Renovations in Thailand: costs, permits and payments (2026)

Housing Basics
Renovating a property in Thailand looks straightforward until you encounter strict building rules, vague contractor quotes, or hidden conversion fees on imported funds. Whether you are updating a Bangkok condo or repairing damp issues in a Phuket villa, smooth projects rely on early oversight.
You need to know what your building allows, where municipal permits kick in, and what materials really cost. Handling legal approvals alongside your contractor payment schedule is the simplest way to avoid budget overruns. This guide breaks down the essential rules and money steps to keep your project moving smoothly.
This guide is general information only, and local authority rules, condo policies, and bank verification checks can differ, so confirm the key details before signing a contract or sending funds.
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Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.
Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.
Before you think about style or budget, check that you have the authority to approve the work. That depends on whether you own the condo, hold a lease or other registered right, or live in a property owned by a spouse or partner. If you are still checking the basics, the rules around Thai real estate are the right starting point.
A foreign-owned condo is often the clearest setup for a home renovation in Thailand because the unit owner can usually approve internal non-structural work, subject to building rules. A house is less simple if the land is Thai-owned or the property is used through a spouse, partner, leasehold, usufruct, or superficies arrangement, because the legal right to occupy is not always the same as the right to order structural changes.
Confirm whose name is on the title, sale papers, or lease, what kind of work is allowed, and whether written owner consent is required before anyone starts. Do not assume condo and house rules are the same, or that a lease automatically gives you authority to alter wet areas, walls, or exterior elements.
In condo projects, the juristic office, meaning the building management office, may have its own renovation pack, deposit rules, and work-hour policy on top of any public approval process.
Writer
Tarah
In many Thai condo buildings, demolition and drilling are only allowed during fixed weekday hours, and the juristic office may require a refundable damage deposit before the contractor can bring materials upstairs.
Lock the scope before you compare quotes or send any money. Many budget problems in Thailand start with vague specifications, imported finishes, and payment costs that were never included in the first estimate.
Renovation costs in Thailand vary most by property type, whether the job is structural or cosmetic, local labour quality, and how much of the finish schedule is imported. Bangkok and Phuket often price higher than inland markets, while Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and island locations can differ on labour availability, delivery access, and approval practice.
Climate matters too. Waterproofing, ventilation, air conditioning, termite treatment, and mould prevention tend to be even more important than decorative upgrades, especially in older condos or houses exposed to heavy rain and humidity.
|Project level
|Typical scope
|Indicative budget band
|What usually pushes it up
|Basic cosmetic refresh
|Paint, lighting, minor joinery, hardware, surface repairs
|Often starts in the low hundreds of thousands of THB for a small condo
|Prep work, access limits, finish level
|Mid-range bathroom and kitchen update
|Tiling, waterproofing, fittings, cabinets, appliances, some plumbing or electrical work
|Often moves into the mid hundreds of thousands of THB
|Wet-area complexity, imported items, better workmanship
|Full structural rework
|Layout changes, wall work, system upgrades, full refit
|Can run from the high hundreds of thousands of THB into seven figures
|Engineering, approvals, project management, hidden defects
A simple planning split is to ring-fence money for labour, materials, professional drawings or checks, permits or building deposits, a contingency pot, and the cost of getting funds into THB.
If you are exploring borrowing for a bigger project, review mortgages in Thailand early so financing does not lag behind the build schedule.
A contractor’s quote is only one part of the funding picture. A condo renovation in Thailand can look affordable on paper and still run over once admin costs, imported lead times, and exchange-rate loss are added. Typical budget line items people forget include:
For example, a condo owner might accept a THB quote and only later realise the funded total is higher once the juristic deposit, waterproofing upgrade, imported fittings, and transfer costs are added. Compare the contractor’s THB quote with the full amount you actually need to land in Thailand before you approve the budget.
Cosmetic work and structural work are not treated the same way, and local enforcement can vary. The safer route is to confirm requirements with the building and the relevant local authority before work begins.
Permit requirements in Thailand depend on the work, the location, and the authority involved.
Once work affects structure, plumbing stacks, waterproofing, or common systems, treat drawings and sign-off as part of the job instead of optional extras. For larger or riskier changes, signed plans and professional oversight can protect you from rework later.
Check licences through the Architect Council of Thailand and confirm who is actually responsible for design, site control, and sign-off. A cheap informal quote can become expensive if the job later fails approval, leaks during the rainy season, or needs to be redone for structural reasons.
