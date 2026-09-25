FET form Thailand: guide for expat property buyers (2026)

Buyers often get tripped up by overlapping terms like FET form, FETF, Thor Tor 3, or credit advice. Local officials only care that your Thai bank issues official proof confirming your funds arrived in foreign currency and were converted locally. Securing this document upfront, whether you send funds via an international wire or Wise, can help your title transfer process go smoothly.

Key takeaways FET is a proof issue : The key is confirming which remittance document your receiving Thai bank can issue today.

: The key is confirming which remittance document your receiving Thai bank can issue today. It matters most for foreign freehold condos : The primary scenario where official overseas funding paperwork is critical.

: The primary scenario where official overseas funding paperwork is critical. Proof of funds is not remittance proof : A bank balance statement shows money exists, but it does not prove it entered Thailand from abroad for a property purchase.

: A bank balance statement shows money exists, but it does not prove it entered Thailand from abroad for a property purchase. The receiving Thai bank is central : Your lawyer, developer or seller, and receiving bank must agree on the accepted document before you send any money.

: Your lawyer, developer or seller, and receiving bank must agree on the accepted document before you send any money. The purpose line matters : Your transfer reference must explicitly state that the funds are for a property purchase.

: Your transfer reference must explicitly state that the funds are for a property purchase. Wise can help, but check the output document: When using Wise, the critical step remains verifying what confirmation letter your local Thai bank provides after arrival. Send high-value payments with Wise If you’re transferring large sums for an investment or paying application fees in a foreign currency, compare exchange rates and transfer fees.



Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you hold and convert multiple currencies, send money internationally, and pay overseas expenses. Send Big, Save More

What is an FET form in Thailand? An FET form in Thailand is a legacy name for bank proof showing that money came into Thailand from abroad in foreign currency for a specific purpose, often a property purchase. Older guides may call this a foreign exchange transaction form Thailand document, an FETF Thailand form, or Thor Tor 3 Thailand paperwork. One thing worth knowing is that many buyers no longer receive one single standard form with the old label on it. Instead, the receiving bank may issue a differently named document, such as a confirmation letter, as long as it provides the evidence needed for the property transfer file and related checks by the Land Office, the local office of the Department of Lands. FET form, FETF, Thor Tor 3, and confirmation letters explained Term Where readers may see it What it usually means in practice What to verify FET form Old property guides, agents, forums Shorthand for proof that funds came from abroad Whether your bank still uses this name FETF Older legal or banking references Foreign Exchange Transaction Form Whether a newer letter replaces it Thor Tor 3 Older Thai property terminology Older name linked to the same proof concept Whether your lawyer still uses it as a generic term Confirmation letter of international fund transfer Current bank or Wise-related guidance Bank-issued proof based on the incoming remittance record Whether the Land Office, lawyer, and seller will accept it What should you ask before transfer day? Ask your lawyer and receiving bank exactly which document name they expect, whether one document is needed for each incoming payment, and whether the issuing branch must be the branch where your account is held.

When do you need an FET form for a Thailand property purchase? This proof usually matters most when a foreigner wants to buy a condo in Thailand as a foreigner under a foreign freehold structure. Bangkok Bank’s guide for foreign condo buyers says foreigners can own up to 49% of the units in a condominium building and need to show funds were brought into Thailand to pay for the property, with a bank confirmation letter used for Department of Lands registration purposes This is different from other arrangements. Leasehold, Thai company structures, or mixed ownership setups can change the paperwork path, so do not assume the same proof of funds rules apply in every case. Housing Basics Thai real estate: buying a house in Thailand Read more Checklist for readers: Confirm the property is a foreign freehold condo, not just any property in Thailand

Check that the building still has room within the foreign ownership quota

Ask your lawyer what remittance proof the transfer office will expect

Ask the receiving Thai bank what it can issue for your route

Keep your transfer purpose clearly tied to the purchase Freehold condo vs leasehold and other ownership structures Structure What usually matters Foreign freehold condo Overseas funds trail is usually central Leasehold house or villa Documentation can differ, so verify case by case Mixed or partner structure Legal ownership and funding records may be reviewed differently Because foreigners cannot own land directly in Thailand, condominium purchases receive the most focus. Relying on bank financing introduces specific paperwork rules, so understanding how Thai mortgages operate is essential before committing to a funded purchase. Insider tip: Some buyers assume every property purchase follows the same bank-proof rules, but in Thailand the document trail is often most critical when registering a foreign freehold condo at the Land Office.

