Getting around: public transport in Russia So you’re in your new city, but how will you find your way around? Thankfully, there are many Russian public transport and international transport apps you can use. Many of them function like an interactive map, showing you the best route to get to your destination. Even more impressive, they can show you the best public transport options and keep you up-to-date on delays, maintenance, and more. Yandex.Metro When it comes to the famous Russian metro, Yandex.Metro has you covered. With metro maps for eight Russian cities (including Moscow and Saint Petersburg) and even a few from outside the country, you won’t get lost underground. It includes maps and displays the best route, which carriage to use, and how long your journey will take. Yandex.Maps Operating by the largest Russian search engine, Yandex.Maps can provide you with directions and transport information to get around the country. Using a map layout, you can view your locations of choice, save your favorites, and read reviews for landmarks. Mosty Peterburga (Мосты Петербурга) Operating in Saint Petersburg, Mosty Peterburga (Мосты Петербурга) enables you to discover which bridges are currently open or in construction to make sure you never get stuck on the wrong side of the river again.

Learning the Russian language One of the best ways to settle into your new life is to learn the Russian language. It’ll help you with everything from reading the labels at your local Russian supermarket to applying for a Russian mortgage. And if that’s not exciting enough, it’ll also help you make new friends. If you’re ready to give Russian a go, why not download an app to help you? Babbel Babbel is an online language-learning app designed by language-teaching experts. With this app installed on your phone, you’ll be able to learn some Russian in as little as five minutes a day, with a range of courses that you can tailor to your unique language needs. It’s a low-pressure, convenient way to get started, especially if you feel intimidated by learning a new language. Duolingo Learn Russian with Duo the Owl when you download Duolingo. Made up of short, game-like lessons, the app tests your speaking, listening, and writing skills. With a colorful cast of mascots encouraging you along the way, Duolingo is a fun and effective way to start your language-learning journey. Yandex.Translate Translate sentences, phrases, and more with Yandex.Translate. Essential if you’re new to the Russian language, you can use the app if you want to translate all the Russian admin you’ll receive upon your arrival. Google Translate Google’s well-known online translation tool, the Google Translate app will help you translate Russian with ease. Thanks to their camera feature, you can also translate information by simply holding up your camera to the text – very useful for when you’re out and about.

Shopping apps One of the (very few) downsides of moving abroad is that it can cost a lot. You’ve got to pay for flights or train tickets for yourself and anyone moving with you. That, plus the cost of relocation to Russia, means you’re probably keen to find some bargains once you’ve arrived. However, it takes a while to get to know your new hometown, find the best value shops, and navigate the sales. One way to save money is by shopping second-hand or online. Avito.ru If you’re looking for a website and app which can save some rubles, why not check out Avito.ru? It’s the largest online classifieds site in the world, offering low prices on second-hand goods. And if you need more in your life than shopping, you can also find jobs in Russia, Russian real estate, Russian dating ads, and much more. OZON.ru One of the biggest online stores in Russia, OZON.ru (Russian only) is a shopper’s paradise. The company originally started as an online bookstore, but now sells everything from groceries to phones. Whatever you’re looking for, chances are that OZON.ru has got it. Wildberries Russia’s largest online retailer, the Wildberries app can sort out all your daily essentials. Boasting a huge range of products, you can also use the app to buy tech equipment, clothes, and jewellery at discounted rates. Yandex.Market Another mass retailer, Yandex.Market has all sorts of products for sale. With thousands of stores all in one convenient platform, the app has plenty of well-known brands you can choose from. You can also earn points on the app and access countless discounts.

Messenger apps in Russia When you arrive in Russia, one of the first things you’ll do is tell your loved ones that you’ve arrived safely. Nowadays, you probably won’t call or text – especially as it’ll cost you a fortune if you haven’t yet bought a Russian SIM card. So what are your options? An instant messaging app is one of the best ways to keep in touch with your loved ones when you’re far away. You’ll also be able to use it to gossip with your new Russian friends and tell those back home all the interesting facts about Russia that you’ve learned. Whatsapp WhatsApp is Russia’s most popular messenger app. In fact, you probably have it on your phone already, as it’s the world’s favorite mobile messenger. If not, it should be on your download list. WhatsApp is useful for sending instant messages and sharing videos and pictures. You can also create group chats and make voice calls with an internet connection. Telegram Another popular messaging app in Russia, Telegram enables you to send and receive regular messages without needing to share your phone number. Focusing on privacy and encryption, all you need is a username to connect with others. Viber Viber is a messenger app with plenty of options for group chats, games, and external calls. A free app to download, Viber is secure and can help you connect with your loved ones – be they in Russia or otherwise.