Price matters, but in Thailand weak supervision, unclear communication, and poor accountability often cause more trouble than the number at the bottom of the quote.
Before you hire contractors in Thailand, ask questions that show how the work will really be run, not just how it is sold.
A renovation contract in Thailand should tie money to written scope and visible progress. For larger projects, bilingual paperwork, invoices, and signed variation records can reduce misunderstandings, especially if the owner is abroad for part of the build.
Avoid paying the full amount up front. A more sensible pattern is a deposit followed by staged milestone payments linked to completed work such as demolition, waterproofing, first fix, joinery installation, and final snagging, with receipts kept at every stage. Keep records for disputes, accounting, proof of funds, and any later tax questions linked to Thailand tax rules.
It is also worth checking whether your existing insurance in Thailand covers renovation-related damage or contractor-caused issues throughout the project.
Payments are part of the renovation budget, not an admin afterthought. Large overseas payments can change the project cost if you do not check the exchange rate, transfer path, and receiving-bank treatment first.
Major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank can receive renovation funds from abroad, but the total cost is not just the visible transfer fee. A bank route can look acceptable upfront and still cost more once its exchange rate is applied, and some payment paths can still leave room for recipient or intermediary charges depending on the route.
Exchange-control rules allow foreign currency or baht to be transferred into Thailand without a set cap, but larger transactions can still bring purpose-of-payment or supporting-document checks. You will usually need the recipient’s Thai bank name, account number, account-holder name, and sometimes an invoice or project reference.
If you plan to pay several milestones locally, having the basics of opening a bank account in Thailand and understanding the differences between banks in Thailand can make the process easier.
For smaller local balances, mobile banking in Thailand and PromptPay are common, but bigger stage payments are easier to document through a named bank account and invoice trail.
Moving renovation money into Thailand often comes down to knowing exactly how many Baht land on the other end. Wise works well here because it uses the mid-market rate and displays its fee separately, giving you an upfront figure to compare against local bank SWIFT wires where the exchange rate markup is harder to spot.
Knowing those exact costs upfront helps protect your budget when paying large contractor deposits or ordering imported materials. Keep in mind that sending larger sums through Wise will still trigger basic identity, source of funds, and transfer purpose checks. Comparing the total landed cost before sending each payment milestone ensures your builder gets the exact amount required.
Many renovation problems come from process mistakes that were preventable from the start. Focus on the next good decision, not just the disaster story.
Renovations often drift for months not because of one big failure, but because of small, preventable process gaps. Costly mistakes include:
In Thailand’s climate, paint curing, mould risk, timber movement, and bathroom waterproofing all deserve more attention than many newcomers expect.
Set a clear communication rhythm from the start. Weekly site checks, written snag lists, and a simple approval chain for changes do more to protect a project than constant reactive messaging.
If you are abroad, ask for dated photos, short video walk-throughs, and a running cost tracker before each payment.
Writer
Tarah
Ask your contractor to send dated progress photos and the next 7-day work plan before each milestone payment, especially if you are funding the project from overseas.
Larger transfers are often delayed by verification rather than the local payout itself, so do not wait until the day a contractor says payment is urgent. If you expect to fund a late-stage balance from abroad, compare the transfer route in advance and keep your documents ready.
FAQ
Renovation costs in Thailand depend on scope, location, finish level, and whether kitchens, bathrooms, or layout changes are involved. A condo renovation in Thailand can range from a cosmetic refresh to a full refit, and your funded budget can rise further once transfer costs and exchange-rate moves are added.
A building permit in Thailand may not be needed for every cosmetic update, but structural work, layout changes, façade changes, or plumbing-heavy work can require extra checks. Verify the rules with the local authority and, in condos, the juristic office before work starts.
Foreigners may be able to renovate property in Thailand, but the key point is who is legally authorised to approve the work. Do not assume foreigners renovate property in Thailand under the same rules for condos, houses, leaseholds, usufructs, or spouse-owned property.
To pay contractors in Thailand from abroad, confirm the recipient’s bank name, account number, account-holder name, and any invoice or project reference before sending. Total cost matters as much as convenience, so major local bank routes and Wise are both worth comparing for larger THB payments.
A renovation contract in Thailand should set out the scope, materials, timeline, milestone payments, change-order process, defect handling, and the signed details of both parties. For larger projects, local legal review is sensible, especially if the contract is bilingual or linked to structural work.
Information checked September 2026
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