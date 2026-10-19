Best Credit Cards for Foreigners in Thailand (2026)

Thailand still runs on a mix of cards, cash, and PromptPay, the local bank-linked instant payment system. If you are still getting used to banking in Thailand, weigh credit card options with both widespread availability and perks in mind. This guide compares credit card options from major local banks, the documents you are likely to need, and the pain points you’ll likely face during the application process. Rules, fees, and promotions can change, and the way branches treat foreign applicants can vary. Use this as general information. It is not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Spend in baht with a Wise debit card Can’t get a Thai credit card yet, or would you rather not borrow? The Wise card is a debit card, so you spend your own money rather than using a credit line. Hold and convert 40+ currencies in one account

Spend in Thai baht online or wherever debit cards are accepted

Scan Thai QR and PromptPay codes in the Wise app to pay shops and individuals

Useful if your salary or savings are kept overseas Get a Wise card

Key takeaways Bank pages, public eligibility details, and Wise verification rules were last checked in October 2026. Use this shortlist to narrow your options, but confirm the live rules before you apply, especially if your visa, income, or work history is unusual. Provider Best for Likely foreigner friction point Key document to verify Application route Krungsri Everyday rewards with some travel upside Public foreigner criteria can be hard to pin down Accepted visa or work status Usually easier to apply in branch Kasikornbank Clear published criteria and strong app support Some cards are restricted, and foreign income bars can be high Passport plus visa or work permit K PLUS for some routes, branch follow-up may still help SCB CardX Travel perks or higher-tier cashback Premium cards can come with a high foreigner income bar Local income proof App-led application, with strict document review UOB Travel and miles-style comparisons Live foreigner rules need careful checking Current income and probation status Confirm directly with UOB before you start Bangkok Bank Existing customers who want a broad local-bank range Having an account does not mean automatic card approval Salary evidence and card-specific follow-up Online enquiry often leads to staff contact or branch checks Start with eligibility, not points. A solid everyday card is more useful than a premium card you are unlikely to qualify for.

Check that your passport, visa or non-immigrant visa status, and work permit or residence documents match the bank’s foreigner route before you apply.

If a local credit card is not yet possible, a debit alternative such as Wise can help with spending while you build local banking access. However, it does not help build Thai credit history. If your salary or savings come from overseas, the cost of sending money to Thailand can also shape which card setup makes the most sense. BANKING Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 Read more

Wise as a debit card alternative If you cannot qualify for a Thai credit card yet, or you prefer to spend without borrowing, Wise card use in Thailand may offer a practical alternative. The Wise card is a debit card, so you spend money from your Wise account rather than using a credit line. It does not build Thai credit history and does not replace credit-card features such as borrowing, installment plans, or card-specific rewards. Wise can be useful if your salary or savings are kept overseas. Eligible customers can hold and convert more than 40 currencies, then spend in Thai baht online or in most places where debit cards are accepted. Availability depends on your registered address, verification, and the current Thailand rollout rules, so check the live requirements before ordering a card. Foreign residents verifying a Thailand account need a valid passport and proof of their right to live in Thailand, such as an eligible visa, work permit, or residence permit. A Thai address document is also required for a multi-currency account or card. Tourist visas, short-term entry stamps, and certificates of residence are not accepted. Wise cards linked to accounts registered at a Thai address also cannot be used for cash withdrawals at ATMs in Thailand, although overseas ATM withdrawals may still be available. Go to Wise

Krungsri credit cards Krungsri is a logical first stop if you want a mainstream local card with familiar reward types. Its public product pages focus on benefits and are light on foreigner rules, so this is one of the banks where in-person applications at a branch and staff guidance can make a difference. Before you apply, make sure you confirm: the current monthly income threshold for the exact card you want

which visa or work status the branch accepts for foreign applicants

whether that branch handles foreign credit card applications regularly Best fit and main perks For everyday spending, Krungsri Platinum is the natural place to start. It offers points, including dining discounts, supermarket or department store rewards, and fuel cashback offers. If you travel often or spend at a high level, Krungsri Signature adds strong airline, hotel, and lounge benefits, which may be worthwhile if you regularly fly out of Bangkok. Krungsri may work best for salaried expats who want one card for groceries, dining, fuel, and occasional travel rather than a specialist miles card. Because Krungsri’s site says little about foreigner rules, so schedule a branch visit before you apply. Foreigner eligibility and what to verify Common friction points include compiling documentation, including your passport, the expiry date on your visa or work permit, and proof of Thai income. Check whether the branch is used to checking foreign documents. Krungsri does not publish a simple foreigner checklist on its main card pages, so confirm the exact requirements directly with the bank before you visit. If you are still working on your local setup, opening a bank account in Thailand can help since some banks want to see local account history and salary transactions before they are comfortable with a credit application.

