Best USD accounts in Thailand for expats 2026

Thailand adds a few practical complications. Branch rules can vary, and some banks ask for a certificate of residence (confirming your local address) or a TM30 (the immigration address notification filed by your landlord or host). International payments usually rely on SWIFT details, since Thailand does not use IBANs. Wise can be an option for cross-border flexibility, but it is not the answer for every local banking task. The table below gives the quickest shortlist. This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Holding USD can reduce rushed conversions, but your balance still carries exchange-rate risk when you later convert to THB.

Key takeaways In Thailand, a USD account usually means either a foreign currency deposit account (FCD account) at a major local bank, or a multi-currency account run online. The main difference is simple: local FCD accounts can help if you want a Thai banking relationship, while a multi-currency option is often better for holding USD and converting into THB when you choose. Wise — Good for expats who want online/in-app flexibility to hold and convert USD to THB. USD support: Hold and convert USD and THB How to open: Online (if your registration country/profile is supported) Main drawback: Not a Thai bank. Wise is a financial institution.



— Good for expats who want online/in-app flexibility to hold and convert USD to THB. Bangkok Bank — Good for readers who want a Thai FCD account and a local bank relationship. USD support: USD supported (among 14 published currencies) How to open: In branch at FCD service locations with documents Main drawback: Higher opening deposit, more paperwork, and some branch dependence



— Good for readers who want a Thai FCD account and a local bank relationship. Kasikorn Bank — Good for expats who want a major local bank with strong everyday app recognition. USD support: USD supported, but the exact FCD route depends on resident/non-resident status How to open: Mostly in branch, with product and document checks first Main drawback: Strong app experience doesn’t mean the foreign-currency side is fully digital



— Good for expats who want a major local bank with strong everyday app recognition. Krungsri — Good for expats outside central Bangkok who still want a local-bank option. USD support: USD supported (among 14 published currencies) How to open: In branch, with visa-related checks and supporting documents Main drawback: Less flexible than a multi-currency tool for day-to-day FX



— Good for expats outside central Bangkok who still want a local-bank option. UOB — Good for readers looking for an account from a regional bank. USD support: USD supported (9 currencies total) How to open: Branch-led in specific FCD branches Main drawback: Minimum deposit requirements apply

— Good for readers looking for an account from a regional bank. *Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026 Looking for a more general introduction to bank accounts in Thailand? Some expats still need a Thai baht account for payroll, rent, or PromptPay, Thailand’s national instant payment system, so How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 is a useful companion guide.

1. Wise account For many expats, Wise can be a better fit than a bank FCD account. It is designed for people who want to keep USD separate, convert to THB online, and manage international transfers without a branch visit. You can add money to a Thai Wise account from your own USD accounts and leave the money in dollars. However, payments in USD from third parties are automatically converted to THB for you on arrival. If you also send money home regularly, you can also use your Wise account to make international money transfers in Thailand conveniently and without hidden fees. Good for: online USD management with mid-market exchange rates

online USD management with mid-market exchange rates Less suited to: in branch banking

in branch banking Main strength: simpler cross-border money movement

simpler cross-border money movement Main caution: some incoming payments will be converted to THB automatically If flexible FX management matters more than having a Thai branch, check Wise first, to see how it suits your needs. Availability, fees, and what to verify Wise is a financial institution, not a Thai bank, and its local feature set can differ by market. If you’re a customer in Thailand it’s important to be aware of some restrictions and ongoing product changes. Before you sign up check for: how incoming USD payments are treated from your own accounts vs third party payments

current transfer, payment, and card limits if your registered address is in Thailand

currency conversion rates and fees, which are available in the Wise app Register a Wise account

2. Bangkok Bank FCD account If you want a Thai foreign currency deposit account with clear USD support, Bangkok Bank is one of the strongest local benchmarks. Its non-resident FCD account supports 14 currencies, including USD, with a minimum opening deposit of USD 1,000 or the equivalent. This route usually appeals to expats who want an authorized-bank relationship in Thailand rather than a purely online tool. The trade-off is convenience. Bangkok Bank can let you hold incoming foreign funds without immediate conversion, but opening and using the account is more paperwork-heavy than a multi-currency provider, and some tasks may still depend on the branch where you opened it. Good for: branch based account for USD management

branch based account for USD management Less suited to: flexible money management on the move

flexible money management on the move Main strength: local bank with large branch network

local bank with large branch network Main caution: lots of paperwork and verification needed

lots of paperwork and verification needed Good fit if you want a local bank relationship or larger inbound funds handled by a Thai bank

Useful if you need to keep USD without immediate THB conversion

Less flexible than Wise for fast online currency switching and cross-border day-to-day use Writer Claire Insider Tip In Thailand, the website rarely tells the whole story. A branch used to foreign customers may accept a passport, visa, certificate of residence, which proves your local address, and TM30, the immigration address notification filed by your landlord or host, while another asks for extra proof or a Thai SIM before setting up app access. Banking Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 Read more Branch rules, minimums, and local use Bangkok Bank non-resident savings and current FCD accounts may have a minimum balance, and a monthly fee can apply if you fall below this amount. Before you sign up check for: minimum opening deposit and current monthly balance rule

whether that branch opens FCD accounts for your visa or residency type

which actions can be done online and which still need in-branch paperwork

3. Kasikorn Bank foreign currency account Kasikorn is worth shortlisting if you want a major local bank with a strong retail app reputation and a visible FCD product. Its foreign currency pages list USD among the supported currencies, but the account path depends on whether you fit its resident or non-resident criteria. That matters because the right product on paper can still be the wrong fit for your residency status. Kasikorn can be convenient for everyday THB life once you are onboarded, but many foreign currency steps still revolve around documents, FCD service branches, and product-specific rules. Our guide to mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand explains why app strength and foreign currency usability are not always the same thing. Good for: one bank for local THB life and some foreign currency holding

one bank for local THB life and some foreign currency holding Less suited to: low-friction USD to THB conversion online

low-friction USD to THB conversion online Main strength: strong app based features

strong app based features Main caution: some services still rely on branch visits Mobile banking, documents, and account fit Kasikorn’s published non-resident account details show higher opening amounts for some FCD types, so it is important to match the product with your actual use case instead of assuming any USD account will do. Before you sign up check for: current document list and whether temporary residents can apply

USD support for the exact FCD type you want

which transactions can be done in K PLUS and which need an FCD branch

any minimum deposit or maintenance rule for your account type

4. Krungsri foreign currency deposit account Krungsri can be a practical middle ground if you want broad local branch coverage, especially outside central Bangkok. Its foreign currency deposit page lists 14 currencies, including USD. Its published minimum opening amount for individual accounts is also lower than some rivals. That can make it easier to test a local-bank route without committing a very large starting balance. However, low entry does not automatically mean low friction. Krungsri says foreign customers still need supporting documents tied to their stay in Thailand, and tourist visa holders cannot open the account. One thing worth knowing is that Krungsri also offers an FCD chip card for withdrawing THB at Krungsri ATMs, which may matter if you want a local-bank option that feels more usable after opening. Good for: branch reach and lower initial funding

branch reach and lower initial funding Less suited to: flexible USD management online

flexible USD management online Main strength: fit for expats outside Bangkok who still want in-person access

fit for expats outside Bangkok who still want in-person access Main caution: visa checks and rules are stringent Minimum balances and who it suits Before you shortlist Krungsri, separate availability from practicality. If you have a tourist visa this may not be a suitable option. Before you sign up check for: ongoing balance rule for foreigners

whether your visa or residency documents meet current requirements

whether the account solves a daily need, or just gives you a place to park foreign currency