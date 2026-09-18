Jen Tavares is a journalist and audience strategist with a wicked case of wanderlust. She has visited more than 40 countries both for work and play, and she frequently writes and edits on a variety of topics, including travel, sports and wellness, and AI.

Jen has lived abroad for much of her adult life, first reporting from the Middle East before eventually settling in South Korea with her husband and three dogs. She is passionate about sharing her experience so other expats can learn from her adventures, and she’s always open to hearing recommendations for where she should visit next.