FET form Thailand: guide for expat property buyers (2026)

Housing Basics
Transferring money to buy a Thai condo can be straightforward, but your registration will stall at the Land Office if your bank paperwork is incomplete.
Buyers often get tripped up by overlapping terms like FET form, FETF, Thor Tor 3, or credit advice. Local officials only care that your Thai bank issues official proof confirming your funds arrived in foreign currency and were converted locally. Securing this document upfront, whether you send funds via an international wire or Wise, can help your title transfer process go smoothly.
If you’re transferring large sums for an investment or paying application fees in a foreign currency, compare exchange rates and transfer fees.
Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you hold and convert multiple currencies, send money internationally, and pay overseas expenses.
An FET form in Thailand is a legacy name for bank proof showing that money came into Thailand from abroad in foreign currency for a specific purpose, often a property purchase. Older guides may call this a foreign exchange transaction form Thailand document, an FETF Thailand form, or Thor Tor 3 Thailand paperwork.
One thing worth knowing is that many buyers no longer receive one single standard form with the old label on it. Instead, the receiving bank may issue a differently named document, such as a confirmation letter, as long as it provides the evidence needed for the property transfer file and related checks by the Land Office, the local office of the Department of Lands.
|Term
|Where readers may see it
|What it usually means in practice
|What to verify
|FET form
|Old property guides, agents, forums
|Shorthand for proof that funds came from abroad
|Whether your bank still uses this name
|FETF
|Older legal or banking references
|Foreign Exchange Transaction Form
|Whether a newer letter replaces it
|Thor Tor 3
|Older Thai property terminology
|Older name linked to the same proof concept
|Whether your lawyer still uses it as a generic term
|Confirmation letter of international fund transfer
|Current bank or Wise-related guidance
|Bank-issued proof based on the incoming remittance record
|Whether the Land Office, lawyer, and seller will accept it
What should you ask before transfer day? Ask your lawyer and receiving bank exactly which document name they expect, whether one document is needed for each incoming payment, and whether the issuing branch must be the branch where your account is held.
This proof usually matters most when a foreigner wants to buy a condo in Thailand as a foreigner under a foreign freehold structure. Bangkok Bank’s guide for foreign condo buyers says foreigners can own up to 49% of the units in a condominium building and need to show funds were brought into Thailand to pay for the property, with a bank confirmation letter used for Department of Lands registration purposes
This is different from other arrangements. Leasehold, Thai company structures, or mixed ownership setups can change the paperwork path, so do not assume the same proof of funds rules apply in every case.
Checklist for readers:
|Structure
|What usually matters
|Foreign freehold condo
|Overseas funds trail is usually central
|Leasehold house or villa
|Documentation can differ, so verify case by case
|Mixed or partner structure
|Legal ownership and funding records may be reviewed differently
Because foreigners cannot own land directly in Thailand, condominium purchases receive the most focus. Relying on bank financing introduces specific paperwork rules, so understanding how Thai mortgages operate is essential before committing to a funded purchase.
Insider tip: Some buyers assume every property purchase follows the same bank-proof rules, but in Thailand the document trail is often most critical when registering a foreign freehold condo at the Land Office.
Confirm the accepted document name with your lawyer, seller, or developer, and the receiving Thai bank.
Check that the receiving account is in the correct buyer name and branch.
Send the money from abroad with clear identity details and a property-related purpose.
Keep the transfer receipt, exchange details, and sale paperwork.
Request the proof from the receiving Thai bank before your transfer appointment, not on the same day.
The sending platform proves that you initiated a transfer, but the receiving Thai bank is often the party that can confirm how the funds were recorded when they arrived in Thailand. That is why proof of international remittance and a plain transfer receipt are not always the same thing.
Match names exactly across your passport, bank account, and purchase documents. Keep every transfer record in one folder from the first payment onward.
The branch process is one of the biggest pain points. Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungthai Bank do not all handle property-related remittance paperwork the same way, and not every branch offers the same support.
Kasikornbank’s inward remittance page says incoming transfers of US$50,000 and above, or the equivalent, require supporting documents at a branch or international trade service center, which is a good example of why branch-level confirmation is important.
