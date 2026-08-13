Top 7 apps to earn money in Singapore for expats: A 2026 guide

1. Upwork Upwork is one of the strongest options for expats in Singapore who want remote project work with overseas clients. It suits writers, designers, developers, marketers, translators, and operations freelancers who can show a clear portfolio and respond well to briefs. The bidding model can work well, but one common mistake is applying for too many unrelated jobs. A tighter profile usually converts better, and it also helps you avoid underpricing just to win early reviews. Before you rely on it, check Upwork’s current service fees, proposal costs, and withdrawal options for your profile. If your earnings arrive in USD, GBP, or EUR, compare sending them to a local bank with using a Wise multi-currency account, especially if you also need international money transfers in Singapore for family or home-country bills.

2. Fiverr Fiverr works differently from Upwork because you package a service first and let buyers come to you. That makes it a better fit for expats offering clear, repeatable work such as logo design, short-form video editing, copywriting, translation, resume help, or social media assets. The key question is whether you can define one outcome well. If your offer is simple to describe and repeat, Fiverr may suit you better than Upwork. A common mistake is launching several vague gigs at once instead of one sharp offer with a clear price, scope, turnaround time, and sample work. Check current platform fees, buyer expectations, and payout timing before you depend on Fiverr for monthly income.

3. Preply Preply is a strong option if you can teach a language, conversation skills, school subjects, or a niche professional topic from home in Singapore. It especially suits expats who can turn their native language or cross-cultural background into a practical teaching edge. Formal credentials can help, but clear communication and reliable scheduling matter just as much. For example, a French or Spanish speaker living in Singapore may find it easier to teach overseas students across different time zones than to look for a local tutoring side job. That is useful when your pass conditions make Singapore-based work harder or off-limits. Before signing up, confirm current commission, student-matching rules, and payout options.

4. UserTesting UserTesting is best treated as occasional side income, not a main earnings plan. The platform is used for usability feedback, so you may need to speak your thoughts clearly, pass screeners, and use a decent device, microphone, and internet connection. One thing worth knowing is that legitimate testing platforms still do not guarantee a steady flow of work. Keep expectations modest, and check current country availability, payout method, and test frequency before you invest time in the application. A common mistake is assuming all testing apps offer the same access or reward level in Singapore. They do not, so treat UserTesting as a low-commitment add-on rather than a replacement for skilled freelance apps.

5. Freelancer.com Freelancer.com can be useful if you want another remote marketplace beyond Upwork and Fiverr. It mixes bids, milestone-based projects, and contests, so it often feels busier and less filtered than some expats expect. That can be good if you want more options, but the risk is wasting time on vague briefs or low-quality leads. Check the client brief, confirm milestone terms, and be careful with projects that do not define scope, revision limits, or payment steps clearly. If the platform pays you in foreign currency, Wise may help if you prefer to hold or convert funds before moving them into SGD. This app can suit persistent bidders, but it is rarely the best place to send rushed applications.

6. Milieu Surveys Among survey apps Singapore residents use, Milieu Surveys is a Singapore-relevant option for spare cash, not meaningful freelance income. The app is available in Singapore, uses short surveys and polls, and lets users redeem points for rewards such as cash, GrabPay credits, vouchers, or charity donations. It can appeal to newly arrived expats because the learning curve is low and local SGD-linked rewards are simple to use. Just keep expectations realistic, survey apps are best for pocket money, not rent or school fees. As this is a Singapore based company, limitations may apply for expats on certain passes – check if you’re eligible to use this based on your specific pass before you sign up.