Western Union in Thailand: Fees, rates and alternatives (2026)

Western Union is widely used in Thailand, and it’s handy for newcomers, families, or anyone who needs cash before they’ve gotten a local bank account. But a low upfront fee can be misleading once you factor in the exchange rate and what the recipient actually receives.
Expatica’s guide to the best ways to send money to Thailand for expats (2026) covers the options for moving money while living abroad. This guide specifically compares Western Union and Wise using live quotes, outlining the role of each service in Thailand.
Send baht to Thai bank accounts with Wise
If your recipient has a Thai bank account, the baht they receive depends on the fee and the exchange rate together. With Wise, you see both before you send. Wise doesn’t offer cash pickup.
- Hold and convert 40+ currencies, including GBP, EUR and USD
- Send to Thai bank accounts for rent, bills, tuition or family support
- Wise uses the mid-market rate for Thai baht transfers
- See the fee and exchange rate upfront, so you know what lands in baht
Limits vary by recipient bank, so check your route first.
Key takeaways
- Need cash in hand, or sending to someone without a usable Thai account? Western Union often has the practical edge.
- For Thai bank account delivery, consider using Wise, because you can see the rate and fee together before sending.
- Compare the live quote for both providers, for the same route, amount, pay-in method, payout type, and time checked.
- Even if the fee looks cheap, you could end up with less money on the other end if the exchange rate isn’t great.
- In Thailand, many factors can affect how long it takes to receive transferred money, including name mismatches and ID checks, bank choice, PromptPay habits, and the availability of service on weekends and public holidays.
How Western Union works in Thailand
Western Union in Thailand covers both sides of the transfer. You can send from Thailand online, in the app, or in person. People receiving in Thailand may be able to collect cash or, on supported routes, get the money deposited into their bank account.
Overseas senders, Thailand-based senders, and new arrivals often see different options at checkout. Availability depends on the sending country, how you pay, and the payout method chosen. Cash pickup and bank delivery aren’t always offered on the same route, and bank transfers may come with extra restrictions.
Sending from Thailand
From Thailand, Western Union notes you can register online, create a profile, and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Online transfers are capped at 250,000 Thai baht per transfer. Bangkok Bank’s Western Union mobile route lists service hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and allows up to 320,000 Thai baht per transaction.
Residents and expats should expect to provide ID, recipient details, and the chosen payment method. Some Thailand-based routes still run through bank partners or branch-based verification, so service hours and supporting document checks can vary.
Receiving in Thailand
Getting Western Union money in Thailand typically comes either as cash or a bank deposit. To collect cash, take the tracking number, known as the MTCN, the sender’s information and a photo ID to an agent location.
To get the money in your bank account, the sender needs your full name as it appears on your bank records, plus your account number, bank name, address, phone number and the purpose of the transfer, on routes that allow it.
The MTCN helps, but it does not replace identity details. If the sender chooses the wrong payout type or enters a name that does not match the Thai bank record or collection ID, the transfer can be diverted to a manual review, which will slow down the process.
Western Union vs Wise in Thailand on total cost
Expats are typically concerned with which options leave the recipient with more Thai baht after the fee, the exchange rate, and the payout method are all factored in.
To keep the comparison fair, this like-for-like check uses one route, one amount, one pay-in method, and one payout type.
It uses a Thai bank account example because that is where Wise and Western Union overlap most clearly for Thailand, while Western Union’s clearest advantage is usually cash pickup.
Live check parameters: U.S. sender, $500, ACH funding, Thai bank account payout
|Provider
|Fee shown
|Exchange-rate basis
|Payout method
|Estimated arrival
|Recipient gets
|Wise
|5.88 USD
|33.5475 THB
Mid-market rate shown live
|Thai bank account
|In seconds for this route
|16,576.49 Thai baht
|Western Union
|Regular fee shows as 1.99 USD; 0 USD transfer fee on the first online transfer
|33.3551 THB
Final rate depends on route, channel, and payout type
|Thai bank account
|0 to 4 business days for this route
|16,630.80 Thai baht before the regular fee
On this live check, with these specific parameters on Oct. 19, 2026, the Wise option resulted in the bigger deposit. Fees, margins, speed, limits, and payout options vary by route and can change during the day. Rerun both quotes on the day you send.
How to compare live quotes fairly
Use the same method every time you compare providers. If one quote is showing cash pickup and the other is showing bank delivery, you are not comparing the same service.
Next, check for things that can skew the comparison, such as special deals for first-time users, extra charges for paying by card or picking up cash, and exchange rates that change throughout the day. Some card-funded transfers can also trigger cash advance or issuer fees from your card provider.
Exchange rates and hidden fees explained
The upfront fee is the charge you see at the counter. The exchange rate markup is a hidden cost built into the rate the company uses to convert your money.
So if Company A charges a $2 fee but gives you a worse exchange rate than Company B, the person you’re sending to could still end up with less baht, even though Company A looked cheaper at first.
Wise uses the mid-market rate for Thai baht transfers, while Western Union says fees and foreign exchange rates vary by brand, channel and location.
Speed and payout methods: bank account, wallet or cash pickup?
How fast the money arrives depends on how the sender pays and how the recipient chooses to receive it.