Eating and food delivery Russia can get very, very cold. So it’s no wonder that Russian cuisine is hearty and warming. When you need to relax after a long day at work during the Russian winter, what could be better than ordering a tasty meal to your home? If Russian food isn’t your thing, in larger cities, you’ll find all kinds of options, including Georgian food, Central Asian dishes, fast food, and more. Delivery Club Delivery Club is one of Russia’s most-used food delivery apps. It’s available in most Russian cities, so even if you’re above the Arctic Circle in Murmansk, you have no excuse not to order a pizza. Besides food, Delivery Club can also deliver cosmetics, medicine, and other household products directly to your home. Yandex.Eda Yandex.Eda delivers groceries and meals to over 170 cities across Russia. Working with over 33,000 restaurants, you can get your favorite food delivered in no time. With their handy tracking feature, you can also follow your food delivery until it reaches your door.

Mobility apps Getting around Moscow and other Russian cities is relatively straightforward, as there are plenty of public transport options. But if you’re looking for more flexibility and sustainability, Russia has the answer. Despite the climate and traffic, cycling has become increasingly popular in recent years. And you don’t have to fork out for a top-of-the-range road bike as Moscow, for example, has bikes for hire. So why not get fit while traveling around the city? Velobike If you’re moving to the Russian capital, be sure to download Velobike, the City of Moscow’s bike-sharing app. As you get a feel for your new home, you’ll soon notice bike stations are dotted throughout the city. Happily, this means you can pick up a bike almost anywhere and cycle to your destination. The app allows you to register and pay from your phone, as well as find docking stations and route suggestions. Rentalcars.com Rentalcars will help you find a rental vehicle to navigate around the country. With their app, you can see the wide range of car brands and models they offer, book your car of choice, and drive in Russia in style. Yandex.go One of the top taxi apps in Russia, Yandex.taxi will get you to your destination quickly and easily. Offering taxis around the country, the app has the benefit of showing you your taxi fare before stepping foot into the taxi. City-Mobil City-Mobil covers all your mobility needs. Operating in over 70 cities in Russia, you can use the app to catch taxis, carshares, or if you’re looking for a greener form of travel, rent e-scooters.

Handling your finances You might want to open a Russian bank account when you arrive in the country. It gives you the freedom to sign up for mobile and internet contracts and allows you to pay your bills more easily. However, moving your money from one country can be challenging. But fear not – you can overcome the stress of transferring money with these international transfer apps. Sberbank Russia’s largest bank, the Sberbank app allows you to manage your money, pay your bills, and exchange currencies. The app also has features to help you save for your financial goals – useful if you are looking to buy a house in Russia.

Russian administration apps If you’re staying in Russia for a long time, you’ll probably need to use government services at some point. This is the case if you’re looking to apply for permits such as a Russian driving license, or if you want to find out about Russian labor laws. Dealing with Russian bureaucracy might seem like a daunting prospect, but these apps are here to make your life a little easier. Gosuslugi (Госуслуги) Gosuslugi (Госуслуги) is the Russian government services portal. The mobile app lets you see all of your public services in one place – from doctors’ appointments to social security. You might need to provide a few documents to set it up, but it will save you from spending hours in queues at government institutions. Gboard With Gboard, you can download a Russian keyboard onto your phone to type in the Cyrillic alphabet. Developed by Google, the app is useful for inputting data in the Russian language, searching for addresses, or looking up Russian services online.

Travel and holiday planning If you want to get out of the city, there’s a lot of Russia to explore – and there are many ways to do it. The most romantic is undoubtedly the famous Trans-Siberian Railway that crosses this vast country, which is popular with visitors and locals alike. However, there are many more travel options available, from trains and planes to buses and ferries. It can be tricky to figure out which transport option to use, which route to take, and where to buy tickets. But help is at hand. Rostov-on-Don Railway Station RZD for Passengers Whether you’re zipping between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, or voyaging cross-country to Vladivostok, getting the train in Russia is a real adventure. You can make your life easier by downloading RZD for passengers (РЖД Пассажирам билеты на поезд) – the Russian railway app. It lets you view train timetables, plan routes, and book tickets. You’ll also be informed about delays and changes, as it provides regular updates and information about stations. BlaBlaCar If you’re looking for a rideshare at an affordable price, download BlaBlaCar. Simply set up your profile, put in your destination, and a nearby driver will come to pick you up. You can also use the app to book your bus tickets online – perfect for when you’re planning your next vacation. Tutu.ru Tutu.ru helps you discover long-distance travel options for getting around Russia. Whether it’s train tickets, buses, flights, or tours, this app will have you traveling with ease.