Renovations in Thailand: costs, permits and payments (2026)

You need to know what your building allows, where municipal permits kick in, and what materials really cost. Handling legal approvals alongside your contractor payment schedule is the simplest way to avoid budget overruns. This guide breaks down the essential rules and money steps to keep your project moving smoothly. This guide is general information only, and local authority rules, condo policies, and bank verification checks can differ, so confirm the key details before signing a contract or sending funds.

Key takeaways Check first who has the right to approve the work, especially if the property sits inside a condo scheme, leasehold, or mixed Thai and foreign ownership structure.

Treat renovation costs as more than the contractor’s quote. Imported materials, waterproofing, access rules, drawings, deposits, and payment costs can all move the final number.

Vet contractors in Thailand for supervision, communication, and accountability, not just headline price.

Permit requirements depend on the work, the building, and the local authority, so verify them before demolition starts.

Time your payments around written milestones and completed work, not just calendar dates.

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Can expats renovate property in Thailand? Before you think about style or budget, check that you have the authority to approve the work. That depends on whether you own the condo, hold a lease or other registered right, or live in a property owned by a spouse or partner. If you are still checking the basics, the rules around Thai real estate are the right starting point. Condo, house and leasehold situations A foreign-owned condo is often the clearest setup for a home renovation in Thailand because the unit owner can usually approve internal non-structural work, subject to building rules. A house is less simple if the land is Thai-owned or the property is used through a spouse, partner, leasehold, usufruct, or superficies arrangement, because the legal right to occupy is not always the same as the right to order structural changes. Confirm whose name is on the title, sale papers, or lease, what kind of work is allowed, and whether written owner consent is required before anyone starts. Do not assume condo and house rules are the same, or that a lease automatically gives you authority to alter wet areas, walls, or exterior elements. When you need owner or juristic approval In condo projects, the juristic office, meaning the building management office, may have its own renovation pack, deposit rules, and work-hour policy on top of any public approval process. Confirm allowed work hours, especially for demolition, drilling, and deliveries.

Ask whether the building requires lift protection, corridor covering, or a refundable damage deposit.

Check noise limits, debris removal rules, and where materials may be stored.

Get written approval for structural, plumbing, bathroom, kitchen, or wet-area changes if the building asks for it. Writer Tarah Insider tip In many Thai condo buildings, demolition and drilling are only allowed during fixed weekday hours, and the juristic office may require a refundable damage deposit before the contractor can bring materials upstairs.

Plan your renovation scope and budget Lock the scope before you compare quotes or send any money. Many budget problems in Thailand start with vague specifications, imported finishes, and payment costs that were never included in the first estimate. What shapes renovation costs in Thailand Renovation costs in Thailand vary most by property type, whether the job is structural or cosmetic, local labour quality, and how much of the finish schedule is imported. Bangkok and Phuket often price higher than inland markets, while Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and island locations can differ on labour availability, delivery access, and approval practice. Climate matters too. Waterproofing, ventilation, air conditioning, termite treatment, and mould prevention tend to be even more important than decorative upgrades, especially in older condos or houses exposed to heavy rain and humidity. Project level Typical scope Indicative budget band What usually pushes it up Basic cosmetic refresh Paint, lighting, minor joinery, hardware, surface repairs Often starts in the low hundreds of thousands of THB for a small condo Prep work, access limits, finish level Mid-range bathroom and kitchen update Tiling, waterproofing, fittings, cabinets, appliances, some plumbing or electrical work Often moves into the mid hundreds of thousands of THB Wet-area complexity, imported items, better workmanship Full structural rework Layout changes, wall work, system upgrades, full refit Can run from the high hundreds of thousands of THB into seven figures Engineering, approvals, project management, hidden defects A simple planning split is to ring-fence money for labour, materials, professional drawings or checks, permits or building deposits, a contingency pot, and the cost of getting funds into THB. If you are exploring borrowing for a bigger project, review mortgages in Thailand early so financing does not lag behind the build schedule. Budget line items people forget A contractor’s quote is only one part of the funding picture. A condo renovation in Thailand can look affordable on paper and still run over once admin costs, imported lead times, and exchange-rate loss are added. Typical budget line items people forget include: Design drawings or revised plans for joinery, bathrooms, or layout changes

Structural checks, especially in older units or if walls, loads, or wet areas are affected

Debris removal, lift protection, and condo damage deposits

Delivery restrictions, storage, and delays on imported fittings or custom glass

Exchange-rate and transfer costs when you pay contractors in Thailand from abroad For example, a condo owner might accept a THB quote and only later realise the funded total is higher once the juristic deposit, waterproofing upgrade, imported fittings, and transfer costs are added. Compare the contractor’s THB quote with the full amount you actually need to land in Thailand before you approve the budget.

