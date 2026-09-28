Best USD accounts in Thailand for expats 2026

Money Management
Finding the best USD account in Thailand is rarely about one perfect product. Most expats are really choosing between a Thai foreign currency account and a more flexible multi-currency setup.
Thailand adds a few practical complications. Branch rules can vary, and some banks ask for a certificate of residence (confirming your local address) or a TM30 (the immigration address notification filed by your landlord or host). International payments usually rely on SWIFT details, since Thailand does not use IBANs. Wise can be an option for cross-border flexibility, but it is not the answer for every local banking task. The table below gives the quickest shortlist.
This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Holding USD can reduce rushed conversions, but your balance still carries exchange-rate risk when you later convert to THB.
In Thailand, a USD account usually means either a foreign currency deposit account (FCD account) at a major local bank, or a multi-currency account run online. The main difference is simple: local FCD accounts can help if you want a Thai banking relationship, while a multi-currency option is often better for holding USD and converting into THB when you choose.
*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026
Looking for a more general introduction to bank accounts in Thailand? Some expats still need a Thai baht account for payroll, rent, or PromptPay, Thailand’s national instant payment system, so How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 is a useful companion guide.
For many expats, Wise can be a better fit than a bank FCD account. It is designed for people who want to keep USD separate, convert to THB online, and manage international transfers without a branch visit.
You can add money to a Thai Wise account from your own USD accounts and leave the money in dollars. However, payments in USD from third parties are automatically converted to THB for you on arrival.
If you also send money home regularly, you can also use your Wise account to make international money transfers in Thailand conveniently and without hidden fees.
If flexible FX management matters more than having a Thai branch, check Wise first, to see how it suits your needs.
Wise is a financial institution, not a Thai bank, and its local feature set can differ by market. If you’re a customer in Thailand it’s important to be aware of some restrictions and ongoing product changes.
Before you sign up check for:
If you want a Thai foreign currency deposit account with clear USD support, Bangkok Bank is one of the strongest local benchmarks.
Its non-resident FCD account supports 14 currencies, including USD, with a minimum opening deposit of USD 1,000 or the equivalent. This route usually appeals to expats who want an authorized-bank relationship in Thailand rather than a purely online tool.
The trade-off is convenience. Bangkok Bank can let you hold incoming foreign funds without immediate conversion, but opening and using the account is more paperwork-heavy than a multi-currency provider, and some tasks may still depend on the branch where you opened it.
Writer
Claire
In Thailand, the website rarely tells the whole story. A branch used to foreign customers may accept a passport, visa, certificate of residence, which proves your local address, and TM30, the immigration address notification filed by your landlord or host, while another asks for extra proof or a Thai SIM before setting up app access.
Bangkok Bank non-resident savings and current FCD accounts may have a minimum balance, and a monthly fee can apply if you fall below this amount.
Before you sign up check for:
Kasikorn is worth shortlisting if you want a major local bank with a strong retail app reputation and a visible FCD product. Its foreign currency pages list USD among the supported currencies, but the account path depends on whether you fit its resident or non-resident criteria. That matters because the right product on paper can still be the wrong fit for your residency status.
Kasikorn can be convenient for everyday THB life once you are onboarded, but many foreign currency steps still revolve around documents, FCD service branches, and product-specific rules. Our guide to mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand explains why app strength and foreign currency usability are not always the same thing.
Kasikorn’s published non-resident account details show higher opening amounts for some FCD types, so it is important to match the product with your actual use case instead of assuming any USD account will do.
Before you sign up check for:
Krungsri can be a practical middle ground if you want broad local branch coverage, especially outside central Bangkok. Its foreign currency deposit page lists 14 currencies, including USD. Its published minimum opening amount for individual accounts is also lower than some rivals. That can make it easier to test a local-bank route without committing a very large starting balance.
However, low entry does not automatically mean low friction. Krungsri says foreign customers still need supporting documents tied to their stay in Thailand, and tourist visa holders cannot open the account. One thing worth knowing is that Krungsri also offers an FCD chip card for withdrawing THB at Krungsri ATMs, which may matter if you want a local-bank option that feels more usable after opening.
Before you shortlist Krungsri, separate availability from practicality. If you have a tourist visa this may not be a suitable option.
Before you sign up check for:
UOB may appeal if you already bank with UOB elsewhere in the region or prefer a familiar regional name in Thailand. It can be relevant for expats who value continuity across Southeast Asia, but this is the section where caution matters most.
Accounts are available as Savings Accounts or Fixed Deposit products, with a minimum balance of 500 USD. The service is available at any branches that provide Foreign Currency Deposit Services on weekdays only – don’t expect to transact on a weekend or holiday.
UOB isn’t the right fit for everyone and it is worth calling ahead before you start your application to make sure you’re a suitable candidate.
Before you sign up check for:
FAQ
Often, yes. Foreigners can usually access either a Thai-bank FCD account or a multi-currency option, but approval depends on the provider, your documents, and sometimes your visa or residency status.
Expats in Thailand can generally use foreign currency products and multi-currency accounts. The exact setup, provider availability, and transfer conditions should still be checked against current terms and Thai regulations before you move or convert a large amount.
Not always. Some providers or branches may ask for a work permit, while others accept different long-stay documents, so confirm the rule with the provider and the branch you plan to use.
It depends on your goal. A Thai-bank USD account may suit you better if you need a local banking relationship, while a multi-currency option often suits readers who care more about USD flexibility, easier conversion, and international transfers.
Often, yes. The route, fees, exchange rate, and required documents can differ a lot between providers, especially for larger transfers or local-bank conversions in Thailand.
(Last checked 11th August 2026)
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