How to get the right proof of funds from your Thai bank 1 Confirm the accepted document name with your lawyer, seller, or developer, and the receiving Thai bank. 2 Check that the receiving account is in the correct buyer name and branch. 3 Send the money from abroad with clear identity details and a property-related purpose. 4 Keep the transfer receipt, exchange details, and sale paperwork. 5 Request the proof from the receiving Thai bank before your transfer appointment, not on the same day. The sending platform proves that you initiated a transfer, but the receiving Thai bank is often the party that can confirm how the funds were recorded when they arrived in Thailand. That is why proof of international remittance and a plain transfer receipt are not always the same thing. Information your bank will usually need Buyer’s passport name, exactly as shown in the property file

Receiving Thai account details

Sale and purchase agreement, reservation form, or seller letter

Transfer receipt or remittance confirmation

Property purpose for the incoming funds

Branch-specific forms or ID checks

Any supporting details requested by the remittance or trade desk Match names exactly across your passport, bank account, and purchase documents. Keep every transfer record in one folder from the first payment onward. How to check whether your branch can issue the document The branch process is one of the biggest pain points. Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungthai Bank do not all handle property-related remittance paperwork the same way, and not every branch offers the same support. Kasikornbank’s inward remittance page says incoming transfers of US$50,000 and above, or the equivalent, require supporting documents at a branch or international trade service center, which is a good example of why branch-level confirmation is important. If you still need a local account for the transfer path, Expatica explains the basics of opening a bank account in Thailand and how different banks in Thailand may work for expats. Questions to ask your receiving Thai bank: What exact document can this branch issue for a condo purchase?

Does each incoming transfer need its own document?

Do I need to appear in person, and if so, at which branch?

What documents should I bring?

How long does issuance usually take, and are there branch fees? Insider tip: In Thailand, not every branch handles property-related foreign remittance paperwork, so ask for the international, remittance, or trade-services desk before relying on a walk-in visit.

How to send money to Thailand for a property purchase Before you send, confirm the document path, not just the bank account number. Bank of Thailand rules say foreign exchange transactions should be conducted through authorized institutions, and authorized banks issue transaction evidence for qualifying transactions. Bangkok Bank also tells incoming transfer customers to state the purpose of the transfer, and to send funds directly to Bangkok Bank in foreign currency if they need the bank’s confirmation letter for a condo purchase. If you are comparing routes in general, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in Thailand covers the wider transfer landscape. Step-by-step checklist: Confirm the exact receiving bank and branch

Match the buyer name to the sale documents

Use a clear property-related payment purpose

Keep the full receipt and exchange record

Leave enough time for the bank to issue proof before transfer day How to verify before you send: Ask your lawyer, seller or developer, and the exact receiving Thai bank branch to confirm the accepted document name, the required supporting paperwork, and whether split payments change the proof you will need. Using Wise for a large transfer to Thailand Wise can make sense for buyers who want transparent pricing, a clearer view of the exchange rate, and a way to hold and convert funds before sending. The Wise multi-currency account can also help if you are moving funds in stages and want more control over when you convert. But here is the important part. For property proof, Wise itself is usually not the final issuer of the Thai bank document. Wise says that for THB transfers the beneficiary bank is the party that issues a Confirmation Letter of International Fund Transfer, and buyers may need to use the transfer receipt to identify that bank first. Matching the transfer details to your sale and purchase agreement Keep the buyer name consistent across the transfer, account, and contract

Make sure the property purpose is clear

Keep the unit reference and development name aligned with the sale file

Save any reservation letter, invoice, or payment schedule

Confirm staged payments in advance if the condo is paid in installments Land Office officials review your entire file rather than just an isolated bank entry, making complete alignment across all your documents essential before transfer day. Calculate volume discount

Common mistakes that delay property transfer Assuming a bank statement alone is enough

Sending money before checking what the receiving bank can issue

Using a name that does not match the buyer on the contract

Leaving the purpose line vague

Splitting payments without asking whether each transfer needs separate proof

Waiting until the Land Office appointment week to request the document

Failing to keep the receipt, exchange record, and sale paperwork together Example scenario: A buyer sends the full condo balance to a Thai account, but the incoming payment is recorded in a way their lawyer did not expect. The delay is often avoidable if the buyer confirms the document path with the receiving branch first, then checks the proof as soon as the funds land.

What if your transfer amount is below the usual bank threshold? Older guides often mention a standard threshold for FET-style forms, which is why this issue causes so much stress. The problem is that buyers then assume a lower payment cannot be documented properly, even though current practice can vary by bank, route, and document type. Wise’s Thailand property guide says older standardised forms were linked to the old US$50,000 rule, but buyers may now receive other bank-issued proof instead, depending on the case. That does not mean every lower transfer is automatically fine, but you will need to ask what alternative proof, if any, your bank, lawyer, and Land Office will accept. What to do next: Ask the receiving bank what it can issue for your exact transfer

Ask whether several smaller transfers change the document requirement

Ask your lawyer what the Land Office handling your case will accept

Do not rely on an old forum answer or agent shorthand

Confirm again before sending the final payment

What documents should you keep for resale and repatriation? Keep these together in one folder: Transfer receipts

Bank-issued remittance proof

Sale and purchase agreement

Reservation documents or invoices

Title-transfer paperwork

Branch emails or written bank confirmations

Any payment schedule for staged transfers This matters later as much as it matters now. If you sell the property or move money again in the future, you may need to show how the original purchase funds entered Thailand and how the ownership transfer was completed.