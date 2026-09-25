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Housing Basics

FET form Thailand: guide for expat property buyers (2026)

Transferring money to buy a Thai condo can be straightforward, but your registration will stall at the Land Office if your bank paperwork is incomplete.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated

Buyers often get tripped up by overlapping terms like FET form, FETF, Thor Tor 3, or credit advice. Local officials only care that your Thai bank issues official proof confirming your funds arrived in foreign currency and were converted locally. Securing this document upfront, whether you send funds via an international wire or Wise, can help your title transfer process go smoothly.

Key takeaways

  • FET is a proof issue: The key is confirming which remittance document your receiving Thai bank can issue today.
  • It matters most for foreign freehold condos: The primary scenario where official overseas funding paperwork is critical.
  • Proof of funds is not remittance proof: A bank balance statement shows money exists, but it does not prove it entered Thailand from abroad for a property purchase.
  • The receiving Thai bank is central: Your lawyer, developer or seller, and receiving bank must agree on the accepted document before you send any money.
  • The purpose line matters: Your transfer reference must explicitly state that the funds are for a property purchase.
  • Wise can help, but check the output document: When using Wise, the critical step remains verifying what confirmation letter your local Thai bank provides after arrival.

Send high-value payments with Wise

If you’re transferring large sums for an investment or paying application fees in a foreign currency, compare exchange rates and transfer fees.

Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you hold and convert multiple currencies, send money internationally, and pay overseas expenses.

What is an FET form in Thailand?

An FET form in Thailand is a legacy name for bank proof showing that money came into Thailand from abroad in foreign currency for a specific purpose, often a property purchase. Older guides may call this a foreign exchange transaction form Thailand document, an FETF Thailand form, or Thor Tor 3 Thailand paperwork.

One thing worth knowing is that many buyers no longer receive one single standard form with the old label on it. Instead, the receiving bank may issue a differently named document, such as a confirmation letter, as long as it provides the evidence needed for the property transfer file and related checks by the Land Office, the local office of the Department of Lands.

FET form, FETF, Thor Tor 3, and confirmation letters explained

TermWhere readers may see itWhat it usually means in practiceWhat to verify
FET formOld property guides, agents, forumsShorthand for proof that funds came from abroadWhether your bank still uses this name
FETFOlder legal or banking referencesForeign Exchange Transaction FormWhether a newer letter replaces it
Thor Tor 3Older Thai property terminologyOlder name linked to the same proof conceptWhether your lawyer still uses it as a generic term
Confirmation letter of international fund transferCurrent bank or Wise-related guidanceBank-issued proof based on the incoming remittance recordWhether the Land Office, lawyer, and seller will accept it

What should you ask before transfer day? Ask your lawyer and receiving bank exactly which document name they expect, whether one document is needed for each incoming payment, and whether the issuing branch must be the branch where your account is held.

When do you need an FET form for a Thailand property purchase?

This proof usually matters most when a foreigner wants to buy a condo in Thailand as a foreigner under a foreign freehold structure. Bangkok Bank’s guide for foreign condo buyers says foreigners can own up to 49% of the units in a condominium building and need to show funds were brought into Thailand to pay for the property, with a bank confirmation letter used for Department of Lands registration purposes

This is different from other arrangements. Leasehold, Thai company structures, or mixed ownership setups can change the paperwork path, so do not assume the same proof of funds rules apply in every case. 

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Checklist for readers:

  • Confirm the property is a foreign freehold condo, not just any property in Thailand
  • Check that the building still has room within the foreign ownership quota
  • Ask your lawyer what remittance proof the transfer office will expect
  • Ask the receiving Thai bank what it can issue for your route
  • Keep your transfer purpose clearly tied to the purchase

Freehold condo vs leasehold and other ownership structures

StructureWhat usually matters
Foreign freehold condoOverseas funds trail is usually central
Leasehold house or villaDocumentation can differ, so verify case by case
Mixed or partner structureLegal ownership and funding records may be reviewed differently

Because foreigners cannot own land directly in Thailand, condominium purchases receive the most focus. Relying on bank financing introduces specific paperwork rules, so understanding how Thai mortgages operate is essential before committing to a funded purchase. 

