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Money Management

Best USD accounts in Thailand for expats 2026

Finding the best USD account in Thailand is rarely about one perfect product. Most expats are really choosing between a Thai foreign currency account and a more flexible multi-currency setup.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

Thailand adds a few practical complications. Branch rules can vary, and some banks ask for a certificate of residence (confirming your local address) or a TM30 (the immigration address notification filed by your landlord or host). International payments usually rely on SWIFT details, since Thailand does not use IBANs. Wise can be an option for cross-border flexibility, but it is not the answer for every local banking task. The table below gives the quickest shortlist.

This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Holding USD can reduce rushed conversions, but your balance still carries exchange-rate risk when you later convert to THB.

Key takeaways

In Thailand, a USD account usually means either a foreign currency deposit account (FCD account) at a major local bank, or a multi-currency account run online. The main difference is simple: local FCD accounts can help if you want a Thai banking relationship, while a multi-currency option is often better for holding USD and converting into THB when you choose.

  • Wise — Good for expats who want online/in-app flexibility to hold and convert USD to THB.
    • USD support: Hold and convert USD and THB
    • How to open: Online (if your registration country/profile is supported)
    • Main drawback: Not a Thai bank. Wise is a financial institution.
  • Bangkok Bank — Good for readers who want a Thai FCD account and a local bank relationship.
    • USD support: USD supported (among 14 published currencies)
    • How to open: In branch at FCD service locations with documents
    • Main drawback: Higher opening deposit, more paperwork, and some branch dependence
  • Kasikorn Bank — Good for expats who want a major local bank with strong everyday app recognition.
    • USD support: USD supported, but the exact FCD route depends on resident/non-resident status
    • How to open: Mostly in branch, with product and document checks first
    • Main drawback: Strong app experience doesn’t mean the foreign-currency side is fully digital
  • Krungsri — Good for expats outside central Bangkok who still want a local-bank option.
    • USD support: USD supported (among 14 published currencies)
    • How to open: In branch, with visa-related checks and supporting documents
    • Main drawback: Less flexible than a multi-currency tool for day-to-day FX
  • UOB — Good for readers looking for an account from a regional bank.
    • USD support: USD supported (9 currencies total)
    • How to open: Branch-led in specific FCD branches
    • Main drawback: Minimum deposit requirements apply

*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026

Looking for a more general introduction to bank accounts in Thailand? Some expats still need a Thai baht account for payroll, rent, or PromptPay, Thailand’s national instant payment system, so How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 is a useful companion guide.

1. Wise account

For many expats, Wise can be a better fit than a bank FCD account. It is designed for people who want to keep USD separate, convert to THB online, and manage international transfers without a branch visit. 

You can add money to a Thai Wise account from your own USD accounts and leave the money in dollars. However, payments in USD from third parties are automatically converted to THB for you on arrival. 

If you also send money home regularly, you can also use your Wise account to make international money transfers in Thailand conveniently and without hidden fees.

  • Good for: online USD management with mid-market exchange rates
  • Less suited to: in branch banking
  • Main strength: simpler cross-border money movement
  • Main caution: some incoming payments will be converted to THB automatically 

If flexible FX management matters more than having a Thai branch, check Wise first, to see how it suits your needs.

Availability, fees, and what to verify

Wise is a financial institution, not a Thai bank, and its local feature set can differ by market. If you’re a customer in Thailand it’s important to be aware of some restrictions and ongoing product changes

Before you sign up check for:

  • how incoming USD payments are treated from your own accounts vs third party payments
  • current transfer, payment, and card limits if your registered address is in Thailand
  • currency conversion rates and fees, which are available in the Wise app
Register a Wise account

2. Bangkok Bank FCD account

If you want a Thai foreign currency deposit account with clear USD support, Bangkok Bank is one of the strongest local benchmarks. 

Its non-resident FCD account supports 14 currencies, including USD, with a minimum opening deposit of USD 1,000 or the equivalent. This route usually appeals to expats who want an authorized-bank relationship in Thailand rather than a purely online tool.

The trade-off is convenience. Bangkok Bank can let you hold incoming foreign funds without immediate conversion, but opening and using the account is more paperwork-heavy than a multi-currency provider, and some tasks may still depend on the branch where you opened it.

  • Good for: branch based account for USD management
  • Less suited to: flexible money management on the move
  • Main strength: local bank with large branch network
  • Main caution: lots of paperwork and verification needed
  • Good fit if you want a local bank relationship or larger inbound funds handled by a Thai bank
  • Useful if you need to keep USD without immediate THB conversion
  • Less flexible than Wise for fast online currency switching and cross-border day-to-day use
image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider Tip

In Thailand, the website rarely tells the whole story. A branch used to foreign customers may accept a passport, visa, certificate of residence, which proves your local address, and TM30, the immigration address notification filed by your landlord or host, while another asks for extra proof or a Thai SIM before setting up app access.

