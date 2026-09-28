Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Money Management

Multi-currency accounts in Thailand: A guide for expats

Many expats in Thailand want to keep money in USD, GBP, or EUR while still paying daily costs in Thai baht, or THB. That’s possible, but the way you organise your money may look a little different depending on the solutions you choose.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

In Thailand, a multi-currency account from a bank often means a Foreign Currency Deposit account, or FCD. That can help if you want Thai bank paperwork, but it is less flexible than the broader cross-border banking setup many expats imagine.

Choosing a specialist service like Wise instead of relying on a Thai bank can make it more convenient to manage your money in certain situations, such as frequent international transfers and multi-currency management. Read on to see what’s available, what’s usually allowed, and where this fits within the broader context of expat banking in Thailand.

This guide is for information only. Rules, documents, and product features can change, so confirm current Bank of Thailand guidance and provider terms before opening an account or moving a large amount.

Key takeaways

If you only need the short version, start here.

  • Thai-bank FCD account
    • Good for: Holding foreign currency in Thailand
    • Main limitation: Branch-led setup/management, with checks and possible fees
    • Local usability: Good for receiving inward funds, weaker for daily spending
    • Who it suits: Readers who prefer face-to-face service in a branch
  • App-led Thai-bank foreign currency option
    • Good for: Better in-app access to foreign currency features
    • Main limitation: Narrower eligibility and fewer cross-border features
    • Local usability: Better app experience, but still tied to bank rules
    • Who it suits: Existing users of Thai banking apps
  • Wise account
    • Good for: Everyday multi-currency management
    • Main limitation: Thailand limits and local tools vary by profile
    • Local usability: Strong for cross-border use; local THB use is growing
    • Who it suits: Expats paid from abroad or salaried locally
  • THB everyday account
    • Good for: Local spending and bill payments
    • Main limitation: Can’t hold foreign currency
    • Local usability: Good for local use
    • Who it suits: Full-time residents

*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026

A good mix may mean using two tools instead of one, to strike the practical balance between savings, day to day payments and cross border transactions. 

Holding foreign currency in Thailand is not the same as managing several currencies every day. A Thai-bank FCD is built more for holding and paperwork, while Wise is often simpler for conversion and cross-border use. This guide looks at how you can use both to get the right tools in place to manage your money as an expat in Thailand.

What a multi-currency account means in Thailand

A multi-currency account lets you keep money in more than one currency without converting everything into THB straight away. That matters if your salary arrives in USD, your savings are in GBP, or you expect future spending in euros while living in Thailand.

One thing worth knowing is that Thai banks rarely use the phrase multi-currency account in the same way as you might see in an international app. In Thailand, you will usually see the term Foreign Currency Deposit account, or FCD account, which is a local bank product for holding foreign currency. Accounts like these are subject to Bank of Thailand rules and the bank’s own policies.

Multi-currency or foreign currency accounts in Thailand may allow you to:

  • hold balances in currencies such as USD, GBP, or EUR
  • convert between foreign currency and THB when needed
  • receive or send money internationally, although the route, paperwork, and convenience vary by provider

Can you hold foreign currency in Thailand legally?

Yes, in general, expats can hold foreign currency in Thailand through authorised banks and regulated providers. In practice, what matters is whether you are treated as a resident or non-resident, how the money entered Thailand, and whether your bank or provider is satisfied with your documents, stated purpose, and source of funds.

Who can usually open a multi-currency account or FCD?

Eligibility is where many readers get stuck. Some Thai banks accept foreigners with non-immigrant visas, work permits, residence permits, or other long-stay proof, while short-stay documents can make options much narrower.

Branch practice can still vary. Krungsri says tourist-visa holders cannot open its FCD product, and other banks may still ask for a Thai address or extra proof.

What documents or proof of funds may be needed?

Expect more friction than a standard THB account. Banks and providers may ask for identity, status, address, and source-of-funds evidence, especially if you are buying foreign currency with baht or moving high value amounts of money.

Different banks may have their own requirements, but you will commonly be asked for:

  • passport
  • visa, residence permit, or other proof of status in Thailand
  • work permit, if relevant to the bank’s policy
  • proof of address in Thailand
  • evidence of Thai income if you are converting THB into foreign currency
  • source-of-funds documents, such as payslips, transfer records, or a salary letter, for larger or more sensitive transactions
image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider Tip

In Thailand, one branch may accept your documents while another asks for more. Call the exact branch first and confirm whether it opens FCD accounts for foreigners.

#

Banking

How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026

Read more

Which options are available in Thailand?

For most expats, the market falls into three groups: Thai-bank foreign currency deposit accounts, more digital foreign currency options from Thai banks, and international multi-currency accounts such as Wise. 

Each solves a slightly different problem, so the best choice depends on whether you need local banking proof, easier conversion, or day-to-day cross-border flexibility.

Thai foreign currency deposit accounts from major local banks

A Thai-bank FCD account is the local version of a foreign currency holding account. It can suit readers who want incoming foreign funds at a Thai bank, or who expect to need local bank records later.

The trade-off is convenience. These accounts often use selected branches, some currencies have special conditions, and app access can be limited or handled through a separate product.

BankCurrencies offeredBranch involvementApp managementLikely friction point for foreigners
Bangkok Bank14 major currenciesOpening branch or FCD service branchesNot app-ledBranch handling and funds checks
Kasikorn Bank11 currencies, MYR at one branchFCD service branchesMostly branch-ledMinimum balances on some non-resident accounts
SCB14 currenciesSelected branches onlySeparate e-FCD routeStandard FCD and e-FCD differ
KrungsriUp to 14 currenciesBranch process, case-by-case reviewNot a full app-led productTourist-visa holders not eligible

*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026

These accounts suit readers who want a Thai bank relationship and local paperwork. They are less attractive if you mainly want fast conversion and fewer branch visits.

