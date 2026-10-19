Best e-wallets in Thailand for foreigners in 2026

If you are paying at 7-Eleven or sending rent to a landlord, Thailand’s payment system can feel overwhelming for newcomers. PromptPay, Thai QR, local wallets, and Wise are all options but they are designed to solve different problems. This guide compares the best e-wallets in Thailand for foreigners by residency status, Thai bank access, funding methods, QR coverage, and foreign currency needs. It is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Features, fees, eligibility, verification rules, card availability, and payment limits can change, so confirm current details on the provider’s page before you commit to any app. If full local access matters most, How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 is a useful starting place. Wise for life in Thailand Whether you already live in Thailand or still earn and save abroad, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before you spend it in baht. Wise isn’t a bank or a Thai e-wallet, so for salary, rent and personal QR payments, pair it with a Thai bank account and PromptPay. Hold and convert 40+ currencies, including GBP, EUR and USD

Convert to Thai baht at the mid-market exchange rate with clear fees shown upfront

Spend by Wise Card in Thailand's malls, supermarkets and online

With a Thai registered address, pay by PromptPay QR and Thai QR Go to website

How we compared the e-wallets We compared the options using official provider and regulator information available in October 2026, focusing on foreigner eligibility, Thai bank account requirements, funding methods, PromptPay and Thai QR coverage, fees and limits, and foreign currency features. The “best for” labels reflect the options’ strongest published use case and not hands-on testing or a numerical score.

Key takeaways For long-stay expats, the most complete local option is usually a Thai bank app with PromptPay, plus Wise for money that still comes from abroad.

If you want a local wallet for everyday Thai baht spending, TrueMoney is often the strongest fit once you clear verification.

If you are in Thailand without local banking yet, TAGTHAi Easy Pay and, in narrower cases, Moreta can help bridge the gap. Option Best for Thai bank account needed Can hold foreign currencies Biggest limitation Wise account Expats funding life in Thailand from abroad No Yes Not a Thai e-wallet, and local features depend on Thai address, verification, and rollout rules TrueMoney Wallet Everyday Thai baht spending after you settle in No, but local banking makes it more useful No Thai SIM and verification friction can limit features TAGTHAi Easy Pay Tourists and very new arrivals No No Better as a bridge than a long-stay solution Moreta Pay Remote funding from overseas accounts No U.S. dollars only Thailand availability is limited, and personal Thai QR is not supported PromptPay via Thai bank apps Residents who need full local payments and transfers Yes No Usually requires a Thai bank account and resident-style banking setup The best choice depends on whether you need merchant QR, personal QR, foreign currency holding, or an easier way to fund spending from abroad.

Wise account Wise is designed as a multi-currency account and spending companion, not as a conventional Thai stored-value wallet. It suits foreigners who still earn, save, or receive support from abroad and want to convert their cash into Thai baht when needed instead of loading everything into a Thai baht-only app. Thailand’s local payment tools are built for domestic spending. Wise is more useful when money is still moving across borders. If your income or savings live outside Thailand, Wise can make sense. If your biggest need is rent, salary, or personal QR transfers, you will still want a local option. Best for: managing foreign currencies, funding life in Thailand from abroad, and card spending where cards are accepted

managing foreign currencies, funding life in Thailand from abroad, and card spending where cards are accepted Less suited to: replacing a Thai bank account for salary, rent, and every local QR use case

replacing a Thai bank account for salary, rent, and every local QR use case Works well when: you want to keep British pounds, euros, or U.S. dollars separate until you actually need Thai baht

you want to keep British pounds, euros, or U.S. dollars separate until you actually need Thai baht What to verify: your registered address, current Thailand limits, and card rules