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Banking

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Branch rules, minimums, and local use

Bangkok Bank non-resident savings and current FCD accounts may have a minimum balance, and a monthly fee can apply if you fall below this amount. 

Before you sign up check for:

  • minimum opening deposit and current monthly balance rule
  • whether that branch opens FCD accounts for your visa or residency type
  • which actions can be done online and which still need in-branch paperwork

3. Kasikorn Bank foreign currency account

Kasikorn is worth shortlisting if you want a major local bank with a strong retail app reputation and a visible FCD product. Its foreign currency pages list USD among the supported currencies, but the account path depends on whether you fit its resident or non-resident criteria. That matters because the right product on paper can still be the wrong fit for your residency status.

Kasikorn can be convenient for everyday THB life once you are onboarded, but many foreign currency steps still revolve around documents, FCD service branches, and product-specific rules. Our guide to mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand explains why app strength and foreign currency usability are not always the same thing.

  • Good for: one bank for local THB life and some foreign currency holding
  • Less suited to: low-friction USD to THB conversion online
  • Main strength: strong app based features 
  • Main caution: some services still rely on branch visits

Mobile banking, documents, and account fit

Kasikorn’s published non-resident account details show higher opening amounts for some FCD types, so it is important to match the product with your actual use case instead of assuming any USD account will do.

Before you sign up check for:

  • current document list and whether temporary residents can apply
  • USD support for the exact FCD type you want
  • which transactions can be done in K PLUS and which need an FCD branch
  • any minimum deposit or maintenance rule for your account type

4. Krungsri foreign currency deposit account

Krungsri can be a practical middle ground if you want broad local branch coverage, especially outside central Bangkok. Its foreign currency deposit page lists 14 currencies, including USD. Its published minimum opening amount for individual accounts is also lower than some rivals. That can make it easier to test a local-bank route without committing a very large starting balance.

However, low entry does not automatically mean low friction. Krungsri says foreign customers still need supporting documents tied to their stay in Thailand, and tourist visa holders cannot open the account. One thing worth knowing is that Krungsri also offers an FCD chip card for withdrawing THB at Krungsri ATMs, which may matter if you want a local-bank option that feels more usable after opening.

  • Good for: branch reach and lower initial funding
  • Less suited to: flexible USD management online
  • Main strength: fit for expats outside Bangkok who still want in-person access
  • Main caution: visa checks and rules are stringent

Minimum balances and who it suits

Before you shortlist Krungsri, separate availability from practicality. If you have a tourist visa this may not be a suitable option.

Before you sign up check for:

  • ongoing balance rule for foreigners
  • whether your visa or residency documents meet current requirements
  • whether the account solves a daily need, or just gives you a place to park foreign currency

5. UOB foreign currency deposit account

UOB may appeal if you already bank with UOB elsewhere in the region or prefer a familiar regional name in Thailand. It can be relevant for expats who value continuity across Southeast Asia, but this is the section where caution matters most.

Accounts are available as Savings Accounts or Fixed Deposit products, with a minimum balance of 500 USD. The service is available at any branches that provide Foreign Currency Deposit Services on weekdays only – don’t expect to transact on a weekend or holiday.

  • Good for: expats with an existing UOB relationship
  • Less suited to: flexible USD management online
  • Main strength: regional bank with branches outside Thailand
  • Main caution: minimum balance requirements 

Regional access and eligibility checks

UOB isn’t the right fit for everyone and it is worth calling ahead before you start your application to make sure you’re a suitable candidate.

Before you sign up check for:

  • minimum deposit rules and fees for low balance 
  • branch operating hours and how they fit your availability and working pattern
  • whether branch reach and onboarding are practical where you live

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best USD accounts in Thailand

Can foreigners open a USD account in Thailand?

Often, yes. Foreigners can usually access either a Thai-bank FCD account or a multi-currency option, but approval depends on the provider, your documents, and sometimes your visa or residency status.

Is it legal to hold USD while living in Thailand?

Expats in Thailand can generally use foreign currency products and multi-currency accounts. The exact setup, provider availability, and transfer conditions should still be checked against current terms and Thai regulations before you move or convert a large amount.

Do I need a work permit to open a foreign currency account in Thailand?

Not always. Some providers or branches may ask for a work permit, while others accept different long-stay documents, so confirm the rule with the provider and the branch you plan to use.

Is a Thai bank USD account better than a multi-currency account?

It depends on your goal. A Thai-bank USD account may suit you better if you need a local banking relationship, while a multi-currency option often suits readers who care more about USD flexibility, easier conversion, and international transfers.

Can I receive money in USD and convert it to Thai baht?

Often, yes. The route, fees, exchange rate, and required documents can differ a lot between providers, especially for larger transfers or local-bank conversions in Thailand.

Useful resources

(Last checked 11th August 2026)

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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