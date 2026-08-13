Top 7 apps to earn money in Singapore for expats: A 2026 guide

Employment Pass, S Pass, Dependant’s Pass, and LTVP or LTVP+ rules can all differ, so do not assume a global side-hustle guide applies to you.
You’ll need to check your own eligibility before you start to earn with Singapore apps – but we’ve got some ideas to start your research. Below, you’ll find the top apps, who they suit, how payouts usually work, and what to know before you sign up.
This guide is for information only, not legal, immigration or financial advice. Check your own eligibility to work in Singapore before taking any paid work.
Table of contents
Wise Account
Wise gives expats in Singapore an easy way to manage money across borders.
The Wise multi-currency account lets you hold and convert over 40 currencies, send money to more than 160 countries, and spend in 150 countries with the Wise debit card.
Keep your currencies in one place, convert them instantly and receive international payments in over 20 currencies with your Wise account details – all in one secure app.
Key takeaways on money-making apps in Singapore
- Different rules apply to expats depending on their visa or pass status – not all expats are legally entitled to work in Singapore using an app.
- Usually, work pass holders must only work for their designated employer. Some stay-pass cases are treated differently, depending on whether the client is Singapore-based or overseas-based.
- IRAS generally treats freelance income as business income, not salary, so records matter too.
- Of the top money-making apps in Singapore, skill-based platforms usually offer more upside than survey apps.
- Getting the right money management tools in place is important, to allow you to receive your income, convert it as needed, and track everything for tax compliance.
Want to learn more? For day-to-day SGD use, many expats still pair app income with DBS, OCBC, or UOB. If you are still deciding which local setup suits you, see Banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats.
If overseas apps pay you in USD, GBP, or EUR, a multi-currency account such as Wise can help you receive earnings, hold currencies, convert to SGD, or send money home when needed. That matters if you get paid in multiple currencies and want to choose when to convert. Wise Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. is licensed by MAS for payment services in Singapore.
We researched each platform’s official fee pages, payout policies, and user reviews as of 4th August 2026 to compile this guide.
|App
|Good for
|Earning model
|Typical payout route
|Expat-specific caution
|Upwork
|Remote project work
|Hourly or fixed-price contracts
|Platform withdrawal to a bank or multi-currency account (USD)
|Check fees, competition, and whether your pass allows the work
|Fiverr
|Packaged digital services
|Fixed-price gigs
|Platform balance, then withdrawal method varies
|A clear niche usually works better than broad listing
|Preply
|Online tutoring
|Hourly lessons
|Platform payout after taught lessons
|Time zones, commissions, and profile approval matter
|UserTesting
|Test mobile apps
|Pay per test or survey
|Paid in USD to PayPal
|Not usually a reliable stream of income – more one off
|Freelancer.com
|Alternative remote client work
|Bids, milestones, and contests
|Milestone release to your chosen withdrawal method
|Confirm scope and milestones before starting
|Milieu Surveys (download app)
|Survey completion
|Pay per survey
|PayNow, GrabCash and other local methods
|Download app to check if you’re a suitable candidate
|Carousell
|Selling unused items locally
|One-off resale
|Meet-up payment, PayNow, or delivery workflow
|Watch for phishing links and fake buyers
*Details compiled from each platform’s official help pages and fee schedules, checked 4th August 2026.
Apps that pay in foreign currencies can be easier to manage with a multi-currency account such as Wise. If you still need a local SGD account for PayNow or FAST, Singapore’s bank transfer rail, see How to open a bank account in Singapore and Mobile banking in Singapore.
1. Upwork
Upwork is one of the strongest options for expats in Singapore who want remote project work with overseas clients. It suits writers, designers, developers, marketers, translators, and operations freelancers who can show a clear portfolio and respond well to briefs.
The bidding model can work well, but one common mistake is applying for too many unrelated jobs. A tighter profile usually converts better, and it also helps you avoid underpricing just to win early reviews.
Before you rely on it, check Upwork’s current service fees, proposal costs, and withdrawal options for your profile. If your earnings arrive in USD, GBP, or EUR, compare sending them to a local bank with using a Wise multi-currency account, especially if you also need international money transfers in Singapore for family or home-country bills.
2. Fiverr
Fiverr works differently from Upwork because you package a service first and let buyers come to you. That makes it a better fit for expats offering clear, repeatable work such as logo design, short-form video editing, copywriting, translation, resume help, or social media assets.
The key question is whether you can define one outcome well. If your offer is simple to describe and repeat, Fiverr may suit you better than Upwork. A common mistake is launching several vague gigs at once instead of one sharp offer with a clear price, scope, turnaround time, and sample work.
Check current platform fees, buyer expectations, and payout timing before you depend on Fiverr for monthly income.
3. Preply
Preply is a strong option if you can teach a language, conversation skills, school subjects, or a niche professional topic from home in Singapore. It especially suits expats who can turn their native language or cross-cultural background into a practical teaching edge. Formal credentials can help, but clear communication and reliable scheduling matter just as much.