Kasikornbank credit cards Kasikornbank is one of the clearest big banks for published card information, making it easier to compare products before you start. That does not make approval easy, but it does help you rule out unrealistic options. A card with Kasikornbank is best for people who want app-linked everyday rewards and a wide card range. It stands out, because it has K PLUS support and clear published card details. Kasikornbank’s published rules say foreign applicants cannot apply for the Blue Credit Card. Confirm on the live product page, with the K-Contact Center, or at a branch. Best fit and main perks KBank PLUSTINUM is a practical mainstream option if you want broad everyday value, some lounge access, and a card that ties neatly into the K PLUS app. If cashback matters more than points, the KBank Mastercard Titanium may be a better fit, because it leans more clearly towards fuel, supermarket, restaurant, and general spend rebates. In Thailand, many small purchases still happen by cash or QR code. If your biggest monthly spend is local groceries, dining, and bills, a simple everyday card can be better value than a more glamorous travel card. Foreigner eligibility and what to verify Published information from Kasikornbank notes that foreign applicants for Platinum-level cards need at least 50,000 Thai baht a month, while some Signature-level options are more. Some products are invitation-only. You should also check the latest guidance on resident status, Thailand work history requirements, and whether you will need a branch visit even if the card appears in K PLUS.

SCB CardX credit cards SCB CardX stands out when you are comparing premium travel, overseas spend, or cashback products. While it can look attractive, this card may seem better on paper than it is in real life for many expats. Best fit and main perks CardX JCB Platinum is the clearest travel-led example, with cashback on foreign-currency spending in selected Asian destinations and airport lounge access. If you care more about local household spending, CardX Family Plus is a good cashback-style option, while other CardX products are more geared toward points and premium positioning. These perks only pay off if you qualify. If you fly regionally from Bangkok several times a year, lounge access and overseas cashback may matter. If most of your spending stays inside Thailand, a simpler cashback card may be the better value. Foreigner eligibility and what to verify For CardX JCB Platinum, CardX publishes a much higher foreigner income threshold than many mainstream cards, with salaried foreign applicants needing at least 100,000 Thai baht a month. Check your local earnings proof, visa or work documentation, and the exact card-level rules before you apply. Do not assume a premium card will be realistic unless your income and work history in Thailand are already strong.

UOB credit cards UOB is often on the shortlist for expats who care about regional travel value and an international bank feel. The tricky part is confirming the live foreigner requirements, because application rules, probation treatment, and product detail can change. Their cards are worth checking out if you fly regionally or want a travel-oriented rewards setup, but the first thing to confirm is the live monthly income requirement for the exact card. Ask whether your probation period or length of service in Thailand affects eligibility, and confirm the current process with UOB before you begin. Best fit and main perks UOB card types are most relevant if you spend on flights, hotels, airport-linked travel, or broader lifestyle categories and want rewards that feel closer to a regional travel strategy than a pure supermarket card. A Bangkok-based professional who flies to Singapore or Hong Kong several times a year may care more about miles-style earning and overseas spend value than about a small rebate on local fuel. That said, travel-focused features only matter if the card is within reach. These products can be attractive for expats, but they may come with tighter filters around income and employment stability than entry-level local cards. Foreigner eligibility and what to verify Before you apply, check the requirements on live minimum income, your employment duration in Thailand, whether you have passed probation, and which supporting documents UOB accepts from foreign residents. Confirm the live rules on UOB’s own product pages before you apply. Writer Jen Insider Tip The application process for a credit card varies by branch. One may accept your paperwork while another asks for more. Call branches that frequently deal with expats in Bangkok or Chiang Mai first to get your options.