment, it is always worth checking current route support, funding options, transfer limits, and delivery estimates directly in the Wise app.
Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungthai can still be good options for making an international transfer, especially when the recipient expects a direct bank-routed payment, when the amount is large, or when you want a standard SWIFT paper trail.
The trade-off is that you need to compare more than the outward fee. Expatica’s Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 coverage notes that branch rules can vary even within the same bank, so one branch or app channel may ask for extra setup or documents that another does not.
A low visible fee does not automatically mean a cheaper transfer. If a provider charges less upfront but converts your THB at a weaker exchange rate, your recipient receives less money in the end.
Looking at the mid-market rate gives you a true picture of the transaction. Because it serves as the benchmark before providers add their own profit margin, comparing the final delivered total gives you a much fairer assessment than looking at upfront fees alone.
Example: A bank quote can show a lower fee than Wise, but a weaker selling rate can still leave the recipient with less.
The right comparison is the final amount credited to the overseas account after all charges.
Check one live quote from your bank and one live quote from Wise on the same day, for the same route and amount.
Choose an authorised route and check that it supports your destination country, currency, and transfer purpose.
Compare the live fee, exchange rate, and final amount the recipient should get.
Prepare your ID, salary proof, and recipient details before you start the payment.
Add the recipient carefully and stop if the name format, account number, or bank identifier does not match.
Select the purpose of payment if asked. This is the category the provider uses to describe why the money is leaving Thailand.
Fund the transfer, then watch for follow-up requests about source of funds or extra verification.
Track the payment and check the delivered amount. If the transfer is large, unusual, or time-critical, do not assume the first estimate will hold without checks.
If you want a mid-market-rate option from Thailand, check Wise’s live eligibility, fee, and timing before you send.
Most transfer delays come down to simple administrative errors rather than complex legal issues. Typographical errors in account numbers, missing tax documentation, unsupported currency pairs, or vague purpose-of-payment descriptions can easily pause a transaction or cause it to bounce back entirely.
Security is another critical consideration when moving money internationally. Common threats include fake invoice updates, sudden emails claiming a supplier’s banking details have changed, or urgent requests pushing you to complete a transfer before you can verify the recipient.
Taking a few quick precautions before hitting send can help protect your funds and keep your transfer on schedule:
FAQ
Yes, but the transfer should go through an authorised provider and you may be asked to show the transfer purpose or source of funds. For expats paid into a Thai bank account, that usually means having your salary trail and recipient details ready before you start.
Usually, you need ID, the recipient’s banking details, and proof of where the money came from if the provider asks for it. The exact list can vary by bank, provider, amount, and destination, so check the latest requirement list before sending.
Wise can be relevant for personal users in Thailand, but you should check live eligibility, supported funding methods, destination support, and current limits before relying on it. Treat Wise as one option to compare, not a blanket answer for every route.
There is no universal cheapest option because total cost depends on the route, amount, speed, currency pair, and exchange-rate margin. Compare the final amount received, not just the advertised transfer fee, before you choose.
Some routes can be very quick, while bank or SWIFT transfers may take longer because of cut-off times, destination checks, compliance reviews, and the receiving bank. Always look at the live estimate before you send, especially if the transfer is urgent.
Information checked September 2026
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