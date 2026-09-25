Sending money out of Thailand: a guide for expats (2026)

Hidden exchange rate markups, receiving bank charges, and local paperwork requirements can quietly chop into your total. Comparing local bank wires with specialized transfer platforms helps you see what actually lands in your home account. This guide breaks down the options, required documents, and cost checks so you can send funds abroad without paying over the odds.

Key takeaways Match the service to your transfer goal : Major banks, specialized transfer apps like Wise, and licensed foreign exchange agents all operate differently, so choose based on whether you care more about low transfer costs, fast delivery, or simple setup.

: Major banks, specialized transfer apps like Wise, and licensed foreign exchange agents all operate differently, so choose based on whether you care more about low transfer costs, fast delivery, or simple setup. Focus on the landed amount over headline fees : A provider boasting zero upfront fees can easily prove more expensive if they build a wide profit margin into the exchange rate. Always check how many units of foreign currency actually hit your receiving account.

: A provider boasting zero upfront fees can easily prove more expensive if they build a wide profit margin into the exchange rate. Always check how many units of foreign currency actually hit your receiving account. Gather your source of funds paperwork early : Outbound transfers from Thailand frequently get stalled at the approval stage when sender details or tax proof for local salary earnings are missing. Check your provider’s required document list before initiating the payment.

: Outbound transfers from Thailand frequently get stalled at the approval stage when sender details or tax proof for local salary earnings are missing. Check your provider’s required document list before initiating the payment. Build in extra time for bank processing delays : Daily cut-off times, weekend closures, and routine compliance reviews can easily stretch out a standard SWIFT wire. Check real-time delivery estimates to decide if speed or cost is your main priority.

: Daily cut-off times, weekend closures, and routine compliance reviews can easily stretch out a standard SWIFT wire. Check real-time delivery estimates to decide if speed or cost is your main priority. Double-check account details independently: Fraudulent invoice changes and mistyped routing numbers are difficult and expensive to fix once funds leave Thailand. Verify any new payment details through a second trusted channel before hitting send. International money transfer with Wise Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.



Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.



Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.



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What salaried expats in Thailand should check first For most expats, sending money home starts in a local salary account before moving into an outward remittance corridor. Outward remittance simply means moving funds out of Thailand, and bank compliance teams will want to verify where your money came from, where it is heading, and why you are transferring it. Choosing an authorized provider matters just as much as securing a low transfer fee. The Bank of Thailand requires foreign exchange transactions to go through licensed institutions, and using a fully regulated route makes tracking payments and clearing compliance checks significantly easier. Running through a few practical checks before initiating your first transfer helps prevent unexpected holds: Confirm the source of funds, usually salary, savings, or another permitted source.

Check the recipient’s full name, account number, bank name, and country before you start.

Make sure your chosen route supports the destination country and currency.

Ask whether your bank or app needs outward-remittance activation first, especially for first-time transfers.

If you rely on an app-based setup, Mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand shows why features can still vary by bank. The documents and details you’ll usually need The exact list can change by provider, amount, destination, and funding method, so treat this as a starting point, not a fixed rule. Passport or other accepted ID.

Visa, work permit, or other work-status evidence if requested.

Recent payslips or other proof of salary source if requested.

Recipient name, address, account number, and bank identifier.

SWIFT or BIC code, which identifies the recipient bank internationally.

IBAN for some destinations, especially in Europe and parts of the Middle East.

If a provider asks for tax matching details alongside salary proof, your Tax ID numbers in Thailand guide may help. Before you submit anything, check the provider’s latest requirements, and if you still need a local salary account, How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 explains the usual expat paperwork.

How to compare your transfer options from Thailand A common assumption is that your Thai bank will be easiest because your salary already lands there. Sometimes that is true, but the better test is total cost, including the transfer fee, the exchange-rate margin, any receiving-bank charge, and the time or admin effort needed to get the payment out. For many expats, Wise deserves a place in that comparison alongside major local banks and other authorised routes. Wise uses a mid-market exchange rate model for supported transfers, while banks and Thai transfer agents may package more of the cost into either the visible fee or the exchange rate itself. Option Good for Main cost to watch Setup friction Speed Wise Outbound salary remittances sent strictly from a THB balance (foreign currency balances must be converted to THB first, incurring conversion fees)*.

