How to pay US employees from Singapore (2026)

Paying US employees, contractors, or freelancers is not just about converting SGD to USD. If you’re still setting up your business and finance workflows, some of the basics covered in starting a business in Singapore are relevant here too, because your business registration, contracts, and payment approval processes all play a role in managing cross-border payments. Wise Business can help you send money internationally in USD, especially for recurring business payouts, but it does not replace payroll software, tax filing, legal advice, or an employer of record. Below, we cover worker classification, compliance considerations, a practical payment workflow, and where Wise Business fits. Pay US recipients in USD with Wise Business Convert SGD to USD and send international payouts from one business account.

Upload one CSV or XLSX file to send up to 1,000 payments at once.

Use the API to connect recurring payouts or approvals to your own systems.

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Key takeaways Decide first whether the US worker is truly an employee or a contractor. That choice changes payroll, withholding, benefits, and legal duties.

Check the rules in both countries. Singapore business records and payment approvals matter, but US federal and sometimes state rules can matter just as much.

Collect the right payment details before payday, including the recipient’s legal name, account details, currency, schedule, and the supporting invoice or payroll file.

Compare the total cost of converting SGD to USD, not just the transfer fee, as exchange rate markups can raise the real cost.

Wise Business can help with USD conversion and recurring payouts, including batch payments and automation, but it does not replace payroll software or tax compliance services.

Start with worker classification Before you choose a payment tool, determine whether the worker should legally be treated as an employee or an independent contractor. Misclassification can lead to tax, payroll, filing, and employment-law issues. If the person is an employee If the person is a true employee working in the US, paying them involves more than a transfer. Depending on the arrangement and where the employee works, you may need a compliant US payroll process, tax withholding, employer tax contributions, benefits administration, and support with state and local employment requirements. Some Singapore businesses assume paying a US employee is as simple as sending USD from a local account. The transfer may be straightforward, but setting up the employment and payroll arrangements can be more complicated. Before the first salary payment, you may need US payroll software, an employer of record (EOR), or specialist US employment or tax advice. If the person is a contractor or freelancer Paying a US-based contractor or freelancer is often simpler in practice, because you are usually paying an approved invoice rather than running employee payroll. However, contractors can still trigger tax reporting or withholding requirements, depending on the circumstances. A contract alone does not establish independent contractor status. You still need a genuine contractor relationship, clear documentation, and a process that matches how the person actually works. Use a contract that spells out services, fees, payment schedule, and approval process.

Collect the recipient’s account details and any required tax forms or documentation before the first payment.

Review the relationship regularly so a long-term, highly controlled role does not drift into employee territory.

Check the Singapore and US compliance basics Cross-border payments sit inside two legal environments, not one. Separate the Singapore side from the US side so your finance or HR team can see what must be checked before the first USD payment. Singapore-side items to verify Confirm which Singapore business is signing the contract and making the payment. Your company records, UEN, and payment approval details should match the arrangement.

Ensure your accounting records and supporting documents distinguish employee payroll from contractor payments.

Review the tax system in Singapore and the IRAS employer guidance to determine whether Singapore reporting or tax obligations apply to your arrangement.

If a foreign or Singapore Permanent Resident employee is ceasing Singapore employment, starting an overseas posting, or leaving the country for more than 3 months, check whether IRAS tax clearance rules ( Form IR21) apply before making the final payment.

If the arrangement touches Singapore employment practices, salary rules, or employer duties, use MOM employment practices guidance as your starting point. US-side items to verify Verify whether the worker is truly an employee or an independent contractor. The IRS worker classification guidance explains that the actual working relationship matters more than the label in the contract.

If the status remains unclear, the business or worker can request an official IRS determination through Form SS-8. The form addresses federal tax classification, so seek specialist advice if state employment rules are also a concern.

If hiring an employee directly, check which US payroll, tax withholding, benefits administration, or other employer obligations apply under federal or state rules.

Confirm whether you need US payroll software, an EOR, or local tax and employment advisers before onboarding the worker.

Remember that state rules can differ. A nationwide answer is not always enough if the worker lives and works in one specific US state.

