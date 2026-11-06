QR payment in Thailand for expats: Residents vs tourists

Key takeaways Resident with Thai bank app: The most common route is PromptPay through your bank. Make sure your account, Thai phone number, and QR payment function are active.

The most common route is PromptPay through your bank. Make sure your account, Thai phone number, and QR payment function are active. Resident with eligible Wise setup: Wise can be one route for supported PromptPay QR payments, sending to PromptPay IDs, and receiving eligible PromptPay payments. Confirm that your personal Wise account has a Thai registered address and that the feature is visible in the app.

Wise can be one route for supported PromptPay QR payments, sending to PromptPay IDs, and receiving eligible PromptPay payments. Confirm that your personal Wise account has a Thai registered address and that the feature is visible in the app. New arrival sorting local banking: Full QR access may still depend on opening a bank account in Thailand and setting up a local app. Expect document checks and app activation steps.

Full QR access may still depend on opening a bank account in Thailand and setting up a local app. Expect document checks and app activation steps. Short-term tourist: Do not assume resident-style PromptPay access. Start by checking cross-border schemes or tourist wallets, then keep a card and some cash in reserve.

Do not assume resident-style PromptPay access. Start by checking cross-border schemes or tourist wallets, then keep a card and some cash in reserve. Merchant only shows a QR: Work out whether it is a merchant QR or a personal QR before you order or pay.

Work out whether it is a merchant QR or a personal QR before you order or pay. Costs and limits: Compare the final Thai baht amount, any displayed fee, and your own app limits before approving the payment.

What QR payment in Thailand usually means In Thailand, QR payment usually means PromptPay or Thai QR, the domestic infrastructure that lets people pay or transfer from an app instead of using cash or a physical card. The Bank of Thailand describes PromptPay as a low-fee national payment system, and Thai QR payment is part of that wider setup. That is why QR signs are everywhere. You’ll spot them in cafes, taxis, market stalls and small shops. At many smaller merchants, the QR placard effectively replaces the card terminal. A common question is whether any payment app can scan any Thai QR code. In practice, the answer is usually no. Merchant QR, usually for a business, sometimes with the amount already filled in

Personal QR, often linked to an individual’s PromptPay ID, with the amount entered manually

Static and dynamic QR, where static codes stay the same and dynamic codes can include the exact amount due Banking How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 Read more

Who can actually use QR payments in Thailand? Your options depend more on payment setup than nationality. The key question is whether you have access to a local Thailand payment route or a supported cross-border route or only standard card and cash options. Residents and long-stay expats If you already have a Thai bank account and local banking app, you are closest to the way QR payments work day to day in Thailand. Banks such as Bangkok Bank, KBank, Krungthai, and SCB usually place PromptPay inside their wider banking apps. Some expats can also use an eligible personal Wise setup if Thailand-specific features are available in their account. Most people in Thailand pay by QR straight from their phone, using one of the mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand, so it’s worth getting your app set up properly first. A non-Thai resident with the right account and a Thai address status where relevant is better positioned for QR payments than a tourist from a linked payment market who only stays a week. Before you rely on QR for daily spending, though, verify your account type, your Thai registered address, whether PromptPay or Thai QR is live in your app, and your current transaction limits. Writer Jen Insider Tip In Thailand, a QR sign at a small stall often means the seller expects PromptPay. Checking your app setup before you go out saves awkward payment failures. Short-term tourists and new arrivals A QR sign can leave visitors feeling stuck at the counter. Short-term tourists should not assume they can use local PromptPay in the same way as residents, and new arrivals waiting for local documents may face the same problem for a while. Some travelers can pay through a Bank of Thailand-linked cross-border scheme, and tourists may prefer a local visitor option such as TAGTHAi Easy Pay. Some merchants may also accept an overseas Wise QR route through Alipay+ acceptance, but that is not the same as the Thailand-customer PromptPay rollout in Wise. If you’re just visiting, don’t count on paying by QR everywhere, and check for the acceptance sign at the counter before you try. It’s also smart to carry some baht, since plenty of street stalls and smaller shops only take cash.

How to use Wise with PromptPay and Thai QR Wise offers QR payments in two different ways. The first is a Thailand-only rollout, covered in Wise’s Thailand Help guidance, which is open to eligible personal customers with a registered Thai address.