your registered address, current Thailand limits, and card rules Important to know: Wise is not a bank or a Thai e-wallet If you need to… Wise fit Keep salary or savings in foreign currency Strong Convert to Thai baht with clear pricing before spending Strong Spend by card in malls, supermarkets, and many online checkouts Strong Pay every personal Thai QR without local banking Mixed, check live eligibility first Replace a Thai bank app completely Weak The Wise card can be used in malls, supermarkets, and for many online payments, but Thailand still has plenty of places where a local QR or cash works better. Open a Wise account For personal customers with a registered address in Thailand, Wise is rolling out local features through 2026. These include holding and converting more than 40 currencies, paying individuals and businesses by PromptPay QR and Thai QR, sending money to a PromptPay ID, and physical or digital Wise cards. Thai baht payments, transfers, and top-ups are currently capped at 10,000 Thai baht per transaction, and payments from your Wise balance at 30,000 Thai baht per day, which can increase with use. Wise cards issued to Thai address users can’t be used at ATMs in Thailand. Non-Thai baht payments received from other people are converted to Thai baht automatically. Check the Wise Help Centre guide to changes for Thailand accounts for current limits and rollout dates. If your Wise account is registered outside Thailand, you can still send money to Thai bank accounts and use your card in Thailand. The Thai QR and PromptPay features are only for Thai address users. If you want a closer look at the live feature set, check out How to use Wise in Thailand as an expat 2026: Fees & limits and Best ways to send money to Thailand for expats (2026). If holding overseas money matters just as much as local spending, Best USD accounts in Thailand for expats 2026 helps compare Wise with bank-based foreign-currency options. How Wise works alongside Thai wallets and PromptPay Wise is designed for situations when your problem starts outside Thailand. This includes salary in another currency, family support from overseas, or savings you do not want to convert just yet. A Thai wallet or bank-linked PromptPay setup is usually better when your situation is fully local, such as paying a landlord’s personal QR, receiving salary into a Thai account, or handling domestic banking tasks. Writer Jen Insider Tip One service may let you pay a cafe’s merchant QR but still not allow you to send money via a landlord’s personal QR, so check the type of QR you actually need before choosing an app. The giveaway is the payee name that appears when you scan a code. A person’s name usually means a personal QR, and a shop or company name usually means a merchant QR.

TrueMoney Wallet TrueMoney is one of the strongest local wallet options for long-stay foreigners who can clear its verification checks. For day-to-day Thai baht spending, TrueMoney is much closer to how locals pay, especially at 7-Eleven, chain merchants, some travel services, and everyday retail. TrueMoney‘s current foreigner flow asks for a Thai mobile number, passport scan, face scan, and personal details, while some transfer features need extra stay documents, such as a non-immigrant visa, student visa, Thai driving licence, or other lawful proof of stay in Thailand. MONEY MANAGEMENT How to use Wise in Thailand as an expat 2026: Fees & limits Read more Top-ups are easy once you are already using Thai baht, so it’s a natural fit for settled residents. Best for: regular Thai baht spending once you are established in Thailand

regular Thai baht spending once you are established in Thailand Usually needs: Thai mobile number, passport, and selfie or face scan

Thai mobile number, passport, and selfie or face scan Useful once: top-ups and verification are fully in place

top-ups and verification are fully in place Watch for: bank payout and transfer features that require extra documents

bank payout and transfer features that require extra documents Less suited to: foreign currencies or funding daily life directly from abroad Writer Jen Insider Tip With many Thai payment apps, a passport and selfie are enough to start paying in stores, but transfers and withdrawals need additional verification. This is usually proof of a longer stay, such as a non-immigrant visa, a work permit or a Thai driving licence. If you’re on a visa exemption or tourist visa, expect store payments only at first. If you have long-stay documents, keep scans ready before you sign up.

TAGTHAi Easy Pay TAGTHAi Easy Pay is most useful in the awkward first weeks, when you want Thai QR access before you’ve set up your local banking. If you have just arrived and cannot open a Thai bank account yet, the official TAGTHAi Easy Pay page notes tourists can use it for Thai QR payments, but it is not a full resident banking tool. TAGTHAi is for non-Thai tourists aged 20 and older, and people can apply at a KBank FX booth. Transactions are limited to 25,000 Thai baht, and there is a 50,000 Thai baht monthly limit. TAGTHAi announced in 2026 it was releasing a simpler version without the physical prepaid card, so confirm the latest offerings. Useful for: tourists and very new arrivals

tourists and very new arrivals Check : whether activation is still available at the KBank FX booth, and how top-ups work

: whether activation is still available at the KBank FX booth, and how top-ups work Limitations: caps of 25,000 THB per transaction and 50,000 THB per month, and no support for salary deposits, bank transfers or other local banking

Moreta Pay Moreta is an option if you want to fund Thai spending from overseas accounts without opening a Thai bank account first. Its Thailand page notes remote users can verify with a passport and selfie, then fund from U.S. dollars via ACH, British pounds via UK Faster Payments, euros via SEPA, or international cards. There are notable limitations. Moreta’s help center says personal Thai QR is not supported, and its Thailand QR service was paused for most users from June 2026, with a limited exception for users verified with a U.S. or Canada passport who can still pay business Thai QR. Moreta is aimed at scan-and-pay merchant use and is not suitable for broader Thai banking tasks. Remote funding can work through: ACH, UK Faster Payments, SEPA, and cards

ACH, UK Faster Payments, SEPA, and cards Thai QR focus: merchant QR, not personal Thai QR

merchant QR, not personal Thai QR Verify before using: current Thailand availability, the 1.5% QR fee, and passport-based restrictions