Insider tip: Some buyers assume every property purchase follows the same bank-proof rules, but in Thailand the document trail is often most critical when registering a foreign freehold condo at the Land Office.

How to get the right proof of funds from your Thai bank

1

Confirm the accepted document name with your lawyer, seller, or developer, and the receiving Thai bank.

2

Check that the receiving account is in the correct buyer name and branch.

3

Send the money from abroad with clear identity details and a property-related purpose.

4

Keep the transfer receipt, exchange details, and sale paperwork.

5

Request the proof from the receiving Thai bank before your transfer appointment, not on the same day.

The sending platform proves that you initiated a transfer, but the receiving Thai bank is often the party that can confirm how the funds were recorded when they arrived in Thailand. That is why proof of international remittance and a plain transfer receipt are not always the same thing.

Information your bank will usually need

  • Buyer’s passport name, exactly as shown in the property file
  • Receiving Thai account details
  • Sale and purchase agreement, reservation form, or seller letter
  • Transfer receipt or remittance confirmation
  • Property purpose for the incoming funds
  • Branch-specific forms or ID checks
  • Any supporting details requested by the remittance or trade desk

Match names exactly across your passport, bank account, and purchase documents. Keep every transfer record in one folder from the first payment onward.

How to check whether your branch can issue the document

The branch process is one of the biggest pain points. Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungthai Bank do not all handle property-related remittance paperwork the same way, and not every branch offers the same support.

Kasikornbank’s inward remittance page says incoming transfers of US$50,000 and above, or the equivalent, require supporting documents at a branch or international trade service center, which is a good example of why branch-level confirmation is important.

If you still need a local account for the transfer path, Expatica explains the basics of opening a bank account in Thailand and how different banks in Thailand may work for expats.

Questions to ask your receiving Thai bank:

  • What exact document can this branch issue for a condo purchase?
  • Does each incoming transfer need its own document?
  • Do I need to appear in person, and if so, at which branch?
  • What documents should I bring?
  • How long does issuance usually take, and are there branch fees?

Insider tip: In Thailand, not every branch handles property-related foreign remittance paperwork, so ask for the international, remittance, or trade-services desk before relying on a walk-in visit.

How to send money to Thailand for a property purchase

Before you send, confirm the document path, not just the bank account number. Bank of Thailand rules say foreign exchange transactions should be conducted through authorized institutions, and authorized banks issue transaction evidence for qualifying transactions.

Bangkok Bank also tells incoming transfer customers to state the purpose of the transfer, and to send funds directly to Bangkok Bank in foreign currency if they need the bank’s confirmation letter for a condo purchase. If you are comparing routes in general, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in Thailand covers the wider transfer landscape.

Step-by-step checklist:

  • Confirm the exact receiving bank and branch
  • Match the buyer name to the sale documents
  • Use a clear property-related payment purpose
  • Keep the full receipt and exchange record
  • Leave enough time for the bank to issue proof before transfer day

How to verify before you send: Ask your lawyer, seller or developer, and the exact receiving Thai bank branch to confirm the accepted document name, the required supporting paperwork, and whether split payments change the proof you will need.

Using Wise for a large transfer to Thailand

Wise can make sense for buyers who want transparent pricing, a clearer view of the exchange rate, and a way to hold and convert funds before sending. The Wise multi-currency account can also help if you are moving funds in stages and want more control over when you convert.

But here is the important part. For property proof, Wise itself is usually not the final issuer of the Thai bank document. Wise says that for THB transfers the beneficiary bank is the party that issues a Confirmation Letter of International Fund Transfer, and buyers may need to use the transfer receipt to identify that bank first.

Matching the transfer details to your sale and purchase agreement

  • Keep the buyer name consistent across the transfer, account, and contract
  • Make sure the property purpose is clear
  • Keep the unit reference and development name aligned with the sale file
  • Save any reservation letter, invoice, or payment schedule
  • Confirm staged payments in advance if the condo is paid in installments

Land Office officials review your entire file rather than just an isolated bank entry, making complete alignment across all your documents essential before transfer day.