The second is QR payments abroad through Alipay+. This is currently available to Wise customers from the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Brazil who are traveling outside the country where their account is registered. Customers with a Thai-registered Wise account use the PromptPay route in Thailand, not Alipay+. Learn more Scan supported merchant and personal QR codes in Wise Eligible Wise customers in Thailand with a Thai registered address can scan and pay supported PromptPay QR or Thai QR codes, including supported payments to individuals and businesses. Simply open Wise, tap Scan from Home or find the QR payment option in the card area, scan the code, review the amount and any fee shown, and confirm. Some merchant QR codes fill in the amount automatically. Some personal or static codes do not, which means you have to enter the amount yourself. A failed scan does not always mean your balance is low. The QR may be unsupported or the merchant may be showing a QR route your app cannot use. If you are paying a personal QR, check the displayed name carefully before you confirm. Send to a PromptPay ID and receive eligible PromptPay payments Wise separates paying a QR code in person from sending money to a PromptPay ID remotely. Eligible Thailand customers can send to a supported PromptPay ID, such as a mobile number or Citizen ID, and can receive eligible PromptPay payments via an e-wallet ID or PromptPay QR. Paying a noodle stall means scanning a code in front of you. Sending to a PromptPay ID is closer to a local transfer, useful for splitting dinner or paying a cleaner. Current Wise Help guidance says receiving PromptPay payments is capped at 10,000 Thai baht per transaction. Separate Wise multi-currency account limits can also apply to outgoing payments and transfers, so check your current in-app settings before using this for rent or urgent local payments. If you also need a wider cross-border setup, compare how this fits beside a multi-currency account in Thailand.

Fees, limits and checks to know before you pay Here is what costs and limits actually look like. In Thailand, many domestic QR payments are cheap, and some are waived in practice by major local banks, but the total result still depends on your route, your provider, and what your app shows before confirmation. Wise and PromptPay limits Checked in October 2026. Payment type What the guide can say Key limit What to recheck live Standard PromptPay fee bands Bank of Thailand says transfers up to 5,000 Thai baht are free, over 5,000 to 30,000 Thai baht cost under 2 Thai baht, over 30,000 to 100,000 Thai baht cost under 5 Thai baht, and over 100,000 Thai baht cost under 10 Thai baht Bank fee band depends on amount Whether your bank or app waives the fee Digital payments at major local banks Many digital payments are commonly fee-waived Varies by bank and route The fee shown in the app Wise payments or transfers from the multi-currency account Wise says customers in Thailand may start with a 30,000 Thai baht daily maximum for payments or transfers from currencies in the multi-currency account 30,000 Thai baht per day to start Your current personal limit Thai baht payment or transfer from Wise multi-currency account Wise says any Thai baht payment or transfer from the multi-currency account has a 10,000 Thai baht per transaction maximum 10,000 Thai baht per transaction Whether your payment falls under this route Receiving PromptPay payments in Wise Wise says eligible PromptPay receipts are capped per transaction 10,000 Thai baht per transaction Whether your account is eligible and active How to verify fees, acceptance and timing Check whether the merchant is showing a merchant QR or a personal QR before you scan.

Look for the acceptance mark your app needs, especially if you are traveling on an overseas setup and not using a local Thai route.

Review the amount in Thai baht, any displayed fee, and the recipient name before you confirm.

If the payment is time-sensitive, test with a low-value purchase. It’s better than finding out at dinner or at a taxi rank.

With personal QR codes, only pay someone you trust and double-check the displayed name.

When QR payment is not the best option QR is common in Thailand, but it is not the answer to every payment problem. If your mobile signal is weak, the QR format is unsupported, or you are a tourist without a supported setup, a card or cash backup can save time and spare you embarrassment. This is especially true for patchy island coverage, late-night transport, and tiny vendors who expect a very local payment flow. Some situations also need a cleaner paper trail than an in-person QR payment gives you. Major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthai, and SCB remain the main providers of full domestic banking features in Thailand. A quick local check helps too. A market or small restaurant may only show a personal QR, so if you are unsure whether your app supports it, ask before ordering and keep small baht notes ready. Cash still wins at offline stalls or for very small purchases.

If you want a clearer dispute route, a card can be safer than QR.

Residents who need routine domestic payments will usually get the smoothest experience from a local banking app.

When the real job is moving money in or out of Thailand rather than paying in person, compare international money transfers in Thailand with the best ways to send money to Thailand. Money Management Multi-currency accounts in Thailand: A guide for expats Read more