Check permits, building rules and paperwork Cosmetic work and structural work are not treated the same way, and local enforcement can vary. The safer route is to confirm requirements with the building and the relevant local authority before work begins. When a building permit may be needed Structural changes: Removing or altering walls, beams, or slab-related elements may need extra approval or signed drawings.

Removing or altering walls, beams, or slab-related elements may need extra approval or signed drawings. Extensions or exterior works: Adding space, changing the façade, or altering windows, roofs, or balconies can trigger municipal checks.

Adding space, changing the façade, or altering windows, roofs, or balconies can trigger municipal checks. Major plumbing rerouting: Moving bathrooms, kitchens, drains, or waterproofed wet areas may need building consent even inside a private unit.

Moving bathrooms, kitchens, drains, or waterproofed wet areas may need building consent even inside a private unit. Works affecting common areas: Anything that touches shafts, risers, corridors, fire systems, or shared services should be cleared with the condo first.

Anything that touches shafts, risers, corridors, fire systems, or shared services should be cleared with the condo first. How to verify: Ask the local district office or municipality that covers the property, then cross-check with the condo juristic office if relevant. Permit requirements in Thailand depend on the work, the location, and the authority involved. Why a licensed architect or engineer matters Once work affects structure, plumbing stacks, waterproofing, or common systems, treat drawings and sign-off as part of the job instead of optional extras. For larger or riskier changes, signed plans and professional oversight can protect you from rework later. Check licences through the Architect Council of Thailand and confirm who is actually responsible for design, site control, and sign-off. A cheap informal quote can become expensive if the job later fails approval, leaks during the rainy season, or needs to be redone for structural reasons.

Choose contractors and protect yourself with a contract Price matters, but in Thailand weak supervision, unclear communication, and poor accountability often cause more trouble than the number at the bottom of the quote. What to ask before hiring a contractor Before you hire contractors in Thailand, ask questions that show how the work will really be run, not just how it is sold. Ask for recent projects that match your scope, not just generic portfolio shots.

Speak to past clients about delays, snagging, waterproofing, and aftercare.

Confirm who supervises the site each day and who can make decisions in English if needed.

Ask whether subcontractors are used and who is responsible for their quality.

Check exactly which materials, brands, and model numbers are priced into the quote.

Ask how changes are costed, approved, and recorded once work has started. How to structure payments safely A renovation contract in Thailand should tie money to written scope and visible progress. For larger projects, bilingual paperwork, invoices, and signed variation records can reduce misunderstandings, especially if the owner is abroad for part of the build. Avoid paying the full amount up front. A more sensible pattern is a deposit followed by staged milestone payments linked to completed work such as demolition, waterproofing, first fix, joinery installation, and final snagging, with receipts kept at every stage. Keep records for disputes, accounting, proof of funds, and any later tax questions linked to Thailand tax rules. It is also worth checking whether your existing insurance in Thailand covers renovation-related damage or contractor-caused issues throughout the project.

How to pay contractors and suppliers in Thai baht Payments are part of the renovation budget, not an admin afterthought. Large overseas payments can change the project cost if you do not check the exchange rate, transfer path, and receiving-bank treatment first. Bank transfer options for large renovation payments Major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank can receive renovation funds from abroad, but the total cost is not just the visible transfer fee. A bank route can look acceptable upfront and still cost more once its exchange rate is applied, and some payment paths can still leave room for recipient or intermediary charges depending on the route. Exchange-control rules allow foreign currency or baht to be transferred into Thailand without a set cap, but larger transactions can still bring purpose-of-payment or supporting-document checks. You will usually need the recipient’s Thai bank name, account number, account-holder name, and sometimes an invoice or project reference. If you plan to pay several milestones locally, having the basics of opening a bank account in Thailand and understanding the differences between banks in Thailand can make the process easier. For smaller local balances, mobile banking in Thailand and PromptPay are common, but bigger stage payments are easier to document through a named bank account and invoice trail. Banking International money transfers in Thailand Read more When Wise can be the better fit for large amounts Moving renovation money into Thailand often comes down to knowing exactly how many Baht land on the other end. Wise works well here because it uses the mid-market rate and displays its fee separately, giving you an upfront figure to compare against local bank SWIFT wires where the exchange rate markup is harder to spot. Knowing those exact costs upfront helps protect your budget when paying large contractor deposits or ordering imported materials. Keep in mind that sending larger sums through Wise will still trigger basic identity, source of funds, and transfer purpose checks. Comparing the total landed cost before sending each payment milestone ensures your builder gets the exact amount required. Calculate volume discount