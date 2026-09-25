Kasikornbank FCD in Thailand: how to send foreign currency

For expats navigating Thai banking, combining a KBank FCD with Wise offers a way to manage cross-border transfers. However, because Kasikornbank treats resident and non-resident accounts differently, handling foreign currency transfers requires getting a few specific details right. This guide walks through how these accounts function, where Wise fits into the workflow, and what to confirm with your branch before initiating a transfer.

Key takeaways Understand the FCD balance rules : A Kasikornbank FCD lets you hold foreign currencies like USD, EUR, or GBP directly in Thailand rather than auto-converting your money into Baht on arrival.

: A Kasikornbank FCD lets you hold foreign currencies like USD, EUR, or GBP directly in Thailand rather than auto-converting your money into Baht on arrival. Confirm your residency classification : KBank enforces different deposit rules for residents and non-residents, and local branch staff may classify your account status differently from how you define yourself.

: KBank enforces different deposit rules for residents and non-residents, and local branch staff may classify your account status differently from how you define yourself. Verify Wise route availability : Wise can handle major currency transfers directly to local FCDs, but support depends on your specific sender country, currency pair, and recipient setup.

: Wise can handle major currency transfers directly to local FCDs, but support depends on your specific sender country, currency pair, and recipient setup. Match all transfer details beforehand : Double-check the exact account name, receiving currency, account number, home branch code, and SWIFT details with KBank before initiating your transfer.

: Double-check the exact account name, receiving currency, account number, home branch code, and SWIFT details with KBank before initiating your transfer. Factor in total costs and processing times: Wise displays its transfer fee upfront, but KBank inward receiving fees and standard SWIFT intermediary bank processing times can still affect your final landed total. International money transfers with Wise For convenient cross border transactions with transparent fees, check out Wise.



Expats can use Wise to hold and exchange Thai Baht (THB) and 40+ other currencies with transparent fees at the mid-market exchange rate. The Wise card allows you to spend in 150+ countries, while the account lets you send money to 160+ countries and receive payments in multiple currencies including THB and USD. Go to website

What is a Kasikornbank FCD account? A Kasikornbank Foreign Currency Deposit (FCD) account lets you keep money in USD, EUR, GBP, or other major currencies in Thailand without converting it to Baht on arrival. This gives you control over when you exchange your money, making it useful for retirees, remote workers, or anyone receiving income from abroad. Kasikornbank sets up FCD accounts under resident and non-resident. How the branch classifies your status determines the paperwork you need to present, your deposit limits, and the conditions for transferring money out. Setup High-level fit Key account points Watch-outs Resident FCD Thai nationals, Thai entities, and foreigners KBank treats as resident Current, savings, and fixed deposit formats are available Ask the branch which resident documents it wants Non-resident FCD Foreigners or entities KBank treats as non-resident Current, savings, and fixed deposit formats are available, but KBank lists minimum deposits and maintenance conditions on some account types Classification and paperwork need checking before you visit Who can open a Kasikornbank FCD in Thailand? KBank lists Thai nationals, Thai entities, and foreigners with permanent residency in Thailand under resident FCD qualifications.

KBank also lists temporary foreign residents, foreigners working in Thailand temporarily, diplomats, and offshore entities under non-resident FCD qualifications.

Because paperwork may depend on your status under Thailand’s visa system, it makes sense to confirm both the account type and the supporting documents before you book a branch visit. Writer Tarah Insider Tip Ask whether you fit the resident or non-resident FCD criteria, not just whether a foreigner can open an account. Otherwise the branch may default to THB account rules. Which currencies, account types, and branch rules matter? KBank lists USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, SGD, AUD, CAD, HKD, CHF, CNY, and MYR for resident FCD use. For non-resident FCDs, the same broad list appears, but KBank notes MYR is only for juristic persons registered in Thailand, and some services still depend on the exact branch. Account formats include current, savings, and fixed deposit

Only designated FCD service branches handle these accounts

Current FCD transactions must be made at the account-holding branch

MYR deposit accounts are handled only at Phahon Yothin Main Branch

Even if you use mobile banking apps in Thailand for daily banking, some FCD checks and changes can still need in-branch handling Banking How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 Read more

Can Wise send money to a Kasikornbank FCD? Possibly, but not in every case. Wise may help fund a Kasikornbank FCD in some major currencies when the currency, recipient details, and payout path are supported at setup. The real question is whether Wise supports your exact foreign-currency route into that KBank recipient setup. Wise says some foreign-currency transfers are paid out through Swift rather than a local route, which can change the details you need and the time the transfer takes. Check whether Wise asks for a local recipient or a Swift-style recipient

