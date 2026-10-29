How to save for retirement in Singapore: 2026 expat guide

Key takeaways Set a retirement target by looking at your monthly spend and future income sources.

Check your eligibility for CPF, CPF LIFE, or SRS. This ultimately depends on your residency status.

Include private healthcare, inflation, and housing costs in your retirement plan. These costs can change sharply between Singapore and your eventual retirement country.

If your pension income crosses currencies, check if cross-border transfers are allowed. You should also compare the full conversion cost and not just the visible transfer fee.

Retirement planning for expats in Singapore If you’re new to it, the pension system in Singapore is known as CPF–and its usefulness depends on whether you plan to retire in Singapore. Your residency status, for example, citizen, permanent resident, or Employment Pass holder

Where your existing pension pots sit and what currency they pay in

Whether you plan to spend your retirement funds mainly in Singapore or elsewhere

How much of your future healthcare and housing costs you may need to fund yourself

Which countries may still tax or regulate your withdrawals later Writer Reb Insider tip Many expats focus on tax relief first, but the bigger retirement question is often where they will actually spend their later years.

How to set a retirement target Plan realistically, and consider your needs. For instance, you might prefer private healthcare or intend to travel frequently in future. These often overlooked areas should be embedded into your retirement spending. In addition, you should have a grasp of living costs in Singapore and add some buffer for inflation. Estimate your monthly retirement spending by looking at your everyday expenses and potential future expenses. (E.g. private healthcare costs, frequent travel, unexpected unemployment periods, etc.) Adjust that figure for inflation. To do this, look at the destination’s historical inflation rate. Estimate how many years’ savings you need to live comfortably, based on your needs. If you have a partner, consider that one partner may outlive the other by a good number of years. (If applicable) Subtract the monthly payouts you expect to receive from CPF, SRS withdrawals, overseas pensions, rental income, or other assets. Add a buffer amount in case of unforeseen circumstances. Basics The cost of living in Singapore in 2026 Read more If you haven’t decided where to retire, create two versions of the plan in different currencies based on your preferred retirement countries. For instance, if you’re deciding between retiring in Singapore or Denmark, create two plans in both Singapore dollars and Danish krone. Here’s a worked example: if your target retirement spend is S$3,500 a month and your expected income sources total S$1,500 a month, your initial gap is S$3,500 – S$1,500 = S$2,000.



From here, determine your next steps: to funnel more monthly funds into your savings account, reduce your monthly spending, delay retirement, or pick a different retirement destination altogether. Consider as well if you wish to add a buffer amount to your monthly retirement spend as additional collateral. When should you start saving for retirement? As early as possible. Starting sooner gives compounding more time to work. But it’s never too late to make a plan that factors in relocation costs, school fees, potential unemployment costs, and so on. What to prioritise in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s 20s: Build an emergency fund and make a habit of saving for your retirement, even if the amount is small.

Build an emergency fund and make a habit of saving for your retirement, even if the amount is small. 30s: As your income grows, increase your long-term contributions to your savings account. Remember to factor in potential future costs such as private healthcare spend.

As your income grows, increase your long-term contributions to your savings account. Remember to factor in potential future costs such as private healthcare spend. 40s: Reassess if your current savings trajectory still fits your desired retirement destination. If needed, review your healthcare coverage.

Reassess if your current savings trajectory still fits your desired retirement destination. If needed, review your healthcare coverage. 50s: Decide when you plan to withdraw your retirement funds, and with what frequency (e.g. monthly). If you have additional sources of income, consider how your payouts will be transferred across borders.

Which local retirement schemes apply to you? Singapore has both mandatory and voluntary routes, but these might not apply to every expat. For a broader refresher on resident entitlements, learn how social security works in Singapore. Government Social security in Singapore Read more Scheme Who can use it Main benefit Main limitation What to verify CPF and CPF LIFE Singapore citizens and most PRs Core local retirement framework, with lifelong payouts through CPF LIFE to eligible members Generally not available to non-PR expats PR status, contribution history, retirement sums, payout timing SRS Citizens, PRs, and foreigners who meet the account rules Voluntary retirement savings with tax relief on contributions. Note: This requires Singapore tax residency for the relevant year of assessment Withdrawal timing, tax treatment and potential penalties are important considerations Annual cap, tax residency, your withdrawal path Employer or home-country pension Expats with an overseas or employer scheme Maintains existing long-term retirement rights Eligibility and transfer rules depend on the pension plan and the countries involved. For instance, some overseas pensions cannot be transferred to Singapore Access age, penalties, payout currency, overseas transfer options Private savings and investments Almost everyone Flexible and portable No built-in tax relief or pension structure by default Fees, investment risk, liquidity, tax treatment If you qualify for CPF and CPF LIFE For many expats, your PR status can be a determining factor in how Singapore fits into your longer-term retirement decisions. While Singapore citizens and permanent residents qualify for CPF, non-PR foreigners do not receive the same benefit. Contribution flow: Due to mandatory monthly contributions, your savings will accumulate during your working years.