Weekends, public holidays, limited banking hours, and compliance checks can all slow down a transfer. International money transfers in Thailand are not always instantaneous.
|Payout need
|Usual strongest fit
|What to watch in Thailand
|Best for
|Cash in hand
|Western Union cash pickup
|Agent hours and branch availability
|New arrivals, recipients without a bank, urgent cash
|Thai bank account
|Wise
|Name matching, bank limits, and recipient account details
|Rent, bills, and regular family support
|Thai bank account through Western Union
|Western Union
|Route-dependent timing and availability
|Senders already using Western Union
|Local app or QR spending
|Wise, plus the recipient’s Thai banking setup
|Direct wallet support varies by route
|Recipients already using the PromptPay ecosystem
|Large documented transfer
|A major local bank or specialist route
|Supporting documents and branch process
|Property or other formal payments
PromptPay is not built for international transfers, but it shapes what many people in Thailand think of as fast and convenient. Someone who is used to paying for everything by Thai QR code may not be used to a traditional transfer.
If the person getting the money uses a major Thai bank like Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Krungthai Bank or Bank of Ayudhya, they’ll likely care more about how much baht lands in their account and how easy it was to use than how many pickup locations there are.
When to use Wise
If the recipient already uses a Thai bank account, Wise is often the lower-cost option, especially when the money is meant for bills or other day-to-day payments inside Thailand’s mobile banks and banking apps ecosystem, where most people use PromptPay.
Expatica’s How to use Wise in Thailand as an expat: Fees & limits guide gives you all the details. Get a live Wise quote for the exact bank route before you send.
When to use Western Union
Western Union has a clear advantage when the recipient wants cash pickup, cannot use a local account yet, or needs access through agent locations.
That option is especially useful for a new arrival who is still trying to open a bank account in Thailand, or for a family member outside the main banking system.
Note that cash convenience can come with a weaker exchange rate, and location coverage or collection rules can vary by route and branch.
Limits, documents and Thailand-specific checks
- Check that the recipient’s name matches their Thai bank record or collection ID exactly.
- Confirm in advance which photo ID a cash pickup location in Thailand will accept.
- Recheck provider and bank limits before sending. Wise lists up to 2,000,000 Thai baht to Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank, 1,499,999 Thai baht to Siam Commercial Bank, and 500,000 Thai baht to many other supported banks, while Western Union limits vary by route and partner.
- For large or unusual transfers, expect additional checks or source-of-funds questions.
- Ask ahead if the payment needs formal proof of overseas funds. For property-related payments, Expatica’s FET form Thailand: guide for expat property buyers explains the documentation trail.
- The Bank of Thailand says authorized banks may ask for supporting documents on transactions from the equivalent of $200,000 or more.
Writer
Jen
Insider Tip
If the recipient’s English name spelling differs from the Thai bank record or passport, even a correct account number can still trigger delays or a manual review.
How to choose the right option for your transfer
Most people are looking for the least awkward way to send money, whether that is cash in hand or a larger Thai baht credit.
- Choose cash pickup when the recipient needs physical cash, does not yet have a usable Thai account, or cannot rely on app-based payments.
- Focus on the final Thai baht amount when the transfer is for rent, bills, tuition, or regular support into a Thai bank account.
- Look at route-specific speed. Cash can be faster, but supported bank delivery can also be very quick when the recipient bank and checks line up.
- Paperwork matters more on large, unusual, or formal transfers, such as property, business, or other documented payments.
- For a new route or newly added recipient, send a small test amount first.
The test can catch any issues early, including a spelling error, bank mismatch, or payout mistake.
For bank account delivery, check a live Wise quote on the exact route before you send. If cash collection is essential, check Western Union’s live costs and pickup availability before committing.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about Western Union in Thailand
Is Western Union available in Thailand?
Yes. Western Union operates in Thailand, with online, app, and in-person sending, plus receiving options including cash pickup and some bank account routes. The exact options depend on the sender country, payment method, and the payout type chosen at checkout.
Can you receive Western Union in cash in Thailand?
You can, and Western Union cash pickup in Thailand remains one of the provider’s clearest strengths. Before anyone travels to collect the money, check the location, opening hours, and accepted forms of ID.
Is Wise cheaper than Western Union for Thailand?
Often, it can be for Thai bank account delivery, because the final Thai baht amount may be better once fees and the exchange rate are both considered. Cash pickup can change that comparison, so it is still worth checking both providers on the same route and day.
How long does a transfer to Thailand take?
There is no single answer. Timing can be affected by the pay-in method, payout method, the length of compliance checks, and Thai banking schedules, so a cash pickup transfer and a bank account transfer can look very different even on the same route.
What details do you need to send money to Thailand?
Usually, the sender needs the recipient’s full name, payout method, and valid sender ID, plus bank details if the money is going to an account. A cash pickup transfer and a bank delivery transfer do not ask for exactly the same information, so check the live checkout carefully before confirming.
Resources
- Bank of Thailand exchange control regulation: official guidance on authorized providers, foreign-exchange checks, and supporting documents for larger transactions.
- Bank of Thailand PromptPay guidance: official background on Thailand’s domestic instant-payment network and how local payment expectations differ.
- Western Union Thailand home page: current Thailand sending methods, route access, and general service information.
- Western Union Thailand FAQ: practical checks on registration, receiving, identity, and transfer support.
- Western Union location finder: useful for confirming whether cash pickup is practical in the recipient’s area.
- Wise send money to Thailand: live route checks, pricing direction, and delivery-estimate examples for Thai bank delivery.
- Bangkok Bank Western Union page: a Thailand-specific partner-bank example for sending from Thailand via app, branch, or FX booth.