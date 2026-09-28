Multi-currency accounts in Thailand: A guide for expats

In Thailand, a multi-currency account from a bank often means a Foreign Currency Deposit account, or FCD. That can help if you want Thai bank paperwork, but it is less flexible than the broader cross-border banking setup many expats imagine. Choosing a specialist service like Wise instead of relying on a Thai bank can make it more convenient to manage your money in certain situations, such as frequent international transfers and multi-currency management. Read on to see what’s available, what’s usually allowed, and where this fits within the broader context of expat banking in Thailand. This guide is for information only. Rules, documents, and product features can change, so confirm current Bank of Thailand guidance and provider terms before opening an account or moving a large amount.

Key takeaways If you only need the short version, start here. Thai-bank FCD account Good for: Holding foreign currency in Thailand Main limitation: Branch-led setup/management, with checks and possible fees Local usability: Good for receiving inward funds, weaker for daily spending Who it suits: Readers who prefer face-to-face service in a branch



App-led Thai-bank foreign currency option Good for: Better in-app access to foreign currency features Main limitation: Narrower eligibility and fewer cross-border features Local usability: Better app experience, but still tied to bank rules Who it suits: Existing users of Thai banking apps



Wise account Good for: Everyday multi-currency management Main limitation: Thailand limits and local tools vary by profile Local usability: Strong for cross-border use; local THB use is growing Who it suits: Expats paid from abroad or salaried locally



THB everyday account Good for: Local spending and bill payments Main limitation: Can’t hold foreign currency Local usability: Good for local use Who it suits: Full-time residents

*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026 A good mix may mean using two tools instead of one, to strike the practical balance between savings, day to day payments and cross border transactions. Holding foreign currency in Thailand is not the same as managing several currencies every day. A Thai-bank FCD is built more for holding and paperwork, while Wise is often simpler for conversion and cross-border use. This guide looks at how you can use both to get the right tools in place to manage your money as an expat in Thailand.

What a multi-currency account means in Thailand A multi-currency account lets you keep money in more than one currency without converting everything into THB straight away. That matters if your salary arrives in USD, your savings are in GBP, or you expect future spending in euros while living in Thailand. One thing worth knowing is that Thai banks rarely use the phrase multi-currency account in the same way as you might see in an international app. In Thailand, you will usually see the term Foreign Currency Deposit account, or FCD account, which is a local bank product for holding foreign currency. Accounts like these are subject to Bank of Thailand rules and the bank’s own policies. Multi-currency or foreign currency accounts in Thailand may allow you to: hold balances in currencies such as USD, GBP, or EUR

convert between foreign currency and THB when needed

receive or send money internationally, although the route, paperwork, and convenience vary by provider

Can you hold foreign currency in Thailand legally? Yes, in general, expats can hold foreign currency in Thailand through authorised banks and regulated providers. In practice, what matters is whether you are treated as a resident or non-resident, how the money entered Thailand, and whether your bank or provider is satisfied with your documents, stated purpose, and source of funds. Who can usually open a multi-currency account or FCD? Eligibility is where many readers get stuck. Some Thai banks accept foreigners with non-immigrant visas, work permits, residence permits, or other long-stay proof, while short-stay documents can make options much narrower. Branch practice can still vary. Krungsri says tourist-visa holders cannot open its FCD product, and other banks may still ask for a Thai address or extra proof. What documents or proof of funds may be needed? Expect more friction than a standard THB account. Banks and providers may ask for identity, status, address, and source-of-funds evidence, especially if you are buying foreign currency with baht or moving high value amounts of money. Different banks may have their own requirements, but you will commonly be asked for: passport

visa, residence permit, or other proof of status in Thailand

work permit, if relevant to the bank’s policy

proof of address in Thailand

evidence of Thai income if you are converting THB into foreign currency

source-of-funds documents, such as payslips, transfer records, or a salary letter, for larger or more sensitive transactions Writer Claire Insider Tip In Thailand, one branch may accept your documents while another asks for more. Call the exact branch first and confirm whether it opens FCD accounts for foreigners. Banking How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 Read more