Due to mandatory monthly contributions, your savings will accumulate during your working years. Access age: At age 55, a Retirement Account (RA) is automatically created. At the same time, your Special Account (SA) is closed, and your savings will be transferred to your new RA. If necessary, your Ordinary Account (OA) savings will also be moved into your RA, up to the required Full Retirement Sum (FRS) of S$220,400. If you are eligible for CPF LIFE, you can choose to have your monthly payouts start anytime between ages 65 to 70.

At age 55, a Retirement Account (RA) is automatically created. At the same time, your Special Account (SA) is closed, and your savings will be transferred to your new RA. If necessary, your Ordinary Account (OA) savings will also be moved into your RA, up to the required Full Retirement Sum (FRS) of S$220,400. If you are eligible for CPF LIFE, you can choose to have your monthly payouts start anytime between ages 65 to 70. What to verify: If you are a Singaporean PR, check your contribution history and current retirement sums to ensure your CPF balance can meet your needs. An alternative for non-PR expats: SRS and private savings The SRS (Supplementary Retirement Scheme) is a voluntary local retirement scheme for non-PR expats that includes tax relief. To qualify for it, you must meet the eligibility criteria and have Singapore tax residency for the relevant year of assessment. As of 1 July 2026, Singapore’s statutory retirement age is 64, and qualifying SRS withdrawals depend on the statutory retirement age that applied when you first contributed. The current annual contribution cap for foreigners is S$35,700. Importantly, early withdrawals may result in full taxation and a 5% penalty.

Do I need to fit overseas pensions and home-country assets into one plan? No, you do not necessarily have to transfer everything to build a good retirement plan. As a starting point, map each pension account and its balance, when you can access it (assuming it is time-locked), the currency it is stored in, and whether moving it is possible (or worth the effort). A UK workplace pension, an Australian super account, or a private employer plan in another country can vary in transfer restrictions and when you can access those funds. You should first understand how Singapore’s tax system works, then verify the source-country rules with your scheme provider or pension authority. Let’s say you are an Employment Pass (EP) holder who builds SRS savings in Singapore while maintaining your home-country pension, with the goal of spending your retirement in both Singapore and your home country. In this case, leaving your retirement savings funds in separate accounts makes sense–but be sure to check nomination and estate rules. How pension money and assets are passed on to nominees differs per system, so keep this in mind if your assets are split across countries. Before moving your money: Checklist Understand how each retirement scheme works. State pensions and private pensions are governed by different rules, and differ per country. Check the access age, if there are early-withdrawal penalties, and whether overseas transfers are allowed. Before making a transfer, review the tax laws in Singapore and in the source country. Measure the currency risk, particularly if your pension pays in one currency but you plan to spend in a different currency. Decide if your pension funds should be moved at all. If unsure, consult with a licensed pension fund consultant or tax specialist in the countries involved.

Managing currencies and cross-border income in retirement A pension that looks fine on paper could shrink when currency conversions come into play, often due to transfer fees and the exchange-rate spread built into the conversion. If you intend to retire in Singapore but expect to receive income in another currency, compare the incurred conversion costs for DBS, OCBC, UOB, and a specialist provider. Hone in on the final amount received, and not the advertised fee. Think about the frequency of your conversions too, and how these might influence fees and spread. Some retirees prefer regular conversions for small sums of money, while others might lean toward fewer conversions for larger sums of money. In addition, if you foresee getting private cover in Singapore in your senior years, factor those costs into your retirement planning. Compare providers before converting pension income Provider type Visible fee Exchange-rate markup Speed Best use case Major local bank Sometimes stated upfront, but might be bundled with other charges Can vary by route and pricing method Often predictable for existing customers Routine banking, when convenience matters most Specialist money transfer provider like Wise Usually shown upfront Often easier to compare directly Varies by route and payment rail Regular pension conversions or multi-currency management Pension provider payout route May look simple at source Markups may be easy to miss Depends on provider process Keeps administration simple when total cost is acceptable If you intend to transfer your pension money across borders, Wise could be a viable choice. Keep in mind that Wise helps in cross-border money movements, and not pension-planning. Go to Wise As always, compare the transferred amount against the final amount received, and note the timing of the payout. To confirm if a service provider is authorised in Singapore, use the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Financial Institutions Directory.

Mistakes to avoid for your expat retirement plan Relying on one country’s system: Instead of relying on a single system, list out the pension fund schemes and savings accounts you have across all countries.

Instead of relying on a single system, list out the pension fund schemes and savings accounts you have across all countries. Building around tax relief: A better approach is to check how and when you can withdraw your funds, and what your tax residency may look like by then.

A better approach is to check how and when you can withdraw your funds, and what your tax residency may look like by then. Ignoring healthcare costs: Be sure to include private cover, out-of-pocket care, and later-life support in your budget.

Be sure to include private cover, out-of-pocket care, and later-life support in your budget. Underestimating inflation and longevity: Stress-test your retirement plan against a longer retirement and inflation costs. For example, if you and your partner are saving for retirement, there’s a chance one partner may outlive the other by a good number of years.

Stress-test your retirement plan against a longer retirement and inflation costs. For example, if you and your partner are saving for retirement, there’s a chance one partner may outlive the other by a good number of years. Leaving currency decisions to the last minute: Test payout routes and fees before your actual retirement, and always verify live rules with official sources because pension schemes may be subject to change.