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Common mistakes that delay property transfer

  • Assuming a bank statement alone is enough
  • Sending money before checking what the receiving bank can issue
  • Using a name that does not match the buyer on the contract
  • Leaving the purpose line vague
  • Splitting payments without asking whether each transfer needs separate proof
  • Waiting until the Land Office appointment week to request the document
  • Failing to keep the receipt, exchange record, and sale paperwork together

Example scenario: A buyer sends the full condo balance to a Thai account, but the incoming payment is recorded in a way their lawyer did not expect. The delay is often avoidable if the buyer confirms the document path with the receiving branch first, then checks the proof as soon as the funds land.

What if your transfer amount is below the usual bank threshold?

Older guides often mention a standard threshold for FET-style forms, which is why this issue causes so much stress. The problem is that buyers then assume a lower payment cannot be documented properly, even though current practice can vary by bank, route, and document type.

Wise’s Thailand property guide says older standardised forms were linked to the old US$50,000 rule, but buyers may now receive other bank-issued proof instead, depending on the case. That does not mean every lower transfer is automatically fine, but you will need to ask what alternative proof, if any, your bank, lawyer, and Land Office will accept. 

What to do next:

  • Ask the receiving bank what it can issue for your exact transfer
  • Ask whether several smaller transfers change the document requirement
  • Ask your lawyer what the Land Office handling your case will accept
  • Do not rely on an old forum answer or agent shorthand
  • Confirm again before sending the final payment

What documents should you keep for resale and repatriation?

Keep these together in one folder:

  • Transfer receipts
  • Bank-issued remittance proof
  • Sale and purchase agreement
  • Reservation documents or invoices
  • Title-transfer paperwork
  • Branch emails or written bank confirmations
  • Any payment schedule for staged transfers

This matters later as much as it matters now. If you sell the property or move money again in the future, you may need to show how the original purchase funds entered Thailand and how the ownership transfer was completed.

How Wise can help with your Thailand property transfer

Wise can be a convenient option if you want to send money to Thailand for a condo purchase and compare the transfer cost clearly before you move a large amount. It can also help if you want to hold money in one place and convert it when the timing works for your purchase plan.

Because Wise routes payouts through local Thai banking partners, these transactions do not enter the country as standard international wires. Generating the required foreign remittance proof depends on your receiving Thai bank’s willingness to issue a Confirmation Letter of International Fund Transfer for local Wise payouts. Always verify these document requirements and route limits with your bank and conveyancer before initiating the transfer. 

If you are preparing a condo payment now, compare your route in Wise before you move the funds, then confirm the document you will need with the receiving Thai bank and your lawyer.

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FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about FET form Thailand

Is an FET form the same as Thor Tor 3?

Yes. Thor Tor 3 is simply the older Bank of Thailand name for the Foreign Exchange Transaction (FET) form. While modern banks and lawyers may issue updated documentation, like a credit advice letter or transfer confirmation, they all serve the same core purpose of proving to the Land Office that your purchase funds arrived from abroad in foreign currency.

Do I need an FET form to buy a condo in Thailand?

Foreign freehold condo buyers must present compliant proof that their purchase money arrived in foreign currency from abroad to register ownership at the Land Office. While this requirement is strictly enforced, you should confirm the exact document format your receiving Thai bank will issue with your lawyer before initiating the transfer.

Can I use Wise for a property purchase in Thailand?

Wise can be used as an international transfer solution for sending funds to Thailand. But you still need to confirm what proof the receiving Thai bank can issue for your property file and Land Office process.

What if my bank records the payment as a local transfer?

Do not assume the bank statement label decides the result on its own. Ask the receiving Thai bank what remittance proof or confirmation letter it can issue based on the transaction history and supporting documents.

Do I need one document for each transfer?

Sometimes yes, especially if the purchase is paid in stages and each incoming payment is recorded separately. Confirm this before splitting payments, because the answer can vary by bank and by how your purchase is structured.

Useful resources

Information checked September 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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