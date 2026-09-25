Best ways to send money to Thailand for expats (2026)

Money Management
Sending money to Thailand works best when maximum value lands in your account for rent, deposits, and everyday living costs.
Hidden markup in the exchange rate or quiet transfer fees can quickly drain your budget when covering Bangkok condo deposits or living expenses in Chiang Mai. Choosing a reliable payment corridor also eliminates stressful delays when landlords, property sellers, or local banks demand funds on a tight schedule.
Because transfer speeds, costs, and recipient bank rules depend heavily on where your money originates, checking a live calculation before sending is essential. This guide breaks down effective transfer routes, local limits, and practical steps to move your Thai Baht cleanly without overpaying.
Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.
Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.
Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.
The right transfer method balances total cost, delivery speed, document requirements, and overall reliability. Focusing purely on a low headline fee often backfires if a hidden markup in the exchange rate quietly eats into your payout.
A low transfer fee can easily mask a bad deal. For instance, paying a £2 upfront fee alongside an unfavorable conversion rate leaves you with fewer Baht than paying a £5 fee paired with a mid-market rate. When transferring larger sums for a property deposit, tuition, or living expenses, those exchange rate differences quickly add up to significant money lost.
|Factor
|Why it matters in Thailand
|What to verify
|Total cost
|Thai banks and providers may charge in different ways
|Fee, rate, and any receiving charge
|Speed
|Rent, deposits, and bills are often time-sensitive
|Live delivery estimate and cut-off times
|Paper trail
|Some property or admin cases need proof from abroad
|Whether the method creates the document you need
|Bank delivery
|Not every Thai bank handles the same limits or process
|Recipient bank rules, name match, and cap
For routine transfers into Thailand, online money specialists usually offer clear advantages over major local banks in both overall convenience and pricing transparency. This setup works exceptionally well for topping up living funds, paying rent, supporting family members, or covering recurring household bills.
Unlike bank wires, digital specialists allow you to execute, fund, and track transactions entirely online through a web browser or mobile app. They also provide a seamless fit when funds need to land directly in your local Thai bank account or a landlord’s account, making them a practical choice for meeting monthly pension or income requirements.
Checklist for the best default option:
For everyday expenses, Wise offers a convenient setup thanks to its upfront pricing and mid-market exchange rates. While it provides multi-currency account management, it operates as a money transfer specialist rather than a bank, so the user experience feels different from holding a local Thai bank account.
It works especially well for sending money into Thailand regularly, funding your account directly from foreign or local accounts, and spending in Thai Baht as day-to-day expenses arise.
Writer
Tarah
Wise accounts registered to a Thai address feature multi-currency balances alongside PromptPay QR scanning for local payments.
To keep transactions running smoothly, keep in mind that third-party foreign payments convert to THB automatically upon arrival. Outbound transfers must be remitted from your THB balance, and Wise debit cards cannot be used for cash withdrawals at local Thai ATMs.
A major local bank such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank, or Bank of Ayudhya may suit you better when the payment is large, unusual, or tied to a formal Thai admin process. This is where the broader background in Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 can help.
Banks can be slower and cost more overall, but the trade-off may be worth it if you need branch support or a clearer overseas paper trail. This is different from routine living-cost transfers, where convenience and visibility usually matter more than in-person handling.
A bank may be the better choice if:
Compare the real total cost, not just the fee. Check how much THB the recipient gets after the fee and after any exchange rate margin.
Check the live Thai baht exchange rate and fees again just before you send. Rates and charges can move during the day, and urgent payments are the ones most likely to catch you out.
Choose your pay-in method carefully. Bank transfer is often cheaper than card funding, while card funding can be faster but more expensive in total.
Collect the right Thai recipient details. For many services, you will need the recipient’s full name, address, bank name, account number, and the reason for transfer.
Confirm the delivery estimate before you press send. If the account is new or the payment is important, send a test transfer first, then send the full amount once everything lands as expected.
A Wise multi-currency account helps smooth over your first month when pay dates, deposit deadlines, and settling-in costs do not line up neatly. You can top up funds directly from your home bank account and convert into Thai Baht as expenses come up, making early budgeting far easier while you adjust to daily costs.
If your Wise account uses a Thai registered address, third-party payments sent to you in foreign currency auto-convert into Thai Baht upon arrival. You can still hold foreign currencies you add yourself, but spending or sending money locally flows through your THB balance via PromptPay QR scans or debit card payments.
Most expats pair Wise with a local Thai bank account rather than relying on it exclusively. Running both together makes it much easier to manage local bills, set up domestic banking services, and handle daily cash needs without running into transaction limits.
Writer
Tarah
In Thailand, many daily expenses are handled via card or digital transfer, but certain initial arrival costs are best paid directly from a local bank. PromptPay serves as Thailand’s primary domestic payment network for instant, low-cost bank transfers and QR code payments.
Checklist for using a multi-currency account well:
Compare live Wise fees, exchange rates, and recipient bank limits before sending: Wise send money to Thailand.
Most transfer mistakes happen because people compare the visible fee and stop there. The real question is how much THB arrives after the rate, the funding method, and any receiving charge have all taken their share.
The other big risk is urgency. If you need money for rent tomorrow, a method that is normally fine can feel very expensive once a delay forces you into a second transfer or an ATM withdrawal.
Checklist to avoid problems:
FAQ
To send money to a Thai bank account, you will usually need the recipient’s full name, address, bank name, and account number. Some providers also ask for an email address and the reason for transfer, so check both your provider and the recipient bank before you send.
Limits depend on the provider, your pay-in method, and the recipient bank in Thailand. In practice, some Thai banks allow much larger per-transfer amounts than others, so check both the provider limit and the recipient-bank cap before sending a large payment.
The answer is usually a range, not a fixed promise. Timing can change with the pay-in method, compliance checks, recipient bank, and local banking hours, so use the live estimate you see before you confirm the transfer.
Not always, but many transfers into Thailand are easiest when the recipient already has a Thai bank account. If you are still moving, that may mean paying a landlord or topping up your own new account later, and it is worth opening a local account early if you expect salary, rent, or regular local payments.
Sometimes, yes, especially for certain property or admin situations, but not every transfer route creates the same paper trail. Ask the recipient bank to confirm the latest requirement, process, timing, and fee before you send because that decision is much harder to fix afterward.
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