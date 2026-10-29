Virtual office address in Singapore 2026: rules and costs

Key takeaways A virtual office may be used as a registered office in Singapore, provided ACRA requirements and provider terms are met.

A registered office is not the same as your trading address, contact address, or day-to-day operating location.

Entry-level plans can start at about S$50 a year, but forwarding, scanning, and renewal terms can change the final cost.

This setup often suits overseas founders, consultants, and remote-first teams.

A compliant-registered office does not automatically satisfy every bank or provider.

What a virtual office address means in Singapore In Singapore, a virtual office gives you a business address without a full-time office lease. You pay for address use and admin support, not a desk for daily work. Most packages centre on mail handling and a professional location. Some also include meeting rooms, call answering, or mail scanning, but the mix varies widely. Typical services include: A registered office address where the provider setup meets the rules

A business address for correspondence and marketing materials

Mail alerts, forwarding, or scanning

Optional meeting rooms or phone support

Can you use a virtual office as your registered office? Sometimes, yes. A virtual office may be used as a registered office in Singapore if the address and provider arrangement meet ACRA rules. A registered office is a statutory address, not proof of where you actually trade. These labels sound similar, but serve different needs. Term Purpose Who uses it Key rule Registered office address Statutory address for ACRA and IRAS notices, records, and legal documents The company Must be incorporated in Singapore. P.O. box addresses are not allowed. If eligible parties make a request to inspect records, the company must make those records available for at least two hours on each business day. Business address Address used on websites, invoices, and general correspondence The company May be the same as the registered office, but it is a commercial choice rather than a filing category. It must also be a locatable physical address, and not a P.O. box. If eligible parties make a request to inspect records, the company must make those records available for at least two hours on each business day. Contact address Public-facing address registered with ACRA, instead of a positionholder’s residential address Directors, secretaries, shareholders, or authorised representatives where applicable Does not replace your residential address for official government notices and mail. Must be in the same country as the residential address, and cannot be a P.O. box. ACRA checklist before you sign: Founders often confuse the registered office with the place where the business actually operates. Under ACRA rules, they do not have to be the same. 1 Confirm the address is in Singapore and suitable for your entity. 2 Check public accessibility and office hours. If you have a business address and if eligible parties make a request to inspect your business’ records, you must make those records available for at least two hours on each business day. 3 Ask how official mail is received, logged, and escalated. 4 Make sure someone can handle legal papers and government letters promptly. 5 Check how address or office-hour changes are supported, because ACRA updates must be filed within 14 days. Writer Reb Insider tip Ask who is on-site during the declared office hours, and how same-day government mail alerts are handled.

Who should use a virtual office and when it is not enough? A virtual office might make sense if you need a registered office address in Singapore, but don’t require a permanent workspace. This is a popular choice for expat founders who want to test demand, consultants who mainly work online, and lean teams that meet clients only occasionally. For example, an overseas consultant could register a Singapore company using a virtual office in Paya Lebar while working from home or a coworking desk in one-north. This can work for ACRA if the service is set up properly, but it still may not satisfy every major local bank or provider–especially if you’re looking to open a corporate bank account with a major local bank.



A virtual office is suitable for: Founders who want privacy instead of using a home address on company records.

Remote-first businesses that mostly need mail handling and a business address clients recognise. But it falls short for: Businesses with daily staff, stock, equipment, or walk-in traffic.

When a bank or provider wants proof of a separate physical trading location.

What services and costs should you compare? Always check for hidden fees. Costs rise fast when scanning, forwarding or booking meeting rooms. Renewal pricing may also sit outside the base plan. Be sure to compare plans, keeping in mind the below considerations. If you are registering from abroad, consider if you would prefer fast mail alerts, or a prestigious postcode. Feature Why it matters Usually included Common add-on What to verify Mail alerts and receipt You need to know when official documents arrive Often yes Faster alerts or parcel handling How quickly you are notified and who signs for items Mail forwarding or scanning Useful if you do not collect mail in person Sometimes Per item, per scan, or monthly credit Frequency, overseas delivery options, and storage limits Phone or receptionist service Can make a small business look more established Not always Dedicated number or live answering Hours, call charges, and message handling Meeting rooms or day offices Helps if you occasionally meet clients in person Limited credit at some providers Hourly room hire Included hours, booking rules, and room location Contract and renewal terms Cheap first-year deals can become expensive later Base contract only Setup or upgrade fees Annual billing, auto-renewal terms, and price-lock rules Typical pricing, contract terms, and add-on fees As of 30 September 2026, entry-level plans on the provider pages reviewed ranged from about S$50 a year for simple self-collection services to about S$245 a year for a staffed, registered address. Premium packages with phone answering, regular forwarding, or workspace access can cost much more. Before you commit, check: If the lowest price assumes annual billing

Whether setup or deposit fees apply

Whether forwarding requires prepaid postage or mail credit

If scanning is charged per page or per item

What the renewal price will be after the first term

How to choose a provider in Singapore 1 Check its compliance fit, and whether the address and office-hours setup can support your filing needs. 2 Check the location against your brand and client expectations. A Raffles Place or Marina Bay address may help some businesses, while Paya Lebar or one-north may be perfectly practical options for a lean operation. 3 Test the mail workflow. Ask how fast alerts are sent, how overseas forwarding works, and what happens if a courier or legal document arrives. 4 Read the contract for renewal terms, forwarding charges, and any limits on using the address for officers’ contact details. 5 Test support before buying. A slow or vague response at the sales stage often becomes a bigger problem once official mail is involved. Writer Reb Insider tip Before making payment, ask about ACRA letters and courier deliveries. The replies will tell you a lot about the service. Red flags to watch for before you commit Vague wording about public accessibility or office hours

No clear process for receiving official mail

Forwarding charges that are buried in the terms and conditions

No explanation of who is physically on site during business hours

Slow, generic, or evasive answers before purchase

How to set up your company address and stay compliant Choose your entity structure first. A local company and a foreign company branch can both need a Singapore registered office, but the wider setup rules differ. Shortlist a virtual office only after you know what address functions you need, such as registration, mail handling, or contact-address support. Confirm the provider terms in writing, especially office hours, mail handling, and any limits on how the address can be used. File the registered office details through Bizfile yourself or through your corporate service provider or company secretary. If your physical registered office address changes, notify ACRA via BizFile within 14 days. Failing this, late filing penalties will be imposed. If you still need broader incorporation context before picking an address, learn how to start a business in Singapore. Once your setup is in place, use this guide on the top 5 business accounts in Singapore to compare your next operational steps. Self-Employment How to start a business in Singapore Read more