Check that the payout currency matches the FCD currency

Check the live fee and delivery estimate before you fund the transfer

Check again if the transfer is for property, visa evidence, or another formal purpose Which Wise routes may work for foreign-currency transfers? Wise explains that it uses Swift for some cross-border foreign-currency payouts. That can apply when you send USD outside the US, GBP outside the UK, EUR outside SEPA, or more than 1 million JPY. USD to Thailand may need a Swift route

EUR outside SEPA and GBP outside the UK can also shift to Swift

Larger JPY payments may move through Swift

Intermediary banks can affect delivery time and final costs

Support still depends on your sender region, recipient bank details, and the live Wise route What recipient details should you confirm first? Recipient name exactly as registered with KBank Exact FCD currency, for example USD rather than THB Account number and the correct account type Branch name, if KBank says the route needs it Any Swift/BIC or other foreign-currency receiving details the branch asks you to use Confirm every field with KBank before you build the transfer in Wise. If the app flags the details, ask the branch for written receiving instructions or proof of account before retrying.

How to send major currencies to a Kasikornbank FCD with Wise Step 1: confirm the FCD currency and account details Start with the receiving side. Do not assume a THB account and an FCD use the same instructions. Common mistakes are the wrong account type, no branch check, or assuming KBank will auto-place the money into the right currency ledger. Step 2: check the route, fees, and delivery estimate in Wise Before funding, review the live quote and route details in Wise. Check which currency leaves your side, what the recipient should get, and whether the route uses Swift. Wise pricing is dynamic, so recheck the live quote each time. Review the send currency and payout currency

Check the fee and estimated arrival before funding

Recheck whether the route needs Swift details or a local bank setup Step 3: send a small test transfer first A small test payment is sensible when the route is unfamiliar, the recipient details are newly added, or the branch gave you manual instructions. If the test lands correctly, you reduce the chance of sending a large amount into the wrong setup or the wrong currency. Send a small amount first

Confirm it arrives in the correct FCD currency

Save the receipt and confirmation in case you need proof later

Fees, exchange rates, and timing to check If you compare this setup with other international money transfers in Thailand, the main issue is not only the sender’s fee. You also need to understand what happens when the money reaches the FCD and what rate applies if you convert or withdraw later. What fees and FX rates apply at Kasikornbank? Kasikornbank applies its conversion rates at two different points. The bank uses its T/T buying rate when turning your foreign currency into Baht, and its T/T selling rate when switching Baht back into foreign money. Because the bank builds a profit margin into both rates, converting at the wrong time lowers the final amount that lands in your account. You will also want to watch out for KBank handling fees, incoming SWIFT charges, and commission fees that kick in if you move foreign currency out without converting it first. Check KBank’s latest fee schedule before sending Check the live T/T buying and selling rates on the day you act

Non-resident current and savings FCDs can carry a USD 10 monthly maintenance fee if the balance stays below USD 5,000

Some branch services and account actions still need in-person verification

Treat all rates, fees, and conditions as check-current-terms items What costs and timing should you expect with Wise? Wise shows the fee upfront and gives you an estimated delivery time before you confirm the transfer. But if the route uses Swift, intermediary banks may deduct their own handling fees and the payment can take 1 to 6 working days, sometimes longer, depending on time zones and the banks involved. That means a route that looks cheap or quick for one currency pair may not behave the same way for another. Check the live Wise pricing and quote each time instead of relying on a static example.

Common mistakes and when an FCD may not fit The biggest mistakes are setup errors. People use THB details instead of FCD details, assume any foreigner qualifies for any FCD type, or forget that branch service can vary. An FCD is not automatically the best way to receive money from abroad. If your real goal is rent, bills, or day-to-day THB spending, a THB account may be simpler than adding a foreign-currency step. Do not send to a THB setup and expect KBank to park the money in FCD automatically

Do not assume branch rules are identical across Thailand

Do not ignore intermediary-bank or receiving-bank conditions

Do not skip document checks on large transfers or formal-purpose transfers

Use official KBank and BOT guidance for property, investment, or visa proof-of-funds cases When is an FCD better than a Thai baht account? FCD may suit you if… A THB account may be simpler if… You want to hold USD, EUR, GBP, or another major currency for later use You need THB for rent, bills, salary spending, or daily payments You want overseas funds to arrive without immediate conversion to baht The sender will convert to THB anyway You need to match a foreign-currency obligation later You want the simplest local banking setup You are comparing FCD options across KBank, Bangkok Bank, SCB, or Krungsri You mainly need a standard Thai account, not a currency-management tool