Western Union in Thailand: Fees, rates and alternatives (2026)

Western Union is widely used in Thailand, and it’s handy for newcomers, families, or anyone who needs cash before they’ve gotten a local bank account. But a low upfront fee can be misleading once you factor in the exchange rate and what the recipient actually receives. Expatica’s guide to the best ways to send money to Thailand for expats (2026) covers the options for moving money while living abroad. This guide specifically compares Western Union and Wise using live quotes, outlining the role of each service in Thailand. Send baht to Thai bank accounts with Wise If your recipient has a Thai bank account, the baht they receive depends on the fee and the exchange rate together. With Wise, you see both before you send. Wise doesn’t offer cash pickup. Hold and convert 40+ currencies, including GBP, EUR and USD

Send to Thai bank accounts for rent, bills, tuition or family support

Wise uses the mid-market rate for Thai baht transfers

See the fee and exchange rate upfront, so you know what lands in baht Get a live quote Limits vary by recipient bank, so check your route first.

Key takeaways Need cash in hand, or sending to someone without a usable Thai account? Western Union often has the practical edge.

For Thai bank account delivery, consider using Wise, because you can see the rate and fee together before sending.

Compare the live quote for both providers, for the same route, amount, pay-in method, payout type, and time checked.

Even if the fee looks cheap, you could end up with less money on the other end if the exchange rate isn’t great.

In Thailand, many factors can affect how long it takes to receive transferred money, including name mismatches and ID checks, bank choice, PromptPay habits, and the availability of service on weekends and public holidays.

How Western Union works in Thailand Western Union in Thailand covers both sides of the transfer. You can send from Thailand online, in the app, or in person. People receiving in Thailand may be able to collect cash or, on supported routes, get the money deposited into their bank account. Overseas senders, Thailand-based senders, and new arrivals often see different options at checkout. Availability depends on the sending country, how you pay, and the payout method chosen. Cash pickup and bank delivery aren’t always offered on the same route, and bank transfers may come with extra restrictions. Sending from Thailand From Thailand, Western Union notes you can register online, create a profile, and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Online transfers are capped at 250,000 Thai baht per transfer. Bangkok Bank’s Western Union mobile route lists service hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and allows up to 320,000 Thai baht per transaction. Residents and expats should expect to provide ID, recipient details, and the chosen payment method. Some Thailand-based routes still run through bank partners or branch-based verification, so service hours and supporting document checks can vary. MONEY MANAGEMENT Best ways to send money to Thailand for expats (2026) Read more Receiving in Thailand Getting Western Union money in Thailand typically comes either as cash or a bank deposit. To collect cash, take the tracking number, known as the MTCN, the sender’s information and a photo ID to an agent location. To get the money in your bank account, the sender needs your full name as it appears on your bank records, plus your account number, bank name, address, phone number and the purpose of the transfer, on routes that allow it. The MTCN helps, but it does not replace identity details. If the sender chooses the wrong payout type or enters a name that does not match the Thai bank record or collection ID, the transfer can be diverted to a manual review, which will slow down the process.

Western Union vs Wise in Thailand on total cost Expats are typically concerned with which options leave the recipient with more Thai baht after the fee, the exchange rate, and the payout method are all factored in. To keep the comparison fair, this like-for-like check uses one route, one amount, one pay-in method, and one payout type. It uses a Thai bank account example because that is where Wise and Western Union overlap most clearly for Thailand, while Western Union’s clearest advantage is usually cash pickup. Live check parameters: U.S. sender, $500, ACH funding, Thai bank account payout Provider Fee shown Exchange-rate basis Payout method Estimated arrival Recipient gets Wise 5.88 USD 33.5475 THB

Mid-market rate shown live Thai bank account In seconds for this route 16,576.49 Thai baht Western Union Regular fee shows as 1.99 USD; 0 USD transfer fee on the first online transfer 33.3551 THB

Final rate depends on route, channel, and payout type Thai bank account 0 to 4 business days for this route 16,630.80 Thai baht before the regular fee Go to Wise Go to Western Union On this live check, with these specific parameters on Oct. 19, 2026, the Wise option resulted in the bigger deposit. Fees, margins, speed, limits, and payout options vary by route and can change during the day. Rerun both quotes on the day you send. How to compare live quotes fairly Use the same method every time you compare providers. If one quote is showing cash pickup and the other is showing bank delivery, you are not comparing the same service. Next, check for things that can skew the comparison, such as special deals for first-time users, extra charges for paying by card or picking up cash, and exchange rates that change throughout the day. Some card-funded transfers can also trigger cash advance or issuer fees from your card provider.

Exchange rates and hidden fees explained The upfront fee is the charge you see at the counter. The exchange rate markup is a hidden cost built into the rate the company uses to convert your money. So if Company A charges a $2 fee but gives you a worse exchange rate than Company B, the person you’re sending to could still end up with less baht, even though Company A looked cheaper at first. Wise uses the mid-market rate for Thai baht transfers, while Western Union says fees and foreign exchange rates vary by brand, channel and location.

Limits, documents and Thailand-specific checks Check that the recipient’s name matches their Thai bank record or collection ID exactly.

Confirm in advance which photo ID a cash pickup location in Thailand will accept.

Recheck provider and bank limits before sending. Wise lists up to 2,000,000 Thai baht to Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank, 1,499,999 Thai baht to Siam Commercial Bank, and 500,000 Thai baht to many other supported banks, while Western Union limits vary by route and partner.

For large or unusual transfers, expect additional checks or source-of-funds questions.

Ask ahead if the payment needs formal proof of overseas funds. For property-related payments, Expatica’s FET form Thailand: guide for expat property buyers explains the documentation trail.

The Bank of Thailand says authorized banks may ask for supporting documents on transactions from the equivalent of $200,000 or more. Writer Jen Insider Tip If the recipient’s English name spelling differs from the Thai bank record or passport, even a correct account number can still trigger delays or a manual review.