For example, a French or Spanish speaker living in Singapore may find it easier to teach overseas students across different time zones than to look for a local tutoring side job. That is useful when your pass conditions make Singapore-based work harder or off-limits.
Before signing up, confirm current commission, student-matching rules, and payout options.
4. UserTesting
UserTesting is best treated as occasional side income, not a main earnings plan. The platform is used for usability feedback, so you may need to speak your thoughts clearly, pass screeners, and use a decent device, microphone, and internet connection.
One thing worth knowing is that legitimate testing platforms still do not guarantee a steady flow of work. Keep expectations modest, and check current country availability, payout method, and test frequency before you invest time in the application.
A common mistake is assuming all testing apps offer the same access or reward level in Singapore. They do not, so treat UserTesting as a low-commitment add-on rather than a replacement for skilled freelance apps.
5. Freelancer.com
Freelancer.com can be useful if you want another remote marketplace beyond Upwork and Fiverr. It mixes bids, milestone-based projects, and contests, so it often feels busier and less filtered than some expats expect.
That can be good if you want more options, but the risk is wasting time on vague briefs or low-quality leads. Check the client brief, confirm milestone terms, and be careful with projects that do not define scope, revision limits, or payment steps clearly.
If the platform pays you in foreign currency, Wise may help if you prefer to hold or convert funds before moving them into SGD. This app can suit persistent bidders, but it is rarely the best place to send rushed applications.
6. Milieu Surveys
Among survey apps Singapore residents use, Milieu Surveys is a Singapore-relevant option for spare cash, not meaningful freelance income. The app is available in Singapore, uses short surveys and polls, and lets users redeem points for rewards such as cash, GrabPay credits, vouchers, or charity donations.
It can appeal to newly arrived expats because the learning curve is low and local SGD-linked rewards are simple to use. Just keep expectations realistic, survey apps are best for pocket money, not rent or school fees.
As this is a Singapore based company, limitations may apply for expats on certain passes – check if you’re eligible to use this based on your specific pass before you sign up.
7. Carousell
Carousell is one of the most practical local apps for expats who want to unlock cash quickly by selling unused items after a move, downsizing, or a home refresh. Furniture, small appliances, baby gear, bikes, and branded basics often attract interest if priced sensibly for Singapore.
This is different from freelance apps because the income is one-off, but it can still be one of the fastest ways to free up money after relocation. Local payment methods such as PayNow, or cash at a public meet-up, are common, but be careful with fake buyers, off-platform links, and requests for sensitive banking details.
Use this quick checklist:
- Use bright photos in good light.
- Write exact dimensions, conditions, and pickup terms.
- Price against nearby listings, not your original purchase price.
- Meet in a public place or use an in-app delivery option when available.
- Never key card or banking details into links sent by buyers.
If you are unsure whether a buyer is genuine, slow the deal down and verify the profile first.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about apps to make money in Singapore
Can foreigners legally use side hustle apps in Singapore?
Sometimes, but it depends on your immigration status, pass conditions, and where the client or employer is based. In Singapore, MOM says work pass holders must only work for their designated employer, while some stay-pass cases are assessed differently if the work is for an overseas-based client rather than a Singapore-based one. Check current MOM guidance before joining any local gig app.
Do you need to pay tax on app income in Singapore?
Usually, yes if the activity is repeated and income-generating. IRAS treats freelance income as business income and expects proper records, and its freelancer guidance also notes that hobby income may be non-taxable only when it is not done repeatedly for gain. Keep invoices and expenses for at least five years, and check IRAS or a tax adviser if your situation is unclear.
What are the best freelance apps for expats in Singapore?
If you want remote work apps Singapore expats can use from home, Upwork, Fiverr, Preply, and Freelancer.com are the clearest shortlist. Match the app to your skill set first, a language tutor, designer, and virtual assistant will not get good results as much as from the same platform.
Which apps pay in USD, GBP, or EUR instead of SGD?
Global freelance and tutoring platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, Preply, and Freelancer.com may use foreign-currency payouts, but payout methods can change by country and profile. Check each app’s help pages before setting your default withdrawal route, and if cross-border earnings are a regular part of your finances, compare Wise with your local bank before choosing how to receive, hold, convert, or send the money.
Are money-making apps safe, or are they often scams?
Some are legitimate, but the warning signs are similar everywhere, upfront fees, fake recruiters, off-platform payment requests, suspicious identity checks, and income promises that sound effortless. Verify the company name in Singapore’s Bizfile search, the ACRA registry, use official app download pages, and keep an eye on the latest ScamShield scam bulletins before sharing personal or banking information.
Useful resources
Last checked 4th August 2026
- Ministry of Manpower on multiple jobs, for the core rule that many work pass holders cannot take on extra local income.
- MOM guidance on overseas-based clients and stay passes, for the key distinction between Singapore-based and overseas-based work in some cases.
- IRAS basic guide for self-employed persons, for tax filing, business income, and record-keeping basics.
- Bizfile business search, if you want to check whether a Singapore business is registered.
- ScamShield monthly scam bulletins, for current scam patterns and official anti-scam advice.