How to pay US workers from Singapore step by step 1 Classify the worker. Decide first whether you are dealing with an employee, contractor, or freelancer. This choice affects the compliance steps you need to complete before paying them. 2 Confirm the compliance route. For an employee, that may mean direct US payroll, an EOR, or specialist advice. For a contractor, establish a genuine contractor relationship, document the agreed services and fees, and confirm the applicable tax documentation requirements. 3 Collect payment information. Gather the recipient’s legal name, bank account details, payout currency, payment reference, pay schedule, and either an invoice or payroll file. 4 Choose the payout method and schedule. Decide whether you are sending one-off USD transfers, monthly salary payments, or recurring contractor batches. Compare the total cost, processing times, and administrative requirements before choosing a method. 5 Consider a test payment. For a new recipient or payment provider, a small test transfer can help verify the recipient’s bank details and confirm how the payment is received. Allow for processing times before the actual payment deadline. 6 Complete approvals before releasing funds. Make sure HR, finance, and the budget owner all sign off on the payment amount, recipient details, and supporting payroll or invoice records. 7 Reconcile and store the record. Save the invoice or payroll file, payment confirmation, FX record, and internal approval records so month-end and audits are easier. Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip Agree on the currency before signing the contract. As a freelance writer, I know how quickly exchange rate differences and transfer fees can eat into your earnings. I always ask my clients if it’s possible to pay me in Canadian dollars to avoid some of these costs. If you’re hiring a US-based worker, discuss whether they’ll invoice you in USD or SGD and who will cover any conversion or transfer fees.

How to reduce SGD to USD costs and admin The transfer fee is only one part of the cost of sending money to the US. Many businesses lose more through exchange rate markups, repeated manual entry, approval delays, and extra reconciliation work than through the visible fee itself. That is why you need to compare the total cost and workflow of each option, not just the advertised transfer fee. The cheapest-looking option on paper can still be the most expensive once you factor in the time your team spends processing payments, getting approvals, and reconciling records. If you are comparing a specialist provider with major local banks, check the total SGD to USD cost, expected processing timing, and how easily your team can approve and track recurring payments. Cost driver Why it matters What to check Exchange rate markup A weak rate can cost more than the visible fee Compare the total SGD cost of delivering the same USD amount Transfer and receiving fees Fees can vary by payment method and route Check the full fee breakdown before release Manual processing Re-entering payee data increases errors and staff time Use one approved file and clear approval controls Reconciliation work Missing payment references make it harder to match transfers to invoices or payroll records Make sure every payment carries a clear internal ID Before payday, confirm the payout method, review the total SGD to USD cost, and check the cut-off window. If your team makes recurring USD payments, compare Wise Business with your existing bank setup. Wise offers currency conversion and payment execution for business flows, but the potential savings and administrative benefits depend on your payment volume, fees, and workflow. Check the current Wise Business pricing before deciding whether to switch. Explore Wise Business You might enjoy Top 5 business accounts in Singapore (banks and non‑bank providers) Read more

When Wise Business fits your payout workflow Once you have established the right employment and compliance arrangements, the next question is how to convert SGD to USD and pay repeat US recipients without handling every transfer manually. Best for recurring or bulk USD payouts Wise Business can handle the payment side of the process for Singapore businesses paying multiple US recipients. It supports SGD-to-USD conversion and international payouts, with batch payments and API options to reduce repetitive payment administration. The batch payments tool lets you send up to 1,000 payments in one go by uploading a CSV or XLSX file. This allows finance teams to prepare and review a single payment file instead of entering every payment manually. If you need deeper automation, the API can connect recurring transfers or approval workflows to your internal systems. Wise Business may suit: Monthly contractor payment runs where several approved invoices are paid in USD

Small US team salary files that are already prepared in payroll or EOR software

Operations teams that want to separate payment preparation from approval and release

Growing companies that want API-based automation as payout volume rises Important limit: Wise moves the money, not payroll compliance Payroll still sits elsewhere: Wise Business helps execute payments and currency conversion, but it does not run compliant US payroll on its own.

Wise Business helps execute payments and currency conversion, but it does not run compliant US payroll on its own. Tax filing still sits elsewhere: It does not replace withholding calculations, filings, or employer reporting.

It does not replace withholding calculations, filings, or employer reporting. Worker status comes first: You still need to decide whether the person is an employee or a contractor before paying.

You still need to decide whether the person is an employee or a contractor before paying. Legal employer support may still be needed: If your structure requires a local legal employer, benefits handling, or state-level employment support, you may need an EOR or adviser as well.

If your structure requires a local legal employer, benefits handling, or state-level employment support, you may need an EOR or adviser as well. Many businesses use two layers: One system handles payroll or compliance, while another handles funding and USD payout execution.