Kasikornbank FCD in Thailand: how to send foreign currency

Money Management
Opening a Kasikornbank Foreign Currency Deposit account can be useful if you need to receive USD, EUR, or GBP in Thailand without converting your funds into Baht immediately.
For expats navigating Thai banking, combining a KBank FCD with Wise offers a way to manage cross-border transfers. However, because Kasikornbank treats resident and non-resident accounts differently, handling foreign currency transfers requires getting a few specific details right.
This guide walks through how these accounts function, where Wise fits into the workflow, and what to confirm with your branch before initiating a transfer.
For convenient cross border transactions with transparent fees, check out Wise.
Expats can use Wise to hold and exchange Thai Baht (THB) and 40+ other currencies with transparent fees at the mid-market exchange rate. The Wise card allows you to spend in 150+ countries, while the account lets you send money to 160+ countries and receive payments in multiple currencies including THB and USD.
A Kasikornbank Foreign Currency Deposit (FCD) account lets you keep money in USD, EUR, GBP, or other major currencies in Thailand without converting it to Baht on arrival. This gives you control over when you exchange your money, making it useful for retirees, remote workers, or anyone receiving income from abroad.
Kasikornbank sets up FCD accounts under resident and non-resident. How the branch classifies your status determines the paperwork you need to present, your deposit limits, and the conditions for transferring money out.
|Setup
|High-level fit
|Key account points
|Watch-outs
|Resident FCD
|Thai nationals, Thai entities, and foreigners KBank treats as resident
|Current, savings, and fixed deposit formats are available
|Ask the branch which resident documents it wants
|Non-resident FCD
|Foreigners or entities KBank treats as non-resident
|Current, savings, and fixed deposit formats are available, but KBank lists minimum deposits and maintenance conditions on some account types
|Classification and paperwork need checking before you visit
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Tarah
Ask whether you fit the resident or non-resident FCD criteria, not just whether a foreigner can open an account. Otherwise the branch may default to THB account rules.
KBank lists USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, SGD, AUD, CAD, HKD, CHF, CNY, and MYR for resident FCD use. For non-resident FCDs, the same broad list appears, but KBank notes MYR is only for juristic persons registered in Thailand, and some services still depend on the exact branch.
Possibly, but not in every case. Wise may help fund a Kasikornbank FCD in some major currencies when the currency, recipient details, and payout path are supported at setup.
The real question is whether Wise supports your exact foreign-currency route into that KBank recipient setup. Wise says some foreign-currency transfers are paid out through Swift rather than a local route, which can change the details you need and the time the transfer takes.
Wise explains that it uses Swift for some cross-border foreign-currency payouts. That can apply when you send USD outside the US, GBP outside the UK, EUR outside SEPA, or more than 1 million JPY.
Confirm every field with KBank before you build the transfer in Wise. If the app flags the details, ask the branch for written receiving instructions or proof of account before retrying.
Start with the receiving side. Do not assume a THB account and an FCD use the same instructions. Common mistakes are the wrong account type, no branch check, or assuming KBank will auto-place the money into the right currency ledger.
Before funding, review the live quote and route details in Wise. Check which currency leaves your side, what the recipient should get, and whether the route uses Swift. Wise pricing is dynamic, so recheck the live quote each time.
A small test payment is sensible when the route is unfamiliar, the recipient details are newly added, or the branch gave you manual instructions. If the test lands correctly, you reduce the chance of sending a large amount into the wrong setup or the wrong currency.
If you compare this setup with other international money transfers in Thailand, the main issue is not only the sender’s fee. You also need to understand what happens when the money reaches the FCD and what rate applies if you convert or withdraw later.
Kasikornbank applies its conversion rates at two different points. The bank uses its T/T buying rate when turning your foreign currency into Baht, and its T/T selling rate when switching Baht back into foreign money.
Because the bank builds a profit margin into both rates, converting at the wrong time lowers the final amount that lands in your account. You will also want to watch out for KBank handling fees, incoming SWIFT charges, and commission fees that kick in if you move foreign currency out without converting it first.
Wise shows the fee upfront and gives you an estimated delivery time before you confirm the transfer. But if the route uses Swift, intermediary banks may deduct their own handling fees and the payment can take 1 to 6 working days, sometimes longer, depending on time zones and the banks involved.
That means a route that looks cheap or quick for one currency pair may not behave the same way for another. Check the live Wise pricing and quote each time instead of relying on a static example.
The biggest mistakes are setup errors. People use THB details instead of FCD details, assume any foreigner qualifies for any FCD type, or forget that branch service can vary.
An FCD is not automatically the best way to receive money from abroad. If your real goal is rent, bills, or day-to-day THB spending, a THB account may be simpler than adding a foreign-currency step.
|FCD may suit you if…
|A THB account may be simpler if…
|You want to hold USD, EUR, GBP, or another major currency for later use
|You need THB for rent, bills, salary spending, or daily payments
|You want overseas funds to arrive without immediate conversion to baht
|The sender will convert to THB anyway
|You need to match a foreign-currency obligation later
|You want the simplest local banking setup
|You are comparing FCD options across KBank, Bangkok Bank, SCB, or Krungsri
|You mainly need a standard Thai account, not a currency-management tool
Wise is most useful here as a live route checker, quote tool, and transfer option for supported major-currency corridors. If you already use the Wise account in a supported region, it can help you hold and convert major currencies before sending, but confirm feature availability for your profile first.
If the route is live and the details match, compare the transfer in Wise before you send.
FAQ
Sometimes. But USD support depends on the live Wise route, the recipient’s FCD currency, and the KBank details you use. Confirm all three before you send.
Possibly. Eligibility depends on whether KBank treats you as resident or non-resident and what documents the branch wants. Check the official criteria before visiting.
You usually need the exact account name, account number, account currency, and any Swift or bank identifiers KBank confirms. Verify every field with the branch before the transfer is created.
There can be. Costs may come from KBank conditions, later conversion, or intermediary banks on Swift-style routes. Check the latest KBank fee schedule and the live Wise quote before you send.
Yes, in principle. But the result depends on KBank’s applicable T/T buying or selling rate and any conditions in force that day.
You may. BOT says banks generally request supporting documents for foreign-exchange transactions equivalent to USD 200,000 or more, and KBank lists source-of-funds checks for some non-resident cases. Confirm the latest requirements for your exact use case.
Information checked September 2026
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