App-led foreign currency options from Thai banks

There is a middle ground between a branch-only FCD and a fully international account. SCB’s e-FCD is the clearest example, letting eligible users open and manage selected foreign currency balances in the SCB EASY app instead of treating every step as a branch task.

This is closer to mobile banking in Thailand, but it is still not a borderless international account. Before you sign up, remember to check eligibility, supported currencies, local limits, and what the app can actually do for transfers, statements, and later proof of funds.

International multi-currency accounts such as Wise

If your main problem is not just holding foreign currency deposits, but managing money across countries, an international multi-currency account may be a suitable option. Wise is a popular cross-border money service which has been built around holding balances, converting when needed, and moving money internationally in one interface.

Wise launched in the UK in 2011, and has been gradually rolling out services globally since. New Wise features for Thailand are being rolled out progressively to existing personal customers in 2026.

The Wise account is different from a Thai FCD. You are not opening a local Thai bank foreign currency deposit product. Instead, you are using a cross-border money service that can remove a lot of the friction around repeated conversions and branch visits.

Some things you can do with Wise include:

  • hold multiple currency balances side by side
  • convert money when you choose, rather than whenever funds hit a local bank
  • send money internationally without relying on repeated branch visits
  • manage the account in one place, with in app notifications and payment tools on your phone
Get a Wise account

Check Wise Thailand Help Centre guidance for local THB features, PromptPay or Thai QR rollout, and current limits

How to choose the right setup

If you are torn between a Thai bank FCD and Wise, it’s worth thinking carefully about how you’ll need to transact. A Thai account can be helpful for some situations, but there are other times when a more flexible digital account could make life easier.

For many expats, the answer is not either-or. A basic THB account can handle rent and local payments, while a separate tool handles foreign currency and transfers.

If you need toGood fitWhyWhat to verify first
Keep salary or savings in foreign currency at a Thai bankThai-bank FCDLocal bank trail and paperworkBranch, status, minimums, documents
Send money home regularly or convert between currencies oftenInternational provider like WiseEasy conversion and cross-border useTHB limits, funding options, recipient requirements
Pay local Thai bills and use PromptPay dailyTHB bank account, possibly alongside WiseSmoothest local paymentsApp, Thai QR, ATM or card fees
Prepare for a property purchase or any process that may need proof funds came from abroadThai bank plus early document checksPaperwork matters as much as the accountCan the receiving bank issue the proof you need
Avoid branch friction and manage everything in one app as far as possibleWise, plus a simple local bank backupLess daily paperwork, more flexibilityResidency rules, limits, local features
image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider Tip

If you may later need proof that funds came from abroad, ask before you choose the provider, not after.

Costs, limits and risks to check

Headline convenience is only part of the story. Before you choose any foreign currency account option in Thailand, compare the total cost and the practical limits, especially for international money transfers in Thailand.

When comparing options, look closely at:

  • the exchange-rate spread, not just the stated transfer fee
  • minimum balances and any maintenance fee on low balances
  • branch restrictions for deposits, withdrawals, or document requests
  • funding limits, withdrawal limits, or daily transfer caps
  • whether local THB payments are easy, especially for PromptPay and Thai QR
  • what proof or statement the provider can issue if you later need compliance or property paperwork
  • deposit protection wording, because you should not assume foreign currency balances are protected like THB balances

Check these points on the official product page and current fee schedule, not just in marketing summaries. Policies around foreigners, currencies, and branch handling can change quickly.

Why Wise may suit expats in Thailand

Wise may suit you if your life in Thailand is genuinely multi-currency – which is the reality for many expats. It can be especially useful if you are paid from abroad, split money between countries, or want to decide when to convert into THB instead of relying on a bank’s branch process, as you can manage conversions in the app when you choose.

Wise is not a bank. Wise . Wise should not be treated as a Thai bank replacement for every task. But it can be a practical partner to a local Thai account, especially if you want clearer conversion costs, easier international transfers, and less branch friction.

  • hold multiple balances in one place
  • convert when needed, with transparent pricing displayed in the app
  • send money internationally and manage it from the same account
  • make and receive local payments using PromptPay
  • order a Wise card to spend and make cash withdrawals conveniently 

If that matches the way you actually use money, see Wise’s current Thailand features and compare them with a Thai-bank FCD before you choose.

Learn more about Wise

Check the latest Thailand Help Centre guidance for local funding, outgoing THB use, PromptPay or Thai QR features, and current limits.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about multi-currency accounts in Thailand

Can foreigners open a foreign currency account in Thailand?

Many foreigners can, but it depends on the bank or provider, your visa or residency status, and sometimes the exact branch. Confirm the current document list before you apply, because some providers ask for much more than a passport.

Is holding foreign currency in Thailand legal?

Yes, in principle, foreign currency can be held in Thailand through authorised banks and regulated providers. The practical rules still depend on Bank of Thailand guidance, provider conditions, your status, and the source and purpose of the funds.

Is an FCD account the same as a multi-currency account?

Not quite. A Thai FCD account is a local foreign currency deposit product, while a broader multi-currency account is usually designed for easier holding, conversion, spending, and transfers across several currencies in one place.

Do foreign currency balances in Thailand have deposit protection?

Check this carefully and don’t assume foreign currency balances are protected like THB deposits. Look closely at the latest disclosure from the bank or provider before relying on any protection wording.

Can I use Wise instead of a Thai bank foreign currency account?

Sometimes, yes, but it depends on the job the account needs to do. Wise can be a strong fit for easier holding, conversion, and international transfers, while some expats still need a Thai-bank relationship for local banking, paperwork, or branch-issued services.

Useful resources

(Last checked 11th August 2026)

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?