If you still need a local account for the transfer path, Expatica explains the basics of opening a bank account in Thailand and how different banks in Thailand may work for expats.
Questions to ask your receiving Thai bank:
Insider tip: In Thailand, not every branch handles property-related foreign remittance paperwork, so ask for the international, remittance, or trade-services desk before relying on a walk-in visit.
Before you send, confirm the document path, not just the bank account number. Bank of Thailand rules say foreign exchange transactions should be conducted through authorized institutions, and authorized banks issue transaction evidence for qualifying transactions.
Bangkok Bank also tells incoming transfer customers to state the purpose of the transfer, and to send funds directly to Bangkok Bank in foreign currency if they need the bank’s confirmation letter for a condo purchase. If you are comparing routes in general, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in Thailand covers the wider transfer landscape.
Step-by-step checklist:
How to verify before you send: Ask your lawyer, seller or developer, and the exact receiving Thai bank branch to confirm the accepted document name, the required supporting paperwork, and whether split payments change the proof you will need.
Wise can make sense for buyers who want transparent pricing, a clearer view of the exchange rate, and a way to hold and convert funds before sending. The Wise multi-currency account can also help if you are moving funds in stages and want more control over when you convert.
But here is the important part. For property proof, Wise itself is usually not the final issuer of the Thai bank document. Wise says that for THB transfers the beneficiary bank is the party that issues a Confirmation Letter of International Fund Transfer, and buyers may need to use the transfer receipt to identify that bank first.
Land Office officials review your entire file rather than just an isolated bank entry, making complete alignment across all your documents essential before transfer day.
Example scenario: A buyer sends the full condo balance to a Thai account, but the incoming payment is recorded in a way their lawyer did not expect. The delay is often avoidable if the buyer confirms the document path with the receiving branch first, then checks the proof as soon as the funds land.
Older guides often mention a standard threshold for FET-style forms, which is why this issue causes so much stress. The problem is that buyers then assume a lower payment cannot be documented properly, even though current practice can vary by bank, route, and document type.
Wise’s Thailand property guide says older standardised forms were linked to the old US$50,000 rule, but buyers may now receive other bank-issued proof instead, depending on the case. That does not mean every lower transfer is automatically fine, but you will need to ask what alternative proof, if any, your bank, lawyer, and Land Office will accept.
What to do next:
Keep these together in one folder:
This matters later as much as it matters now. If you sell the property or move money again in the future, you may need to show how the original purchase funds entered Thailand and how the ownership transfer was completed.
Wise can be a convenient option if you want to send money to Thailand for a condo purchase and compare the transfer cost clearly before you move a large amount. It can also help if you want to hold money in one place and convert it when the timing works for your purchase plan.
Because Wise routes payouts through local Thai banking partners, these transactions do not enter the country as standard international wires. Generating the required foreign remittance proof depends on your receiving Thai bank’s willingness to issue a Confirmation Letter of International Fund Transfer for local Wise payouts. Always verify these document requirements and route limits with your bank and conveyancer before initiating the transfer.
If you are preparing a condo payment now, compare your route in Wise before you move the funds, then confirm the document you will need with the receiving Thai bank and your lawyer.
FAQ
Yes. Thor Tor 3 is simply the older Bank of Thailand name for the Foreign Exchange Transaction (FET) form. While modern banks and lawyers may issue updated documentation, like a credit advice letter or transfer confirmation, they all serve the same core purpose of proving to the Land Office that your purchase funds arrived from abroad in foreign currency.
Foreign freehold condo buyers must present compliant proof that their purchase money arrived in foreign currency from abroad to register ownership at the Land Office. While this requirement is strictly enforced, you should confirm the exact document format your receiving Thai bank will issue with your lawyer before initiating the transfer.
Wise can be used as an international transfer solution for sending funds to Thailand. But you still need to confirm what proof the receiving Thai bank can issue for your property file and Land Office process.
Do not assume the bank statement label decides the result on its own. Ask the receiving Thai bank what remittance proof or confirmation letter it can issue based on the transaction history and supporting documents.
Sometimes yes, especially if the purchase is paid in stages and each incoming payment is recorded separately. Confirm this before splitting payments, because the answer can vary by bank and by how your purchase is structured.
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