Which options are available in Thailand? For most expats, the market falls into three groups: Thai-bank foreign currency deposit accounts, more digital foreign currency options from Thai banks, and international multi-currency accounts such as Wise. Each solves a slightly different problem, so the best choice depends on whether you need local banking proof, easier conversion, or day-to-day cross-border flexibility. Thai foreign currency deposit accounts from major local banks A Thai-bank FCD account is the local version of a foreign currency holding account. It can suit readers who want incoming foreign funds at a Thai bank, or who expect to need local bank records later. The trade-off is convenience. These accounts often use selected branches, some currencies have special conditions, and app access can be limited or handled through a separate product. Bank Currencies offered Branch involvement App management Likely friction point for foreigners Bangkok Bank 14 major currencies Opening branch or FCD service branches Not app-led Branch handling and funds checks Kasikorn Bank 11 currencies, MYR at one branch FCD service branches Mostly branch-led Minimum balances on some non-resident accounts SCB 14 currencies Selected branches only Separate e-FCD route Standard FCD and e-FCD differ Krungsri Up to 14 currencies Branch process, case-by-case review Not a full app-led product Tourist-visa holders not eligible *Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026 These accounts suit readers who want a Thai bank relationship and local paperwork. They are less attractive if you mainly want fast conversion and fewer branch visits. App-led foreign currency options from Thai banks There is a middle ground between a branch-only FCD and a fully international account. SCB’s e-FCD is the clearest example, letting eligible users open and manage selected foreign currency balances in the SCB EASY app instead of treating every step as a branch task. This is closer to mobile banking in Thailand, but it is still not a borderless international account. Before you sign up, remember to check eligibility, supported currencies, local limits, and what the app can actually do for transfers, statements, and later proof of funds. International multi-currency accounts such as Wise If your main problem is not just holding foreign currency deposits, but managing money across countries, an international multi-currency account may be a suitable option. Wise is a popular cross-border money service which has been built around holding balances, converting when needed, and moving money internationally in one interface. Wise launched in the UK in 2011, and has been gradually rolling out services globally since. New Wise features for Thailand are being rolled out progressively to existing personal customers in 2026. The Wise account is different from a Thai FCD. You are not opening a local Thai bank foreign currency deposit product. Instead, you are using a cross-border money service that can remove a lot of the friction around repeated conversions and branch visits. Some things you can do with Wise include: hold multiple currency balances side by side

convert money when you choose, rather than whenever funds hit a local bank

send money internationally without relying on repeated branch visits

manage the account in one place, with in app notifications and payment tools on your phone Get a Wise account Check Wise Thailand Help Centre guidance for local THB features, PromptPay or Thai QR rollout, and current limits

How to choose the right setup If you are torn between a Thai bank FCD and Wise, it’s worth thinking carefully about how you’ll need to transact. A Thai account can be helpful for some situations, but there are other times when a more flexible digital account could make life easier. For many expats, the answer is not either-or. A basic THB account can handle rent and local payments, while a separate tool handles foreign currency and transfers. If you need to Good fit Why What to verify first Keep salary or savings in foreign currency at a Thai bank Thai-bank FCD Local bank trail and paperwork Branch, status, minimums, documents Send money home regularly or convert between currencies often International provider like Wise Easy conversion and cross-border use THB limits, funding options, recipient requirements Pay local Thai bills and use PromptPay daily THB bank account, possibly alongside Wise Smoothest local payments App, Thai QR, ATM or card fees Prepare for a property purchase or any process that may need proof funds came from abroad Thai bank plus early document checks Paperwork matters as much as the account Can the receiving bank issue the proof you need Avoid branch friction and manage everything in one app as far as possible Wise, plus a simple local bank backup Less daily paperwork, more flexibility Residency rules, limits, local features Writer Claire Insider Tip If you may later need proof that funds came from abroad, ask before you choose the provider, not after.

Costs, limits and risks to check Headline convenience is only part of the story. Before you choose any foreign currency account option in Thailand, compare the total cost and the practical limits, especially for international money transfers in Thailand. When comparing options, look closely at: the exchange-rate spread, not just the stated transfer fee

minimum balances and any maintenance fee on low balances

branch restrictions for deposits, withdrawals, or document requests

funding limits, withdrawal limits, or daily transfer caps

whether local THB payments are easy, especially for PromptPay and Thai QR

what proof or statement the provider can issue if you later need compliance or property paperwork

deposit protection wording, because you should not assume foreign currency balances are protected like THB balances Check these points on the official product page and current fee schedule, not just in marketing summaries. Policies around foreigners, currencies, and branch handling can change quickly.