The mid-market exchange rate. Expect conversion fees if converting foreign balances to THB before sending. Fully online via app or web, though verification requirements can vary by transfer size. Over 95% of transfers arrive in under 24 hours, with more than 70% landing in under 20 seconds. Major local banks Large or bank-routed payments, or cases where the recipient expects SWIFT. Outward-transfer fee, selling rate, and possible receiving-bank charges. May need branch setup, business-hour cut-offs, or extra forms. Usually working-day timing, and sometimes longer. Licensed Thai transfer agents People who want another authorised non-bank route from Thailand. Flat fee plus rate margin, which varies by corridor. Onboarding and document checks can still be strict. Depends on corridor, funding method, and compliance checks. *Note: Wise THB cannot be sent directly to an overseas user’s THB balance. It must go to a foreign currency balance. Open a Wise account Before you confirm any transfer, compare your live rate, fee, and delivery estimate in Wise against the quote from your bank or other authorised provider. Banking International money transfers in Thailand Read more Wise international transfer and multi-currency account Wise operates as a regulated non-bank financial institution under the Bank of Thailand, giving Thai-registered users access to expanded local features alongside standard international transfers. For everyday use, you can hold a multi-currency account paired with a physical or digital debit card compatible with Google Wallet. The Wise app connects directly to PromptPay for scanning local payment QR codes, splitting bills, or receiving transfers via your PromptPay ID (subject to a 10,000 THB per-transaction limit). Before setting up a payment, it is always worth checking current route support, funding options, transfer limits, and delivery estimates directly in the Wise app. Learn more about Wise Major local banks and SWIFT transfers Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungthai can still be good options for making an international transfer, especially when the recipient expects a direct bank-routed payment, when the amount is large, or when you want a standard SWIFT paper trail. The trade-off is that you need to compare more than the outward fee. Expatica’s Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 coverage notes that branch rules can vary even within the same bank, so one branch or app channel may ask for extra setup or documents that another does not. Check the bank’s selling rate as well as the outward-transfer fee.

Ask which charge option applies, especially if the recipient wants the full amount.

Confirm whether the transfer can be done in-app or only within bank cut-off times.

Double-check whether the recipient needs an IBAN as well as a SWIFT code.

When the mid-market rate matters more than the transfer fee A low visible fee does not automatically mean a cheaper transfer. If a provider charges less upfront but converts your THB at a weaker exchange rate, your recipient receives less money in the end. Looking at the mid-market rate gives you a true picture of the transaction. Because it serves as the benchmark before providers add their own profit margin, comparing the final delivered total gives you a much fairer assessment than looking at upfront fees alone. Example: A bank quote can show a lower fee than Wise, but a weaker selling rate can still leave the recipient with less. The right comparison is the final amount credited to the overseas account after all charges. Check one live quote from your bank and one live quote from Wise on the same day, for the same route and amount.

How to send money out of Thailand step by step 1 Choose an authorised route and check that it supports your destination country, currency, and transfer purpose. 2 Compare the live fee, exchange rate, and final amount the recipient should get. 3 Prepare your ID, salary proof, and recipient details before you start the payment. 4 Add the recipient carefully and stop if the name format, account number, or bank identifier does not match. 5 Select the purpose of payment if asked. This is the category the provider uses to describe why the money is leaving Thailand. 6 Fund the transfer, then watch for follow-up requests about source of funds or extra verification. 7 Track the payment and check the delivered amount. If the transfer is large, unusual, or time-critical, do not assume the first estimate will hold without checks. If you want a mid-market-rate option from Thailand, check Wise’s live eligibility, fee, and timing before you send. What to do if your transfer is urgent, large, or rejected Urgent: Check whether the provider’s live estimate is still valid, then ask if a bank or SWIFT route is more reliable for that corridor.

Check whether the provider’s live estimate is still valid, then ask if a bank or SWIFT route is more reliable for that corridor. Large amount: Expect extra source-of-funds checks and confirm the exact documents before you send.

Expect extra source-of-funds checks and confirm the exact documents before you send. Weekend or holiday: Bank processing and receiving-bank reviews can take longer than weekday estimates.

Bank processing and receiving-bank reviews can take longer than weekday estimates. Rejected recipient name: Stop and confirm the spelling, name order, and account format with the recipient and the provider.

Stop and confirm the spelling, name order, and account format with the recipient and the provider. Unsupported route: Ask whether a direct bank transfer or another authorised provider is the better fallback.